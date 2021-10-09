You are here

Saudi intellectual property authority approves association presidents
Updated 09 October 2021
SPA

  • SIAP participated at the general assembly meetings for the World Intellectual Property Organization this week
  • Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, CEO of SIAP, was among five elected association presidents that were approved
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property participated in general assembly meetings of the World Intellectual Property Organization this week, the Saudi Press Agency reported. During the meetings, the Kingdom’s presidents of four associations were approved in addition to the presidency of the WIPO Conference.

Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, CEO of SIAP, was elected president of the Berne Union Society for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works, which protects the works and the rights of its authors.

The convention grants owners intellectual property and the means of controlling the way their works are used, who uses them, and the terms of use. The Berne Convention was concluded in 1886 and the Kingdom joined its 176 members in 2003.

The executive vice president for Intellectual Property Policies and Partnerships, Eng. Sami Al-Sudais, was elected president of the Assembly of the International Union for the Protection of Industrial Property (Paris Union), with the Kingdom assuming the union’s presidency for the second time in a row.

The assembly is concerned with industrial property in its broadest terms, which includes patents, trademarks, industrial designs, utility models, service marks, trade names, and data. The Paris Agreement concluded in 1883 and Saudi Arabia joined its 174 members in 2003.

The executive vice president of Intellectual Property Operations, Ali Al-Shanqiti, was elected president of the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired, or otherwise print disabled. The association is concerned with setting a number of mandatory restrictions and exceptions for the group. The Marrakesh Treaty was adopted in 2013 and the Kingdom joined its 79 members in 2018.

Finally, Intellectual Property Adviser Shayaa Al-Shayaa was elected head of WIPO’s General Assembly, which is one of the three main organs of the organization. It tackles issues of public importance in the field of intellectual property.

Saudi Arabia has been a member of the assembly since 1982 and Shayaa Al-Shayaa was appointed president of the Locarno Union’s Association, which is a classification of industrial designs. The Kingdom joined its 59 members in 2020.

SPA

  • Twenty-two Arab countries took part in the twice-a-year competition
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense has come first in a safety awareness and educational films competition.

The civil protection-related contest, run by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council, saw the directorate enter a short film called “Smoke Detector,” aimed at raising awareness about safety in buildings.

Twenty-two Arab countries took part in the biennial competition, the topic for which is chosen by the council.

A committee of specialist technicians selects the top three places, and the results are presented to the Conference of the Arab Heads of Civil Protection.

Saudi Civil Defense works professionally to preserve lives and properties, to protect them from risks and disasters during peace and war times, spread preventive awareness through qualified personnel, modern  equipment, and excellent partnerships and  collaboration. It also focuses on Identifying the potential threats that affect the safety of the citizen and the resident according to the statistics, in order to deliver the awareness of the various segments of society.

The department has implemented large number of electronic windows to communicate with the public. These electronic windows are an important means of communication between Civil Defense’s commands and their personnel stationed throughout the country, which allows them to identify their needs and the hardships they encounter. 

SPA

  • Since January, some 124 hadiths had been translated into four languages
  • Translations were then broadcast on Sunnah channel in cooperation with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority
SPA

MADINAH: The General Directorate for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the Assistant Directorate for Languages and Translation, announced on Friday that it has translated 1,508,588 words from religious works into several languages — including Urdu, French, Malay, English, Hausa, Bengali and Turkish — so far this year.

The directorate’s work in 2021 includes the translation of 124 hadiths into four languages which were then broadcast on the Sunnah channel in cooperation with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, the translation of 30 chapters of the Prophet’s biography into English, and the translation of 511 audio and video items.

These services were provided in line with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques’ efforts to upgrade the level of its services and provide valuable resources for non-Arabic speakers.

The presidency aims to serve visitors to the holy cities.

In September, the presidency completed maintenance of the Holy Kaaba’s door and the silver frame that surrounds the Black Stone (Al-Hajar Al-Aswad).

Dr. Saad bin Mohammed Al-Mheimeid, acting assistant president, said the authorities oversaw all work related to the Holy Kaaba in coordination with various government agencies, noting that the maintenance was done by a specialist team.

He added that the work embodied the Saudi leadership’s care for the Two Holy Mosques. 

SPA

  • The falconry event includes pavilions devoted to hunting weapons and various species of falcons
SPA

RIYADH: An archery field has been set up at a major international falconry exhibition to help visitors learn more about the sport and try their hand at it. 

The third Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition is being held at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Mulham, which is north of Riyadh.

Coach Mohammed Al-Sharif said archery was considered an easy sport and that students must know its seven basic rules. He explained that the basics for mastering the bow depended on the person themselves, such as their height.

Prices for a bow and arrow ranged from SR700 ($182) to SR15,000 and, in some cases, could exceed that, he added.

The falconry event, believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, includes pavilions devoted to hunting weapons, various species of falcons, and family activities. 

There are also shooting ranges and a digital museum. 

Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi and Pakistani forces continued the joint Naseem Al-Bahr 13 naval exercise in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, with Saudi F-15 aircraft participating in a missile firing drill for the first time.

Pakistani and Saudi forces started the exercise in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday.

On Monday the commander of the Royal Saudi Navy, Vice Admiral Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily, arrived in Pakistan to witness the exercise.

On Thursday, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, Pakistan's chief of naval staff, and Al-Ghofaily witnessed a missile firing during the drill.

“Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 aircraft participated in the missile firing [drill] for the first time,” a Pakistan Navy statement said, adding that the exercise participants had “successfully hit their targets.”

“Exercise Naseem Al-Bahr is a manifestation of the two countries' commitment to boost defense ties and combat maritime threats,” the statement added.

The two naval forces have strong relations. Pakistan trained Saudi officers and sailors during the Saudi navy’s formative years between the seventies and eighties. Many Saudi officers are graduates of the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.

 

Arab News

Arab News

Meshari Sulaiman A. Al-Mermish was recently named general director of the social development branches and empowerment department at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

He worked from 2019 until September 2021 as general manager of regional development support, where his main duty was to build and design development initiatives and projects in different regions. He also managed social development centers and social security offices, and supervised field study teams and surveys.

Al-Mermish began his career in 2013 as programs and initiatives manager for the Salam Project for Cultural Communication, where he grew an in-depth understanding of building strategies for effective communication with international organizations. He also learned to design and supervise qualifying programs for youth leaders in global communication and developed experience in representing the Kingdom in many international events.

He became the youth programs manager of King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, where his main responsibilities were to build the center’s strategy of youth programs. He also took part in supervising the Talahom anti-extremism and anti-racism project. This is where he gained a reputation for successfully executing youth programs and activities across different Saudi regions.

He was a member of the International Association for Volunteer Effort, where he obtained a certificate in development project management.

In 2012, Al-Mermish earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Hail. He is currently pursuing his Executive MBA at the University of Hail.

