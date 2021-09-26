You are here

UK PM urged to come to aid of Afghan girls' football team

UK PM urged to come to aid of Afghan girls’ football team
Members of Afghanistan's national girls football team arrive at the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in Lahore. (File/AFP)



  • Team, some as young as 12, currently stranded in Lahore on temporary visas
  • Chairman of Premier League side Leeds United offers assistance, housing, education, training
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to help resettle Afghanistan’s junior women’s football team in Britain.
The 35-strong team plus 101 other associated people, including coaches and family members, are currently in Lahore where they have been granted temporary refuge until Oct. 12 after a personal intervention by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan helped get them out of Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban. 

They are being supported by the Rokit Foundation, NGO Football for Peace, and the chairman of English Premier League side Leeds United, Andrea Radrizzani, who has offered to “give the girls a prosperous and peaceful future,” helping with housing, employment for relatives, education and training opportunities with the club’s youth teams.

The team only escaped Afghanistan after an initial attempt to fly them to Qatar was scuppered by the deterioration of security in Kabul, with many of the girls facing additional threats from the Taliban on account of coming from various ethnic and religious minorities.

Rokit CEO Siu-Anne Marie Gill said the team’s departure from Afghanistan had become high-profile following Khan’s intervention, and members would be at great risk were they to return to the country.

“There were photos of their faces on TV, they will be in even more danger now,” she told The Guardian. “They’re the girls that got out. They cannot go back to Afghanistan, we have got to make this happen.”

She said she had written to Johnson to ask the UK to add the team, some of whom are as young as 12, to the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme, after Australia offered sanctuary to the senior women’s team.

She added that other football clubs and local authorities in the UK have also offered support for the team should they be added to the ACRS.

Kashif Siddiqi, a former Pakistan footballer and co-founder of Football for Peace, said: “The race is on to find them a permanent safe haven. These girls were on the path for development for the national football team. Now, the very thing that gave them hope has become a risk to their life.”

The UK government said it is “urgently” looking into the matter “as part of the wider resettlement scheme.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Pakistan Afghanistan’s junior women’s football team

Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula One Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula One Grand Prix
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
AFP




  • The champion reached the unprecedented century in his Mercedes after being stuck on 99 since the British Grand Prix in July
  • Hamilton also claimed the championship lead by two points from Max Verstappen, who finished second
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
AFP

SOCHI: Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix for his 100th Formula One Grand Prix success on Sunday.
In treacherous rain the seven-time world champion reached the unprecedented century in his Mercedes after being stuck on 99 since the British Grand Prix in July.
Hamilton also claimed the championship lead by two points from Max Verstappen, who finished second.
After taking his 100th chequered flag 14 years after his first in Canada Hamilton told his team on the car radio: “Phew. That was hard work man!“
The 36-year-old Briton looked destined to come away for the fifth race stuck on the 99 mark with McLaren’s Lando Norris firmly in command up front.
But with five laps to go, the rain that had been threatening the 15th round of the championship for so long arrived, causing mayhem.
With cars fitted with slicks starting to lose grip and coming in for intermediates Hamilton joined them, leaving Norris leading.
But with three laps left and Norris a sitting duck and sliding all over the circuit Hamilton eventually hit the front to finally nail the magic number of victories.
After jumping out of his car he said: “The rain came, it was very opportunistic, the team did a great job, I’m grateful for the points.”

Topics: Lewis Hamilton Formula One Grand Prix Russian Grand Prix

Joshua wants Usyk rematch '110 percent'

Joshua wants Usyk rematch ‘110 percent’
Updated 26 September 2021
AFP




  • Usyk's victory extended his unbeaten professional record to 19 wins
  • Joshua is determined to face Usyk again
Updated 26 September 2021
AFP

