Who’s Who: Meshari Sulaiman A. Al-Mermish, general director at Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Meshari Sulaiman A. Al-Mermish was recently named general director of the social development branches and empowerment department at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

He worked from 2019 until September 2021 as general manager of regional development support, where his main duty was to build and design development initiatives and projects in different regions. He also managed social development centers and social security offices, and supervised field study teams and surveys.

Al-Mermish began his career in 2013 as programs and initiatives manager for the Salam Project for Cultural Communication, where he grew an in-depth understanding of building strategies for effective communication with international organizations. He also learned to design and supervise qualifying programs for youth leaders in global communication and developed experience in representing the Kingdom in many international events.

He became the youth programs manager of King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, where his main responsibilities were to build the center’s strategy of youth programs. He also took part in supervising the Talahom anti-extremism and anti-racism project. This is where he gained a reputation for successfully executing youth programs and activities across different Saudi regions.

He was a member of the International Association for Volunteer Effort, where he obtained a certificate in development project management.

In 2012, Al-Mermish earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Hail. He is currently pursuing his Executive MBA at the University of Hail.