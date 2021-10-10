You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, and his daughter Sara at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in southern China’s Hainan province on April 10, 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/weekg

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Philippines “First Daughter” Sara Duterte has been in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him as a city mayor. Now, she’s leading the race to replace Rodrigo Duterte as president.
So far, the feisty politician, who once punched a court sheriff in front of TV cameras, has rejected calls to seek the country’s highest office, insisting she wants to serve another term as Davao city mayor.
Supporters have plastered “Run Sara Run” posters and tarpaulins across the archipelago nation, held rallies and posted thousands of messages urging the 43-year-old to change her mind.
In a cryptic Facebook post on Saturday — the day after the deadline for registering as a candidate — Sara thanked her supporters who turned up at the Manila registration site for national positions, including president.
“Although I was not at the Sofitel (hotel), you did not lose hope and patience during the wait,” she said, hours before her office announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. “For this I offer my heartfelt thanks.”
The elder Duterte has not named a successor, but indicated recently Sara would run alongside his longtime aide Senator Christopher Go.
While Sara missed Friday’s closing date, analysts say she has until November 15 to make a late entry into the presidential race — like her father did in 2015.
Sara, known for her quick temper and fondness for big motorbikes, was in first place in the latest Pulse Asia poll of voter preferences for president.
She was followed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of a former dictator, celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
All except Sara have declared they will run for the top job.
Sara entered politics in 2007, serving three years as vice mayor while her father was mayor of Davao — the family stronghold on the southern island of Mindanao.
They swapped positions for the next three years and she again succeeded him as mayor in 2016 when he won the presidency.
Some doubt Sara’s support in the polls will translate into election victory, saying she lacks the charisma and humor of her father — key traits in a country where personality trumps policy.
“She’s drawing strength because she’s the daughter of the president,” Pulse Asia research director Ana Maria Tabunda said.
“I don’t think Sara Duterte will be a puppet or proxy of her father,” said political analyst Richard Heydarian.
“She’s a very spirited person, she has her own mind, she has her own base, she has her own team and has a very different approach to governance to her father.”
Sara would “try to strike her own course” on policies, including the anti-narcotics crackdown and relations with superpowers China and the United States, Heydarian added.

Topics: Philippines Sara Duterte Rodrigo Duterte

Related

Duterte’s daughter stays top in poll on Philippine president candidates
World
Duterte’s daughter stays top in poll on Philippine president candidates
Special Duterte asks daughter not to pursue presidency
World
Duterte asks daughter not to pursue presidency

Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion

Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion
Pakistan's President Dr. Arif Alvi (3L) inaugurates the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai on October 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy: @PresOfPakistan/Twitter)
Updated 8 sec ago

Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion

Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion
  • Exhibitors from 200 countries are participating in Expo with aim to boost trade and investment
  • Alvi’s visit coincides with the 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE
Updated 8 sec ago
ASMA ALI ZAIN

DUBAI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai with the spotlight on Balochistan province, which the South Asian nation will be promoting at the world fair throughout October.
The exhibition is the first to be held in the Middle East, and Dubai, the region’s tourism, trade and business hub, is hoping to boost its economy by attracting 25 million business and tourist visits to the exhibition, which has been built from scratch on 4.3 sq km of desert at a cost of around $6.8 billion.
Exhibitors from almost 200 countries are participating, with many countries and companies including from Pakistan looking to the Expo — the first major global event open to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic — to boost trade and investment.
The Expo started on October 1 and will run till March 31, 2022.
The president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which he is also meeting Emirati dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs and senior representatives of IT companies and media based in Dubai.
“It was very difficult to depict another country far off in another place but I am very proud of what we have achieved,” Dr. Alvi told reporters during the inauguration ceremony, during which renowned Pakistani singer Akthar Channal Zehri performed Balochi folk songs.

This story originally appeared on Arab News PK

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

Finnish Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Gulf region
Finnish Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Gulf region
UPS launches world first solar vehicle charging point at Expo 2020 Dubai
Business & Economy
UPS launches world first solar vehicle charging point at Expo 2020 Dubai

‘Father of Pakistan’s bomb’ A.Q. Khan dies at 85

‘Father of Pakistan’s bomb’ A.Q. Khan dies at 85
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
AFP

‘Father of Pakistan’s bomb’ A.Q. Khan dies at 85

‘Father of Pakistan’s bomb’ A.Q. Khan dies at 85
  • Atomic scientist hailed as a national hero for transforming his country into the world’s first Islamic nuclear power
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Qadeer Khan, revered as the “father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb,” has died at 85, authorities said Sunday, having been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The atomic scientist was hailed as a national hero for transforming his country into the world’s first Islamic nuclear power, but regarded by the West as a dangerous renegade responsible for smuggling technology to rogue states.
He died after being transferred to the KRL Hospital in Islamabad with lung problems, state-run broadcaster PTV reported.
Khan had been admitted to the same hospital in August with COVID-19, it said. After being permitted to return home several weeks ago, he was transferred back after his condition deteriorated.
Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said in a tweet he was “deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan,” who he had known personally since 1982.
“He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence and a grateful nation will never forget his services.”
Khan was lauded for bringing the nation up to par with arch-rival India in the atomic field and making its defenses “impregnable.”
But he found himself in the international crosshairs when he was accused of illegally sharing nuclear technology with Iran, Libya and North Korea.
Khan was placed under effective house arrest in the capital Islamabad in 2004 after he admitted running a proliferation network to the three countries.
In 2006 Khan was struck with prostate cancer, but recovered after surgery.
A court ended his house arrest in February 2009, but Khan’s movements were strictly guarded, and he was accompanied by authorities every time he left his home in an upscale sector of leafy Islamabad.