LONDON: Anthony Joshua said he was “110 percent” likely to activate a rematch clause with Oleksandr Usyk after losing his world heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian in stunning fashion in London on Saturday
Usyk gave a boxing masterclass in recording a unanimous points victory to deprive Joshua of his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization belts in front of the dethroned champion’s home crowd of more than 66,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
His victory extended Usyk’s unbeaten professional record to 19 wins and scuppered the prospects of an all-British world heavyweight title unification bout between Joshua and Tyson Fury.
It also meant Usyk became just the third cruiserweight world champion after Evander Holyfield of the United States and Britain’s David Haye to also take a heavyweight title, with the 34-year-old achieving the feat in just his third professional contest in the heavyweight ranks.
The contract for this bout, however, contained a rematch clause.
And Joshua, who previously lost his belts when beaten by Andy Ruiz in New York in June 2019 before regaining the titles in a rematch in Saudi Arabia six months later, is determined to face Usyk again.
“A hundred percent, 110 percent,” he told a post-fight press conference. “I’m ready to get back to training.
“There’s an old saying ‘If you want to go down as a great fighter, don’t fight southpaws’, especially good ones. He (Usyk) is a good fighter.”
Joshua suffered a badly swollen right eye which required medical attention in a fight where only the bell appeared to save him from a last-round knockout.
“I couldn’t see in the ninth round,” explained Joshua. “My eye was shut, but it was a good experience, because in adversity, you’ve just got to learn to control yourself... it’s the first time it’s happened in a fight.”
Joshua, sounding remarkably upbeat despite a convincing loss, insisted: “I’m a different kind of animal. I’m not a sulker, this is a blessed opportunity to be able to fight for the heavyweight championship of the world.
“Straight away I’ve already been watching the fight and figuring out what I could have done better.”
Joshua’s defeat put paid to a fight anytime soon with Fury, who defends his World Boxing Council heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next month — the third time the pair have met after a split-decision draw and a win for Fury.
Joshua, however, insisted: “I’ll fight Tyson Fury, Wilder, without the belts. It’s great, it’s legacy but with or without the belts I’ll fight whoever.”
Usyk, three years older than Joshua, also made light of giving away three inches (7.62 centimeters) in height as well as nearly 20lbs (nine kilogrammes) in weight during his latest triumph in London following a heavyweight gold medal at the 2012 Olympics — a Games where Joshua took the super-heavyweight title.
“London is a really lucky city for me but not a single professional victory can be above an Olympic gold,” said Usyk via a translator.
“At this point it is the biggest fight in my career but it wasn’t the hardest one. I cannot say (who was) but, most likely, it’s ahead of us.”
Most of Usyk’s wins have come outside Ukraine, with the new champion — who spent three months in a preparation camp away from his wife and family — adding: “I would love to have the rematch at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.”
But Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, suggested any rematch would be in Britain, in February or March.
Hearn said a defeat by the “outstanding” Usyk was easier to accept than the “bolt from the blue” that was the first Ruiz fight.
“I think in a strange way he (Joshua) enjoyed the fight because I think he knows he learnt so much and, deep down he knows he was beaten by the better man tonight,” he said.
“I think you need to credit him (Joshua) because he could have swerved that fight easy and maybe we should have, but that’s not really what he’s about.”
Hearn, who questioned whether Usyk could hit the same heights again after a “perfect fight,” added: “Anything can happen, but AJ will, I promise you, be much, much better than that in the re-match.”

Topics: Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk

Noura Al-Brahim looks toward a winning future with Saudi women's futsal team

Noura Al-Brahim looks toward a winning future with Saudi women’s futsal team
Updated 26 September 2021
Arab News




  • Al-Yamamah Club player is part of the squad participating in training camp in Croatia
Updated 26 September 2021
Arab News

Noura Abdulmohsen Al-Brahim of Al-Yamamah Club in Riyadh has revealed her pride in representing her country after joining the Saudi women’s futsal team in the training camp with Croatia.

“I am full of enthusiasm and desire to win and raise the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia high and to be the best possible representative for my country,” she told Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah.

Al-Brahim pointed out that the Women’s Football Department at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has continued to provide strong moral support to all players ahead of their coming commitments in the Gulf and Asian championships.

Noura Al-Brahim with Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. (Arriyadiyah)

On being part of the Saudi squad at the Croatian training camp, she called her experience “special and exceptional,” adding: “I’ve learned many things about the game that are new to me. This trip also allowed me to learn about different cultures and learn about new ideas and ways to play football.”

Speaking about her ambitions, Al-Brahim that her goal is to be Saudi’s best player and help the national women’s team become a force on the international stage.

As part of the camp that will run until Sept. 28, the Saudi women’s team beat Serbian team ZFK Zemun 7-5 on Thursday and dedicated the victory to the nation’s 91st National Day.

Topics: FUTSAL Saudi Arabia

Tokyo Olympic stars to feature as world basketball 3x3 championship returns to Abu Dhabi

Tokyo Olympic stars to feature as world basketball 3x3 championship returns to Abu Dhabi
Updated 26 September 2021
Arab News




  • 12 teams will take part in the International Basketball Federation tournament in October
Updated 26 September 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Masters World 3x3 Basketball, in cooperation with the International Basketball Federation, is set to take place in a custom-built arena at the UAE capital’s Marina Mall on Oct. 29-30.

The 3x3 world championships, part of the world tour, returns to the capital city for the first time in five years, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced.

