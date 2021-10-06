You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
Members of Afghanistan's national girls football team arrive at the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in Lahore. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vc7wx

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
  • The girls faced being sent back to the Taliban once their asylum period ran out in Pakistan
  • “Every single visa is a life enhanced, the right to education protected and the freedom to play football preserved”: Siddiqi
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Afghanistan’s girls football team will be allowed to resettle in the UK after fleeing the Taliban to Pakistan where they currently hold temporary visas.

The UK’s Home Secretary Priti Patel has authorized the issuing of visas to the girls’ squad, their coaches and families, British newspaper The Sun reported. 

The girls faced being sent back to the Taliban once their asylum period ran out in Pakistan. 

A source close to Patel told The Sun that “the protection of women and girls” is at the “heart of Priti’s new Afghan resettlement scheme.”

The source added that the football team “will be able to make the UK their home, free from fear and persecution.”

Last month, the chairman of Leeds United Andrea Radrizzani offered to place all the players in the club’s youth development teams.

He said that the football club was prepared to “give the girls a prosperous and peaceful future.”

Kashif Siddiqi, co-founder of charity Football for Peace, thanked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Patel for the visas.

“We’re still waiting to hear, but if confirmed it means 111 Afghan girls, family and coaches have had their lives changed forever by Britain,” Siddiqi said. 

“Every single visa is a life enhanced, the right to education protected and the freedom to play football preserved.”

“Without Britain they faced a return to the nightmare that is Afghanistan; this decision gives them futures potentially playing for Leeds United and other clubs,” he said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghan football girls

Related

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
World
Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
Afghan football chiefs suspended over sex abuse on women’s team
World
Afghan football chiefs suspended over sex abuse on women’s team

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished
  • Coachella Valley produces 35 tons of dates annually - 90% of the dates in the United States
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

COACHELLA VALLEY, United States: California’s Coachella Valley feels like the Middle East, with the same climate, soil and date palms as far as the eye can see. 

Originally brought over from the Arab world, the valley produces 35 tons of dates annually - 90% of the dates in the United States.

“Basically we have perfect weather for dates,” said Linda Beal, a volunteer archivist at the Coachella Valley History Museum. 

“They’re able to put the bags over them and the nets over them to keep the bugs and birds out and then they put the bags over because we do get some monsoonal rains like they do in the Gulf countries too I think. So they’re protected then from the rains, from molding.”

The exchange of farming and culture between Arabs and Californians is chronicled in the Coachella Valley History Museum’s Date Museum, going all the way back to its origins in the early 1900s when the Department of Agriculture made contact with date farmers in the Middle East.

“Other places (in the US) were considered for dates being brought over, but we had water. We have lots of land. It was really opening up here, the railroad of course came just before the turn of the century so we had transportation.”

Beal added: “A lot of people came down here for their health and what healthier thing than growing these wonderful dates, which is a gift from the Gulf countries really to us.”

The secret to the Coachella Valley date farmers’ success is the abundance of water in caves underneath the desert allowing the original date palm saplings brought over from the Middle East to flourish.

“They did have some blights and problems so you have the mother trees and you get all these offshoots,” Beal said. “Hopefully we can send them back over there and get the other date gardens going over there.”

 

Topics: Dates date palms Coachella California

Related

California high school celebrates date links to Middle East video
Offbeat
California high school celebrates date links to Middle East
Amid climate change threat, Saudi Arabia moves to beef up date palm genetic bank 
Saudi Arabia
Amid climate change threat, Saudi Arabia moves to beef up date palm genetic bank 

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
Updated 16 min 25 sec ago
AP