Topics: Pakistan Abdul Qadeer Khan

Related

Qadeer Khan dissolves political party
World
Qadeer Khan dissolves political party
Dr. Qadeer registers party for elections
World
Dr. Qadeer registers party for elections

Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 lockdown curbs

Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 lockdown curbs
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 lockdown curbs

Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 lockdown curbs
  • Outbreak has kept 5 million people in Sydney in a lockdown for 100 days
  • Nearly 62 percent of all Australians 16 and older have received two doses of vaccine
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Sydney was set to reopen after months in lockdown, officials said on Sunday, with businesses readying themselves to welcome fully vaccinated residents from Monday.
New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported 477 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Sunday, in an outbreak that has kept 5 million people in state capital Sydney in a lockdown for 100 days.
But as the state has met the threshold of 70 percent of its people fully vaccinated, New South Wales was ready to ease some restrictions and reopen many businesses, said state Premier Dominic Perrottet.
“It’s a big day for our state, and to everyone across the New South Wales: you’ve earned it,” Perrottet said. “It’s been a hundred days of blood, sweat, no beers, but we’ve got it back in action tomorrow.”
When asked what would be the first thing he does on Monday, Perrottet said, “I am going to get a haircut.”
Local media reported that hair and beauty salons have been fully booked for weeks to come.
“We have stretched their days and have opened up extra times in their diaries so that we can book our clients in as soon as we possibly can,” Joseph Hkeik, who runs several All Saints skin clinics in Sydney told the Sydney Morning Herald.
Many social distancing restrictions, however, and limits on public gathering will remain for weeks, Perrottet said.
Neighboring Victoria, its capital Melbourne in lockdown since early August, reported 1,890 new cases and five deaths on Sunday. The state is expected to reopen late in October, once 70 percent of its residents are fully inoculated.
The Melbourne Cup, Australia’s most famous horse race, will go ahead on Nov. 2 with crowds of up to 10,000 people, the state government said.
“We’re going to normalize this virus,” said Victoria’s premier, Daniel Andrews. “We’re going to open up and we’re going to be back doing what we do best.”
Nearly 62 percent of all Australians 16 and older have received two doses of vaccine. Once 80 percent of eligible Australians are fully vaccinated, the country will start gradually reopening its international borders, which have been closed since March 2020.
Australia’s COVID-19 cases remain, however, far lower than many comparable countries, with just over 127,500 infections and 1,432 deaths in a country of just under 26 million.
Neighboring New Zealand, which was largely virus-free until a Delta outbreak in mid-August, reported 60 new local cases, up from 34 on Saturday.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus sydney

Related

COVID-19 lockdown to ease more rapidly for the vaccinated in Sydney
World
COVID-19 lockdown to ease more rapidly for the vaccinated in Sydney
Sydney’s unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends
World
Sydney’s unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali miiltants in 2017 freed
  • Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was taken hostage near the border with Burkina Faso where she had been working as a missionary
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

