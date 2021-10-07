Finding Kiwi: Dhaka woman offers $600 reward for lost pet

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi woman said on Wednesday she had been inundated with phone calls from locals in the area after offering to pay a $600 cash reward for anyone who could return her pet bird, which went missing on Sunday morning.
Many residents of Gulshan, an upscale residential area in the capital city, Dhaka, were calling to ask if Faiza Ibrahim, 28, was serious about paying to find “Kiwi,” a male South American sun conure that can say its name, after seeing his “missing” posters in the neighborhood.
“I’ve had Kiwi since 2018 when he was only three weeks old and didn’t even have any feathers,” Ibrahim told Arab News. “He’s like a member of our family. All of us loved him.”
Ibrahim lives with her extended family of 11 people, and she and her mother would take turns to look after Kiwi, who “loved to feed on seeds, fruits and rice.”
A pair of sun conures can be bought for $600 at an animal shop in Dhaka. Ibrahim said she was aware that the cash reward was high, but she wanted to protect Kiwi.
“A pet bird is more valuable than money. That’s why I announced this huge sum of money as a reward so that people who find him will prefer to return Kiwi instead of selling him to the market,” Ibrahim said.
She suspects her neighbors must have found Kiwi “as this species of birds cannot fly for too long.”
“There are high chances that Kiwi has landed on someone’s shoulders in the area,” Ibrahim said, adding that Kiwi had gone missing in January last year and July 2019 too.
“The first time it happened, I paid $200 to a group of construction workers who found him near my house. The second time, a family found Kiwi but didn’t want to take any cash for him. So, I gave them gifts instead,” Ibrahim said.
She added that since Kiwi was a tamed bird, they would let him roam around the house all day but put him back in its cage at night.
“He probably flew out through one of the windows and has lost his way. I cannot wait to have him back.”
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Ethiopia is facing an “immense humanitarian crisis,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Wednesday, calling for Addis Ababa to grant “unhindered” aid access, a week after the country expelled seven UN officials.
The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting — the second in less than a week — to address the expulsion of seven UN officials, a decision that has raised fears of setting a precedent for other conflict zones.
The UN estimates conflict has driven hundreds of thousands of people into famine-like conditions in northern Ethiopia.
Last year long-running tensions between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) erupted into fighting.
“The country is facing an immense humanitarian crisis that demands immediate action,” Guterres said.
“This makes last Thursday’s announcement by the government of Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN officials — most of them humanitarian staff — particularly disturbing.
“This unprecedented expulsion should be a matter of deep concern for us all as it relates to the core of relations between the UN and member States.”
Officials from Ethiopia were due to take part in the UN meeting.
Guterres, who has said more than five million people require humanitarian assistance in Tigray, urged Ethiopian authorities to allow the UN to deliver humanitarian aid “without hindrance and to facilitate and enable our work with the urgency that this situation demands.”
He also criticized Ethiopia for not following the procedures in place in case of problems with UN officials within countries.
On Friday, the UN Security Council met behind closed doors to discuss the expulsion of officials who were accused of “meddling” in Ethiopia’s internal affairs and of political manipulation of humanitarian aid.
The United Nations believes that declaring UN officials “persona non grata” is illegal because it violates several articles of the UN charter.
It has complained to Ethiopia in a letter seen by AFP, saying the UN has not been given “any information” on the officials’ alleged actions.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that Ethiopia has not provided any additional information.
The meeting on Wednesday was requested by the United States, Ireland, Estonia, Norway, Britain and France.
On Friday, the Security Council could not agree on a statement proposed by Ireland due to opposition from China and Russia.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, an ambassador of a Security Council member state told AFP that “we should move on to political negotiations.”
The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, whose recent statements about the “blocking” of humanitarian aid and a growing risk of famine could be behind the decision, dismissed the allegations against the UN as false at the Security Council meeting on Friday, but did not say what they were, another ambassador of a council member told AFP.
The ambassador also said that the expulsions in Ethiopia could set a dangerous precedent for conflicts in Myanmar or Afghanistan.
“If we don’t resolve the situation in Ethiopia, it could create a snowball effect,” the ambassador added.
PARIS: France wants to see concrete results by the end of October on three issues that are up for negotiation with the United States as the two allies look to mend relations, the French foreign minister said after talks with his US counterpart.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Paris meeting senior French officials to rebuild ties after a security pact (AUKUS) between Washington, Australia and Britain resulted in Australia scuttling a defense contract for French submarines, hitting the cornerstone of France’s Indo-Pacific policy.
France has accused its allies of stabbing it in the back and even said President Joe Biden acted like his predecessor Donald Trump.
Speaking to French lawmakers, Le Drian said on Wednesday he had held frank and substantive talks with Blinken.