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
  • The reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium”
  • Sweden’s chief epidemiologist said they “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible”
Updated 16 min 25 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Swedish health authorities on Wednesday suspended the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 30 and under, saying the move was done out of precaution.
The reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium” — the double-walled sac containing the heart and the roots of the main vessels, Sweden’s Public Health Agency said in a statement. “The risk of being affected is very small.”
Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, said they “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible and at the same time provide effective protection” against the disease.
In July, the European Medicines Agency recommended authorizing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18.
Moderna’s vaccine was given the green light for use in anyone 18 and over across the 27-nation European Union in January. It has also been licensed in countries including Britain, Canada and the US, but so far its use hasn’t been extended to children. To date, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for children under 18 in Europe and North America.
Hundreds of millions of Moderna doses already have been administered to adults. In a study of more than 3,700 children ages 12 to 17, the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection, and no COVID-19 diagnoses arose in the vaccinated group compared with four cases among those given dummy shots.
Sore arms, headache and fatigue were the most common side effects in the young vaccine recipients, the same ones as for adults.
US and European regulators caution, however, that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear linked to a rare reaction in teenagers and young adults — chest pain and heart inflammation.
The Swedish health authorities said that the heart symptoms “usually go away on their own,” but they must be assessed by a doctor. The conditions are most common among young men, in connection with, for example, viral infections such as COVID-19. In 2019, approximately 300 people under the age of 30 were treated in hospital with myocarditis.
Data point to an increased incidence also in connection with vaccination against COVID-19, mainly in adolescents and young adults and mainly in boys and men.
New preliminary Nordic analyzes indicate that the connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine, especially after the second dose, the agency said.
“The increase in risk is seen within four weeks after the vaccination, mainly within the first two weeks,” it said.
The Swedish agency said the vaccine from Pfizer is recommended for these age groups instead. Its decision to suspend the Moderna vaccine is valid until Dec. 1.
In Denmark, people under the age of 18 won’t be offered the Moderna vaccine out of precaution, the Danish Health Authority said Wednesday. It said that data, collected from four Nordic countries, show that there is a suspicion of an increased risk of heart inflammation when vaccinated with Moderna shots, although the number of cases of heart inflammation remains very low.
The preliminary data from the Nordic study have been sent to the European Medicines Agency’s adverse reaction committee and will now be assessed.
The study was conducted by Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute — a government agency that maps the spread of the coronavirus in the country — the Medical Products Agency in Sweden, the National Institute of Public Health in Norway and the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in Finland. The final results were expected in about a month, the Danish official said.
In Denmark, children and young people ages 12-17 have primarily been invited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech.
“Based on the precautionary principle, we will in future only invite children and young people to receive this vaccine, not least in view of the fact that it is for this vaccine that the largest amount of data from use exists for children and young people, especially from the USA and Israel, said Bolette Soeborg of the government health agency.

Topics: Sweden Denmark moderna #covid-19 vaccination

Related

Egypt intends to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of the Sinovac vaccine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Business & Economy
After Sinovac, Egypt seeks to produce Moderna vaccine locally
Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose
World
Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts
  • Home Office denies suggestion it has “lost control” of the situation
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British Armed Forces have been called up to support data-collection efforts on thousands of Afghan refugees who are living in hotels while the Home Office is rumored to have lost control of the numbers.

Hundreds of soldiers are expected to visit more than 80 hotels that have been used as “bridging accommodation” for some 7,000 Afghans who were evacuated from Kabul in August.

Concerns have been raised over the lack of support while refugees are kept in hotels, with reports of insufficient supplies of essential items and a lack of accurate information on many of the Afghans.

The soldiers are expected to assist with gathering data on the most efficient ways to relocate the refugees into more permanent housing.

Data that the Home Office is required to collect includes their standard of English, specific requirements for their wellbeing, and finding local connections they may have in Britain. 

This information was due to be completed by the end of the week so the Home Office could begin the final process of relocating the refugees, but the department has refused to rule out that some Afghans may remain in hotel accommodation by Christmas.

More than 8,000 Afghans were evacuated to the UK in August under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

A source involved in the care of Afghans relocated to the UK told The Times that the collection of data is being undertaken with the support of the military because the Home Office has “lost control” of the situation due to the chaos of the recovery. 

The Refugee Council issued a report last month outlining how many Afghans in bridging accommodation did not have essential items such as sanitary products, toothpaste, nappies and medicines. 

The report found that the refugees were lacking information on their future and had a limited understanding of the process they were undergoing.

A family stuck in a hotel in Lancashire, northern England, since August said they had not been given a reference number, depriving them of the opportunity to contact the Home Office and raise any concerns they might have.

This also meant that they were unable to get information on their case or the prospects of a permanent home in the future.

The parents reported feeling “abandoned” and “lost and very anxious” while their children had “nothing to do.”

