You are here

  • Home
  • Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed
Edgar Narváez, brother of Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, talks after receiving the news of his sister’s release in Pasto, Colombia on Oct. 9, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3pvw

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed
  • Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was taken hostage near the border with Burkina Faso where she had been working as a missionary
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: A Franciscan nun from Colombia kidnapped by militants in Mali more than four years ago has been freed, Mali’s presidency said.
Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was taken hostage on February 7, 2017 in southern Mali near the border with Burkina Faso where she had been working as a missionary.
A statement on the presidential Twitter account paid tribute to her “courage and bravery” along with photos of the nun taken after her release Saturday.
“I thank the Malian authorities, the president, all the Malian authorities, for all the efforts you’ve made to liberate me, may God bless you, may God bless Mali,” Sister Gloria said in images broadcast on state television showing her with Mali’s interim president Col. Assimi Goita and the archbishop of Bamako Jean Zerbo.
“I am very happy, I stayed healthy for five years, thank God,” the nun said, smiling and wearing a yellow robe.
Her liberation had been the fruit of “four years and eight months of the combined effort of several intelligence services,” the presidency said.
In the official statement, Goita assured that “efforts are under way” to secure the release of all those still being held in Mali.
Archbishop Zerbo said Sister Gloria was “doing well.”
“We prayed a lot for her release. I thank the Malian authorities and other good people who made this release possible,” the archbishop said.
Sister Gloria, 59, was kidnapped near Koutiala, 400 kilometers east of Bamako. She had worked as a missionary for six years in the parish of Karangasso with three other nuns.
According to one of her colleagues, Sister Carmen Isabel Valencia, she offered herself in place of two younger nuns the kidnappers were preparing to take.
“She is a woman of a very particular human quality, down to earth ... moved by the love of the poor,” Sister Carmen said.
In Colombia, her brother Edgar Narvaez said he was very emotional after receiving news of her release.
“She is in good health, thank God. They sent me pictures and she looks well,” he said.
In a letter sent last July by the Red Cross to her brother, Sister Gloria said she was held by “a group of GSIM,” the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims, the largest militant alliance in the Sahel.
A source close to the negotiations to release her said she had not been ill-treated during her captivity and during that time she had learned the Qur’an.
“The negotiations lasted months, years,” said the source, without giving further details.
An official at Bamako airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the nun had arrived in the Malian capital on Saturday evening from where she was due to fly to Rome. Her departure from Bamako was confirmed by the city’s archdiocese.
In Colombia, Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez — who is also foreign minister — said she was “very happy” at Sister Gloria’s release, which she attributed to the work of the government and also stressed the “humanitarian efforts of the French government to contribute to this success.”
National police director Jorge Luis Vargas also welcomed her release.
“Today is very good news for Colombia, but also for the national police for all the efforts made over the years to secure the safe release of our compatriot,” he said.
Vargas said meetings had been held with several European and African ambassadors to try to secure the nun’s release.
“With Interpol, and with other international organizations, we have always sought to bring those responsible to justice.”
There were irregular reports about the nun over the years, including at the beginning of 2021, when two Europeans who managed to escape captivity reported that she was well.
Then in March, her brother received proof that she was still alive, passed on from the Red Cross.
It was a letter written in capital letters “because she always used capital letters,” containing the names of their parents and ending with her signature, he said earlier this year.
Mali has been struggling to contain a militant insurgency that first emerged in the north of the country in 2012, and which has since spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Kidnappings, once rare, have become more common in recent years as a security crisis has deepened in Mali, particularly in the center of the former French colony.
French journalist Olivier Dubois was abducted on April 8 in northern Mali by militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda.
Dubois, who worked with several French news outlets, said in a hostage video that GSIM had abducted him.

Topics: mali

Related

Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup
World
Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup
Mali military frees president, prime minister
World
Mali military frees president, prime minister

