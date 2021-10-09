You are here

  • Home
  • Mumbai fails to reach IPL playoffs due to poor net run rate

Mumbai fails to reach IPL playoffs due to poor net run rate

Mumbai fails to reach IPL playoffs due to poor net run rate
Needing an improbable victory by more than 170 runs to displace Kolkata Knight Riders from the top four in the standings, Mumbai rode on Ishan Kishan’s fastest half-century this season to score 235-9. (TWITTER)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bwvv2

Updated 09 October 2021
AP

Mumbai fails to reach IPL playoffs due to poor net run rate

Mumbai fails to reach IPL playoffs due to poor net run rate
  • Mumbai and Kolkata both finished with seven wins, but Kolkata edged the five-time champions on net run rate
Updated 09 October 2021
AP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians failed to reach the Indian Premier League playoffs due to a poor net run rate despite beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs on Friday.
Needing an improbable victory by more than 170 runs to displace Kolkata Knight Riders from the top four in the standings, Mumbai rode on Ishan Kishan’s fastest half-century this season to score 235-9.
Hyderabad looked threatening briefly in its run chase before being restricted at 193-8. Hyderabad finished eighth and last in the standings with only three wins in 14 group matches.
Mumbai and Kolkata both finished with seven wins, but Kolkata edged the five-time champions on net run rate.
Kolkata will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an eliminator on Monday in Sharjah with only the winner progressing.
Table-topping Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings meet on Sunday in Dubai in the first qualifier. The winner goes to the final, and the loser faces the Kolkata-Bangalore winner.
Bangalore boosted its confidence when Srikar Bharat hit a last-ball six to beat Delhi by six wickets in Dubai.
Bharat, 78 not out, and Glenn Maxwell, 51 not out, combined in an unbeaten century stand to guide Bangalore to 166-3 off the last ball.
Delhi made 164-5 with a great start from Prithvi Shaw, 44, and Shikhar Dhawan, 43.
Needing six off the last ball, Avesh Khan bowled a wide delivery down the leg side which Bharat lofted back over the fast bowler’s head for a straight six, much to the disbelief of his captain Virat Kohli.
“Unbelievable,” Kohli said. “It was a game where we had nothing to lose, but still to lose early wickets and do well against a team at the top of the table is good. We’ve beaten them twice this season.”
Kishan gave Mumbai hope when he raised fifty off 16 balls. He went on to score 84 off 32 balls with 11 fours and four sixes before he was caught behind in the 10th over.
Mumbai kept on accelerating through Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering 82 off 40 balls to post a hefty total.
West Indian Jason Holder grabbed 4-52 and Rashid Khan took 2-40 for Hyderabad while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi became the first player in IPL history to take five catches in a match.
Hyderabad’s chase of 236 got a good start from Jason Roy (34) and Abhishek Sharma (33) in a stand of 64 off 32 balls. But once they were dismissed, only Manish Pandey managed sustained resistance with an unbeaten 69 off 41 balls.

Topics: India Premier League Cricket sport

Related

Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to reach U23 West Asian Championship semifinals

Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to reach U23 West Asian Championship semifinals
Updated 09 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to reach U23 West Asian Championship semifinals

Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to reach U23 West Asian Championship semifinals
  • Young Falcons will meet Iraq in the final four on Sunday, while Jordan take on Syria
Updated 09 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia defeated Bahrain 3-0 on Friday night to reach the semifinals of the U23 West Asian Championship being held in Dammam.

The win saw the host nation finish top of Group C with a maximum six points ahead of Syria in second place and Bahrain in third.

Meanwhile, Palestine beat the UAE 1-0 to finish in second place in Group B behind Iraq, who drew 2-2 with Lebanon.

Saudi and Iraq will now meet in the last four on Sunday.

Group A winners Jordan, who had beaten Yemen 2-1 on Thursday, will contest the other semifinal against Syria, who claimed their spot in the last four as the best of second-placed nations.

Oman and Kuwait drew 1-1 in the day’s other match.

The 11-team tournament, organized by the West Asian Football Federation, runs until Oct. 12.

