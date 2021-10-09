You are here

Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast

Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast
Relatives and residents attend a funeral ceremony for victims of a suicide attack at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan on Saturday. (AP)
AFP

Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast

Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast
  • A gravedigger in the Shiite cemetery overlooking Kunduz told AFP they had handled 62 bodies, and reports suggested a final toll of up to 100
  • The blast targeted Friday prayers in the packed Sayed Abad mosque in the city, in an apparent attempt to stir trouble between Shiites and Afghanistan's Sunni majority
AFP

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: Mourners from Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community buried their dead on Saturday after a suicide attack claimed by the Daesh group killed more than 60 people.
A gravedigger in the Shiite cemetery overlooking the northern city of Kunduz told AFP they had handled 62 bodies, and reports suggested a final toll of up to 100.
The blast targeted Friday prayers in the packed Sayed Abad mosque in the city, in an apparent attempt to stir trouble between Shiites and Afghanistan’s Sunni majority.
The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which the new Taliban security forces in Kunduz said was carried out by a suicide bomber.
The hard-line Sunni movement has vowed to protect Shiites, who have faced persecution in Afghanistan in the past, but the community in Kunduz has been traumatized by the violence.
In the cemetery, Zemarai Mubarak Zada told AFP he had come to bury his 17-year-old nephew Milad, who had wanted to follow in his footsteps and become a doctor.
“He didn’t talk much, but he was very calm,” the 42-year-old said of Milad. “He used to make sure nobody was upset by what he said or did.
“We are really hurt by what happened. He wanted to get married. He wanted to go to university.”
After an Islamic prayer was sung, men with shovels put back the earth over Milad’s grave as a young boy wailed inconsolably. The heart-wrenching scene was repeated dozens of times.

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in 'massive' move
AFP

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in 'massive' move
AFP
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian troops and their allies are launching air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive.
A spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday there was a “massive move” against the rebels.
The reports come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term, vowing to defend “Ethiopia’s honor” despite mounting international criticism of the war and alarm about the desperate humanitarian crisis it has triggered.
TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said there had been “mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment” of rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying “tens of thousands are amassed” in northern Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.
“We are confident we will thwart the offensive in all fronts and more,” he said. “We will stand our ground until the siege is lifted.”
Humanitarian sources had told AFP that federal soldiers and Amhara regional troops conducted air and ground offensives in the North Wollo area and other locations on Thursday and Friday.
Representatives from Amhara, as well as federal and military officials, did not respond to requests for comment and the reported military operations could not be independently confirmed by AFP.
The war erupted in November when Abiy sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, the regional ruling party and former national rulers, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.
Although government forces quickly took control of Tigray’s cities and towns, the TPLF recaptured most of the region including the capital Mekele by late June and Abiy later declared a unilateral cease-fire.
But fighting, which has since spread to neighboring Amhara and Afar, has created what the UN calls an “immense humanitarian crisis” with hundreds of thousands of people driven into famine-like conditions.
An untold number of civilians have been killed, nearly two million have been displaced, and there have been many reports of atrocities including massacres and mass rape.
The US has threatened sanctions against the warring parties if they fail to commit to a negotiated settlement to end a conflict that threatens to destabilize Africa’s second most populous nation.

The former chief of staff in the Abiy-appointed Tigray interim adminstration told AFP Saturday that federal officials had long resisted their entreaties to pursue talks, after TPLF forces had initially been driven out of Tigray.
“They rejected that. They said ‘Already the TPLF army is completely destroyed,’ and they said, ‘With whom we are going to negotiate?’” said Gebremeskel Kassa, an outspoken critic of Eritrean forces fighting alongside Ethiopian soldiers in the region.
Gebremeskel, who fled Tigray in June, said he had now left the country fearing for his safety and was seeking asylum abroad.
There has been speculation the fighting could pick up now the rainy season is ending, and with mass mobilization throughout the country and in Amhara in particular.
On Thursday, the Amhara region’s spokesman said on Twitter: “Since an operation to free our people who are in trouble because of the terrorist TPLF could be conducted at any time, in all fronts, we all have to be vigilant 24 hours a day.”
Awet Weldemichael, a Horn of Africa security expert at Queen’s University in Canada, said earlier this week that Abiy’s new government would have to grapple with “a trifecta of crises” — the war itself and its humanitarian and economic fallout.
“The upcoming wave of fighting and worsening humanitarian conditions are a further hit on his international standing and a test to his new government from day one.”
Abiy’s government sparked global outrage last week when it expelled senior UN officials from Ethiopia for “meddling” in its affairs, exacerbating concerns about the humanitarian crisis.
UN chief Antonio Guterres, who has said more than five million people were in need of assistance, on Wednesday urged the Ethiopian authorities to allow the UN to deliver aid “without hindrance.”
Tigray is under a de facto blockade that is preventing most aid from getting in. Ethiopian officials blame the TPLF for obstructing deliveries, but the US has said access to essential supplies and services was being denied by the Ethiopian government.
The UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA in recent days warned that a lack of medical supplies was also having fatal consequences in Tigray and reported alarming levels of malnutrition among children and pregnant women.

Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD

Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD
Arab News

Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD

Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD
  • Justin Welby in Egypt to inaugurate new episcopal province covering North Africa
  • Will meet refugees in Cairo before returning to UK
Arab News

LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior figure in the Church of England, has called on Ethiopia to restart talks with Egypt and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Most Rev. Justin Welby was speaking at an event in Egypt inaugurating a new episcopal province on Friday, where he said that natural resources “were not the sole property of individual countries.”

The GERD, damming a stretch of the Blue Nile, has been a source of tension between the three African states for some time, with Egypt and Sudan fearing the impact it will have on vital water supplies downstream.

The dam will be Africa’s largest source of hydroelectricity, but Cairo and Khartoum have accused Addis Ababa of breaking international law by continuing to fill it without their approval.

There have even been suggestions that Egypt could launch airstrikes against Ethiopia if a resolution is not met.

“I appeal to the Ethiopian government to show that they will use the dam responsibly, caring for their neighbors downstream,” Welby said. “Please show that this dam is not a reason to worry.”

The new episcopal province of the Anglican Church Welby inaugurated is based in Alexandria, covering Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Eritrea, Somalia, Mauritania, Chad and Djibouti, and serving around 40,000 worshipers.

“The province covers a huge area, from the waves of the Atlantic to the beaches of the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean,” Welby said in his sermon at All Saint’s Cathedral in Cairo. “A thousand years ago, this area preserved medicine and learning. Today, Egypt has again found its historic place as a place of meeting, of refuge.”

Egypt has a long history of Christian worship, with more than 9 million worshipers living there. Most are Coptic Christians, a religious minority that has faced persecution in recent years. However, Welby praised the efforts of the North African country to improve relations between its disparate religious communities.

“Christians are to be part of a church that is told to conquer with love and peace — never, never by a sword, a bomb or a plot,” Welby said. “And I say to our dear, dear friends from the Islamic community: How often have Christians got this wrong? Our history is one of the tragic sin of force. Let us be people of peace together.”

The archbishop is expected to visit a refugee charity over the weekend, Refuge Egypt, as part of his trip, before returning to the UK on Monday.

How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?
Topics: Egypt Ethiopia Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Sudan Most Rev. Justin Welby Anglican Church All Saint’s Cathedral

UN chief warns of ‘immense’ Ethiopian crisis
World
UN chief warns of ‘immense’ Ethiopian crisis
Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold
AP

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold
  • Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised more moderate governance than their last stint in power
  • Taliban “posted messages on Facebook saying they did not want to hear any more music or female (voices) on air
AP

