Mali military frees president, prime minister

Mali military frees president, prime minister
Retired Col. Maj. Bah Ndaw, right, is sworn as transitional president, and Col. Assimi Goita, head of the junta that staged the coup, is sworn in as his vice president, Bamako, Mali, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Mali military frees president, prime minister

Mali military frees president, prime minister
  • President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were released overnight, three days after they were detained and then stripped of their powers
  • The transitional leaders had been tasked with steering a return to civilian rule after a coup last August that toppled Mali’s elected president — Ibrahim Boubacar Keita
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: The Malian military have released the country’s interim leaders but taken control of the government, sources said on Thursday, in moves that have fallen far short of international demands to resolve the deep crisis.
President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were released overnight, a military official said, three days after they were detained and then stripped of their powers in what appeared to be the country’s second coup in nine months.
“The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1:30 am (0130 GMT). We were true to our word,” the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Family members confirmed the pair had been freed and had returned to their homes in the capital Bamako, although the circumstances surrounding their release were unclear.
“I am well. I was released last night and am at home,” Ouane told AFP without giving further details.
The transitional leaders had been tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August that toppled Mali’s elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Keita was forced out by young army officers following mass protests over perceived corruption and his failure to quell a bloody extremist insurgency.
But in a move that sparked widespread diplomatic anger, Ndaw and Ouane were detained on Monday by army officers who were apparently disgruntled by a government reshuffle.
The two were held at the Kati military camp around 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Bamako.
The interim government — installed under the threat of regional sanctions — has the declared aim of restoring full civilian rule within 18 months.
But its appointments were heavily influenced by the military.
Col. Assimi Goita, who headed the post-coup junta, was named vice president and other key posts were given to army officers.
On Tuesday, Goita said Ndaw and Ouane had been stripped of their powers.
He accused Ndaw and Ouane of failing to consult him on the reshuffle, which amounted to “demonstrable intent to sabotage the transition.”
The following day, the pair resigned in the presence of mediators visiting the base at Kati as diplomatic pressure began to mount.
The UN Security Council, staging an emergency meeting at the request of former colonial power France and others, demanded “the safe, immediate and unconditional release” of the duo and urged a restoration of the civilian-led transition.
But Goita told the mediators that he intended to head the transitional government himself and name a prime minister, diplomats said.
Goita “is in charge of the transitional presidency until further orders,” a senior military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Security Council did not discuss imposing sanctions and refrained from calling the detentions a coup.
In contrast, French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has committed more than 5,000 troops to fighting extremism in the Sahel, said the twin arrests were a “coup d’etat in an unacceptable coup d’etat.”
France, the United States and the regional bloc ECOWAS have also warned of sanctions, and US aid to the Malian armed forces has been suspended.
Thousands of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes, since a extremist revolt began in northern Mali in 2012, later spread to the center of the country and then into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Mali is one of the poorest countries in the world, and its armed forces suffer from lack of equipment and training. They are being supported by UN and French troops, as well as a combined force from four other Sahel nations.

Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan

Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan
Updated 19 min 3 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan

Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan
  • Aid will fund development projects for local communities hosting Syrian refugees, support health and agriculture sectors
  • Italian foreign affairs minister: ‘Jordan key partner for Italy and pillar of stability for Middle East’
Updated 19 min 3 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy has committed to give Jordan €235 million ($286 million) in aid including grants, loans and debt-for-development swaps.

A Subsidiary Agreement for the Indicative Country Programme (2021-2023) was signed in Amman by Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Marina Sereni. 

The grant provides €30 million to fund development projects for local communities hosting Syrian refugees and includes arrangements for a debt-for-development swap of €20 million to finance projects that promote inclusive and sustainable development.

A spokesman in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab news that the agreement signed in Amman also included €185 million euros in soft loans, with €50 million euros allocated for the national water conveyance project, €85 million to support the health sector through the general budget and €50 million to support the agricultural sector, also through the general budget.

“Jordan is a key partner for Italy and a pillar of stability for the Middle East, both for its moderate and constructive approach to various regional issues and for its decisive contribution in the fight against terrorism and radicalism,” Sereni told Arab News.

