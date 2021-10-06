You are here

  Briton charged with terror offenses after disappearing in Turkey

Briton charged with terror offenses after disappearing in Turkey

Shabazz Suleman, who disappeared from a family holiday in Turkey seven years ago, was accused of returning to war-torn Syria to join Daesh.
Shabazz Suleman, who disappeared from a family holiday in Turkey seven years ago, was accused of returning to war-torn Syria to join Daesh.
LONDON: A British man who allegedly joined Daesh after vanishing from a family holiday as a teenager more than seven years ago has been charged with terrorist offenses.

Shabazz Suleman, 25, went missing on holiday in Turkey in 2014 after finishing his high-school exams and securing a university place in Britain.

In the summer of 2013, Suleman traveled to Syria as part of an aid convoy, but stands accused of returning to the region to serve Daesh and being trained by the terror group to use weapons.

When concerns about his disappearance first surfaced in 2014, Suleman said he was caught up in a secret mass prisoner swap between Ankara and regional armed groups after having been picked up near the Turkish border with Syria.

His father Afzal still works in England and previously said he knew his son “was thinking of going there (Syria) and helping people.”

Suleman was eventually captured in Syria by a Turkish-backed militia group called Liwa Al-Shimal in October 2017.

He told The Times that he was safe, but pleaded for an opportunity to return to Britain to challenge any allegations against him.

He was later freed by a court in Jarabulus, Syria — which is not internationally recognized — after it ruled that there was not enough evidence to convict him. 

Suleman had been missing since his release, with some reports placing him in Pakistan. But British counterterrorism police last night confirmed that charges had been secured against him.

He is accused of having prepared for acts of terrorism, membership of a proscribed organization and receiving weapons training.

He was arrested at Heathrow Airport last week and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Topics: UK Turkey terrorism

Topics: UK Turkey terrorism

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
  • The girls faced being sent back to the Taliban once their asylum period ran out in Pakistan
  • “Every single visa is a life enhanced, the right to education protected and the freedom to play football preserved”: Siddiqi
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Afghanistan’s girls football team will be allowed to resettle in the UK after fleeing the Taliban to Pakistan where they currently hold temporary visas.

The UK’s Home Secretary Priti Patel has authorized the issuing of visas to the girls’ squad, their coaches and families, British newspaper The Sun reported. 

The girls faced being sent back to the Taliban once their asylum period ran out in Pakistan. 

A source close to Patel told The Sun that “the protection of women and girls” is at the “heart of Priti’s new Afghan resettlement scheme.”

The source added that the football team “will be able to make the UK their home, free from fear and persecution.”

Last month, the chairman of Leeds United Andrea Radrizzani offered to place all the players in the club’s youth development teams.

He said that the football club was prepared to “give the girls a prosperous and peaceful future.”

Kashif Siddiqi, co-founder of charity Football for Peace, thanked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Patel for the visas.

“We’re still waiting to hear, but if confirmed it means 111 Afghan girls, family and coaches have had their lives changed forever by Britain,” Siddiqi said. 

“Every single visa is a life enhanced, the right to education protected and the freedom to play football preserved.”

“Without Britain they faced a return to the nightmare that is Afghanistan; this decision gives them futures potentially playing for Leeds United and other clubs,” he said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghan football girls

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished
  • Coachella Valley produces 35 tons of dates annually - 90% of the dates in the United States
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

COACHELLA VALLEY, United States: California’s Coachella Valley feels like the Middle East, with the same climate, soil and date palms as far as the eye can see. 

Originally brought over from the Arab world, the valley produces 35 tons of dates annually - 90% of the dates in the United States.

“Basically we have perfect weather for dates,” said Linda Beal, a volunteer archivist at the Coachella Valley History Museum. 

“They’re able to put the bags over them and the nets over them to keep the bugs and birds out and then they put the bags over because we do get some monsoonal rains like they do in the Gulf countries too I think. So they’re protected then from the rains, from molding.”

The exchange of farming and culture between Arabs and Californians is chronicled in the Coachella Valley History Museum’s Date Museum, going all the way back to its origins in the early 1900s when the Department of Agriculture made contact with date farmers in the Middle East.

“Other places (in the US) were considered for dates being brought over, but we had water. We have lots of land. It was really opening up here, the railroad of course came just before the turn of the century so we had transportation.”

Beal added: “A lot of people came down here for their health and what healthier thing than growing these wonderful dates, which is a gift from the Gulf countries really to us.”

The secret to the Coachella Valley date farmers’ success is the abundance of water in caves underneath the desert allowing the original date palm saplings brought over from the Middle East to flourish.

“They did have some blights and problems so you have the mother trees and you get all these offshoots,” Beal said. “Hopefully we can send them back over there and get the other date gardens going over there.”