BAMAKO: A Franciscan nun from Colombia kidnapped by militants in Mali more than four years ago has been freed, Mali’s presidency said.
Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was taken hostage on February 7, 2017 in southern Mali near the border with Burkina Faso where she had been working as a missionary.
A statement on the presidential Twitter account paid tribute to her “courage and bravery” along with photos of the nun taken after her release Saturday.
“I thank the Malian authorities, the president, all the Malian authorities, for all the efforts you’ve made to liberate me, may God bless you, may God bless Mali,” Sister Gloria said in images broadcast on state television showing her with Mali’s interim president Col. Assimi Goita and the archbishop of Bamako Jean Zerbo.
“I am very happy, I stayed healthy for five years, thank God,” the nun said, smiling and wearing a yellow robe.
Her liberation had been the fruit of “four years and eight months of the combined effort of several intelligence services,” the presidency said.
In the official statement, Goita assured that “efforts are under way” to secure the release of all those still being held in Mali.
Archbishop Zerbo said Sister Gloria was “doing well.”
“We prayed a lot for her release. I thank the Malian authorities and other good people who made this release possible,” the archbishop said.
Sister Gloria, 59, was kidnapped near Koutiala, 400 kilometers east of Bamako. She had worked as a missionary for six years in the parish of Karangasso with three other nuns.
According to one of her colleagues, Sister Carmen Isabel Valencia, she offered herself in place of two younger nuns the kidnappers were preparing to take.
“She is a woman of a very particular human quality, down to earth ... moved by the love of the poor,” Sister Carmen said.
In Colombia, her brother Edgar Narvaez said he was very emotional after receiving news of her release.
“She is in good health, thank God. They sent me pictures and she looks well,” he said.
In a letter sent last July by the Red Cross to her brother, Sister Gloria said she was held by “a group of GSIM,” the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims, the largest militant alliance in the Sahel.
A source close to the negotiations to release her said she had not been ill-treated during her captivity and during that time she had learned the Qur’an.
“The negotiations lasted months, years,” said the source, without giving further details.
An official at Bamako airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the nun had arrived in the Malian capital on Saturday evening from where she was due to fly to Rome. Her departure from Bamako was confirmed by the city’s archdiocese.
In Colombia, Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez — who is also foreign minister — said she was “very happy” at Sister Gloria’s release, which she attributed to the work of the government and also stressed the “humanitarian efforts of the French government to contribute to this success.”
National police director Jorge Luis Vargas also welcomed her release.
“Today is very good news for Colombia, but also for the national police for all the efforts made over the years to secure the safe release of our compatriot,” he said.
Vargas said meetings had been held with several European and African ambassadors to try to secure the nun’s release.
“With Interpol, and with other international organizations, we have always sought to bring those responsible to justice.”
There were irregular reports about the nun over the years, including at the beginning of 2021, when two Europeans who managed to escape captivity reported that she was well.
Then in March, her brother received proof that she was still alive, passed on from the Red Cross.
It was a letter written in capital letters “because she always used capital letters,” containing the names of their parents and ending with her signature, he said earlier this year.
Mali has been struggling to contain a militant insurgency that first emerged in the north of the country in 2012, and which has since spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Kidnappings, once rare, have become more common in recent years as a security crisis has deepened in Mali, particularly in the center of the former French colony.
French journalist Olivier Dubois was abducted on April 8 in northern Mali by militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda.
Dubois, who worked with several French news outlets, said in a hostage video that GSIM had abducted him.

Topics: mali

Related

Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup
World
Mali junta leader sworn in as president after 2nd coup
Mali military frees president, prime minister
World
Mali military frees president, prime minister

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, president says
  • Taiwan has come under growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing’s rule
  • China has offered a ‘one country, two systems’ model of autonomy to Taiwan
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan will keep bolstering its defenses to ensure nobody can force the island to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a strong riposte to Beijing.
Claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan has come under growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing’s rule, including repeated Chinese air force missions in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, to international concern.
Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to realize “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan and did not directly mention the use of force. Still, he got an angry reaction from Taipei, which said only Taiwan’s people can decide its future.
Addressing a National Day rally, Tsai said she hoped for an easing of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and reiterated Taiwan will not “act rashly.”
“But there should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people will bow to pressure,” she said in the speech outside the presidential office in central Taipei.
“We will continue to bolster our national defense and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us,” Tsai added.
“This is because the path that China has laid out offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people.”
China has offered a “one country, two systems” model of autonomy to Taiwan, much like it uses with Hong Kong, but all major Taiwanese parties have rejected that, especially after China’s security crackdown in the former British colony.
Tsai repeated an offer to talk to China on the basis of parity, though there was no immediate response from Beijing to her speech.
Beijing has refused to deal with her, calling her a separatist who refuses to acknowledge Taiwan is part of “one China,” and does not recognize Taiwan’s government.
Tsai says Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, and that she will not compromise on defending its sovereignty or freedom.
Still Taiwan’s goodwill will not change, and it will do all it can to prevent the status quo with China from being unilaterally altered, she said.
Tsai warned that Taiwan’s situation is “more complex and fluid than at any other point in the past 72 years,” and that China’s routine military presence in Taiwan’s air defense zone has seriously affected national security and aviation safety.
She is overseeing a military modernization program to bolster its defenses and deterrence, including building its own submarines and long-range missiles that can strike deep into China.
The armed forces were a major part of the National Day parade Tsai oversaw, with fighter jets roaring across the skies above the presidential office and truck-mounted missile launchers among other weaponry passing in front of the stage where she sat.
Taiwan stands on the frontlines of defending democracy, Tsai added.
“The more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China. So I want to remind all my fellow citizens that we do not have the privilege of letting down our guard.”

Topics: Taiwan China

Related

Taiwan will fight ‘to the very last day’ if China attacks
World
Taiwan will fight ‘to the very last day’ if China attacks
China enters Taiwan air defense zone a day after military budget boost
World
China enters Taiwan air defense zone a day after military budget boost

Latest updates

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
Germany’s Angela Merkel kicks off final official visit to Israel
Germany’s Angela Merkel kicks off final official visit to Israel
Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion
Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion
‘Father of Pakistan’s bomb’ A.Q. Khan dies at 85
‘Father of Pakistan’s bomb’ A.Q. Khan dies at 85
Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller
Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.