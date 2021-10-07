You are here

Moody's raises medium-oil price outlook to $50-$70

Moody's raises medium-oil price outlook to $50-$70
Image: (Shutterstock)
Moody's investors services raises its medium-term oil price range to $50-$70 per barrel as the ratings agency expcect full cost of marginal crude oil barrels will continue to increase on the back of improved demand.

"We are now returning to the medium-term price range we had before the coronavirus pandemic as we expect the cost of production to continue to rise in step with recovery in demand. We also expect that restricted supply will continue to support strong momentum in oil prices," Moody´s senior vice president Elena Nadtotchi said in a statement.

The agency didn't mention in the statement what was their previous price estimates.

RIYADH: The UAE and Iraq signed on Wednesday a contract to build five electric power plants using solar energy, Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) and the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the National Investment Authority signed the contract for the plants.

The first phase will include the production and generation of 1,000 MW out of a total capacity of 2,000 MW, a statement by the media spokesman for the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, revealed in a statement.

The step comes as the first stage taken by the Iraqi government to rely on alternative, clean, and renewable energies in the production of electrical energy, and to meet the country's energy needs.

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar earlier said it was expecting to sign contracts with Masdar until 2025, targeting the production of 10 to 12 gigawatts (GW), representing about 25 percent of Iraq’s electricity needs that exceed 40 GW.

Topics: Iraq UAE solar energy renewables

DUBAI: A Moroccan e-commerce startup that wants to digitize informal retail stores has secured $5 million seed funding, valuing it at $70 million. 

Chari wants to address procurement issues facing over 300,000 grocery stores in Morocco and Tunisia through their platform, it said in a statement. 

This vision has led a number of prominent investors, including Berlin-based Rocket Internet, to put money into the startup.

Chari partners with manufacturers to distribute goods to local “mom and pop shops”, and also provides these shops with payment facilities and other financial services. 

It plans to use the money to further develop its platform, including possibly adding a money transfer function. 

“We are now focusing on achieving our short-term targets to raise a significant Series A in six to nine months,” Chari co-founder Ismael Belkhayat said.

Topics: Morocco e-commerce startup

NEW YORK: Oil prices dropped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday after hitting a multiyear highs, as an unexpected rise in US crude inventories prompted buyers to take a breather after recent torrid gains.

The latest surge in the crude prices had been underpinned by the refusal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to boost output and concern about tight energy supplies globally.

On Monday, OPEC, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, chose to stay with a plan to increase output gradually and not boost it further as the United States and other consumer nations have
been urging.

“An energy crisis is unfolding with winter in the northern hemisphere still to begin, and sets the stage for even higher oil prices,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude hit $83.47 a barrel, its highest since October 2018, but by 12:53 p.m. ET (1653 GMT) was down $1.62, or 2%, to $80.94.

US crude climbed to $79.78, its highest since November 2014, before retreating to $77.42 with a $1.51 or 1.9 percent loss on the day.

US crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week, against expectations for a modest dip of 418,000 barrels, the US Energy Department said.

Notably, US production increased to 11.3 million barrels per day, recovering from storm-related shut-ins more than a month ago to rebound near pandemic-level highs but still far from the 13-million bpd record set in 2019.

With shale companies constraining drilling to concentrate on investor returns, U.S. output has not been able to offset OPEC’s efforts to restrict exports.

“We have largely recovered from Hurricane Ida in crude production. As OPEC+ remains diligent in the way they’re managing the oil market that might leave the door open for US crude producers,” said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging.

The price of global benchmark Brent has surged more than 50 percent this year, adding to inflationary pressure that could slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Natural gas has surged to a record peak in Europe and coal prices from major exporters have also hit all-time highs.

Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA, said both crude contracts looked overbought based on a widely followed technical indicator, the relative strength index.

“That may signal some daily pullbacks this week but does not change the underlying bullish case for oil,” he said.

Topics: Oil US Stocks oil prices

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 9.26 percent to $54,660.56 at 6:34 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether also made gains and traded at $3,608.02, up 5.07 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Legalization

Aureo Ribeiro, a federal deputy in Brazil, stated in an interview with local media that Bitcoin might become a recognized currency in Brazil soon.

“We debated a few years there to arrive at a text that recognizes this asset … which will be regulated by a government agency,” he said.

Growing interest

Among the members of the International Monetary Fund, 110 countries are exploring central bank digital currencies, the fund’s chair and managing director, Kristalina Georgieva said at an event.

She indicated that the main challenge for the monetary authorities now is to ensure the interoperability of these currencies.

The IMF chief said she believes that central bank backed cryptocurrencies are the most reliable form of digital money, it’s hard to think of Bitcoin as money.

“It is very impressive how much the international community, the central banks, institutions like ours are now actively engaged to make sure that in this fast moving world of digitalization, money is a source of confidence and helps the economy function rather than being a risk,” she said.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stock market exchange is planing selling shares to the public with a value of $4 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources it didn't name.

Tadawul, as the exchange is known, will release information on the IPO as soon as this month, it added.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Arabia

