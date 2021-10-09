Abu Dhabi announces updated ‘Green List’ countries

LONDON: Abu Dhabi has issued an updated ‘Green List’ of countries which exempts travellers arriving from these destinations from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in the emirate.
Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, state news agency WAM reported.
Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day 6, while arriving unvaccinated travellers will have to take a PCR test on days 6 and 9.
The ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments, the WAM report added.
Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of 8th October:
