Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan crackdown held in 'inhumane conditions'

Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan crackdown held in ‘inhumane conditions’
Migrants look out of a barred door at a detention centre in Gharyan, Libya, Oct. 12, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan crackdown held in ‘inhumane conditions’

Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan crackdown held in ‘inhumane conditions’
  • Wave of arrests has targeted Europe-bound migrants released after capture by Libyan Coast Guard
  • EU-funded coast guard has detained more than 81,000 people since 2017, many later claimed to have suffered physical abuse
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: More than 5,000 people have been arrested by Libyan authorities in the past week in a massive crackdown on migrants and refugees residing in Libya, with some detainees allegedly being subjected to severe physical and sexual abuse.

Many of those recently arrested were first captured and detained by the EU-supported Libyan Coast Guard and transported to migrant detention centers, where they were held in “inhumane conditions,” before being released back onto the streets of Libya.

Libyan authorities said the arrests of thousands from across the African continent — many of them fleeing war and persecution — are linked to illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The EU has long worked with North African states including Libya and Morocco to prevent migrants from reaching Europe.

This form of cooperation negates the need for the bloc to process migrants in Europe, where laws and scrutiny of their treatment are more rigorous and where the political implications of mass inward migration are often negative.

Since 2017, more than 81,000 migrants have been intercepted at sea and returned to Libya by the country’s coastguard, which is trained and equipped by the EU and has also received assistance from the UK.

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières said the number of people in the Libyan capital Tripoli’s detention centers has more than tripled since Monday.

“During the raids on their homes, many of those captured were reportedly subjected to severe physical violence, including sexual violence,” the charity said in a statement. One young migrant was killed and at least five others sustained gunshot wounds, according to the UN.

“We are seeing security forces take extreme measures to arbitrarily detain more vulnerable people in inhumane conditions in severely overcrowded facilities,” said Ellen van der Velden, MSF’s operations manager for Libya. “Entire families of migrants and refugees living in Tripoli have been captured, handcuffed and transported to various detention centers. In the process, people have been hurt and even killed, families have been split up and their homes have been reduced to piles of rubble.”

In one detention center, MSF said, more than 550 women — including some who are pregnant, children, and newborn babies were crammed into cells. Around 120 detainees shared a single toilet.

Men were forced to stand because of overcrowding, and hundreds of people were also held outside with no shelter or shade. Several people required urgent medical attention.

One Eritrean man who evaded arrest said he had made contact with friends who had been detained.

“There is no water, no food, no stuff for sleeping,” he said. “There were some who tried to escape but got caught and were beaten and those who made it were wounded. Others paid to be released but unfortunately they got caught in the streets and went back to prison again.

“More than 90 percent of all the migrants are arrested,” he added. “It’s like we are playing hide-and-seek with the police or other forces now.”

A report by an independent fact-finding mission commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council announced on Monday that it had found that “murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, persecution and other inhumane acts committed against migrants (in Libya) form part of a systematic and widespread attack directed at this population, in furtherance of a state policy” which may amount to crimes against humanity.

“All migrants — men and women, boys and girls — are kept in harsh conditions, (and some of them) die. Some children are held with adults, placing them at high risk of abuse. Torture (such as electric shocks) and sexual violence (including rape and forced prostitution) are prevalent.”

Libya has become a hub for Europe-bound migrants and refugees from Africa since the country devolved into conflict following the end of the former leader Muammar Qaddafi’s regime in 2011.

People smuggling and other black market activities have rapidly expanded since the central authority collapsed and control of the state was seized by a plethora of militias competing for money and power.

A fragile peace agreed in 2020 between the country’s main fighting forces is currently holding, but the UN has warned that violence could yet break out again ahead of the national elections planned for December.

Topics: Libya migrants refugees Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)

Updated 08 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Israel opens Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion showcasing ties to Arab region

Israel opens Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion showcasing ties to Arab region
  • At Dubai’s world Expo, Israel’s Pavilion highlights cultural diversity and aims to “reinvent the future”
Updated 08 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Israel’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai officially opened its doors amid a vibrant celebration of traditional Jewish formalities and special performances by Israeli DJ Abass and Hamalgezot, an Israeli band playing traditional Israeli music.

The audience of around 250 guests reveled in the Pavilion’s inauguration in the 15-meter high and 1,550-sqm open trapezoidal steel paneled structure with a mount resembling the shape of sand dunes and sheltered Middle Eastern streets.

Located in the Opportunity district, the pavilion was designed by Knafo Klimor Architects before the Abraham Accords and before the pandemic.

It draws its inspiration from the arid landscapes of Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

It also features a large sign with the words “Toward Tomorrow” written in intertwined Arabic and Hebrew letters — a font known as “Aravrit” invented by Israeli typographer, Liron Lavi Turkenich featuring a hybrid of two local scripts, combining Hebrew and Arabic characters.

Its message recalling the theme of Expo 2020: “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future.”

A large sign with the words “Toward Tomorrow” written in intertwined Arabic and Hebrew letters. (Supplied)

“We wanted this pavilion to be very inviting and we want to show that what unites us is bigger than what divides us,” pavilion spokesman Menachem Gantz told Arab News.

“We are trying to show our similarities with other Arab countries. We are part of the Middle East. We have the same dunes, we have the same sand, and we face the same environmental challenges.”

Guests can journey up the “sand dune” style walkway into an open-air structure that resembles, according to Elazar Cohen, commissioner general of Israel for Expo 2020 Dubai, “an open tent.”

Inside are seven 15-sqm high LED screens showcasing the best of Israel’s landscape, culture and performing artists — Israel’s contribution to humanity in different fields.

Inside, on the lower level in the main hall of the pavilion, is a 360-degree immersive show plays on a 250-sqm screen, presenting Israeli landscape, culture, arts, and expertise in innovation.