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says
  • Taiwan has come under growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing’s rule
  • China has offered a ‘one country, two systems’ model of autonomy to Taiwan
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
TAIPEI: Taiwan will keep bolstering its defenses to ensure nobody can force the island to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a strong riposte to Beijing.
Claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan has come under growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing’s rule, including repeated Chinese air force missions in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, to international concern.
Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to realize “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan and did not directly mention the use of force. Still, he got an angry reaction from Taipei, which said only Taiwan’s people can decide its future.
Addressing a National Day rally, Tsai said she hoped for an easing of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and reiterated Taiwan will not “act rashly.”
“But there should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people will bow to pressure,” she said in the speech outside the presidential office in central Taipei.
“We will continue to bolster our national defense and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us,” Tsai added.
“This is because the path that China has laid out offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people.”
China has offered a “one country, two systems” model of autonomy to Taiwan, much like it uses with Hong Kong, but all major Taiwanese parties have rejected that, especially after China’s security crackdown in the former British colony.
Tsai repeated an offer to talk to China on the basis of parity, though there was no immediate response from Beijing to her speech.
Beijing has refused to deal with her, calling her a separatist who refuses to acknowledge Taiwan is part of “one China,” and does not recognize Taiwan’s government.
Tsai says Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, and that she will not compromise on defending its sovereignty or freedom.
Still Taiwan’s goodwill will not change, and it will do all it can to prevent the status quo with China from being unilaterally altered, she said.
Tsai warned that Taiwan’s situation is “more complex and fluid than at any other point in the past 72 years,” and that China’s routine military presence in Taiwan’s air defense zone has seriously affected national security and aviation safety.
She is overseeing a military modernization program to bolster its defenses and deterrence, including building its own submarines and long-range missiles that can strike deep into China.
The armed forces were a major part of the National Day parade Tsai oversaw, with fighter jets roaring across the skies above the presidential office and truck-mounted missile launchers among other weaponry passing in front of the stage where she sat.
Taiwan stands on the frontlines of defending democracy, Tsai added.
“The more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China. So I want to remind all my fellow citizens that we do not have the privilege of letting down our guard.”

Brazilians seek pre-pandemic normalcy even as COVID-19 deaths top 600,000

Brazilians seek pre-pandemic normalcy even as COVID-19 deaths top 600,000
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

Brazilians seek pre-pandemic normalcy even as COVID-19 deaths top 600,000

Brazilians seek pre-pandemic normalcy even as COVID-19 deaths top 600,000
  • The country’s average daily death toll has hovered around 500 for a month, down sharply from more than 3,000 in April
  • Almost 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and a booster shot is being administered to the elderly
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

SAO PAULO: Bars in Sao Paulo are full again for evening happy hours, lawmakers in the capital of Brasilia have nearly done away with video sessions via Zoom, and Rio de Janeiro’s beaches are packed. Calls for strict social distancing seem but a memory.
Brazil appears intent on returning to pre-pandemic normalcy, even as its death toll tops 600,000, according to official data on Friday from the health ministry. Relief in both COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given experts’ warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims. So far, that hasn’t materialized.
The country’s average daily death toll has hovered around 500 for a month, down sharply from more than 3,000 in April. Almost 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and a booster shot is being administered to the elderly. A greater percentage of Brazilians are at least partially vaccinated compared to Americans or Germans, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.
Improvement has encouraged mayors and governors to admit fans into soccer matches, and let bars and restaurants stay open until the wee hours. Some are even contemplating the end of mask mandates, which people often ignore already.
Marcelo Queiroga, Brazil’s fourth health minister since the pandemic hit, suggested in a press conference on Friday that masks should not be mandatory. “Why would I pass a law to force people to use condoms? Don’t even think of it,” he said.
Rio’s mayor has announced plans to bring back the city’s massive New Year’s Eve party on Copacabana beach.
Gonzalo Vecina, a professor of public health at the University of Sao Paulo, told The Associated Press in July that delta, which is more contagious, would cause “a new explosion” of cases within weeks. He was hardly alone among experts sounding the alarm.
Now, Vecina believes the high number of Brazilians infected earlier this year with the gamma variant — first identified in the Amazonian city Manaus — may have slowed delta’s advance.
“That isn’t a conclusion from a study; it is a possibility we are raising in the face of what we are seeing,” Vecina said. “We are seeing delta rise in countries that reopened just as much as Brazil, and our number of cases is still going down, with few very particular exceptions.”
Some analysts remain worried about delta’s potential to spread. Among them is Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil’s Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises public health officials. He believes authorities are taking considerable risk by reopening too much and announcing celebrations, and that Brazil may soon see more hospital admissions.
“The pandemic has waned, but 500 deaths per day is far from good. And we don’t even have half the population fully vaccinated,” Lago said. “We just don’t know enough and we have this horrific milestone to contemplate now.”
Friday morning, on Copacabana where Rio’s New Year’s party will take place in less than three months, activist group Rio da Paz held a memorial on its sands to mourn the 600,000 dead, with hundreds of white kerchiefs strung on lines.
Across town, at a support group for family members of the virus’ victims, Bruna Chaves mourned the loss of her mother and step-father.
“It’s not just 600,000 people who are gone; it’s a lot of people who die with them, emotionally,” Chaves said in an interview. “It’s absurd that people treat it like it’s a small number. It’s a big number.”
Many in Brazil continue to downplay the pandemic’s severity, chief among them President Jair Bolsonaro, whose popularity has sagged largely due to his government’s chaotic pandemic response. But he hasn’t veered from his positions, including staunch support for drugs proven ineffective against the virus, like hydroxychloroquine.
He also continues to criticize restrictions on activity adopted by mayors and governors, saying Brazil needed to keep the economy humming to avoid inflicting worse hardship on the poor. On Thursday night, during a live broadcast on Facebook, he showed a series of newspaper articles reporting economic turmoil in Europe and the US last year in an attempt to prove he was right all along.
Months after its New Year’s bash, Rio will also host Carnival, according to Mayor Eduardo Paes. And he said social distancing is out of the question.
“That would be ridiculous, asking people to keep one meter away. If that were the case, I would be the first to disrespect that,” he told residents in a middle-class neighborhood on Monday. “Science has advanced, it won, it is allowing us to open.”
Brazil’s long history with vaccination campaigns has played a significant role in slowing the virus’ spread, with broad uptake. Nearly three-quarters of Brazilians have received at least one dose so far — despite the fact Bolsonaro spent months sowing doubt about their efficacy and remains unvaccinated himself. Even most of his supporters rolled up their sleeves.
Queiroga said all Brazilians between ages 18 and 60 will be able to get vaccinated again next year. He added more than 354 million shots will be available. Brazil’s population is of approximately 210 million.
“The scenario looks positive and I promise that Brazilians will have an efficient immunization campaign in 2022 and that will be the year the COVID-19 pandemic ends,” the minister said.
 

