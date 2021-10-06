You are here

Al-Noor suffer quarterfinal loss at 2021 IHF Men's Super Globe

Al-Noor (in the dark shirts) attack EC Pinheiros during their 34-33 loss on Wednesday night. (Supplied/SAHF)
Al-Noor (in the dark shirts) attack EC Pinheiros during their 34-33 loss on Wednesday night. (Supplied/SAHF)
Ali Khaled

  • The Saudi handball team lose a tight match 34-33 to EC Pinheiros of Brazil at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian handball club Al-Noor lost 34-33 to EC Pinheiros of Brazil in their 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe quarterfinal match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Wednesday.

EC Pinheiros qualified for the tournament as winners of the 2021 South and Central America Handball Confederation (SCAHC) Club Championship, while Al-Noor were present as one of two representatives from host country Saudi Arabia, alongside Al-Wehda.

Al-Noor put up a game effort against their South American opponents and trailed 19-16 at half time. They even outscored EC Pinheiros by 17 points to 15 in the second half but that proved agonizingly short of a winning total.

In Wednesday’s first match, SC Magdeburg of Germany defeated Al-Duhail of Qatar, winners of the 2021 AHF Men’s Asian Club League Championship, 35-23 to advance to the semifinals.

Al-Wehda reached the last eight on Tuesday after defeating North America and the Caribbean Handball Confederation champions San Francisco CalHeat 29-20.

Topics: handball Jeddah Saudi Arabia Super Globe 2021

  Patsaphong Thongsuk of Thailand took overall gold
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian weightlifter Ali Majed won bronze in the men’s 55kg category at the 2021 IWF Youth World Cup in Jeddah on Wednesday.

He won silver in the 55kg snatch category and came in third overall to claim the bronze.

Patsaphong Thongsuk of Thailand took the overall gold, while Ertugrul Secgin of Turkey took silver.

In the 55kg snatch competition, Majed finished second behind Satrio Adi Nugroho of Indonesia.

Majed previously won bronze at the 2020 IWF Youth Online World Cup and he was congratulated on his win by Mohammed Al-Harbi, president of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation.

Topics: weightlifting Saudi Arabia IWF Youth World Cup

The final round of qualification for the World Cup resumes on Thursday and it is safe to say that, Saudi Arabia and perhaps Oman apart, it could have gone better for the Arab teams so far. 

With just the top two from both six-team groups receiving automatic places in Qatar, there is not much room for slip-ups. With Matchday 3 of the 10 games about to start, here are five things to look out for in Thursday’s matches.

1. Saudi Arabia should learn from Oman against Japan

You can’t do better than win two out of two, and Saudi Arabia are looking very good after what were, in the end, deserved victories over Vietnam and Oman. Now, however, come Japan, the team that have been Asia’s best over the past few years. 

Salem Al-Dawsari may be missing through injury, but this is no reason for the Green Falcons to sit back and hope for the best even against a team that is packed full of European-based talent. Japan are the ones under pressure after losing the opening game to Oman and can’t afford to lose in Jeddah. 

That Oman triumph gives Herve Renard his blueprint: Give Japan as little time and space as possible and counter-attack at speed and with conviction. 

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu is under pressure after the uncertain start, and it remains to be seen if he will stick to his criticized cautious style or take the handbrake off. Regardless, Saudi Arabia’s recent intensity and increasing fluidity under Renard should cause the East Asians problems.

2. Pressure on UAE

It wasn’t supposed to be like this for the Whites. After Bert van Marwijk returned for his second spell in charge, the team looked increasingly impressive in the second round of qualification, and hopes were high that a return to the global stage for the first time since their 1990 debut was a real possibility. It still is, but results must improve.

Two games against Lebanon and Iraq, two of the weaker members of the group, have brought just two points. It means that Thursday’s home game against Iran, Asia’s highest-ranked team at 22 and the only one in Group A with maximum points from the first two games, is almost a must-win and certainly a must-not-lose. 

