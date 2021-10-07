You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia beat Syria 2-0 to edge closer to U23 West Asian Championship semifinals

Saudi Arabia beat Syria 2-0 to edge closer to U23 West Asian Championship semifinals

Saudi Arabia beat Syria 2-0 to edge closer to U23 West Asian Championship semifinals
The Saudi U23 players celebrate scoring in the 2-0 win over Syria in Dammam. (SAFF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4dzu

Updated 13 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia beat Syria 2-0 to edge closer to U23 West Asian Championship semifinals

Saudi Arabia beat Syria 2-0 to edge closer to U23 West Asian Championship semifinals
  • Young Falcons need only a draw against Bahrain on Friday to reach Dammam tournament’s final four
Updated 13 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia defeated Syria 2-0 on Wednesday night in Group C’s second round of matches at the U23 West Asian Championship being held in Dammam.

The 11-team tournament, organized by the West Asian Football Federation, runs until Oct. 12.

Both goals came from the penalty spot, the first by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the sixth minute and the second by Abdullah Radeef two minutes into stoppage time.

The win was Saudi Arabia’s fourth over Syria at this level, having also drawn three and lost nine. The most recent meeting between the two teams, in January 2020 at the AFC U23 Championship in Thailand, ended with Saudi Arabia winning 1-0.

Syria still lead the three-team Group C on goal difference having earlier defeated Bahrain 4-1, but Saudi Arabia will have chance to go top when they face their Gulf neighbors on Friday.

A point will ensure Saudi Arabia progress to next week’s semifinals, while an unlikely Bahraini qualification to the last four will require a win by a four-goal margin.

Meanwhile, Iraq became the first team to reach the semifinal after beating the UAE 2-0 in Group B, with goals from Sadiq Zammal and Munther Al-Amir. In the group’s other match, Palestine beat Lebanon 4-2.

The UAE and Palestine, who face each other on Friday, will be hoping to be the best of the second-placed teams as Iraq has a better head-to-head record against both.

In Group A’s early action on Wednesday, Yemeni beat Oman 1-0, with a goal by captain Nasser Muhammadu in the 27th minute, while Jordan defeated Kuwait team 2-1, the winning goal coming in the 88th minute through Mohammed Pogba.

Yemen lead the group with four points, with Jordanian in second place with three points, ahead of Oman on goal difference.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Related

Mighty Mo Salah scores ‘genius’ goal as Liverpool-Man City clash takes football to new heights
Sport
Mighty Mo Salah scores ‘genius’ goal as Liverpool-Man City clash takes football to new heights
UK PM urged to come to aid of Afghan girls’ football team
Sport
UK PM urged to come to aid of Afghan girls’ football team

Herve Renard confident return of fans will boost Saudi squad in World Cup qualifier

Herve Renard confident return of fans will boost Saudi squad in World Cup qualifier
Updated 07 October 2021
SALEH FAREED

Herve Renard confident return of fans will boost Saudi squad in World Cup qualifier

Herve Renard confident return of fans will boost Saudi squad in World Cup qualifier
  • The French coach said he is not worried about losing key players to injury ahead of Thursday’s clash with Japan at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah
  • Japan’s coach, Hajime Moriyasu, said his players are ready for the game and he expects it to be a tough contest as Saudi Arabia remain one of the best teams in Asia
Updated 07 October 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Herve Renard, coach of the Saudi national soccer team, welcomes the return of fans for his side’s World Cup qualifier against Japan at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday night, and the boost he believes the players will get from the capacity crowd.

He added that he is not too concerned about the members of his squad who are unavailable for the game as a result of injury.

“It is a very important game for us and our motivation is higher with the attendance of our 60,000 fans,” the Frenchman said on Wednesday night. “I am not worried about tomorrow’s match despite losing two of our best players but we have to manage it with our good squad and our spirit.

“We are proud of our participation and presence at this stage, where we are currently in second place in our group, and have not lost in seven games.”

Saudi Arabia trail Australia only on goal difference at the top of Group B in the third round of the Asian qualifiers, after winning their opening matches against Vietnam (3-1) and Oman (1-0).

Renard said he is keen to maintain this momentum with a victory against opponents who will be eager to regain some ground after a shock defeat by Oman in Tokyo last month.

“We are well-prepared for the match against Japan,” he said. “I hope the players can play this match like a final and deliver their best performance. There is no doubt that Japan is the best team in Asia, and I hope the whole team will have the courage to challenge this strong opponent.”

He also noted that previous Saudi successes against Japan in Jeddah will have no bearing on the outcome.

“No, it is totally different and we have to take it seriously in a different way,” he said. “My main goal is not winning a match but to reach the 2022 World Cup.”