Topics: Coronavirus Brazil Pandemic

Related

Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months
World
Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
World
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus

New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma

New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma

New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma
  • The eruption has destroyed 1,186 buildings and forced 6,000 residents to leave their homes
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands: A new river of lava belched Saturday from the La Palma volcano, spreading more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island where over 1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock.
The partial collapse of the volcanic cone overnight gave birth to a new lava stream that started to follow a similar path down the Cumbre Vieja ridge toward the western shore of the island to the ocean.
Authorities said the new lava flow is within the area that was hastily evacuated following the Sept. 19 eruption, when 6,000 residents were forced to flee their homes and farms.
Police let residents whose homes could now be in danger make trips to save what they could. Trucks entered the exclusion zone empty Saturday and left with mattresses, furniture and other belongings.
Emergency official Miguel Ángel Morcuende said experts were closely watching the delta of new land being formed off the island’s coast since the main lava flow reached the sea last week. He said that parts of it could collapse, causing explosions and large waves, but that would not pose a danger since the immediate area is already evacuated.
A total of 1,186 buildings have been destroyed on La Palma and 497 hectares (1,228 acres) have been covered with lava as of Saturday, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service.
La Palma’s airport was operational again after being closed for several days due to volcanic ash. The island is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa that is a popular vacation destination for European tourists.
 

 

Topics: Canary Islands La Palma volcano

Related

Lava from Spanish island volcano rolls slowly toward the sea
World
Lava from Spanish island volcano rolls slowly toward the sea
Canary islanders flee as volcano vents its fury
World
Canary islanders flee as volcano vents its fury

Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement

Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement
Updated 10 October 2021

Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement

Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement
  • Some critics accused the agency of lacking efficiency for taking almost a year to approve of the Bhasan Char project
Updated 10 October 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is planning to send a further 80,000 Rohingya refugees to the island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal next month, officials said on Saturday after signing an agreement with the UN refugee agency to begin operations there.

Since December 2020, Bangladeshi authorities have moved 20,000 out of a planned 100,000 people to the island to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar, which already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims. They are members of an ethnic and religious minority group who fled persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

When the relocation started, the UNHCR criticized the $350 million project on the grounds of safety and Bhasan Char’s livability, as the island, 68 km from the mainland, is vulnerable to severe weather and flooding. However, the agency’s representatives visited the island in March, and recognized its “potential” to be an “alternative temporary location” for some Rohingya refugees.

In accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed with the Bangladeshi government on Saturday, the UNHCR said it is starting “close cooperation” with the authorities for its operations on the island in the areas of protection, education, skill training, livelihood and health, to “help to support the refugees to lead decent lives on the island and better prepare them for a sustainable return to Myanmar in the future.”

Bangladesh’s Disaster Management and Relief Ministry secretary Mohammad Mohsin told Arab News the UN engagement will come into force with immediate effect and will be similar to its operations in Cox’s Bazar.

“We can say that now the UN has engaged itself with the humanitarian response on the island and will start operations on the ground immediately,” he said. “In this context, we hope to relocate the remaining 80,000 Rohingyas to the island in November once the monsoon is over.”

