You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert

Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert

Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbtpf

Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert

Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt started construction of a gas pipeline in the Western Desert with an expected capacity of 15 million cubic feet of gas per day, the Petroleum Ministry said on Facebook on Saturday, citing the head of the General Petroleum Corp.

The company’s current production is about 74,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, he said.

Topics: Egypt gas energy

Related

Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge
Business & Economy
Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge

21 Saudi food and beverage companies showcase products at international trade fair

21 Saudi food and beverage companies showcase products at international trade fair
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

21 Saudi food and beverage companies showcase products at international trade fair

21 Saudi food and beverage companies showcase products at international trade fair
  • Saudi food exports increased by 9 percent in the first half of 2021
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Twenty-one Saudi companies are taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry, being held in Cologne, Germany.

The companies are participating  in the exhibition under the umbrella of the “Made in Saudi” program. The trade fair will continue until Oct. 13.

“Made in Saudi” aims to play a key role in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan by supporting Saudi products and directing purchasing power toward local products and services, leading to the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent and raising the proportion of non-oil exports in the total non-oil GDP to about 50 percent by 2030. 

The secretary-general of the Saudi Exports Development Authority, also known as Saudi Exports, Faisal bin Saad Al-Baddah, said the Saudi food exports increased by 9 percent amounting to SR7.4 billion ($1.97 billion) in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

It aims to help local businesses grow by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products and helping businesses to increase their exports to priority markets.

The program seeks to create more than 1.3 million job opportunities in the industrial and mining sector.

Saudi Exports is also taking measures to promote Saudi companies to take part in international projects by identifying over 120 international tendering opportunities in a number of target countries, mainly covering construction and industrial supplies and infrastructure projects.

Saudi Exports also launched an international tendering service to open new opportunities for national companies to expand in international markets and increase their competitiveness, by allowing them to export services and products via international tenders in several targeted sectors.

The service includes eight targeted sectors and 24 sub-branches, where Saudi Exports will provide periodic reports with data and analyses for the most important projects in targeted countries.

In other efforts to increase non-oil exports, the Saudi Export-Import Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Saudi Chambers to provide non-oil exporters SR9 billion.

The MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of Saudi products.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia food and beverage Made in Saudi Anuga 2021 Cologne

Related

‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says
Business & Economy
‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says

ENGIE boss says Kingdom’s green hydrogen plans are a game changer

ENGIE boss says Kingdom’s green hydrogen plans are a game changer
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI and SHATHA ALMASOUDI

ENGIE boss says Kingdom’s green hydrogen plans are a game changer

ENGIE boss says Kingdom’s green hydrogen plans are a game changer
  • ENGIE's Saudi CEO points to NEOM as an example of future of hydrogen economy
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI and SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: The chief executive of French owned power giant ENGIE in Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Shehri, finds it hard to hide his excitement about green hydrogen. However, he couldn’t hide his worries on the difficulties that conventional energy projects are currently facing.

He told Arab News that financing for plants that are not green has become “much more difficult”. On projects where there is no credit rating, the firm has had to do its corporate financing at times, as well as its own credit analysis.

“This is not the ideal way be at this stage,” he said.

On the other hand, Al-Shehri firmly believes the future is hydrogen. He said: “I think it’s a global energy changer. Green hydrogen is coming. Even before it was even a buzzword, we’ve been spending roughly €60 million a year on green hydrogen research around the world, and in Saudi.”

Hydrogen has been the fuel of the future for decades but investment in the technology has increased in recent years.

The European Union plans to invest $430 billion in green hydrogen by 2030, and, along with Saudi countries such as Chile, Japan and Australia are investing heavily in the technology.

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy to split water, a process called electrolysis. It is distinct from grey hydrogen, which is produced from methane and releases carbon into the atmosphere, and blue hydrogen, which captures the emissions and stores or reuses them.

Currently less than 0.1 percent of the hydrogen produced globally is green, but that is changing.

One of the Kingdom’s giga-projects, the $500 billion megacity NEOM, will be powered by green hydrogen. The huge futuristic development by the Red Sea, first announced in 2017, will cover an area 33 times the size of New York City. It will feature the latest cutting-edge technology that will see no cars on the streets while pedestrians access services through machines that can recognize their faces.

The city will be run on 100 percent renewable energy, with green hydrogen playing a big part of that.

Wind and solar energy can generate enough electricity to power homes and electric cars, but green hydrogen has the bigger potential to power large-scale manufacturing plants, as well as transport that is more difficult to electrify, such as planes, shipping and long-distance trucks.

The Kingdom enjoys the world’s cheapest wind and solar power, because of its high sunshine rates during the day and reliable winds at night, and it intends to step up its investment in green hydrogen development.

ENGIE’s Al-Shehri concedes that this type of power is more expensive than fossil fuels, but adds that the low cost of green energy in the Middle East makes it an attractive option that even has export potential.