Topics: sport football U23 West Asian Championship

Related

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
World
Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
Mighty Mo Salah scores ‘genius’ goal as Liverpool-Man City clash takes football to new heights
Sport
Mighty Mo Salah scores ‘genius’ goal as Liverpool-Man City clash takes football to new heights

Germany beats Romania to continue winning start under Flick

Germany beats Romania to continue winning start under Flick
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

Germany beats Romania to continue winning start under Flick

Germany beats Romania to continue winning start under Flick
  • Romania took the lead with a ninth-minute goal from Ianis Hagi, the first Germany conceded in four games under Flick
  • Germany bounced back as Serge Gnabry leveled early in the second half before Müller's winning header in the 81st
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

HAMBURG, Germany: Thomas Müller scored the winning goal as Germany recovered from a goal down to beat Romania 2-1 and continue its winning start under new coach Hansi Flick in World Cup qualifying on Friday.
Romania took the lead with a ninth-minute goal from Ianis Hagi, the first Germany conceded in four games under Flick. Germany bounced back as Serge Gnabry leveled early in the second half before Müller’s winning header in the 81st.
Germany extended its lead at the top of Group J to six points from North Macedonia and Armenia and has won all four games since Flick took charge following a last-16 exit at the European Championship under his predecessor Joachim Löw.
Germany started strongly in front of a crowd of 25,000 in Hamburg and was awarded a penalty early on when Timo Werner and Andrei Burca tangled in the box. After a long wait for video review, with Joshua Kimmich standing over the ball on the penalty spot, the decision was overturned.
Germany still seemed stunned by the turnaround when Hagi, son of Romania great Gheorghe Hagi, knocked the ball between Antonio Rüdiger’s legs and guided the ball just inside the far post.
Germany had plenty of chances to level the score, including a notable miss for Gnabry, before he blasted a low shot in the 52nd past goalkeeper Florin Nita.
A smartly worked corner yielded the winning goal as Leon Goretzka headed the ball on at the near post for Müller to put in at the far post.
North Macedonia moved up from fourth place to second with a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein. The Balkan nation aims to follow up its first European Championship campaign this year with a first trip to the World Cup.
Another team bidding to reach a first World Cup, Armenia is level on points with North Macedonia after drawing with Iceland 1-1 after Kamo Hovhannisyan’s goal was canceled out for Iceland by Isak Bergmann Johannesson.

Topics: Germany Romania 2022 FIFA World Cup Thomas mueller

Related

Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality
Sport
Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality
Historic win over Japan edges Saudi Arabia closer to sixth World Cup appearance
Sport
Historic win over Japan edges Saudi Arabia closer to sixth World Cup appearance

Video teases appearance of WWE legend Undertaker at Riyadh Season Crown Jewel event

The video whet the appetite for sports entertainment fans who last saw WWE legend the Undertaker at the November 2020 Survivor Series. (Supplied/WWE)
The video whet the appetite for sports entertainment fans who last saw WWE legend the Undertaker at the November 2020 Survivor Series. (Supplied/WWE)
Updated 08 October 2021
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

Video teases appearance of WWE legend Undertaker at Riyadh Season Crown Jewel event

The video whet the appetite for sports entertainment fans who last saw WWE legend the Undertaker at the November 2020 Survivor Series. (Supplied/WWE)
  • WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21 at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh
Updated 08 October 2021
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

RIYADH: A video of legendary WWE superstar the Undertaker has surfaced online on social media accounts for Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the board of the General Entertainment Authority and chairman of Riyadh Season.

The video teased the return of the Undertaker at the upcoming Crown Jewel event, which will be part of the festivities to kick off the upcoming second Riyadh Season.

The video wet the appetite for sports entertainment fans who last saw the WWE legend at the November 2020 Survivor Series, which was broadcast live from WWE’s ThunderDome at the Amway Center and was themed as the Undertaker’s Final Farewell.

The WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21 at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will be the third event promoted under the Crown Jewel chronology and the sixth held under WWE's 10-year partnership in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Crown Jewel event did not occur last year, however, the event will return to the Kingdom's capital.

The WWE landscape will change significantly after the event. Crown Jewel will not only be WWE's return to Saudi Arabia, but will also serve as the final event before the changes to the WWE Draft go into effect for both Raw and SmackDown brands.