Should the UAE crash to defeat then they will already be seven points behind Iran, and first place will be a long shot. Should South Korea defeat Syria, then even second spot will be five points away. There have been good moments so far from the UAE, but against Iran, the team has to produce a solid performance over the full 90 minutes. 

3. Syria should take the game to South Korea

So far, Syria have flown under the radar, though performances have been decent with a narrow loss in Tehran and a 1-1 draw with the UAE. Next is another trip to Ansan in South Korea. The Koreans are not looking forward to taking on a team they do not enjoy playing against. Last time around, Syria played defensively in two games against the Taeguk Warriors, and they were dreadful and frustrating affairs. 

Korea have four points from the opening two games at home but have not impressed, and there is growing criticism of coach Paulo Bento and his seeming inability to get the best out of a bunch of talented players. The likes of Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan are impressing in the English Premier League, but the European-based players only arrived in Seoul 48 hours before kick-off after a long journey across seven or eight time zones. They are unlikely to be at their best. With the likes of Omar Kharbin and Omar Al-Somah ready to link up in attack, there is no reason why Syria can’t get something from Korea — if they show ambition.

4. Iraq against Lebanon has massive significance

While only the top two places in the group offer automatic qualification, there is also another route. Finish third and there is a play-off against the team in the same position in the other group. Win that and then there is an intercontinental playoff, usually against a Concacaf nation, with a place at the World Cup at stake.

Iraq were always unlikely to finish in the top two despite going for the big-name foreign coach option in Dick Advocaat. The Lions of Mesopotamia have always had lots of talent but have long lacked the consistency to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Third is possible and should be the target.

One point from the first two games does not sound great but it did come against the top two teams: South Korea in Seoul, which brought a hard-working goalless draw, and then a 3-0 loss against Iran, which was not a true reflection of how competitive the game was. 

Now though, Iraq have to win against the lowest-ranked team in the group in Lebanon. There are suggestions that some players are less than happy with Advocaat’s strict regime, but now is the time to start picking up points. With the UAE taking on Iran, a win for Iraq could well see them in third.

For Lebanon, there has also been a point and the target for the Cedars is to be competitive in every game and then see what happens.

5. Oman can make lightning strike twice

On paper, defeating Japan in Japan is a much tougher task than taking on Australia in Qatar so there is no reason why Oman can’t give the Socceroos a real game. Coach Branko Ivankovic will be delighted that he doesn’t have to take his team all the way down under, a place where Australia have a fantastic record in World Cup qualification.

Australia are in great form generally, having won their last 10 games, and are full of confidence. But the same can be said of Oman, the only Arab team apart from Saudi Arabia to taste victory so far in this round of games. Against Japan, they were the better team: brave and proactive. History is, however, against the men from Muscat, with just one win in nine against Australia. The last two encounters ended in a combined 9-0 scoreline. 

Oman will hope that this means Australia, like Japan probably did, are a little complacent but whatever happens, The Reds are not here to make up the numbers but to challenge. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the organizers of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, unveiled the Jeddah Corniche Circuit logo on Tuesday.

In two months, Jeddah will become the pinnacle of the motorsports world as it will host the penultimate round of the 2021 F1 season from Dec. 3 to 5. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s new logo reflects the Kingdom’s authentic identity, rich heritage, vast capabilities, and strong position as the newest home for motorsports and global entertainment events.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, welcomed the unveiling of the new logo.

“We are thrilled to present the new and distinctive logo to our circuit a few months before the arrival of Formula 1 to the Kingdom,” he said. 

“It is with great pride that we prepare to welcome Formula 1 fans in December to witness the first-class motorsport race at the fastest and longest street circuit in this sport. It has its own character and unique identity, which is evident in its modern logo.”

SAMF worked tirelessly on a logo that simulates the Kingdom’s ambitions, passion, and continuous quest for a more prosperous future.

“Just like the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the logo is an extension of our country’s willingness to achieve its big dreams and its relentless determination to turn these dreams into reality in our continuous quest for a more prosperous future,” Prince Khalid said.

“The coming months will see our team fully dedicated to delivering this amazing event to the whole world. We look forward to sharing our dream with everyone this December.”