Last July, NEOM, Saudi energy firm ACWA Power and US company Air Products signed a $5 billion deal to build the world’s largest green hydrogen plant to supply 650 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen by 2025.

Al-Shehri calls the deal a “fantastic achievement,” adding: “I think we’re going to continue to see similar opportunities with respect to ENGIE."

The energy boss says the key to getting these early-stage green projects off the ground is companies finding government projects that come with guarantees to take the power produced at an agreed price.

“Green financing from good credit rating agencies of government projects is not a problem at all,” he said.

In March, ENGIE in Saudi Arabia signed a $450 million deal to build the first large-scale desalination project in the Kingdom partly powered by solar panels.

ENGIE has a 25-year concession to run the plant, based 140 km west of Medina, which is due to come on stream in the final quarter of 2023.

Construction on the project will create 500 jobs, with around 40 percent going to Saudis.

Al-Shehri said at the time: “Our objective will be to create local jobs, support increasing foreign direct investment, diversify the economy, and harness the global expertise of ENGIE into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: #hydrogen #engie #energy #saudi #exclusive #NEOM

Related

Exclusive Saudi Arabia has important role to play in hydrogen economy: Siemens Energy CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia has important role to play in hydrogen economy: Siemens Energy CEO
Hydrogen needs $1.2 trillion for zero emissions goal: IEA
Business & Economy
Hydrogen needs $1.2 trillion for zero emissions goal: IEA
Sipchem begins hydrogen supply to Aramco firm
Business & Economy
Sipchem begins hydrogen supply to Aramco firm
Saudi Arabia is an ‘important partner’ in hydrogen cooperation, says Japan economy minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is an ‘important partner’ in hydrogen cooperation, says Japan economy minister

Saudi Arabia has important role to play in hydrogen economy: Siemens Energy CEO

Saudi Arabia has important role to play in hydrogen economy: Siemens Energy CEO
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

Saudi Arabia has important role to play in hydrogen economy: Siemens Energy CEO

Saudi Arabia has important role to play in hydrogen economy: Siemens Energy CEO
  • Expansion of Siemens' Dammam Energy Hub is a “trigger point” for the energy transition in the Kingdom
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will be a major player in the future hydrogen economy in the years to come, according to Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch.

“Many of the elements required for the hydrogen economy are present in the Kingdom,” Bruch said in an interview with Arab News. “You have a resource of solar energy and good existing infrastructures. If I look five or 10 years ahead, I expect that hydrogen will play a key role.”

Green hydrogen power is one of the growth areas for Siemens Energy, which recently signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a hydrogen-based industry with export potential with Egypt’s state-owned Egyptian Electricity Holding Company.

The expansion of the company’s Dammam Energy Hub (SEDH) is a “trigger point” for the energy transition in the Kingdom and increasing the talent pool of skilled local workers in the industry, said Bruch.

SEDH, which was established 19 years ago, is the largest gas turbine and compressor manufacturing facility in the region.

“We have 650 employees working in Siemens Energy [in Saudi Arabia], and we have a localization of about 40 percent,” he said. “All of them are very talented people, and this is something we continue to build.”

Bruch said travel restrictions imposed across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the need for all countries to ensure they have a highly-skilled domestic workforce.

“This is why the facility is so important,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to train employees on the operational side to improve the local workforce. In a world emerging from the pandemic, it’s important to ensure reliable service to our customers. We are also localizing the supply chain in terms of equipment.”

Saudi Arabia plans to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030, up from less than 1 percent at the beginning of this year as part of its Vision 2030 initiative.

Under its National Renewable Energy Program, launched in January 2019, it will install 27.3 GW of mostly solar and to a lesser extent wind by 2023 and 58.7 GW by 2050.

In common with others in the sector, Bruch sees the Kingdom’s shift from hydrocarbons as a key area for Siemens’ future growth but added established energy manufacturing plants and technology still had an essential role in the transition.

“There are a lot of things coming on the renewable side, and that’s very good, but the much more difficult task to do is how you save the existing assets we have today and make them better,” he said.

“This facility [SDEH] can play a critical role in that because it is where we can join teams together to help find solutions. It can be a bridge from today’s world to the future.”

As an example, Bruch highlighted a project Siemens Energy is developing in the Kingdom, which will enable its customers to use small amounts of hydrogen to power existing gas turbines.

“This is a bridge to using existing installations and making them more efficient and carbon-free,” said Bruch. “The focus must be on smart solutions and efficiency for our products, combined with the ability to do a lot more things locally.”

Topics: #Siemens #saudi #hydrogen #energytransition #exclusive

Related

Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project
Business & Economy
Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project
Siemens Energy to power 30,000 new homes in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Siemens Energy to power 30,000 new homes in Riyadh

GCC nations, UK in talks to bolster ties with free trade deal

GCC nations, UK in talks to bolster ties with free trade deal
Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

GCC nations, UK in talks to bolster ties with free trade deal

GCC nations, UK in talks to bolster ties with free trade deal
  • Trade between the UK and the GCC topped $41 billion in 2020
Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

MANAMA: The UK and the six Gulf Cooperation Council states have begun preliminary talks on a free-trade agreement, Bahrain said, as London seeks to bolster its trade position post-Brexit.