“The crisis is serious, it is not resolved just because we have resumed dialogue, and it will last. To get out of it we will need acts rather than words,” Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing.
Before leaving Paris, Blinken had described his talks, which included seeing President Emmanuel Macron, as “very positive, very productive” conversations.
French officials have emphasized that AUKUS was a wake-up call for EU states and that they should respond to the recent crisis between Paris and Washington by ending the bloc’s naivety when it comes to defending its interests and building its own military capacity within the NATO framework.
Le Drian said the two sides were working to get results by the end of October when Biden and Macron are due to meet at a G20 leaders summit in Rome. They will also speak before then.
He said the talks would focus on three points raised in a joint communique between the two leaders: the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, the importance of a stronger, more capable European defense, and how Washington can reinforce its support for counter-terrorism operations in Africa’s Sahel region conducted by European states.
When asked for more details on what Paris was seeking and whether there had been any concrete results so far on those issues, a French diplomatic source briefing reporters said it was still too early to say.
War games stoke the flames of enmity between Caucasus rivals Iran and Azerbaijan
Divergent strategic interests and political visions are pulling the two countries apart
Experts say there are two key reasons for Iran to resent Azerbaijan’s regional clout
Updated 07 October 2021
Oubai Shahbandar
WASHINGTON D.C.: Tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan are high amid a diplomatic spat that is approaching crisis point, according to regional observers.
Although the two countries normally enjoy cordial relations, they are drifting apart owing to divergent strategic interests and political visions.
Azerbaijani authorities, long frustrated by Iran’s support for its neighbour and rival, Armenia, have launched a crackdown on Iranian cross-border smuggling that was a lifeline for the Armenian separatist holdout in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
In 2020, following a Russian-brokered ceasefire, Armenian forces agreed to hand over much of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan, which marked a significant victory for Baku after a 44-day war.
In Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian separatists protected by Russian peacekeepers still control the city of Khankendi, also known as Stepankeret, and a handful of surrounding villages.
The entirety of Iran’s shared border with what had once been Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is now under the control of Azerbaijani authorities.
However, Iranian trucks reportedly continued to enter Nagorno-Karabakh without paying the requisite customs fees to the Azerbaijani government.
“This is not the first time that Iran’s trucks have illegally traveled to the Karabakh region,” Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said this week.
“This is something that happened repeatedly during the occupation period. Around 60 Iranian trucks entered Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region without permission between Aug. 11 and Sept. 11 this year after Azerbaijan called on Iran to put an end to the practice.
“Then we started to control the road passing through Azerbaijani land, and the trucks sent by Iran to Karabakh came to an end.”
Tensions have been stoked further by joint military drills held by the Azerbaijani army with Turkey and Pakistan 500 kilometers from the country’s border with Iran.
Aliyev also inaugurated a new military base in the city of Jabrayil in Nagorno-Karabakh, right on the border with Iran, making sure to be filmed standing beside a line of Israeli-made Harop combat drones that Azerbaijan used to devastating effect during the 2020 war.
Iran claimed Azerbaijan was allowing Israel to establish a base on Iran’s border.
“Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near our borders,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman.
Iran then conducted a multi-day military exercise along its border with Azerbaijan.
According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the Azerbaijani government ordered the closure of a mosque in Baku linked to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“The mosque and representative office of Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnejad, representative of supreme leader (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei in Baku, were sealed and closed today by order of the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Tasnim said.
Azerbaijan claimed the move was necessary because of “a surge in COVID-19 cases in several locations in Baku,” saying that the mosque’s operation had been “suspended temporarily.”
Iran’s embassy in Baku said there had been no advanced warning of the move.
Speaking to Arab News, Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations, said: “Only Iran will suffer from these statements. Tehran, first of all, should see the Caucasus as a region of potential cooperation.
“Iran’s statements about ‘third-country’ or ‘foreign’ forces stationed in Azerbaijan are mainly aimed at Israel and Turkey, but they must understand that we are not hiding.
“Azerbaijan has military-political cooperation with Israel and with Turkey, as well as strong economic ties. It is designed, first of all, to ensure the security of Azerbaijan and not against Iran.”
Shafiyev believes there are two key reasons why Iran fears Azerbaijan’s growing regional clout. The first is the Zangezur Corridor — an overland corridor Baku plans to establish across southern Armenia to link up with the Nakhchivan enclave bordering Turkey.
According to Shafiyev, Iran fears the plan, which was agreed under the terms of the ceasefire deal, will leave it cut off from the wider region.
The second factor at play is Azerbaijan’s longstanding relationship with Israel, which has angered Iran at a time when its nuclear program has been set back by a string of suspected Israeli covert operations.
Shafiyev says Azerbaijan is unlikely to back down in the face of Iranian saber-rattling.