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: Afghan student Fauzia used to make ends meet voicing ads on a radio station in the Taliban heartland of Kandahar, but that came to an abrupt end when the Islamists swept to power in August.
Their order was clear: no female voices on the air.
Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised more moderate governance than their last stint in power, when women were all but barred from work and education, and prohibited from leaving the house unchaperoned.
But there is widespread mistrust in their women’s rights pledge. Most girls around the country have been barred from attending secondary school, and most women have been unable to return to work.
When AFP visited Kandahar last month, only a few women were visible in the dusty shopping streets of the southern city, hastily lugging bags from store to store while wearing the head-to-toe burqa.
The Taliban “posted messages on Facebook saying they did not want to hear any more music or female (voices) on air,” said Fauzia, who asked not to use her real name.
The 20-year-old medical student’s situation has become increasingly desperate after losing her income from radio ads — Fauzia and her four younger siblings are orphans, and she is struggling to put food on the table.
Despite Taliban promises of a softer rule this time around, women remain depressed and unclear about their place in society, while businesses that once employed them are wary of upsetting the Islamists.
Fauzia’s former boss said the radio station felt forced to stop airing ads with women’s voices.
She has been handing out our resumes all over Kandahar, without any luck.
“I am told to wait,” she said.
Since taking power, the Islamists have repeatedly said they will respect women’s rights in the confines of Islamic law, without elaborating.
Women, with some exceptions, have been barred from returning to work or education, and told that they must hold off until arrangements have been made, including the segregation of men and women.
So far, “we haven’t banned anything for women,” Mullah Noor Ahmad Saeed, a Taliban official in Kandahar province, told AFP
“If they don’t feel secure or don’t go back to work, it is their fault.”
But many are skeptical.
“In the streets, people don’t say anything, but we noticed bad looks from the Taliban,” said Fereshteh Nazari, who has been able to return to work as the head of a girls-only primary school.
Women teachers and girls, however, have been excluded from returning to secondary school.
“Before we used to be happy to come to school. Now we’re under stress,” Nazari told AFP at the school.
On the day AFP visited, some 700 students were present, less than a third of the 2,500 girls enrolled.
“Most parents don’t send their girls to school after the age of 10 because they don’t feel secure,” Nazari said.
Zohra, a mathematics major in her 20s who asked not to use her real name, is among the students staying away, her fear compounded by rumors of a looming violent Taliban crackdown.
“For me, life is more important than anything else,” she told AFP by phone.
For many women, the ability to work is crucial now more than ever as Afghanistan suffers a worsening economic crisis.
It has had a severe impact even on the few women still allowed to work — Nazari and her teacher colleagues have not received their salaries since the Western-backed government collapsed in August.
“Before, we had a good life. Now we might have to go and beg at the bazaar,” said the headmistress, who is in her 20s.
“My husband is jobless, and we have to feed our two kids.”
The Taliban have promised all Afghans security and peace, including women.
But for Fauzia, the mere presence of the Islamists puts social pressure on women to stay away.
“Except (for) groceries, we don’t go anywhere else,” she said, and even then, women “come back home very quickly.”
“Even my little brother tells me to cover my face, to not see friends anymore, and not to go anywhere except classes,” Fauzia said.
It is a jarring change for many young Afghan women, who benefited from the previous government’s push for girls’ education.
“We want freedom,” said a 12-year-old girl in the yard of Nazari’s school.
But she added that with the Taliban now in power, girls and women will have to do “whatever they say.”
“If not, we’ll face problems.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Afghanistan

Related

US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal
AP

US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal
  • It’s the first such meeting since US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August
  • The talks will also revisit the peace agreement the Taliban signed with Washington in 2020
AP

ISLAMABAD: Senior Taliban officials and US representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said.
It’s the first such meeting since US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August, ending a 20-year military presence there, and the Taliban’s rise to power in the nation. The talks are to take place in Doha, the capital of the Arabian Gulf state of Qatar.
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, who is based in Doha, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the talks will also revisit the peace agreement the Taliban signed with Washington in 2020. The agreement had paved the way for the final US withdrawal.
“Yes there is a meeting . . . about bilateral relations and implementation of the Doha agreement,” said Shaheen. “It covers various topics.”
Terrorism will also feature in the talks, said a second official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Since the Taliban took power, Islamic State extremists have ramped up attacks on the militant group, as well as ethnic and religious minorities. On Friday, a Daesh suicide bomber killed at least 46 minority Shiite Muslims and wounded dozens in the deadliest attack since the US departure.
IS has carried out relentless assaults on the country’s Shiite Muslims since emerging in eastern Afghanistan in 2014. IS is also seen as the greatest threat to the United States.
The US-Taliban agreement of 2020, which was negotiated by the Trump administration, demanded the Taliban break ties with terrorist groups and guarantee Afghanistan would not again harbor terrorists who could attack the United States and its allies.
It seems certain the two sides will discuss in the weekend talks how to tackle the growing threat. The Taliban have said they do not want US anti-terrorism assistance and have warned Washington against any so-called “over-the -horizon” strikes on Afghan territory from outside the country’s borders.
The United States, meanwhile, would seek to hold Taliban leaders to commitments that they would allow Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Afghanistan, along with Afghans who once worked for the US military or government and other Afghan allies, a US official said.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak by name about the meetings.
The Biden administration has fielded questions and complaints about the slow pace of US-facilitated evacuations from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since the US withdrawal.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday that 105 US citizens and 95 green card holders had left since then on flights facilitated by the US That number had not changed for more than a week.
US veterans and other individuals have helped others leave the country on charter flights, and some Americans and others have gotten out across land borders.
Hundreds of other foreign nationals and Afghans have also left on recent flights.
Dozens of American citizens are still seeking to get out, according to the State Department, along with thousands of green-card holders and Afghans and family members believed eligible for US visas. US officials have cited the difficulty of verifying flight manifests without any American officials on the ground in Afghanistan to help, along with other hold-ups.
Americans also intend to press the Taliban to observe the rights of women and girls, many of whom the Taliban are reportedly blocking from returning to jobs and classrooms, and of Afghans at large, and to form an inclusive government, the official said.
US officials will also encourage Taliban officials to give humanitarian agencies free access to areas in need amid the economic upheaval following the US departure and Taliban takeover.
The official stressed the session did not imply the US was recognizing the Taliban as legitimate governors of the country.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban United States