Brock Lesnar will make his in-ring return battling the Universal champion Roman Reigns in a huge showdown. Another championship match is officially set for the card, with Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown women's championship against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

Riyadh Season launches on Oct. 20, with the first of 14 zones opening up the next day.

The second iteration of Riyadh Season is expected to run until March 2022, with more than 7,500 events that will cover an area of 5.4 million square meters across 14 districts in Riyadh. 

Topics: wrestling WWE WWE Crown Jewel Saudi Arabia Riyadh Riyadh season The Undertaker

Related

WWE Crown Jewel confirmed for Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena on Oct. 21
Sport
WWE Crown Jewel confirmed for Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena on Oct. 21
Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi
Sport
Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi

Saudi fans apologize to Japanese captain, people for taunts after World Cup qualifier

Saudi fans apologize to Japanese captain, people for taunts after World Cup qualifier
Updated 08 October 2021
SALEH FAREED

Saudi fans apologize to Japanese captain, people for taunts after World Cup qualifier

Saudi fans apologize to Japanese captain, people for taunts after World Cup qualifier
  • Phone film footage showed supporters jeering Maya Yoshida after Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 win leading to player storming off pitch
  • Saudi fans subsequently flooded social media platforms with messages of support for Yoshida
Updated 08 October 2021
SALEH FAREED

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian football fans, officials, and former players have condemned the behavior of a minority of supporters who taunted Japan’s captain Maya Yoshida after his team’s 1-0 loss in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Jeddah.

The incident was filmed by a fan on his mobile phone and later posted on social media, leading to Saudi football followers launching a campaign on Twitter under the hashtag, Saudi fans apologize to Japan.

Center back Yoshida, 33, was preparing to give a post-match interview when the jeers from the stand started. The incensed player began to remonstrate with the crowd before storming of the pitch.

Soon after, Saudi fans flooded social media platforms with messages of support for Yoshida.

Sports analyst Hatim Khayami, a former Saudi national team player and ex-president of Al-Wehda Football Club in Makkah, described the behavior of the small group of fans as “inappropriate and disappointing.”

He told Arab News: “This is not our behavior as Saudis, we love all people and nations. I would like to express our apologies and extend our love and appreciation to the Japanese people.

“I would like to convey this message to them that what occurred on Thursday night with the Japanese captain after the match from four or five teenagers does not represent Saudis. I am sure by this morning these boys are regretting what they did.”

The incident soured what had been a glorious night for the Saudi team, who now have a maximum of nine points from three matches in Group B of the Asian qualifiers for the next World Cup.

Coach Herve Renard’s team now faces China on Tuesday, and another win would represent a massive step toward Qatar 2020.

Ibrahim Al-Qassem, secretary-general of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Friday took to Twitter to express his disappointment at what had happened.

“I have apologized to the general secretary of the Japanese Football Association and those segments of fans do not represent the Saudi community,” he said.

Saudi presenter Turki Al-Ajma also criticized the fans’ behavior during his popular daily “Koora” show, pointing out that while supporters should do all they can to encourage their team during a match, they must show respect after it.

Mohammed Abdul Jawad, former captain of the Saudi national team, said: “Sadly, a small minority of people behaved inappropriately and, in a manner, not reflective of our support. Some of the scenes were unacceptable and have distorted our celebration.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Maya Yoshida 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Historic win over Japan edges Saudi Arabia closer to sixth World Cup appearance
Sport
Historic win over Japan edges Saudi Arabia closer to sixth World Cup appearance
Update Feras Al-Brikan hit a second-half winner for Saudi Arabia as the Green Falcons sealed a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Japan photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia clinch 1-0 win over Japan in World Cup qualifier

Fourth division unknown scores as CAR stun Nigeria in World Cup

Fourth division unknown scores as CAR stun Nigeria in World Cup
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

