Arab coalition says 5 people injured after Houthi projectile falls on Jazan airport

Arab coalition says 5 people injured after Houthi projectile falls on Jazan airport
Arab coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition says 5 people injured after Houthi projectile falls on Jazan airport

Arab coalition says 5 people injured after Houthi projectile falls on Jazan airport
  • Four people were injured Thursday after a Houthi drone was intercepted at Abha International Airport
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Friday that five people received minor injuries after a Houthi projectile fell on Jazan airport.

The coalition intercepted a ballistic missile and two bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s southwestern city Khamis Mushayt on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, four people were slightly injured after a Houthi drone was intercepted at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Falling debris from the destroyed drone also shattered the glass of some facades.

The coalition said it had destroyed the drone launch site in Yemen’s northwestern Saada governorate.

Topics: Jazan Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition Houthis

Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair

Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair

Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair
  • International publishing houses participating in this year's book fair have brought with them literature never before seen in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Some of the world’s top publishing houses have been showcasing historical books and manuscripts on the Arabian Peninsula at the Riyadh International Book Fair.

Journeys by Orientalists, travelers, and writers who visited the Levant are featured among exhibits at the annual event with a number of the books dating back hundreds of years and worth more than $500,000.

“Horseman with the Bedouins,” a manuscript by Polish Orientalist Prince Watslaw Jywoski and valued at $12,000, was put on display by a Polish publishing house specializing in ancient texts.

The book recounts his trip to the Arab Peninsula more than 200 years ago after he was sent there by Queen Catherine of Wurttemberg on a mission to improve European breeding programs for military horses.

Jywoski describes how he fell in love with the desert, horses, and the Bedouins and his writings have provided an important historical observation of the region at the time where he counted 178 branches of a tribe and studied horses and Arab methods of raising and treating them.

This book printed by Assouline publishing house weighs 70 kilograms, more than 10 kg heavier than a regular window-type air conditioner. (Supplied)

Christie’s publishing house has been showcasing eight volumes of Belgian painter and botanist Pierre-Joseph Redoute’s “Les Liliacees,” a first edition estimated to be worth $625,000.

The book, with its fascinating drawings and bright colors, was published in 1816, and is wrapped with goatskin and its sides are gilded.

Also on show at the fair is the $12,000, 70-kilogram “AlUla” book printed by Assouline publishing house. It took two years to prepare and includes dazzling photos of the ancient city and its landmarks in the heart of the Saudi western desert.

This year’s book fair has attracted publishing houses from France, Italy, India, Australia, and the US, bringing with them literature never before seen in the Kingdom.

Writers, publishers, cultural figures, and leaders from around the world are expected to attend the 10-day event, which opened Thursday, and visitors have already been flocking to the fair to purchase international books on subjects including humanities, economics, science, and children’s literature.

Topics: Riyadh International Book Fair Prince Watslaw Jywoski AlUla Pierre-Joseph Redoute

Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission to host Fashion Futures event in December

Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission to host Fashion Futures event in December
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission to host Fashion Futures event in December

Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission to host Fashion Futures event in December
  • The event will bring together fashion communities to create a dynamic exchange of knowledge
  • Fashion Futures will explore the themes of sustainability, diversity, culture, innovation and entrepreneurship
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission announced on Friday that its Fashion Futures event will take place at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh on December 10-11.

The two-day event will bring together global, regional, and local fashion communities to create a dynamic exchange of knowledge, ideas and expertise, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Fashion Futures will explore the themes of sustainability, diversity, culture, innovation and entrepreneurship, building on themes from previous events.

The event, which will be held in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, will be a hybrid in-person and virtual one, enabling the flow of knowledge, innovation, and the exchange of ideas from around the globe.

The event will be open to fashion experts, professionals, and enthusiasts who will be able to attend and participate virtually in a series of curated on-line events from around the world.

Fashion Futures will feature fashion’s most reputed designers, speakers, experts and leaders from across the global and local fashion scene interacting in hybrid in-person and virtual panel discussions.

Launched in Riyadh in 2019 as the Kingdom’s first-ever dedicated fashion event, Fashion Futures was re-engineered in June 2021 as a digital platform following the appointment of Burak Cakmak as CEO of the Fashion Commission.