 

Topics: Dates date palms Coachella California

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
Updated 06 October 2021
AP

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
  • The reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium”
  • Sweden’s chief epidemiologist said they “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible”
Updated 06 October 2021
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Swedish health authorities on Wednesday suspended the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 30 and under, saying the move was done out of precaution.
The reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium” — the double-walled sac containing the heart and the roots of the main vessels, Sweden’s Public Health Agency said in a statement. “The risk of being affected is very small.”
Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, said they “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible and at the same time provide effective protection” against the disease.
In July, the European Medicines Agency recommended authorizing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18.
Moderna’s vaccine was given the green light for use in anyone 18 and over across the 27-nation European Union in January. It has also been licensed in countries including Britain, Canada and the US, but so far its use hasn’t been extended to children. To date, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for children under 18 in Europe and North America.
Hundreds of millions of Moderna doses already have been administered to adults. In a study of more than 3,700 children ages 12 to 17, the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection, and no COVID-19 diagnoses arose in the vaccinated group compared with four cases among those given dummy shots.
Sore arms, headache and fatigue were the most common side effects in the young vaccine recipients, the same ones as for adults.
US and European regulators caution, however, that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear linked to a rare reaction in teenagers and young adults — chest pain and heart inflammation.
The Swedish health authorities said that the heart symptoms “usually go away on their own,” but they must be assessed by a doctor. The conditions are most common among young men, in connection with, for example, viral infections such as COVID-19. In 2019, approximately 300 people under the age of 30 were treated in hospital with myocarditis.
Data point to an increased incidence also in connection with vaccination against COVID-19, mainly in adolescents and young adults and mainly in boys and men.
New preliminary Nordic analyzes indicate that the connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine, especially after the second dose, the agency said.
“The increase in risk is seen within four weeks after the vaccination, mainly within the first two weeks,” it said.
The Swedish agency said the vaccine from Pfizer is recommended for these age groups instead. Its decision to suspend the Moderna vaccine is valid until Dec. 1.
In Denmark, people under the age of 18 won’t be offered the Moderna vaccine out of precaution, the Danish Health Authority said Wednesday. It said that data, collected from four Nordic countries, show that there is a suspicion of an increased risk of heart inflammation when vaccinated with Moderna shots, although the number of cases of heart inflammation remains very low.
The preliminary data from the Nordic study have been sent to the European Medicines Agency’s adverse reaction committee and will now be assessed.
The study was conducted by Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute — a government agency that maps the spread of the coronavirus in the country — the Medical Products Agency in Sweden, the National Institute of Public Health in Norway and the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in Finland. The final results were expected in about a month, the Danish official said.
In Denmark, children and young people ages 12-17 have primarily been invited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech.
“Based on the precautionary principle, we will in future only invite children and young people to receive this vaccine, not least in view of the fact that it is for this vaccine that the largest amount of data from use exists for children and young people, especially from the USA and Israel, said Bolette Soeborg of the government health agency.

Topics: Sweden Denmark moderna #covid-19 vaccination

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts
  • Home Office denies suggestion it has “lost control” of the situation
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The British Armed Forces have been called up to support data-collection efforts on thousands of Afghan refugees who are living in hotels while the Home Office is rumored to have lost control of the numbers.

Hundreds of soldiers are expected to visit more than 80 hotels that have been used as “bridging accommodation” for some 7,000 Afghans who were evacuated from Kabul in August.

Concerns have been raised over the lack of support while refugees are kept in hotels, with reports of insufficient supplies of essential items and a lack of accurate information on many of the Afghans.

The soldiers are expected to assist with gathering data on the most efficient ways to relocate the refugees into more permanent housing.

Data that the Home Office is required to collect includes their standard of English, specific requirements for their wellbeing, and finding local connections they may have in Britain. 

This information was due to be completed by the end of the week so the Home Office could begin the final process of relocating the refugees, but the department has refused to rule out that some Afghans may remain in hotel accommodation by Christmas.

More than 8,000 Afghans were evacuated to the UK in August under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

A source involved in the care of Afghans relocated to the UK told The Times that the collection of data is being undertaken with the support of the military because the Home Office has “lost control” of the situation due to the chaos of the recovery. 

The Refugee Council issued a report last month outlining how many Afghans in bridging accommodation did not have essential items such as sanitary products, toothpaste, nappies and medicines. 

The report found that the refugees were lacking information on their future and had a limited understanding of the process they were undergoing.

A family stuck in a hotel in Lancashire, northern England, since August said they had not been given a reference number, depriving them of the opportunity to contact the Home Office and raise any concerns they might have.

This also meant that they were unable to get information on their case or the prospects of a permanent home in the future.

The parents reported feeling “abandoned” and “lost and very anxious” while their children had “nothing to do.”

The government said the military data-gathering operation is being carried out on behalf of the Home Office to enhance efforts to integrate Afghan refugees into communities across Britain. It added that the data will be shared with “relevant authorities.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The mental health and wellbeing of families is extremely precarious, and it’s critical that everyone gets the support, advice and information they need so the warm welcome the government has promised becomes a reality rather than an aspiration.

“The best place for all the families is in homes, embedded in communities, and more councils must come forward to provide that.”

The Home Office rejected the accusation that it has lost control of the situation and the number of Afghans in hotels, insisting that the military is being asked to gather more accurate information.

A spokesman said: “The biggest and fastest emergency evacuation in recent history brought around 15,000 people to safety in the UK. A significant cross-government effort is under way to ensure the thousands of Afghans who were evacuated to the UK receive the support they need to rebuild their lives, find work, pursue education, and integrate into their local communities.

“It is completely incorrect to suggest we do not know how many people are in hotels. Military personnel are supporting the Home Office to gather information that will help the government best match individuals and families into settled housing and support their integration into the UK.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghans UK Military