Some critics accused the agency of lacking efficiency for taking almost a year to approve of the Bhasan Char project.

“It seems that the UN has some sort of lack of efficiency as it took so much time to decide on this matter,” Mohammad Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, said.

He added that Bangladesh had “full rights” to decide where it would host refugees who seek asylum on its soil.

“A little late, but the UN has understood it is the Bangladesh government that will decide where the Rohingyas will be placed and the UN should look after the Rohingyas at that particular location,” Hossain said.

Prof. Amena Mohsin, from the International Relations Department of Dhaka University, said that as Bangladesh managed to convince the UN to support the establishment of refugee camps in Bhasan Char, there is a common understanding that it is a temporary solution.

“The world should bear mind that it’s not a sustainable solution,” she told Arab News. “We have relocated the Rohingyas to the island under certain conditions. The world must not forget them. The world community should play more active role to begin the repatriation of the Rohingyas as early as possible.”

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya refugees

Related

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal
World
Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal
Special Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats
World
Three held over murder of key Rohingya leader as brother alleges death threats

Pakistani experts divided over fate of US ties

Pakistani experts divided over fate of US ties
Updated 10 October 2021

Pakistani experts divided over fate of US ties

Pakistani experts divided over fate of US ties
  • Islamabad and Washington search for a way forward in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Updated 10 October 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Several former foreign secretaries of Pakistan have described this week’s visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to Islamabad as a “positive development,” but independent experts said they were skeptical about the future of Pakistan-US ties.

Media and experts say meetings between Pakistani officials and Sherman in Islamabad were “strained” amid a worsening relationship between the two countries, as each searches for a way forward in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Sherman’s visit comes as Republican senators press for legislation back home sanctioning Pakistan for providing safety for the Taliban, something Islamabad denies.

The move has raised hackles among Pakistan’s leaders, who have slammed Washington for what they say is the unjust blaming of Pakistan for America’s losses in Afghanistan — especially after seeking and receiving Islamabad’s help in the protracted peace talks with the Taliban.

Sherman also came to Pakistan straight from a visit to its arch-foe India, where she told a gathering the US did not see itself building a “broad relationship” with Islamabad. But former Pakistani diplomats cautioned against reading too much into the “negativity,” saying the visit was a “positive development” on balance.

“It is a good and positive development that a high ranking official from the US government has visited Pakistan, as Islamabad has always maintained that both countries need to stay engaged and continue to work together,” Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary, the former foreign secretary who also served as Pakistan’s envoy to the US, told Arab News on Friday.

“I don’t think we should read much into it (Sherman’s statement in India),” Chaudhry added. “For us what matters is her visit to Islamabad. Pakistan is engaged with the US and engaged for the right reason. It is important that both countries keep working to bring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Another former foreign secretary, Tehmina Janjua, agreed.

“Despite recent statements by US officials, Pakistan should remain focused on having good and positive relations with Washington,” she said, adding that Pakistan’s main goal should be to establish a relationship based on “strategic conversations” on a large number of issues.

“We need to have strategic dialogue,” she said, “and a relationship independent of Afghanistan.”

After Sherman’s meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, his office said he had told the visiting dignitary that Islamabad sought a “broad-based, long-term and lasting relationship” with the US based on economic cooperation and the mutual promotion of peace in the region.

In a separate statement released after a meeting with Sherman, the Pakistani army chief also called for a “multi-domain” relationship.

But independent analysts were skeptical this was possible in the near future.

Ayesha Siddiqa, author and geo-political scholar, told Arab News that Pakistan was now “fundamentally marginal in American strategic plans,” which had shifted in favor of India.

Political analyst and columnist Musharraf Zaidi said Pakistan should now “expect the worst” from the US.

“With the approach of a comprehensive embrace of India, the US has decided that it is not really interested in better relations with Pakistan,” Zaidi said, calling Pakistan an “ideal scapegoat” for Washington for its failures in Afghanistan.

“Washington is giving a cold shoulder to Islamabad because it seeks to deflect responsibility for the fiasco in Afghanistan, away from the decisions it made itself, and towards a party (Pakistan) that serves as a credible escape for its failure in Afghanistan.”

Topics: Pakistan US Wendy Sherman

Related

Latest updates

Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 lockdown curbs
Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 lockdown curbs
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed
Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says
Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says
Iraqis vote in general election, a test for democratic system
Iraqis vote in general election, a test for democratic system
Brazilians seek pre-pandemic normalcy even as COVID-19 deaths top 600,000
Brazilians seek pre-pandemic normalcy even as COVID-19 deaths top 600,000

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.