This year’s championship brings together the world’s elite 3x3-basketball players as well as some of the stars that took part in the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Abu Dhabi Masters will also welcome overseas spectators after the capital opened its borders to travelers who have had the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 3x3 format, which made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics, has seen a noticeable increase in popularity in recent years thanks to the simplicity of its rules and its fast pace.

“We are pleased to host the FIBA 3x3 Worlds once again in Abu Dhabi in cooperation with the International Basketball Federation,” said Aref Hamad Al-Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“The popularity of tri-basketball has increased after its first appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and we are confident of the success that the tournament will achieve, especially in conjunction with the prosperity that the capital is experiencing with its agenda full of prestigious international sporting events for this season.”

The event will include 12 international teams, including four sides that are in the top five spots in the FIBA world tour.

Liman from Serbia, currently the No.1 ranked team on the world tour, will be looking to consolidate their position while the Latvian side Riga, the gold medallists in Tokyo, the Belgian team Antwerp and Dutch side Utrecht, ranked third and fourth respectively, will be challenging for the lead.

Ahead of the tournament, the ADSC will hold the Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship, with 24 teams in the fray from Oct. 8-15.

The winner of this qualifier will represent Abu Dhabi on Oct. 29-30.

However, it will be the top-12 ranked teams in the world tour who will travel to the Jeddah final in December.

This will be the first time the competition has been held in Abu Dhabi since two consecutive rounds were in 2015 and 2016.

Alex Sanchez, FIBA tri-basketball director, said: “The two world tri-basketball tournaments that were held in Abu Dhabi in 2015 and 2016 are still some of the most successful editions of the tournament ever, and this is exactly what prompted us to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council once again to organize the world championship to take place in its second home.”

The Abu Dhabi 3x3 Worlds has a prize fund of $150,000 on offer. The winners will receive 40,000 while the second and third placed teams take away $30,000 and $20,000 respectively. 

Topics: basketball

Sheikh Mansoor crowns winners of 2021 Vice President's Jiu-Jitsu League in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mansoor crowns winners of 2021 Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League in Abu Dhabi
Updated 26 September 2021
Arab News




  • Chairman of Dubai Sports Council congratulated Al-Wahda, Al-Ain and Sharjah Self-Defense Club on their adults, U-18 and U-16 titles
Updated 26 September 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The fifth and final round of the 2021 Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League concluded in Abu Dhabi on Saturday in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al- Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

After crowning the winners at the UAE capital’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena, Sheikh Mansoor congratulated the players on their victories, praising the high level of performance displayed on the mat.

“The values adopted by the sport of jiu-jitsu are in line with the identity we are keen to spread in the UAE society,” Sheikh Mansoor said. “We are witnessing the growth of the sport in the country represented by many national academies and clubs. This is aligned with our strategic vision of promoting a healthy lifestyle, with a focus on emerging talents who are key for the bright future of the country on a global level.”

“The UAE has become the focus of attention for jiu-jitsu enthusiasts from all over the world thanks to the great support received from the rulers of the UAE,” he said. “The conclusion of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League comes at an ideal time with our jiu-jitsu family preparing to welcome the world in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships, the two largest jiu-jitsu events on the global calendar, during which we look forward to following up on the strong performance that we are accustomed to from our national players.”

Sheikh Mansoor said that local events such as the Vice President’s League were key for discovering Emirati talent, and an important opportunity that allowed the stars of the UAE to experience the standards of international championships in local competitions.

“UAE champions are regularly raising our country’s flag on the podiums, and here we commend the continuous efforts made by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to advance their sport until the UAE became the global capital of the sport,” Sheikh Mansoor said.

“The sports sector in the country is no longer just an entertaining one, but has become an important tributary of sustainable development on individual, social and economic levels, with the important role it plays in building individuals physically and psychologically. The UAE has a world-class infrastructure that enables it to host world-class international sporting events.”

Al-Wahda Club secured top spot to take the league title in the adults’ category, with Al-Ain in second and Al-Jazira in third. In the U-18 category, Al-Ain Club claimed victory ahead of Baniyas, with Al-Wahda in third place. The U-16 title went to Sharjah Self Defense Club, with Al-Ain second, and Al-Wahda in third place.

“With the strong performance from our female athletes in the final round of the Mother of the Nation League and the remarkable performance on the mats today, particularly in the U18 and U16 categories, we can say with confidence that the future of jiu-jitsu is bright in the country,” said Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

In addition to winning the title and capturing medals, the winning clubs and academies were also presented with financial prizes totalling $196,000 (720,000 dirhams).

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi UAE