Fourth division unknown scores as CAR stun Nigeria in World Cup

Fourth division unknown scores as CAR stun Nigeria in World Cup
  • Last minute goal by 25-year-old unknown Karl Namnganda from the Vendee les Herbiers Football club in the French fourth division gives CAR shock win in Lagos
  • The countries meet again on Sunday at the Stade Barthelemy Boganda, a 50,000-seat fortress where the Central African Republic seldom fail
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Karl Namnganda, who plays in the French fourth division, scored in the 90th minute to give the Central African Republic (CAR) a stunning 1-0 away win over Nigeria on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.
The goal by the 25-year-old unknown from the Vendee les Herbiers Football club came against opponents boasting globally-known forwards like Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City.
Namnganda came off the bench in Lagos to make only his second appearance for his country after being substituted when he debuted against Liberia last month.
He silenced Nigerian supporters by winning a sprint down the middle of the pitch against two defenders and firing a low shot past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.
“We missed the creativity of Alex Iwobi, we also missed Wilfred Ndidi so much,” said Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, referring to two injured Premier League midfielders.
“The boys do not understand how they lost this match. We dominated possession and had several opportunities to score but did not do so.”
Having drawn with Cape Verde and lost to Liberia in earlier qualifiers, a Central African Republic side coached by Swiss Raoul Savoy was given no chance of avoiding defeat in Nigeria.
But after snatching the lead, a team popularly known as the Wild Beasts survived eight minutes of added time to achieve a famous victory.
Central African Republic pulled off one of the greatest shocks in African World Cup qualifying despite lacking their star performer, Atletico Madrid midfielder Godfrey Kondogbia.
He refused to take part in qualifying for the 2022 finals in Qatar, citing poor management of players when he answered previous call-ups.
The Beasts changed coaches just before qualifying kicked off in September with Savoy put in charge a third time after Ivorian Francois Zahoui departed.
Central African Republic were ranked 124th in the world this month — 90 places below six-time World Cup qualifiers Nigeria.
The only crumb of comfort for the humiliated Super Eagles is that they remain top of Group C halfway through the second qualifying phase despite the loss.
Nigeria have six points, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic four each and Liberia three with only the section winners reaching play-offs next March, which will decide the five African qualifiers for the 2022 finals.
After hosting Cape Verde and Liberia in Cameroon because the national stadium in Bangui did not meet international standards, rushed improvements will permit the Beasts to play Nigeria at home.
The countries meet again on Sunday at the Stade Barthelemy Boganda, a 50,000-seat fortress where the Central African Republic seldom fail.
Losing in Lagos will inevitably lead to calls for Nigeria to sack German Rohr, a 68-year-old whose CV includes spells in charge of Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso.
He was hired by Nigeria in 2016 and his recent contract renewal included demands that he win the 2021/2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Cape Verde snatched a 2-1 away win over Liberia in the same section through a stoppage-time goal from Garry Rodrigues after teammate Jamiro Monteiro had equalized.
Benin boosted their chances of winning Group J with a 1-0 victory in Tanzania through a goal from Steve Mounie, who played for Huddersfield Town when they were in the Premier League during the last decade.
The Squirrels have seven points, two more than the Democratic Republic of Congo, who overcame Madagascar 2-0 in Kinshasa with 35-year-old Dieumerci Mbokani among the scorers for the third straight match.
Benin host Tanzania on Sunday and bottom team Madagascar next month while DR Congo are away to the same two countries before hosting the current leaders in the final round.
Mali crushed Kenya 5-0 with Ibrahima Kone scoring a hat-trick and Tunisia trounced Mauritania 3-0 to stay on course to win two of the other groups.

Topics: Central African Republic (CAR) Nigeria 2022 FIFA World Cup Karl Namnganda

Related

Historic win over Japan edges Saudi Arabia closer to sixth World Cup appearance
Sport
Historic win over Japan edges Saudi Arabia closer to sixth World Cup appearance
Update Feras Al-Brikan hit a second-half winner for Saudi Arabia as the Green Falcons sealed a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Japan photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia clinch 1-0 win over Japan in World Cup qualifier

Latest updates

Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook ‘biased against facts’
Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook ‘biased against facts’
Egypt pavilion receives more than 50,000 visitors in first week of Expo 2020 Dubai
Egypt pavilion receives more than 50,000 visitors in first week of Expo 2020 Dubai
Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast
Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast
Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move
Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move
Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert
Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.