Japan’s coach, Hajime Moriyasu, said his players are ready for the game and he expects it to be a tough contest as Saudi Arabia remain one of the best teams in Asia.

Speaking about the prospect of playing in front of 60,000 spectators, following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on crowd sizes at events in the Kingdom, he said: “We had been notified earlier that the capacity of the stadium here will be around 60 percent only, due the Coronavirus restrictions, but yesterday we were told it is going to be 100 percent.

“We have not played in front of such a huge number of spectators for a while but it will not make any difference for our players. We are ready and hope this will be to our advantage.”

He added that many members of his squad play for teams in big European leagues and so are used to playing in front of big crowds.

A loss on Thursday would leave Japan facing an uphill battle in the qualifying group but Moriyasu said that he is not dwelling on that thought: “Tomorrow’s match is very tough but I have never thought about losing. There is a possibility that we lose but we will never give up (on reaching the finals in Qatar).”

Following the game against Japan, Saudi Arabia’s next World Cup qualifier will be against bottom-of-the-group China on Oct. 12 at the same venue.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Herve Renard Japan Hajime Moriyasu

Related

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
Sport
Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
Exclusive Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard targets World Cup qualification after ‘worst year’ of his career
Sport
Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard targets World Cup qualification after ‘worst year’ of his career

Hyderabad Sunrisers get third win in IPL, beat Bangalore by 4 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League. (Twitter: @IPL)
Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League. (Twitter: @IPL)
Updated 07 October 2021
AP

Hyderabad Sunrisers get third win in IPL, beat Bangalore by 4 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League. (Twitter: @IPL)
  • Bangalore, already through to the playoffs, lost their way once Glenn Maxwell (40) was run out in the 15th over
  • Hyderabad have six points from 13 games and will finish last in the eight-team event
Updated 07 October 2021
AP

ABU DHABI: Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League.

Bangalore, already through to the playoffs, lost their way once Glenn Maxwell (40) was run out in the 15th over before Hyderabad restricted Virat Kohli’s men to 137-6.

Needing 13 off the last over, A.B. de Villiers could only score a single off three full tosses bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar despite lofting the fast bowler for a six off the fourth delivery.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Hyderabad scored 141-7 as Bangalore allowed just a run-a-ball 36 in the last six overs and claimed five wickets.

“It’s been a really tough season but it was great to see these small improvements,” Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said. “We’ve had a lot of last-over finishes and being on the right side of those is clearly helpful.”

Jason Roy top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but once Dan Christian had the Englishman caught off his own bowling in the 15th over, Hyderabad lost their way.

The tournament’s leading wicket-taker Harshal Patel stretched his wickets tally to 29 by claiming 3-33 as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha (10) and Jason Holder (16) in his last two overs.

Bangalore lost its skipper Kohli in the first over when he tried to play Kumar across the line and was trapped leg before wicket for 5.

Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Maxwell revived the chase with a 54-run partnership but Maxwell got run out and Padikkal holed out in the deep to give Rashid Khan (1-39) a wicket off his penultimate ball in the 17th over.

“Maxi’s run out was the key moment for us,” Kohli said. “With AB you’re never out of the game. … Things could have gone anywhere and Sunrisers held their nerves to not allow us to get away.”

Left-handed Shahbaz Ahmed (14) struck two boundaries, but de Villiers couldn’t capitalize on three lose deliveries in the last over.

With the last round of league games set to start from Thursday, Bangalore with 16 points are likely to finish third in the points table. Delhi Capitals are certain to finish among the top two with 20 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings, who have 18 points. Hyderabad have six points from 13 games and will finish last in the eight-team event.

Topics: Cricket Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket Abu Dhabi UAE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Royal Challengers Bangalore

Related

Delhi beats Chennai by 3 wickets to take over IPL lead
Sport
Delhi beats Chennai by 3 wickets to take over IPL lead
Iyer, Khan help Delhi eye top-two league finish in IPL
Sport
Iyer, Khan help Delhi eye top-two league finish in IPL

Al-Noor suffer quarterfinal loss at 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe

Al-Noor (in the dark shirts) attack EC Pinheiros during their 34-33 loss on Wednesday night. (Supplied/SAHF)
Al-Noor (in the dark shirts) attack EC Pinheiros during their 34-33 loss on Wednesday night. (Supplied/SAHF)
Updated 06 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Al-Noor suffer quarterfinal loss at 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe

Al-Noor (in the dark shirts) attack EC Pinheiros during their 34-33 loss on Wednesday night. (Supplied/SAHF)
  • The Saudi handball team lose a tight match 34-33 to EC Pinheiros of Brazil at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah
Updated 06 October 2021
Ali Khaled

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian handball club Al-Noor lost 34-33 to EC Pinheiros of Brazil in their 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe quarterfinal match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Wednesday.