Related

Scottish police alerted to ‘suspicious activity’ of Taliban ally near nuclear weapons base
World
Scottish police alerted to ‘suspicious activity’ of Taliban ally near nuclear weapons base

Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown

Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown
Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown

Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown
  • While global economic collapse caused by health crisis has cost millions of jobs, for some it has provided new opportunities
Sabah Bano Malik

RAWALPINDI: Saadia Ahmed worked for years as an entertainment journalist for an online magazine until the publication shut down soon after the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic last year.

The 35-year-old correspondent was devastated as she saw massive job losses around the world. But rather than wait for the business to pick up again, she decided to change direction.

“At first, I thought I should start writing a book, but then I felt too depressed to work on a project such as that,” she told Arab News from her base in Perth, Australia.

“Ultimately, I decided to take the advice of a friend who suggested that I should launch my own YouTube channel.”

Armed with a selfie stick and her intuition, Ahmed started making and uploading videos three times a week, focusing on developments around the world and discussing rights issues on a channel called “My Two Cents.”

“Since then, there has been no looking back,” said Ahmed, who was selected for a master of philosophy degree program on the basis of her broadcasts.

The global economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 outbreak has put the futures of millions of people in doubt.

“Sometimes you need to burn the boats. I wasn’t courageous enough to do that on my own, but the shutting down of the magazine did it for me. If you can, you must go for it too,” she added.

Several other Pakistanis have made similar choices.

Journalist Mehr F. Hussain said: “I was standing outside my door one night, staring at the bolted gate, and I told myself, ‘this is it; this is all it takes to strip us of our lives.’”

After many years of finding Pakistan’s publishing industry frustrating, Hussain took the reprieve offered by the pandemic to “jump off the proverbial cliff” and launch her dream project, an independent publishing platform called Zuka Books.

“It was an act of creative resistance to what was happening around me. It was a move for liberation from the old guard. Basically, it was a massive farewell to the pre-pandemic life I led,” she added.

Hussain’s business has published a fashion coffee table book, a graphic novel, and a book of poetry, among others.

“I wish I had taken this decision earlier. I wish I had been more proactive before the pandemic, but it takes a journey to get to a destination. I feel I made the right decision at the right time, and I am lucky to have done so,” Hussain added.

The pandemic also gave 30-year-old corporate executive Sundar Waqar a second lease of life, making her abandon a nine-to-five job at a corporate firm and establish a business selling allergen-free food and baked items.

Waqar, who was diagnosed with celiac disease which prevented her from consuming gluten, realized during the pandemic that she could do something for others with dietary restrictions similar to hers.

“I have been making food for myself for years and have met people who faced difficulties in finding gluten-free food, so I decided to start this,” she said, adding that the pandemic was the catalyst to devoting herself fully to launching a gluten-free food business in Karachi.

“I am so glad I did it. I cannot stress enough that if you want to change something in your life or career, no matter how drastic, you should take the plunge. It is scary and has its own challenges, but it is definitely worth it.”

Financial consultant Jasir Shahbaz, 26, who left his job to teach economics, said: “When you are working from home, it is just you and what you do to make a living. That’s also when you begin to ask yourself if the work you do is what you truly imagined for yourself. Without this time to reflect, I would have continued in that job for a long time.”

He pointed out that the pandemic had forced him to reckon with uncertainty and let go of all the hang ups that had hindered him from pursuing teaching as a career.

“There has always been this negative perception about teaching in Pakistan, that it is not the most preferred career trajectory for men. I decided to let it go,” he added.

A year on, Shahbaz said he felt “great” about his new job, which was a “stark contrast” to the previous one in terms of his sense of fulfilment.

Hussain said: “If the pandemic has done anything it is to make us realize how important it is to live a better and more conscious life.”

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Related

Saudi, Pakistan navy chiefs witness missile firing drill in Arabian Sea 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Pakistan navy chiefs witness missile firing drill in Arabian Sea 

