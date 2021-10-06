You are here

  Struggling tourism and slow vaccination rollout threaten Egypt's economic recovery: Capital Economics

Struggling tourism and slow vaccination rollout threaten Egypt's economic recovery: Capital Economics

Struggling tourism and slow vaccination rollout threaten Egypt's economic recovery: Capital Economics
(Shutterstock)
Updated 06 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Egypt has been on a steady course of recovery from last year’s recession, but struggling tourism and a slow vaccine rollout remain key threats, Capital Economics said in a report today.

The economic research company nevertheless predicts that the Egyptian economy will expand by 4.5 percent this fiscal year and 6.5 percent in 2022/23.

The company added this will leave the Egyptian economy about 2.5 percent below the pre-pandemic level by 30 June 2023. 

A possible continuance of tight fiscal policy looms over this, it added.

The firm pointed out that the recovery with 1.6 percent growth last year was led by the construction sector, adding since then the recovery has continued but at a slower rate.

Low vaccination rates pose a significant threat however, with only 9.2 percent of Egyptians receiving at least the first dose of vaccination.

This has left the country vulnerable to fresh outbreaks and plausible domestic restrictions which would setback the recovery, the company said.

Another caveat for the recovery is the slowly-healing tourism sector. Tourism usually accounts for 3 percent of Egypt’s GDP, but its share has dropped significantly in the first quarter of this year to reach only 0.9 percent. The company predicts this trend to continue, adding that “it is still likely to be several years before arrivals return to pre-pandemic levels.”

Capital Economics also pointed to the tight fiscal policy carried out by the Egyptian government throughout the pandemic, which narrowed down budget deficits and maintained primary budget surpluses.

The company expects this policy to continue in the short to medium term.

The hydrocarbon sector could still stimulate GDP by about 1 percent as natural gas production reached record highs earlier this year, it said.

Topics: #egypt Capital Economics

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stock market exchange is planing selling shares to the public with a value of $4 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources it didn't name.

Tadawul, as the exchange is known, will release information on the IPO as soon as this month, it added.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Arabia

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services
Updated 06 October 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services
Updated 06 October 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday inaugurated an energy project constructed by Siemens Energy in Dammam.

The facility is the largest of its kind in the region and it will serve as an integrated services hub for the energy sector.

The energy minister said: “We are keen on achieving the localization and content targets that are sought by the vision of the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman), who pays great attention to the concepts of local content.”

“We strive to empower the energy sector,” he said.

Later, the Energy Ministry tweeted saying it aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

The ministry plans to boost localization of equipment and development of national cadres to achieve the goal, it added.

The expansion project is also in line with the Kingdom’s strategy aimed at localizing 70 percent of the energy products by 2030.

“The technology delivered by this facility will support the country in its push for sustainability and decarbonization amid an expanding energy industry,” said Mahmoud Sulaimani, managing director of Siemens Energy in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy Siemens

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Requests for property ownership in Saudi Arabia exceeded expectations, with about half a million requests being received on Ehkaam electronic platform so far, Real Estate General Authority (REGA) Governor, Ihsan Bafakih revealed today.

Ehkaam is an electronic platform launched by the Authority in December 2020, to receive requests for ownership and change of properties.

"There are areas that are very crowded with requests, such as Makkah, Al Madina and Asir," Bafakih said in an interview on Al Arabiya.

Those requests are studied by a number of committees, he said.

Topics: Saudi Real Estate General Authority

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Updated 06 October 2021
Deema Al-Khudair 

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Updated 06 October 2021
Deema Al-Khudair 

JEDDAH: Over 600 startup applications were received for Wa’ed’s, Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center, third roadshow in partnership with King Abdullah University for Science and Technology’s (KAUST) entrepreneurship center in Jeddah on Tuesday. 

Looking at the innovation ecosystem today, Fahad Alidi, Managing Director at Wa'ed said he foresees doubling their investments over the coming 2 to 3 years.

“There’s no doubt that the roadshow was a great success. We had over 600 brilliant applications throughout the roadshow. This leaves us extremely eager for the next stops; we’re stopping at Riyadh, then later in Madina, then we’ll finalize our roadshow in Makkah,” he told Arab News.

“But the roadshow is only the beginning of a long term relationship with us and the entrepreneurs. We help them grow their startups not only in Saudi but across borders. A partnership with Wa’ed means access to major infrastructure and our network. We are with them throughout their journey as they grow,” he added.

He said the center’s investment strategy is dictated by quality, profitability, and an impact on the innovation system in the Kingdom. “We are constantly in search of original ideas and products that address critical people’s needs. We do not partner only to profit. We partner to grow.”

He said Wa’ed is focused on five high impact strategic domains; sustainability, social, digital, industrial, and manufacturing. 

“Sustainability and social are driven by a deep sense of responsibility that we have towards the environment and society. Digital because of the massive digital transformation the Kingdom is going through, while industrial and manufacturing are two critical pillars of the Kingdom’s economic development story,” he said.

Hattan Ahmad, Head of KAUST Entrepreneurship Center said KAUST aspires to be the entrepreneurial destination for deep tech startups from here and abroad. 

He said that next year, the center aims to increase its open online courses with a goal of reaching 100,000 learners. "We are also expanding our flagship accelerator TAQADAM, in partnership with SABB, within Saudi Arabia and to new markets in MENA,” he told Arab News.

The KAUST Entrepreneurship Center is dedicated to building talent through a variety of programs, including an edX course called Entrepreneurship Adventures that has attracted over 71,000 learners, bootcamps, hackathons, and innovation challenges, and academic courses offered to students within KAUST.

“The Center backs founders to support their journeys and invest into startups and connect them to industrial players and ecosystem players,” he said.

He added: “KAUST Entrepreneurship model is built around creating a knowledge exchange zone connecting startups, industry and government to support founders in their journey and creating impact.”

Mohammed Al-Humali, a Saudi physician and consultant in the healthcare sector and cofounder of Mawidy, a startup that leverages new technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance healthcare services, explained how the Center has supported his business.

Mawidy won first place in a roadshow competition and received a cash prize of SR75,000. “Wa’ed has provided us this platform to encourage entrepreneurship and provided us with the mentorship and the guidance that we need as a startup,” he said.  

Topics: Wa'ed Aramco

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Four special deals were completed today in the Saudi sukuk and bond market, with a total value of SR56.17 million ($14.9 million), Argaam reported.

Special deals are orders executed when a seller and a buyer agree to trade specific securities at a specific price in order to comply with the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) controls and the regulations issued by the relevant Capital Market Authority, according to Tadawul.

Special deals do not affect the price of the last deal, the highest or lowest price of the instrument, the opening or closing price, the market index, or the sector indices.

Topics: #sukuk

