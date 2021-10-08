You are here

  • Home
  • Israel strike on Syria base wounds six: state media

Israel strike on Syria base wounds six: state media

Israel strike on Syria base wounds six: state media
An image of a previous Israeli missile attack on Damascus in June. On Friday, state media reported that an Israeli missile struck an airbase in central Syria wounding 6 Syrian service personnel. (File/ SANA/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/by666

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Israel strike on Syria base wounds six: state media

Israel strike on Syria base wounds six: state media
  • "At around 9 pm, the Israeli enemy... fired a volley of missiles towards the T4 military airport," SANA news agency said
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: An Israeli missile strike on an air base in central Syria wounded six Syrian service personnel on Friday, state media reported.
“At around 9 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Israeli enemy... fired a volley of missiles toward the T4 military airport,” the official SANA news agency said.
“The aggression wounded six soldiers and led to some material damage,” it added.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack targeted a drone depot at the base.
Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes inside Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as Syrian government troops.
The Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual strikes but has said repeatedly that it will not allow Syria to become a stronghold of its arch-foe Iran.

Topics: Syria Israel missile strike

Related

Update Eleven Syrian regime fighters killed in Israeli attack on Homs
Middle-East
Eleven Syrian regime fighters killed in Israeli attack on Homs
Two children killed, 33 injured in Houthi missile strikes on Yemen’s Marib
Middle-East
Two children killed, 33 injured in Houthi missile strikes on Yemen’s Marib

UK, US, Norway urge end to east Sudan protests

UK, US, Norway urge end to east Sudan protests
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

UK, US, Norway urge end to east Sudan protests

UK, US, Norway urge end to east Sudan protests
  • Appeal came as government warns that unrest has crippled Sudanese exports and imports of basic goods
  • The protesters in the east say the 2020 deal overlooks them
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: The US, UK and Norway on Friday urged Sudanese protesters who have shut down oil pipelines and the main port in the country’s east since mid-September to end their blockade.
The appeal came as the civilian-military government in Khartoum has warned that unrest has crippled Sudanese exports and imports of basic goods.
“The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States) strongly supports the efforts of Sudan’s government to resolve protests in eastern Sudan,” a statement said.
But a prolonged blockage of roads, docks and the airport in east Sudan threaten to have “a serious impact on the country’s economy and the well-being of its citizens,” it said.
The Troika are guarantors of the 2005 peace agreement struck between Sudan and southern rebels ahead of South Sudan’s secession six years later.
On September 17, protesters objecting to parts of an October 2020 peace deal between the Khartoum government and a coalition of rebels blocked the country’s main container and oil export terminals in Port Sudan.
It crippled Sudan’s own exports and also blocked the 154,000 barrels of oil per day pumped from neighboring South Sudan — for which Khartoum earns lucrative transit fees that are an important source of revenue for the cash-strapped government.
The protesters in the east say the 2020 deal — orchestrated by a transitional government that came into being in 2019, following the ouster of veteran autocrat Omar Al-Bashir — overlooks them.
They agreed to allow South Sudanese oil exports to resume, but continued to block other key infrastructure in Port Sudan.
On Sunday, the Khartoum government said it was running out of life-saving medicine, fuel and wheat.
“The Troika joins with the civilian-led transitional government in calling for an end to the ongoing blockades of port and transportation infrastructure in eastern Sudan,” Friday’s statement read.
The Troika said it “fully recognizes the development challenges facing the people of eastern Sudan.”
But it called on protesters to engage in a political dialogue with the government and urged authorities in Khartoum to “intensify” efforts to resolve the issues that sparked the demonstrations.
Eastern Sudan is one of the country’s poorest regions, and residents have long complained of being marginalized politically and economically by the government.
Protesters have said they will keep on blocking infrastructure until their basic needs are met.
According to the demonstrators 60 percent of Sudan’s gold is mined in the east, which is also a crucial transit point for trade.
Beset by economic and security woes, the central government remains fragile.

