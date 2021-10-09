ADNOC shelves plan to build Ruwais refinery

You are here

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has dropped plans to build a 400,000 barrels per day refinery in Ruwais citing changing economic outlook for the project.

In a statement, the Emirati national oil company said: “We regularly assess market conditions and global supply and demand considerations. This ensures ADNOC’s economic resilience and the future-proofing of our business operations. As a result of our early feasibility and pre-feed (front-end engineering and design) studies, we have concluded that at this time a new refinery is not economically attractive.”

RIYADH: Leila R. Benali, chief economist at the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum, has been appointed Morocco’s minister of energy transition and sustainable development.

IEF Secretary-General Joseph McMonigle wished the economist all the very best for her future endeavors. 

“The IEF warmly congratulates Benali on her appointment and wishes her every success in her new role,” McMonigle said.

“We are grateful for her invaluable contribution to the IEF in particular her ground-breaking work with global policy leaders on investment, energy security and the energy transition as well as examining the pandemic’s impacts on energy markets.”

The IEF Ministerial Meeting is the world’s largest gatherings of energy ministers from producing and consuming nations, where participants discuss energy security, market stability and transparency and the energy transition.

LONDON: The White House is considering how it can regulate cryptocurrencies so they are not used to facilitate ransomware attacks and other cybercrime.

The National Security Council and the National Economic Council, forums through which the president consults and makes policy decisions, are working with other agencies to “ensure that cryptocurrency and other digital assets are not used to prop up bad actors,” a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The oversight could include an executive order, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, although that was not confirmed by the spokeswoman.

Cyber criminals often demand that ransoms are paid in cryptocurrencies, so they are harder to trace. There were an estimated 304 million ransomware attacks globally in 2020, with 68.5 percent of companies the subject of an attack, according to data from Statistica.

The FBI was informed of almost 2,500 ransomware attacks last year, which cost the victims about $29.1 million, up more than 200 percent from the previous year.

It is not the first rumblings of firmer action from the US. In September, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned a crypto exchange in a first as part of its response to a spate of ransomware attacks.

However, there are limits to what the White House, or anyone else, can do to stop cryptocurrencies being used for cybercrime.

Despite rumors to the contrary, cryptocurrencies are more traceable than cash. Every transaction involving a crypto asset is stored on a public blockchain. However, the identity of those carrying out the transactions is not always clear.

Scammers tend to move bitcoins or their crypto of choice through hundreds or thousands of transactions and may control dozens of wallets, making it a huge job for law enforcement to track. They even use software called a “mixer” to break it up into many smaller transactions and complicate tracing it even further.

So, if there is a really large ransom that the FBI, or another national law enforcement agency, wants to track down, they may be able to do it after investing a lot of time and expertise, but smaller amounts will usually fall between the cracks.

What the White House may be able to do is improve know-your-customer rules for exchanges and wallets that are allowed to operate in their jurisdiction. Banks have to do this kind of thing before taking on new customers; if cryptocurrency intermediaries were forced to do the same, it would make it harder for cyber criminals to hide their ill-gotten gains. But not impossible.

RIYADH: Natural gas prices in Europe equivalent to $200 a barrel of crude are pushing more power producers to burn oil instead.

Gas-to-oil switching helped crude oil prices add about 4 percent last week. Brent crude closed at $82.39 a barrel on Friday after hitting a three-year high of $83.47 earlier in the week, while US benchmark WTI ended the week at $79.35, close to the highest level since October 2014.

A rebound in demand as economies recover from the pandemic, continued supply issues in the Gulf of Mexico and a decision by OPEC+ this week to continue a measured increase in production all helped to ensure the market will remain tight in the coming weeks.

Moreover, surging natural gas prices are increasing demand for crude oil, prompting investment bank ANZ to increase its 2021 fourth-quarter crude oil demand forecast by 450,000 barrels per day.

Over the past few weeks, worries that Europe would not have enough gas in storage for the winter heating season and high demand for the fuel in Asia boosted global prices to record peaks.

US prices followed, reaching their highest since 2008 this week, on expectations competition between Europe and Asia would keep demand for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. But global prices fell late this week after Russia said it would supply more gas to Europe.

Higher prices are only having a modest effect on US drillers, who added rigs for a fifth week in a row, but still well below their peaks.

The combined oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose five to 533 in the week to Oct. 8, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

While the total rig count is up 264 rigs, or 98 percent, over this time last year, the annual average rig count peaked at 1,919 in 2012 and hit a record low of 433 in 2020, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1988.

US investment bank Piper Sandler this week forecast the rig count would rise to an average of 472 in 2021 and 599 in 2022 from 436 in 2020.

CAIRO: Egypt started construction of a gas pipeline in the Western Desert with an expected capacity of 15 million cubic feet of gas per day, the Petroleum Ministry said on Facebook on Saturday, citing the head of the General Petroleum Corp.

The company’s current production is about 74,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, he said.

RIYADH: Twenty-one Saudi companies are taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry, being held in Cologne, Germany.

The companies are participating  in the exhibition under the umbrella of the “Made in Saudi” program. The trade fair will continue until Oct. 13.

“Made in Saudi” aims to play a key role in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan by supporting Saudi products and directing purchasing power toward local products and services, leading to the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent and raising the proportion of non-oil exports in the total non-oil GDP to about 50 percent by 2030. 

The secretary-general of the Saudi Exports Development Authority, also known as Saudi Exports, Faisal bin Saad Al-Baddah, said the Saudi food exports increased by 9 percent amounting to SR7.4 billion ($1.97 billion) in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

It aims to help local businesses grow by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products and helping businesses to increase their exports to priority markets.

The program seeks to create more than 1.3 million job opportunities in the industrial and mining sector.

Saudi Exports is also taking measures to promote Saudi companies to take part in international projects by identifying over 120 international tendering opportunities in a number of target countries, mainly covering construction and industrial supplies and infrastructure projects.

Saudi Exports also launched an international tendering service to open new opportunities for national companies to expand in international markets and increase their competitiveness, by allowing them to export services and products via international tenders in several targeted sectors.

The service includes eight targeted sectors and 24 sub-branches, where Saudi Exports will provide periodic reports with data and analyses for the most important projects in targeted countries.

In other efforts to increase non-oil exports, the Saudi Export-Import Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Saudi Chambers to provide non-oil exporters SR9 billion.

The MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of Saudi products.

 