EC Pinheiros qualified for the tournament as winners of the 2021 South and Central America Handball Confederation (SCAHC) Club Championship, while Al-Noor were present as one of two representatives from host country Saudi Arabia, alongside Al-Wehda.

Al-Noor put up a game effort against their South American opponents and trailed 19-16 at half time. They even outscored EC Pinheiros by 17 points to 15 in the second half but that proved agonizingly short of a winning total.

In Wednesday’s first match, SC Magdeburg of Germany defeated Al-Duhail of Qatar, winners of the 2021 AHF Men’s Asian Club League Championship, 35-23 to advance to the semifinals.

Al-Wehda reached the last eight on Tuesday after defeating North America and the Caribbean Handball Confederation champions San Francisco CalHeat 29-20.

Topics: handball Jeddah Saudi Arabia Super Globe 2021

Related

Saudi club wins opening match at IHF Men’s Super Globe
Sport
Saudi club wins opening match at IHF Men’s Super Globe
Saudi handball team Al-Noor - who will be participating in the Super Globe 2021 tournament - in training. (Supplied/Al-Noor Club)
Sport
Super Globe 2021 handball tournament kicks off in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Saudi weightlifter Ali Majed wins bronze at 2021 IWF Youth World Cup

Ali Majed celebrates Mohammed Al-Hardi, President of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation. (Supplied/SAWF)
Ali Majed celebrates Mohammed Al-Hardi, President of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation. (Supplied/SAWF)
Updated 06 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi weightlifter Ali Majed wins bronze at 2021 IWF Youth World Cup

Ali Majed celebrates Mohammed Al-Hardi, President of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation. (Supplied/SAWF)
  • Patsaphong Thongsuk of Thailand took overall gold
Updated 06 October 2021
Ali Khaled

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian weightlifter Ali Majed won bronze in the men’s 55kg category at the 2021 IWF Youth World Cup in Jeddah on Wednesday.

He won silver in the 55kg snatch category and came in third overall to claim the bronze.

Patsaphong Thongsuk of Thailand took the overall gold, while Ertugrul Secgin of Turkey took silver.

In the 55kg snatch competition, Majed finished second behind Satrio Adi Nugroho of Indonesia.

Majed previously won bronze at the 2020 IWF Youth Online World Cup and he was congratulated on his win by Mohammed Al-Harbi, president of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation.

Topics: weightlifting Saudi Arabia IWF Youth World Cup

Related

Ezgi Kilic of Turkey took gold in the Women's 40kg category on the opening day of the 2021 IWF Youth World Cup. (Supplied/SAWF)
Sport
Turkey and Russia weightlifters claim gold on first day of 2021 IWF Youth World Cup in Jeddah
World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins
Sport
World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins

Saudi and Japan cross swords, UAE under pressure: 5 things to look out for as Arab nations resume Asian World Cup qualifiers

Saudi and Japan cross swords, UAE under pressure: 5 things to look out for as Arab nations resume Asian World Cup qualifiers
Updated 06 October 2021
John Duerden

Saudi and Japan cross swords, UAE under pressure: 5 things to look out for as Arab nations resume Asian World Cup qualifiers

Saudi and Japan cross swords, UAE under pressure: 5 things to look out for as Arab nations resume Asian World Cup qualifiers
  • Thursday sees Matchday 3 of 10 in final round of AFC qualification for Qatar 2022; Saudi Arabia looks to maintain 100 percent record
Updated 06 October 2021
John Duerden

The final round of qualification for the World Cup resumes on Thursday and it is safe to say that, Saudi Arabia and perhaps Oman apart, it could have gone better for the Arab teams so far. 

With just the top two from both six-team groups receiving automatic places in Qatar, there is not much room for slip-ups. With Matchday 3 of the 10 games about to start, here are five things to look out for in Thursday’s matches.

1. Saudi Arabia should learn from Oman against Japan

You can’t do better than win two out of two, and Saudi Arabia are looking very good after what were, in the end, deserved victories over Vietnam and Oman. Now, however, come Japan, the team that have been Asia’s best over the past few years. 

Salem Al-Dawsari may be missing through injury, but this is no reason for the Green Falcons to sit back and hope for the best even against a team that is packed full of European-based talent. Japan are the ones under pressure after losing the opening game to Oman and can’t afford to lose in Jeddah. 

That Oman triumph gives Herve Renard his blueprint: Give Japan as little time and space as possible and counter-attack at speed and with conviction. 