Topics: Sudan US UK Norway South Sudan Troika

Related

Sudan running out of essential medicine, fuel and wheat due to port blockade
Middle-East
Sudan running out of essential medicine, fuel and wheat due to port blockade
Tough decisions are ‘surgery’ Sudan needs to prosper: PM
Middle-East
Tough decisions are ‘surgery’ Sudan needs to prosper: PM

Iran FM ‘optimistic’ on nuclear talks if US plays ball

Iran FM ‘optimistic’ on nuclear talks if US plays ball
Updated 08 October 2021

Iran FM ‘optimistic’ on nuclear talks if US plays ball

Iran FM ‘optimistic’ on nuclear talks if US plays ball
Updated 08 October 2021
TEHRAN: Iran is optimistic talks on reviving a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major powers will bear fruit, provided the US fully resumes its commitments, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Friday.
The deal, which gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program, has been on life support since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out and reimposed crippling sanctions.
US President Joe Biden has signalled a willingness to return to the deal, but his Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned last week that time was running out and the ball was in Iran’s court.
Amir-Abdollahian said Iran was looking for concrete signs from the US that it was ready to resume all of its commitments but said he was confident a deal could be done if it was.
“It is important that we receive signals from the other side, including from the United States, showing that they are intent on returning fully to their commitments,” the minister told a news conference in Beirut.
“We are assessing the behavior of the United States. If it reflects a full return to their commitments, we can be optimistic about the Vienna talks.”
The talks in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining parties to the agreement — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — have been on hold since a June election in Iran led to a change of president.
New President Ebrahim Raisi — an ultraconservative former judiciary chief — is thought to be less ready than his predecessor Hassan Rouhani to make concessions to the West for the sake of a deal.
Tehran has gradually rolled back its nuclear commitments in response to the US pull-out, and Washington has been demanding that Iran return to its obligations too.
The United States has had no seat at the Vienna talks but has been participating indirectly.
Amir-Abdollahian said in Moscow on Wednesday that he expected the talks to resume “soon.”
“We are coming back to the Vienna talks,” the minister said in Beirut Friday.
“We are nearing a final decision within the Iranian government. It is very important to the new government that the interests and rights of the Iranian people be fully guaranteed in the talks. We will not waste our time in negotiations.”
Amir-Abdollahian also said that Iran was willing to cooperate with the Lebanese government to help the country emerge from a crushing economic crisis that has seen shortages of fuel and electricity, and said Iran was ready to build two power stations in Lebanon.

Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan crackdown held in ‘inhumane conditions’

Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan crackdown held in ‘inhumane conditions’
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan crackdown held in ‘inhumane conditions’

Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan crackdown held in ‘inhumane conditions’
  • Wave of arrests has targeted Europe-bound migrants released after capture by Libyan Coast Guard
  • EU-funded coast guard has detained more than 81,000 people since 2017, many later claimed to have suffered physical abuse
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: More than 5,000 people have been arrested by Libyan authorities in the past week in a massive crackdown on migrants and refugees residing in Libya, with some detainees allegedly being subjected to severe physical and sexual abuse.

Many of those recently arrested were first captured and detained by the EU-supported Libyan Coast Guard and transported to migrant detention centers, where they were held in “inhumane conditions,” before being released back onto the streets of Libya.

Libyan authorities said the arrests of thousands from across the African continent — many of them fleeing war and persecution — are linked to illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The EU has long worked with North African states including Libya and Morocco to prevent migrants from reaching Europe.

This form of cooperation negates the need for the bloc to process migrants in Europe, where laws and scrutiny of their treatment are more rigorous and where the political implications of mass inward migration are often negative.

Since 2017, more than 81,000 migrants have been intercepted at sea and returned to Libya by the country’s coastguard, which is trained and equipped by the EU and has also received assistance from the UK.

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières said the number of people in the Libyan capital Tripoli’s detention centers has more than tripled since Monday.

“During the raids on their homes, many of those captured were reportedly subjected to severe physical violence, including sexual violence,” the charity said in a statement. One young migrant was killed and at least five others sustained gunshot wounds, according to the UN.