She added that, for this reason, Italy is “keen on strengthening relations with Jordan and opening broader areas for joint cooperation, both on a bilateral level and through the EU.”

Sereni said: “Supporting Jordan, enhancing its development process and its security and stability are important issues for Italy and the EU, and we need to work hard on this.”

In a briefing, Shraideh said that “Jordan greatly values its relationship with the Italian Republic bilaterally and in the context of the EU” and that “King Abdullah attaches great importance to the bilateral relations with Italy and is always keen to strengthen and consolidate these.”  

During her visit to Jordan, Sereni met local members of the Parliament and representatives of Jordanian civil society organizations and Italian NGOs operating in the country. She also visited the Palestinian refugee camp in Hitteen.

Established in 1968, about 10 kilometers northeast of Amman on an area of ​​0.92 square kilometers, the camp welcomes over 53,000 Palestinian refugees, with thousands of them living in particularly hard conditions.

The Housing Reconstruction in Hitteen Palestinian Refugee Camp project is funded by Italian cooperation and has so far improved nearly 100 housing units for the benefit of nearly 500 residents.

“Through projects like these, Italy demonstrates in a concrete way its commitment to solidarity in favor of the weakest. It is a constant and long-standing commitment we have to continue even in the face of new humanitarian emergencies,” Sereni said.

Anger at teachers’ responses to pro-Palestine protests in UK schools

Anger at teachers’ responses to pro-Palestine protests in UK schools
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Anger at teachers’ responses to pro-Palestine protests in UK schools

Anger at teachers’ responses to pro-Palestine protests in UK schools
  • Headteacher apologizes for saying Palestinian flag ‘seen as call to arms, message of support for antisemitism’
  • Students stage sit-in after teachers remove posters about Israeli occupation
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The recent conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has inspired a trend of pro-Palestine protests in British schools, with controversy surrounding the response of some teachers after pupils were unfairly accused of antisemitism and one headteacher describing the Palestinian flag as a “call to arms.”

Mike Roper, headteacher of Allerton Grange high school in the city of Leeds, apologized following a heavy backlash after he claimed in a school assembly that the flag could be considered a “a message of support for antisemitism.”

Roper’s speech, which was posted online, quickly went viral and inspired protests, with extra police having to be posted outside the school.

The school said the assembly was intended to address tensions within its multicultural student body that had been sparked by the conflict. 

In other schools and colleges, concerns have been raised over children being subjected to disciplinary action for their support for Palestine.

In Clapton Girls’ Academy in London, students refused to return to their classes and chanted “free Palestine.”

A student at the protest said they had decided to conduct a sit-in after teachers removed posters about Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Loreto College in the city of Manchester was closed after staff were informed about a planned protest. 

Some 200 students gathered by the gates waving Palestinian flags, with other members of the public joining their assembly.

At Allerton Grange, ahead of Roper’s speech, some pupils said Palestinian flag lanyards they wore had been confiscated.

He said he spoke to 20 students, urging them not to adopt Palestinian symbols as some students and staff could “feel threatened and unsafe” by the sight of the flag. 

“That flag is seen as a call to arms and seen as a message of support for antisemitism,” he added.

Following the video address, Roper said he was “deeply sorry that a particular example I used in that assembly, referring to the Palestinian flag, has caused such upset,” and promised to engage with the local community about the responses he had received.

Green Party Member of the Scottish Parliament Ross Greer said: “Imagine being a Palestinian kid at this guy’s school, being told your national flag is inherently hateful. Absolutely outrageous.”

Ilyas Nagdee, a former National Union of Students black students’ officer who works on race equality in education, told The Guardian newspaper that he had received close to 100 reports of students being punished for expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

These incidents included baseless accusations of antisemitism, school exclusions and threats of a report to Britain’s anti-radicalization program.

“At a time when young people are getting politicized and exercising civil action, we are seeing some school leaders do their utmost to stymie them and prevent them developing themselves politically,” he said.

Alexandra Wright, a senior rabbi at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in northwest London, said freedom of expression is crucial and young people should be free to express themselves in an educated and nuanced way.