The government said the military data-gathering operation is being carried out on behalf of the Home Office to enhance efforts to integrate Afghan refugees into communities across Britain. It added that the data will be shared with “relevant authorities.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The mental health and wellbeing of families is extremely precarious, and it’s critical that everyone gets the support, advice and information they need so the warm welcome the government has promised becomes a reality rather than an aspiration.

“The best place for all the families is in homes, embedded in communities, and more councils must come forward to provide that.”

The Home Office rejected the accusation that it has lost control of the situation and the number of Afghans in hotels, insisting that the military is being asked to gather more accurate information.

A spokesman said: “The biggest and fastest emergency evacuation in recent history brought around 15,000 people to safety in the UK. A significant cross-government effort is under way to ensure the thousands of Afghans who were evacuated to the UK receive the support they need to rebuild their lives, find work, pursue education, and integrate into their local communities.

“It is completely incorrect to suggest we do not know how many people are in hotels. Military personnel are supporting the Home Office to gather information that will help the government best match individuals and families into settled housing and support their integration into the UK.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghans UK Military

Related

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul
World
British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul
Rights group: Taliban unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras
World
Rights group: Taliban unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis
Updated 06 October 2021
AP

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis
  • Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas
  • Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she fears those deaths "will grow into dozens”
Updated 06 October 2021
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday urged the global community to stop a “humanitarian catastrophe” which she said is being created by the Belarusian regime facilitating largescale migration into the European Union.
Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three EU nations that border Belarus.
Several recently died of exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of forests and swamps.
Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she fears those deaths “will grow into dozens.”
“So I urge the United Nations and the world community to act to stop the humanitarian catastrophe that’s about to happen in the middle of Europe,” she told a press conference during the Warsaw Security Forum.
During her visit to Warsaw she also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and other Polish leaders, who have been supportive of the efforts of the Belarusian opposition and given succor to people targeted by the regime in Minsk.
Tsikhanouskaya was the main opposition challenger to longtime authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in last year’s disputed election. She now lives in exile in Lithuania.
Poland has taken a tough approach to securing its border, saying it must defend its national security in the face of a “hybrid war” attack by Lukashenko.
“It’s revenge (against) Poland and Lithuania for their support of the Belarusian democratic movement,” Tsikhanouskaya said.
She did not directly criticize Poland’s approach, which has involved denying migrants the right to apply for asylum and pushing some families with children back across the border, in violation of international law. But she noted that “people who are crossing the border are not guilty. They are victims.”
She said that there are still some 10,000 to 15,000 migrants now in Belarus hoping to make the crossing into the EU, and that the number was growing. She did not specify the source of the numbers she quoted.

Topics: belarus migrant EU Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Related

Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders
World
Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders
Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees
World
Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million
Updated 06 October 2021
AP

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million
  • Police said the suspects are also accused of illegally obtaining benefits
Updated 06 October 2021
AP

BERLIN: German police carried out large-scale raids in 25 cities Wednesday in connection with a suspected money-laundering network alleged to have funneled millions in ill-gotten gains abroad.
Duesseldorf police said the raids, which began in the early hours, involved more than 1,000 officers and took place in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen.
Eleven people were arrested, including a 39-year-old Syrian man who is accused of membership in Syria’s Nusra Front extremist group, police said.
The raids are part of an investigation into a so-called hawala network widely used in Muslim countries, in which individuals rather than banks act as brokers for money transfers.
Duesseldorf police said the money laundered since 2016 came from a broad range of sources, including criminal activity such as armed robbery and extortion.
“According to initial estimates the volume of transactions in the period under investigation was about 140 million euros ($162 million),” police said in a statement.
German public broadcaster WDR reported that the laundered money included funds from drug trafficking and at least some of it was sent to Turkey and Syria, where it may have been used to fund militant groups.
Police said the suspects are also accused of illegally obtaining benefits. Officers seized valuables such as luxury cars, gold, jewels and high-end watches worth more than 2 million euros.
Authorities planned to provide further details at a news conference at 2 p.m. (1200GMT).

Topics: Germany Syria

Related

After close vote, Germany on tricky path to form government
World
After close vote, Germany on tricky path to form government
Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan
World
Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan

Latest updates

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m
Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m
The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished
The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished
Rising oil prices push Saudi stock market up
Rising oil prices push Saudi stock market up

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.