“We are seeing security forces take extreme measures to arbitrarily detain more vulnerable people in inhumane conditions in severely overcrowded facilities,” said Ellen van der Velden, MSF’s operations manager for Libya. “Entire families of migrants and refugees living in Tripoli have been captured, handcuffed and transported to various detention centers. In the process, people have been hurt and even killed, families have been split up and their homes have been reduced to piles of rubble.”

In one detention center, MSF said, more than 550 women — including some who are pregnant, children, and newborn babies were crammed into cells. Around 120 detainees shared a single toilet.

Men were forced to stand because of overcrowding, and hundreds of people were also held outside with no shelter or shade. Several people required urgent medical attention.

One Eritrean man who evaded arrest said he had made contact with friends who had been detained.

“There is no water, no food, no stuff for sleeping,” he said. “There were some who tried to escape but got caught and were beaten and those who made it were wounded. Others paid to be released but unfortunately they got caught in the streets and went back to prison again.

“More than 90 percent of all the migrants are arrested,” he added. “It’s like we are playing hide-and-seek with the police or other forces now.”

A report by an independent fact-finding mission commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council announced on Monday that it had found that “murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, persecution and other inhumane acts committed against migrants (in Libya) form part of a systematic and widespread attack directed at this population, in furtherance of a state policy” which may amount to crimes against humanity.

“All migrants — men and women, boys and girls — are kept in harsh conditions, (and some of them) die. Some children are held with adults, placing them at high risk of abuse. Torture (such as electric shocks) and sexual violence (including rape and forced prostitution) are prevalent.”

Libya has become a hub for Europe-bound migrants and refugees from Africa since the country devolved into conflict following the end of the former leader Muammar Qaddafi’s regime in 2011.

People smuggling and other black market activities have rapidly expanded since the central authority collapsed and control of the state was seized by a plethora of militias competing for money and power.

A fragile peace agreed in 2020 between the country’s main fighting forces is currently holding, but the UN has warned that violence could yet break out again ahead of the national elections planned for December.

Topics: Libya migrants refugees Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)

Related

Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya
Middle-East
Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya
Libya’s migrant roundup reaches 4,000 amid major crackdown
Middle-East
Libya’s migrant roundup reaches 4,000 amid major crackdown

Israel opens Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion showcasing ties to Arab region

Israel opens Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion showcasing ties to Arab region
Updated 08 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Israel opens Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion showcasing ties to Arab region

Israel opens Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion showcasing ties to Arab region
  • At Dubai’s world Expo, Israel’s Pavilion highlights cultural diversity and aims to “reinvent the future”
Updated 08 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Israel’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai officially opened its doors amid a vibrant celebration of traditional Jewish formalities and special performances by Israeli DJ Abass and Hamalgezot, an Israeli band playing traditional Israeli music.

The audience of around 250 guests reveled in the Pavilion’s inauguration in the 15-meter high and 1,550-sqm open trapezoidal steel paneled structure with a mount resembling the shape of sand dunes and sheltered Middle Eastern streets.

Located in the Opportunity district, the pavilion was designed by Knafo Klimor Architects before the Abraham Accords and before the pandemic.

It draws its inspiration from the arid landscapes of Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

It also features a large sign with the words “Toward Tomorrow” written in intertwined Arabic and Hebrew letters — a font known as “Aravrit” invented by Israeli typographer, Liron Lavi Turkenich featuring a hybrid of two local scripts, combining Hebrew and Arabic characters.

Its message recalling the theme of Expo 2020: “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future.”

A large sign with the words “Toward Tomorrow” written in intertwined Arabic and Hebrew letters. (Supplied)

“We wanted this pavilion to be very inviting and we want to show that what unites us is bigger than what divides us,” pavilion spokesman Menachem Gantz told Arab News.

“We are trying to show our similarities with other Arab countries. We are part of the Middle East. We have the same dunes, we have the same sand, and we face the same environmental challenges.”

Guests can journey up the “sand dune” style walkway into an open-air structure that resembles, according to Elazar Cohen, commissioner general of Israel for Expo 2020 Dubai, “an open tent.”

Inside are seven 15-sqm high LED screens showcasing the best of Israel’s landscape, culture and performing artists — Israel’s contribution to humanity in different fields.