“This is our sovereign right,” he said. “Our cooperation with Israel is more about security. Israeli weapons have shown their effectiveness during the Patriotic (Nagorno-Karabakh) War.
“As a former diplomat, I would like the issues to be resolved diplomatically and Iran should (instead) consider this region as a potential region of cooperation.”
Ahmad Obali, a US-based Azerbaijan analyst and founder of Gunaz TV, also believes the outcome of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war is driving Iranian policy in the region.
“Iran does not want to accept the fact that Azerbaijan won the Karabakh war and liberated the border between Iran and Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation,” he said.
“Iran lost significant revenue when Azerbaijan regained Karabakh from the Armenians. The border area in that region was used extensively for narcotics smuggling and exports. Now Azerbaijan is in control.
“Iran is also opposed to Azerbaijan’s ambitions to build the Zangezur Corridor, which would further cost Iran revenue that it would have otherwise collected.”
He added: “Iran was caught red handed. The Iranian truck drivers were arrested by Azerbaijani authorities after delivering goods. That has now been stopped, which has further angered Iran.
“The fact that the Turkey-Azerbaijan relationship has grown bothers Iran. Iran is more aggressive now and they’re frustrated that Azerbaijan is becoming stronger.”
Obali says Baku’s victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh war has lifted the morale of the 10 million ethnic Azerbaijanis in Iran who are opposed to Tehran’s policies towards their ethnic kin.
“Iran has been emboldened by the thinning US presence in the region, including its withdrawal from Afghanistan and the softer approach of the current US administration regarding Iran and the potential reinstatement of the JCPOA,” said Efgan Nifti, CEO of the Caspian Policy Center, referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“Iran feels it can challenge Western partners with minimal pushback from the US and European powers. Baku’s regaining of control of its sovereign territory has interrupted Iran’s illicit trafficking and trade.
“In addition to this, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor and regional east-west communication links will cause Iran to lose control over trade and transit.”
Nifti added: “Iran is also frustrated by economic difficulties and growing popular discontent, which make it feel insecure about its ethnically diverse population. This tension with Baku helps the regime divert popular attention away from real domestic issues.”
Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan’s recent territorial and strategic gains, coupled with its ability to win both Israeli and Turkish support, could act as a deterrent against future Iranian encroachment.
“Azerbaijan is strengthening relations with Turkey and Israel,” said Nifti. “Iran sees the latter as an existential threat.”
LONDON: The British government has removed three Arab nations from the list of countries it advises people not to travel as part of the UK’s COVID-19 precautions.
Algeria, Comoros and Djibouti are among 30 countries removed from the Foreign Office’s “red list” of nations to which it warns that all but essential travel should be avoided.
The decision means that travel insurance will again be available to Britons flying to these countries, as insurance companies use government guidance in deciding whether to offer or exclude cover for certain destinations.
Advice against traveling is expected to be lifted from additional countries in the coming days. While a further loosening of the restrictions is likely, travel firms have been warned that precautionary measures might be reintroduced in “exceptional circumstances,” for example if healthcare facilities are overwhelmed by a new wave of COVID-19 infections.
The essential travel only warning remains in place for the countries still on Britain’s “red list.”
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the latest easing of restrictions will “make traveling more straightforward” and help to support businesses and families.
“We’re striking the right balance between keeping people safe, which remains our priority, and giving them the freedom to exercise personal responsibility, while supporting the travel sector as it continues to recover,” she added.
LONDON: A British man who allegedly joined Daesh after vanishing from a family holiday as a teenager more than seven years ago has been charged with terrorist offenses.
Shabazz Suleman, 25, went missing on holiday in Turkey in 2014 after finishing his high-school exams and securing a university place in Britain.
In the summer of 2013, Suleman traveled to Syria as part of an aid convoy, but stands accused of returning to the region to serve Daesh and being trained by the terror group to use weapons.
When concerns about his disappearance first surfaced in 2014, Suleman said he was caught up in a secret mass prisoner swap between Ankara and regional armed groups after having been picked up near the Turkish border with Syria.
His father Afzal still works in England and previously said he knew his son “was thinking of going there (Syria) and helping people.”
Suleman was eventually captured in Syria by a Turkish-backed militia group called Liwa Al-Shimal in October 2017.
He told The Times that he was safe, but pleaded for an opportunity to return to Britain to challenge any allegations against him.
He was later freed by a court in Jarabulus, Syria — which is not internationally recognized — after it ruled that there was not enough evidence to convict him.
Suleman had been missing since his release, with some reports placing him in Pakistan. But British counterterrorism police last night confirmed that charges had been secured against him.
He is accused of having prepared for acts of terrorism, membership of a proscribed organization and receiving weapons training.
He was arrested at Heathrow Airport last week and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court.