“From our history to the landscape of our countries, there are many similarities,” he told Arab news.

“That’s why we decided to design the pavilion as an open tent, to welcome visitors to Israel and provide a place of comfort. From the feedback we’ve been receiving especially from Arabic visitors to the pavilion, we are achieving just that, reminding people how much we have in common as nations.”

Expo 2020 marks a series of firsts. It is the first time the global event has ever taken place in an Arab country, the first time that every participating country has its own pavilion, and in many ways, it constitutes another first for Israel on Arab soil.

Until September 2020, it would have been unthinkable that Israel would be able to participate in an event in the UAE.

Until just over a year ago, when Israel and the UAE signed the historic Abraham Accords, Israel had no official ties with any country in the Gulf.

In the lead-up to the signing of the Accord, Israel received an invitation to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, in April 2019 — around 18 months prior to its official normalization with the UAE.

“We received the invitation later than other countries and had just a year-and-a-half to prepare for October 2020,” added Gantz.

“Having an Israeli booth on UAE soil just a year after signing the Abraham accords is a huge move forward in relations between our countries,” Yoel Razvozov, Israel’s Minister of Tourism, told Arab News.

“The Abraham accords are unprecedented and represents a new chapter in the history of peace process in the Middle East.”

The evening began with a traditional Mezuzah ceremony performed by Rabbi Duchman.

The call was made in April 2019 inviting Israel to take part. (Supplied)

According to tradition, a Mezuzah, which means “doorpost” in Hebrew, is to be hung on one of the most important doorways of your home.

The Pavilion’s Mezuzah Case was made and designed exclusively for Expo 2020 Dubai by renowned Judaica artist David Roytman.

Israelis hope the pavilion will drive a mutual increase in tourism and business to both Israel and the UAE.

According to Dubai custom’s figures, the first five months since the signing of the Abraham accords saw bilateral trade amounting to $250 million.

As of Aug. 29, 2021, overall trade value has reached roughly $675 million.

Israel and the UAE recently announced a mutual visa waiver memorandum to enhance tourism and business for both countries.

This year, in May, Israel participated in the Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s most significant travel and tourism exhibition.

According to Razvozov, Israel will welcome around 100,000 visitors from the UAE annually once borders between the two countries are fully opened, and travel restrictions due to Covid-19 are lifted.

For Israel, tourism and establishing cultural understanding between Israel and other Arab countries is the way to maintain not only diplomatic relations, but peace and work to a new future.

“Peace is maintained through mutual learning and recognition between people,” said Razvozov in his opening remarks.

“In this context, tourism serves this goal in the best way. Tourism allows us to explore, learn from and accommodate each other. Tourism will build a human bridge to peace.”

Gantz stressed how the pavilion was not about forgetting the past or forgetting the hardships that have taken place, but about moving forward and establishing a new future with the Arab world.

“Diversity for Israelis symbolizes strength, and we want to celebrate this,” he said.

“We are asking you for a dialogue, where you can come to the pavilion, and we can get to know each other.”

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Israel Dubai

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election
  • Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.
The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.
Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners.
There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.

Topics: Iraq

UK government recognizes Jordanian double vaccinated, abolishing need to quarantine

UK government recognizes Jordanian double vaccinated, abolishing need to quarantine
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

UK government recognizes Jordanian double vaccinated, abolishing need to quarantine

UK government recognizes Jordanian double vaccinated, abolishing need to quarantine
  • New rules means travelers won’t need to quarantine
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The British government has said it will recognize Coronavirus vaccines used by Jordan from Monday, state news agency PETRA reported, citing the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The move comes after a series of  talks between the countries over the past two weeks foreign ministry spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul said.

The new ruling means Jordanians who received two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna will not need to isolate themselves when they arrive in Britain, Abu Al Foul added.

The announcement comes just days after the UK gave the same recognition for those traveling from the UAE who have been double vaccinated.

Travelers from the UAE will need to present a certificate issued by the government via apps such as Al Hosn.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Jordan UAE United Kingdom

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

MUSCAT: The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose on Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm.
Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12. In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm. Others remain missing.
Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph.
The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.
A cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their location. Hurricanes are spawned east of the international date line.
Typhoons develop west of the line. They are known as cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Australia.

Topics: Cyclone Shaheen

Danish women evacuated from Syria charged with terror links

Danish women evacuated from Syria charged with terror links
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

Danish women evacuated from Syria charged with terror links

Danish women evacuated from Syria charged with terror links
  • Danish authorities decided in May to evacuate the women
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Denmark said on Thursday three Danish women, who were evacuated from Syrian detention camps along with their 14 children, had been charged with aiding terrorist activities and illegally traveling to and residing in conflict zones.
Danish authorities decided in May to evacuate the women, who were being held in northeastern Syria due to their association with Daesh, following political pressure and the threat of a no-confidence vote from parliament.
The women and children were evacuated from the Al-Roj camp on Wednesday with the help of the US and Germany, with Germany also taking in eight other mothers and 23 children from the camps.
“Upon arrival in Denmark the mothers were arrested and preliminarily charged,” presiding police inspector Tenna Wilbert said. “Now an investigation and legal proceedings await.”
Depending on the outcome of the investigation, prosecutors must decide whether to confirm formal charges, paving the way to a trial.
The women faced questioning in front of a judge on Thursday, where prosecutors will argue they should be kept in custody.
All three women have Danish citizenship.
Denmark is also offering to evacuate another five children from the camps, but without their mothers, who have been stripped of their Danish citizenship due to suspicion of links with militant groups such as Daesh. But this would require the mothers’ consent, which they have not given so far.
“It might be necessary to evacuate more children from Syria but no more parents,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told journalists on Thursday.

Topics: Denmark Syria Daesh