Inside, on the lower level in the main hall of the pavilion, is a 360-degree immersive show plays on a 250-sqm screen, presenting Israeli landscape, culture, arts, and expertise in innovation.

“From our history to the landscape of our countries, there are many similarities,” he told Arab news.

“That’s why we decided to design the pavilion as an open tent, to welcome visitors to Israel and provide a place of comfort. From the feedback we’ve been receiving especially from Arabic visitors to the pavilion, we are achieving just that, reminding people how much we have in common as nations.”

Expo 2020 marks a series of firsts. It is the first time the global event has ever taken place in an Arab country, the first time that every participating country has its own pavilion, and in many ways, it constitutes another first for Israel on Arab soil.

Until September 2020, it would have been unthinkable that Israel would be able to participate in an event in the UAE.

Until just over a year ago, when Israel and the UAE signed the historic Abraham Accords, Israel had no official ties with any country in the Gulf.

In the lead-up to the signing of the Accord, Israel received an invitation to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, in April 2019 — around 18 months prior to its official normalization with the UAE.

“We received the invitation later than other countries and had just a year-and-a-half to prepare for October 2020,” added Gantz.

“Having an Israeli booth on UAE soil just a year after signing the Abraham accords is a huge move forward in relations between our countries,” Yoel Razvozov, Israel’s Minister of Tourism, told Arab News.

“The Abraham accords are unprecedented and represents a new chapter in the history of peace process in the Middle East.”

The evening began with a traditional Mezuzah ceremony performed by Rabbi Duchman.

The call was made in April 2019 inviting Israel to take part. (Supplied)

According to tradition, a Mezuzah, which means “doorpost” in Hebrew, is to be hung on one of the most important doorways of your home.

The Pavilion’s Mezuzah Case was made and designed exclusively for Expo 2020 Dubai by renowned Judaica artist David Roytman.

Israelis hope the pavilion will drive a mutual increase in tourism and business to both Israel and the UAE.

According to Dubai custom’s figures, the first five months since the signing of the Abraham accords saw bilateral trade amounting to $250 million.

As of Aug. 29, 2021, overall trade value has reached roughly $675 million.

Israel and the UAE recently announced a mutual visa waiver memorandum to enhance tourism and business for both countries.

This year, in May, Israel participated in the Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s most significant travel and tourism exhibition.

According to Razvozov, Israel will welcome around 100,000 visitors from the UAE annually once borders between the two countries are fully opened, and travel restrictions due to Covid-19 are lifted.

For Israel, tourism and establishing cultural understanding between Israel and other Arab countries is the way to maintain not only diplomatic relations, but peace and work to a new future.

“Peace is maintained through mutual learning and recognition between people,” said Razvozov in his opening remarks.

“In this context, tourism serves this goal in the best way. Tourism allows us to explore, learn from and accommodate each other. Tourism will build a human bridge to peace.”

Gantz stressed how the pavilion was not about forgetting the past or forgetting the hardships that have taken place, but about moving forward and establishing a new future with the Arab world.

“Diversity for Israelis symbolizes strength, and we want to celebrate this,” he said.

“We are asking you for a dialogue, where you can come to the pavilion, and we can get to know each other.”

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Israel Dubai

Related

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Robots at Expo 2020 Dubai assist, entertain visitors video
Middle-East
Robots at Expo 2020 Dubai assist, entertain visitors

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election
  • Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.
The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.
Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners.
There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.

Topics: Iraq

Latest updates

Israel strike on Syria base wounds six: state media
Israel strike on Syria base wounds six: state media
Arab coalition says 5 people injured after Houthi projectile falls on Jazan airport
Arab coalition says 5 people injured after Houthi projectile falls on Jazan airport
Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair
Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair
Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission to host Fashion Futures event in December
Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission to host Fashion Futures event in December
Video teases appearance of WWE legend Undertaker at Riyadh Season Crown Jewel event
The video whet the appetite for sports entertainment fans who last saw WWE legend the Undertaker at the November 2020 Survivor Series. (Supplied/WWE)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.