While designing the logo, SAMF wanted to fully engage the history and the prestigious brand of Formula 1. The logo, with its wave design, pays tribute to Jeddah’s exceptional location on the shore of the picturesque Red Sea before the wave transforms into a checkered flag. The logo also includes the full name of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and was designed in a bold font with a futuristic touch.

The result mixes Jeddah as a modern city with the elegant image of the Formula 1 race, reinforcing the powerful racing culture and the rich sporting heritage that has found its new home in the Kingdom, forming the main idea behind this logo’s identity.

“The rates of developing the Jeddah Corniche circuit are progressing at a very good pace, especially as we enter the crucial final stage of the track construction,” Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, said.

“With almost all of the main track stands laid by September, we are now in the process of assembling the permanent and semi-permanent structures of the circuit, such as the impressive 280-meter Formula 1 and Team Building. Other structures such as the fan zones and grandstands are also being constructed. 

“Getting all this work done in less than nine months is a massive task, but with just two months to go, we are close to completing the longest, fastest, and most modern street circuit in the world — built in record time.”

The construction of the motorsport circuit is progressing at an accelerated pace, with the construction team close to completing the vital asphalt layering process on the 6.175-kilometer track.

The main structures such as maintenance garages and team buildings appeared in early September. Tournament enthusiasts who will attend the highly-anticipated weekend will overlook the starting grid and back on to Jeddah’s majestic Red Sea coast.

To book your tickets for the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix 2021, please visit the website at https://www.saudiarabiangp.com

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Saudi Arabia F1 Formula 1 Formula One Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix

JEDDAH: The 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe opened at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Tuesday as Saudi club Al-Wehda and SC Magdeburg of Germany registered early wins in a handball competition featuring the world’s best.

The 10-team competition, organized by the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation, includes six teams representing the IHF Continental Confederations, reigning champions Barcelona, wild-card entrant Magdeburg, and the two host nation sides, Al-Wehda and Al-Noor.

In the tournament’s opening match, Magdeburg defeated Oceana representatives Sydney University, 32-20, in the qualifier to advance to the quarterfinals.

The second qualifier featured the first Saudi participation as Al-Wehda did not disappoint the home fans. They went on to defeat North America and the Caribbean Handball Confederation champions San Francisco CalHeat, 29-20.

The Saudi team dominated the first half and went into the break leading 13-6.

The second half was more even but the home team still outscored its opponent 16-14 after the break to secure a comfortable win. The Saudis advance to a quarterfinals clash with European Handball Federation representative Aalborg Håndbold of Denmark on Wednesday.

Al-Wehda’s Egyptian goalkeeper Amro Abdulsalam was named man of the match.

A spectacular opening ceremony took place in the presence of Saudi Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qadi who said: “I wish all the success for this wonderful tournament, which is taking place in Jeddah for the first time after being held in Dammam last time. I wish the best for all the teams, and we cannot forget to thank the organizing committee for this tournament.”

Topics: handball Saudi Arabia Super Globe 2021

RIYADH: The 2021 IWF Youth World Cup began in Jeddah on Tuesday with gold medals going to weightlifters from Russia and Turkey in the men’s and women’s competitions.

In the men’s 49kg category, the Russian Oleg Prokopev topped the podium, with silver going to Alexandr Dxobak of the Czech republic and bronze to Kevin Yepes of Colombia.

This was followed by the women’s 40kg competition, which was won by Ezgi Kilic of Turkey, with Sofia Lawren of Colombia second and Darly Marley of Mexico third.

Saudi weightlifter Raif Mutlaq took part in the women’s category.

Wednesday’s schedule will see action in the men’s 55kg and 61kg, and the women’s 45kg.

More than 320 male and female U17 weightlifters from 45 countries are taking part in the competition, organized by the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation, and being held in the Kingdom for the first time.

The tournament will continue until Oct. 12.

Topics: weightlifting Saudi Arabia Turkey Russia

Related

World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins
Sport
World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins
Saudi Arabia to hold 2021 Youth World Cup for weightlifting in October
Sport
Saudi Arabia to hold 2021 Youth World Cup for weightlifting in October