“It brings me great joy and pleasure to officially announce the official launch of FTA negotiations between GCC countries and UK today,” Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Bahrain’s minister of industry, commerce and tourism, said late Friday.

It is an “initiative that we have worked tirelessly on realizing since the kingdom of Bahrain's assumption of the GCC presidency at the beginning of this year,” said Al-Zayani.

The UK already enjoys strong economic links with the GCC nations of the GCC, comprised of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

“We shall collectively embark on a new chapter, which will solidify our long standing trade and investment cooperation and build upon the strong foundations forged over the past centuries,” Zayani said.

Trade between the UK and the Gulf nations topped £30 billion ($41 billion) in 2020, according to the British government.

“A trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council is a huge opportunity to liberalize trade with a growing market for British business and deepen ties with a region that is vital to our strategic interests,” said International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

“We want a modern, comprehensive agreement that breaks down trade barriers to a huge food and drink market and in areas like digital trade and renewable energy which will deliver well-paid jobs in all parts of the UK,” she said in a statement.

Friday's talks marked the launch of what the UK government has termed a “14-week consultation calling for the public and business to share their views ahead of negotiations starting in 2022.”

Since its exit from the EU, London has sought to bolster trade ties with partners including the US, Australia and hydrocarbon-rich Gulf countries.

Topics: GCC UK trade Brexit

Related

GCC and Europe to revive free trade deal talks: EU Ambassador
Business & Economy
GCC and Europe to revive free trade deal talks: EU Ambassador

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California
Updated 09 October 2021
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California
  • Tesla joins Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Toyota Motor in moving US headquarters to Texas from California, which has relatively high taxes and living costs
Updated 09 October 2021
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex.
Tesla joins Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Toyota Motor in moving US headquarters to Texas from California, which has relatively high taxes and living costs. While Silicon Valley also is a hive of development of new ideas and companies, Texas is known for cheaper labor and less stringent regulation.
“I’m excited to announce that we’re moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” Musk told the company’s annual meeting, held in the Texas car factory.
“This is not a matter of, sort of, Tesla leaving California,” he said, saying it plans to increase output from its main California factory and Nevada factory by 50 percent.
The Fremont, California factory nonetheless is “jammed” and it is tough for people to afford houses in California, he said.
Billionaire Musk himself moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker’s new plant in the state and his SpaceX rocket company, which has a launch site in the southern tip of Texas.
Musk had a rocky relationship at times with California, threatening to move Tesla headquarters and future programs to Texas during a row over the closure of Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California due to COVID-19, for instance.
At the meeting he showed off a design of what looked like a cowboy-style belt buckle emblazoned with “Don’t Mess With T” — the T in the style of the Tesla logo. The phrase is based on a venerable and popular Texas anti-littering campaign — Don’t Mess with Texas.

DIRECTOR TERM CUT
Despite some criticism from activist shareholders and a proxy advisory service, shareholders followed board guidance on several key proposals, including reelection of Kimball Musk, Elon’s brother, and James Murdoch as board directors.
But they voted in favor of a stockholder proposal to reduce director terms from three years to one year and a proposal regarding additional reporting on diversity and inclusion efforts.
“It’s unfortunate that the shareholders did not agree to remove Murdoch and Musk’s brother. But I think they know the pressure is on them,” Stephen Diamond, a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law, said.
“They’ve got a lot more work to do on governance. Just changing the term is just an artifact of a larger governance issue,” William Klepper, a professor at Columbia Business School, said.
Advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had recommended that Tesla investors not re-elect the two directors because of concerns about excessive compensation packages to non-executive board members.
Shareholders also voted against a stockholder proposal asking for a study into the impact of Tesla’s use of arbitration on workplace harassment and discrimination.
The proposal, opposed by the board, was thrown into the spotlight after a Black former contract worker on Monday won a $137 million jury award against Tesla over workplace racism.

Topics: #tesla #automotive #texas

Related

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales
Business & Economy
Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales
PIF-backed Lucid to start deliveries of EVs with range exceeding Tesla’s in October
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Lucid to start deliveries of EVs with range exceeding Tesla’s in October
Several Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch
Business & Economy
Several Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

Latest updates

Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert
Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert
21 Saudi food and beverage companies showcase products at international trade fair
21 Saudi food and beverage companies showcase products at international trade fair
Lebanese power outage will last for a few days — government official
Lebanese power outage will last for a few days — government official
ENGIE boss says Kingdom’s green hydrogen plans are a game changer
ENGIE boss says Kingdom’s green hydrogen plans are a game changer
Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD
Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.