Topics: Fashion Futures Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia Riyadh Culture Palace

Saudi Arabia pledges to fight food insecurity during UN meeting

Saudi Arabia pledges to fight food insecurity during UN meeting
Updated 48 min 18 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia pledges to fight food insecurity during UN meeting

Saudi Arabia pledges to fight food insecurity during UN meeting
  • Reem bint Fahd Al-Omair, the Kingdom’s permanent mission to the UN, said her country supports humanitarian initiatives and development efforts
  • During the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Saudi Arabia also acknowledged the vital role the UN plays in facing other global challenges
Updated 48 min 18 sec ago
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia pledged to the UN its ongoing international commitment to rebuilding global food systems in order to achieve food security and combat poverty.

During the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday, dedicated to poverty eradication, agricultural development, and food security, the Kingdom also acknowledged the vital role the UN and its various organizations play in facing global challenges.

Addressing the committee, Reem bint Fahd Al-Omair, third secretary and member of Saudi Arabia’s permanent mission to the UN, also confirmed her country’s commitment to providing support for the statement made by the Republic of Guinea on behalf of the Group of 77 and China. 

She said the Kingdom pays great attention to development issues and supports humanitarian initiatives and development efforts related to achieving growth in developing countries.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of international and humanitarian cooperation in addressing challenges,” Al-Omair said. “We must confront them with determination in order to recover and progress in achieving inclusive and sustainable growth, and to harness efforts to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.”

She said Saudi Arabia values ​​cooperation in facing global challenges and seeks to extend a helping hand to countries facing economic or social difficulties or countries prone to natural disasters.

“My country has made efforts to help achieve global food security and extend a helping hand to poor and developing countries through multiple channels,” Al-Omair said.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, for example, has worked on more than 1,700 projects in various fields including, food security, nutrition, water, environmental sanitation, education, and health.

“The Kingdom is committed to cooperating with international organizations and UN bodies in order to provide the necessary support and work together towards moving forward,” she said.

Al-Omair said Saudi Arabia appreciates the efforts of the UN to promote sustainable food systems. She also praised last month’s UN Food Systems Summit and all international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

Topics: food security UN General Assembly Reem bint Fahd Al-Omair Group of 77

Local community unites to green Diriyah

Local community unites to green Diriyah
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

Local community unites to green Diriyah

Local community unites to green Diriyah
  • DGDA aiming to ensure all residents feel part of the work that is being done
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has launched a new community campaign as a part of its commitment to be a good neighbor.

The “Plant Your Land” initiative saw 50 Diriyah residents of all ages working together to green their land. The campaign encourages positive interaction between local groups and DGDA is proud to have that deep and strong relationship with the community.

DGDA is at the helm of Diriyah, which seeks to transform the area widely recognized as the “Jewel of the Kingdom” into a global hub for Saudi culture and heritage. As part of this significant undertaking, DGDA has embarked on a mission to engage with every individual in the local community to make sure that all those who live in Diriyah feel part of the work that is being done.

DGDA Community Engagement Associate Director Ahlam Al-Thunayan said that the “Plant Your Land” campaign sat at the heart of this mission, empowering the people of Diriyah to have a hand in critical environmental protection efforts and enhancing the overall amenity of their home.

“The people of Diriyah are fortunate to live in one of the largest cultural and heritage sites in the world and the largest mud-brick city in the world,” she said.

“We are all well aware of the extraordinary benefits trees have to the community and this program is all about getting people involved in bringing those benefits to the place where they live.

“Trees are home to all manner of wildlife and improve the quality of our air,” Al-Thunayan added. “But the benefits are far from solely environmental. They can bring people together, they are landmarks, they build a sense of place and have even been shown to encourage pride in a local area.”

The trees planted as part of the campaign are symbolic of the national emblem of Saudi Arabia, which has a palm tree at its center. DGDA envisions that the planted trees will grow into symbols of the history, strength and prosperity of the people of Diriyah and their bond with the Kingdom.

“Tree planting is not just for a day, it is in many ways an investment in the future,” Al-Thunayan said. “People get immediate satisfaction from planting a tree into the ground and that makes it special, but it’s also the thought of the goodness it will bring to people decades from now.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Diriyah Green Initiatives

Oldest university press returns to Saudi Arabia to follow through on Vision 2030 education targets

Joshua O’Neil, area coordinator of CUP Middle East, and Walid Shawky, CUP educational consultant, speaking to Arab News at Riyadh book fair. (AN Photos)
Joshua O’Neil, area coordinator of CUP Middle East, and Walid Shawky, CUP educational consultant, speaking to Arab News at Riyadh book fair. (AN Photos)
Updated 31 min 48 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Oldest university press returns to Saudi Arabia to follow through on Vision 2030 education targets

Joshua O’Neil, area coordinator of CUP Middle East, and Walid Shawky, CUP educational consultant, speaking to Arab News at Riyadh book fair. (AN Photos)
  • CUP, which began publishing in 1534, is the first and oldest publishing house in the world
  • The Saudi edition of Power Up, which has gained approval from the Saudi education ministry, is currently in its first year and is already being taught in 20 schools
Updated 31 min 48 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Cambridge University Press, the oldest publishing house in the world, made an appearance at the Riyadh International Book Fair this week, to see through on deals signed with the Saudi education ministry. 

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for Cambridge in the Middle East,” said Joshua O’Neil, area coordinator of CUP Middle East. “Saudi Arabia is a very important market for Cambridge.”

CUP, which began publishing in 1534, is the first and oldest publishing house in the world.

“We’ve been working in close relationship with people from the (Saudi) Ministry of Education to develop a course that specifically meets the needs of Saudi students,” said Walid Shawky, CUP educational consultant. “And based on this, we’ve created ‘Power Up’ KSA edition.”

The Saudi edition of Power Up, which has gained approval from the Saudi education ministry, is currently in its first year and is already being taught in 20 schools, with plans to incorporate it and other Saudi-customized products into more schools across the Kingdom.

“The feedback that we are getting from the schools that started using it is perfect, because it’s based on project-based learning, and it also prepares students for Cambridge exams.

“The Vision (2030) wanted to provide students in that age — in primary stage — with the latest teaching methodology, teacher training opportunities, and resources that develop students’ language skills plus the emotional skills as well,” Shawky said.

“In alignment with this vision, we created this course,” he said.

Researchers from CUP came to study the market in Saudi, which involved interviewing parents, students, teachers and school admins in many different schools across the Kingdom to create a product tailored specifically for the Saudi market.

Poetry, political and religious books, articles, research, and scientific curricula are some of the publications CUP provides to universities and schools across the world.

“You might have heard the really exciting news that Cambridge University Press have merged with Cambridge Assessment English to create one new company, which is Cambridge University Press and Assessment,” O’Neil said.

The merger resulted in the creation of a new educational product that uses “world-leading” resources and assessments in one overall package, now on offer to all educational institutions and corporations in the region.

“It’s a real pleasure to be able to be here to demonstrate this at Riyadh book fair,” O’Neil said, adding that it was a new experience to see what the capital had on offer as well.

“We’ve been really surprised with the engagement that we’ve had from the customers; it’s obviously the first in-person event that Cambridge have been at since the COVID pandemic,” he said.

The publishing house has a team based in Saudi Arabia and staff who are based across the entire region, with an office in Dubai. 

“We come very frequently to support our colleagues on the ground and make sure that we’re delivering bespoke proposals, which are really going to add value to all educational institutions in the Kingdom,” the CUP area coordinator said. 

The “Evolve” special edition series was launched in March earlier this year.

Adapted from CUP’s international, highly successful series, the special edition “Evolve” is tailored toward the specific needs that Arabic first language speakers have when trying to learn English.

“What’s really unique is we’ve actually included real students from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman in the coursebook. And this is in our meet-our-student contributors,” O’Neil said.

Students are able to access these by scanning QR codes inside the books, and up pops the real student achieving the learning outcomes of the course.

“We’ve also included and kept some students from Brazil, Europe as well, because you’ll see the strapline of the course: ‘Regionally inspired for global success’,” he said.

It features dedicated lessons designed specifically for those challenges that Arabic first language speakers have when trying to learn English.

“We’ve created the resource to make sure it’s culturally appropriate and relevant for Arabic first language students but we want them to not just achieve in region, but we want them to achieve globally,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh riyadh book fair Cambridge University Cambridge University Press Riyadh International Book Fair 2021

