Assets of private portfolios in KSA jump to $49.8 billion during first half of 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority on Saturday said the total assets of private portfolios increased to SR187 billion ($49.8 billion) by the end of the first half of 2021.
It said the value of the local stock assets constituted the largest share at about 50.3 percent.
According to the authority, total assets increased by 38.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of this year, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which was SR135 billion, and increased by 0.6 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021, when it amounted to SR186 billion.
The assets of local shares amounted to SR94 billion, 50.3 percent, was in the total assets, while investment funds amounted to 23.6 percent, others 20.4 percent, debt instruments 3.8 percent, and international shares 1.9 percent.
