RIYADH: The US-Saudi Business Council held a board meeting attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Fahad bin Abduljalil Al-Saif, Minister of Investment, along with senior business leaders from Saudi Arabia and the US.

The meeting was jointly chaired by the council’s co-chairs, Lubna bint Suliman Olayan and Jane Fraser, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the strategic and economic partnership between the two countries, expressing confidence in its potential for further growth. It reviewed priorities for expanding bilateral trade, attracting investment and strengthening commercial cooperation in sectors of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to energy security and industrial development. He reviewed emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence and critical infrastructure and highlighted the strength of the partnership between the Saudi and American business sectors.

Al-Saif outlined the forthcoming second edition of the National Investment Strategy, saying it would focus on moving from investment promotion to converting investment opportunities into actual investments to accelerate economic growth.

The two ministers also discussed with the council’s leadership the main priorities and opportunities for deepening cooperation between the countries, emphasising the importance of bilateral commercial relations and the council’s role in developing them.

Olayan said the business community continued to focus on future opportunities despite the challenges facing the region, pointing to the long history of successful commercial partnership between Saudi Arabia and the US and the potential to deepen it.

She said stronger communication between executive leaders could create new avenues for investment, innovation and economic growth in both countries.

Fraser said the meeting reflected the commitment of business leaders in both countries to working together to support economic growth and expand opportunities. She highlighted the council’s role in strengthening ties, stimulating investment and supporting shared prosperity.

Board members discussed the council’s work program, which aims to identify and address structural barriers to trade and investment between the two countries, develop practical recommendations and deepen cooperation with government bodies and private-sector institutions on both sides.

The discussions also covered emerging strategic opportunities to accelerate commercial cooperation and facilitate partnerships in priority sectors, with a focus on expanding trade, developing investment opportunities and strengthening ties between Saudi and American companies and institutions.

Against the backdrop of regional challenges, the council stressed the importance of continued communication and close cooperation between the two countries, as well as maintaining the continuity of institutional work. It said bilateral economic relations rested on solid foundations and that the private sector had a key role in developing them.

The council’s CEO, Charles Hallab, said the expertise and commitment of board members reflected the importance of Saudi-American economic relations and the scale of opportunities available.

He said the council was determined to translate confidence in the partnership into practical measures to address barriers, open new avenues for business and investment, and serve shared economic interests.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to working with public- and private-sector leaders to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, drawing on the expertise of its board members and the global reach of their institutions to deepen engagement between the two business communities.

In addition to its two co-chairs, the board includes Larry Fink of BlackRock, Amin Nasser of Aramco, Brian Moynihan of Bank of America, Darren Woods of ExxonMobil, Mike Wirth of Chevron, Ruth Porat of Alphabet and Google, Ed Bastian of Delta Air Lines, Brendan Bechtel of Bechtel, Vimal Kapur of Honeywell, Chuck Robbins of Cisco, James Quincey of Coca-Cola, Jim Fitterling of Dow and James Taiclet of Lockheed Martin.

It also includes Jenny Johnson of Franklin Templeton, Chris Nassetta of Hilton, Noel Wallace of Colgate-Palmolive, Robert Wilt of Ma’aden, John Pagano of Red Sea Global, Tareq Amin of HUMAIN, Tareq AlSadhan of Saudi National Bank, Abdullah Al Zamil of Zamil Group, Rami Al-Turki of Alturki Holding and Kamal Bahamdan of Safanad.

The US-Saudi Business Council, established in 1993 through a Saudi royal decree and action by the US executive branch, works to promote business, trade and investment between the two countries.

It brings together corporate leaders and government bodies to develop priorities for commercial cooperation, identify investment opportunities and address issues affecting trade and business.