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu is under pressure after the uncertain start, and it remains to be seen if he will stick to his criticized cautious style or take the handbrake off. Regardless, Saudi Arabia’s recent intensity and increasing fluidity under Renard should cause the East Asians problems.

2. Pressure on UAE

It wasn’t supposed to be like this for the Whites. After Bert van Marwijk returned for his second spell in charge, the team looked increasingly impressive in the second round of qualification, and hopes were high that a return to the global stage for the first time since their 1990 debut was a real possibility. It still is, but results must improve.

Two games against Lebanon and Iraq, two of the weaker members of the group, have brought just two points. It means that Thursday’s home game against Iran, Asia’s highest-ranked team at 22 and the only one in Group A with maximum points from the first two games, is almost a must-win and certainly a must-not-lose. 

Should the UAE crash to defeat then they will already be seven points behind Iran, and first place will be a long shot. Should South Korea defeat Syria, then even second spot will be five points away. There have been good moments so far from the UAE, but against Iran, the team has to produce a solid performance over the full 90 minutes. 

3. Syria should take the game to South Korea

So far, Syria have flown under the radar, though performances have been decent with a narrow loss in Tehran and a 1-1 draw with the UAE. Next is another trip to Ansan in South Korea. The Koreans are not looking forward to taking on a team they do not enjoy playing against. Last time around, Syria played defensively in two games against the Taeguk Warriors, and they were dreadful and frustrating affairs. 

Korea have four points from the opening two games at home but have not impressed, and there is growing criticism of coach Paulo Bento and his seeming inability to get the best out of a bunch of talented players. The likes of Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan are impressing in the English Premier League, but the European-based players only arrived in Seoul 48 hours before kick-off after a long journey across seven or eight time zones. They are unlikely to be at their best. With the likes of Omar Kharbin and Omar Al-Somah ready to link up in attack, there is no reason why Syria can’t get something from Korea — if they show ambition.

4. Iraq against Lebanon has massive significance

While only the top two places in the group offer automatic qualification, there is also another route. Finish third and there is a play-off against the team in the same position in the other group. Win that and then there is an intercontinental playoff, usually against a Concacaf nation, with a place at the World Cup at stake.

Iraq were always unlikely to finish in the top two despite going for the big-name foreign coach option in Dick Advocaat. The Lions of Mesopotamia have always had lots of talent but have long lacked the consistency to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Third is possible and should be the target.

One point from the first two games does not sound great but it did come against the top two teams: South Korea in Seoul, which brought a hard-working goalless draw, and then a 3-0 loss against Iran, which was not a true reflection of how competitive the game was. 

Now though, Iraq have to win against the lowest-ranked team in the group in Lebanon. There are suggestions that some players are less than happy with Advocaat’s strict regime, but now is the time to start picking up points. With the UAE taking on Iran, a win for Iraq could well see them in third.

For Lebanon, there has also been a point and the target for the Cedars is to be competitive in every game and then see what happens.

5. Oman can make lightning strike twice

On paper, defeating Japan in Japan is a much tougher task than taking on Australia in Qatar so there is no reason why Oman can’t give the Socceroos a real game. Coach Branko Ivankovic will be delighted that he doesn’t have to take his team all the way down under, a place where Australia have a fantastic record in World Cup qualification.

Australia are in great form generally, having won their last 10 games, and are full of confidence. But the same can be said of Oman, the only Arab team apart from Saudi Arabia to taste victory so far in this round of games. Against Japan, they were the better team: brave and proactive. History is, however, against the men from Muscat, with just one win in nine against Australia. The last two encounters ended in a combined 9-0 scoreline. 

Oman will hope that this means Australia, like Japan probably did, are a little complacent but whatever happens, The Reds are not here to make up the numbers but to challenge. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Big wins for UAE and Syria as West Asian U23 Championship kicks off in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Big wins for UAE and Syria as West Asian U23 Championship kicks off in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia promoted to Part II racing country by International Federation of Horseracing Authorities
Sport
Saudi Arabia promoted to Part II racing country by International Federation of Horseracing Authorities

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia beat Syria 2-0 to edge closer to U23 West Asian Championship semifinals
Saudi Arabia beat Syria 2-0 to edge closer to U23 West Asian Championship semifinals
IPO for Egypt’s payments firm e-finance starts October 10
IPO for Egypt’s payments firm e-finance starts October 10
Moody's raises medium-oil price outlook to $50-$70
Moody's raises medium-oil price outlook to $50-$70
Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld
Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld
Iraq, UAE’s Masdar to build 5 solar power plants in new clean energy push
Iraq, UAE’s Masdar to build 5 solar power plants in new clean energy push

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.