“All forms of antisemitism and Islamophobia should be condemned, and young people should be educated to understand the difference between their criticism of policies that belong to particular leadership and governments, on the one hand, and targeting Jews or Muslims who are not citizens of those countries about whom they are protesting, on the other,” she said.

Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted — Swiss email provider

Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted — Swiss email provider
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted — Swiss email provider

Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted — Swiss email provider
  • Authorities ordered the plane to land in Belarusian capital Sunday because of a bomb threat from Hamas
  • Research group, Dossier Center, published an email, carrying the purported Hamas threat, that was sent 24 minutes after warning the crew
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A bomb threat cited by Belarusian authorities as the reason for forcing a Ryanair jetliner carrying a dissident journalist to land in Minsk was sent after the plane was diverted, privacy-focused email provider Proton Technologies AG said on Thursday.
The Belarusian authorities said they ordered the plane, which was in Belarusian airspace on its way from Greece to Lithuania, to land in the Belarusian capital on Sunday because of a bomb threat from the Islamist militant group Hamas.
Journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested when the plane landed.
Hamas denied having any knowledge or connection to any bomb threat, and European leaders have accused Belarus of stat-sponsored piracy.
On Wednesday, the London-based research group Dossier Center published [https://dossier.center/bel-hamas] what it said was an email carrying the purported Hamas threat. The email was sent 24 minutes after the Belarusian authorities warned the plane’s crew there was a bomb threat, it showed.
The email’s timing was first reported by the Daily Beast [https://www.thedailybeast.com/bomb-threat-cited-in-belarus-hijacking-came-24-minutes-after?ref=home?ref=home] and Newlines magazine [https://newlinesmag.com/reportage/lukashenkos-crazy-stupid-hamas-headfake].
Proton declined to comment on specifics of the message but confirmed it was sent after the plane was diverted.
“We haven’t seen credible evidence that the Belarusian claims are true,” the Swiss company said in a statement. “We will support European authorities in their investigations upon receiving a legal request.”
European leaders are drawing up new sanctions against Belarus over Sunday’s incident.

UK teacher reinstated after prophet cartoon row

UK teacher reinstated after prophet cartoon row
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

UK teacher reinstated after prophet cartoon row

UK teacher reinstated after prophet cartoon row
  • Probe recommends ‘additional management guidance and training’ for staff
  • Batley Multi Academy Trust said it ‘deeply regrets distress’ caused by episode
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British teacher suspended over a row about showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad to pupils has been reinstated.

The religious education teacher was forced to apologize, having shown a class a caricature of the prophet during a lesson at Batley Grammar School, West Yorkshire, in March, prompting outrage from parents and members of the local Muslim community.

An investigation into the incident has determined that no offense had been intended, but recommended “additional management guidance and training” for staff to avoid a similar incident occurring in future.

Batley Multi Academy Trust, which runs the school, said it “deeply regrets the distress” caused by the episode, and the teacher would be permitted to return to work.

UK says India variant could delay ending restrictions

UK says India variant could delay ending restrictions
Updated 27 May 2021
AP

UK says India variant could delay ending restrictions

UK says India variant could delay ending restrictions
  • Johnson said Thursday that “we may need to wait” beyond the planned date of June 21
  • Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “too early now to say” whether the step could take place
Updated 27 May 2021
AP

LONDON: The British government says a fast-spreading new coronavirus variant could delay its plans to lift remaining social restrictions next month.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that “we may need to wait” beyond the planned date of June 21.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “too early now to say” whether the step could take place.
Hancock said a variant of the virus first identified in India was spreading throughout the UK Scientists say the new strain is more transmissible than Britain’s previously dominant variant, but it’s not yet clear by how much. They say existing vaccines appear to be largely effective against it.
The government has been lifting restrictions in stages, with indoor eating, drinking and entertainment venues reopening last week, but social distancing and mask-wearing rules still in place.
Johnson said lifting the remaining measures would depend on how much the new variant drives an increase in cases and how quickly the population is vaccinated.
Almost three-quarters of British adults have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 45 percent have had both doses.

