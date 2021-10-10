You are here

  • Home
  • Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries
Fighters loyal to Libya’s internationally recognized government after regaining control of Tripoli on June 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/crqst

Updated 10 October 2021
AP

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries
  • The dispute over mercenaries and foreign fighters has long been an obstacle
  • There have been at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya over the past few years
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

ABOARD GEO BARENTS: Libya’s rival sides reached an initial agreement on the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the North African nation, the United Nations said. It is a key step toward unifying the violence-wracked country.
The dispute over mercenaries and foreign fighters has long been an obstacle, particularly ahead of Libya’s landmark general elections due in December.
Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The oil-rich country was for years split between rival governments, one based in the capital of Tripoli and the other in the eastern part of the country. Each side is backed by different foreign powers and militia groups.
The UN mission mediating between the rivals said a 10-member joint military commission, with five representatives from each side, signed a “gradual and balanced” withdrawal deal Friday, at the end of three days of talks facilitated by the UN in Geneva.
The plan would be “the cornerstone for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced process of withdrawal” of the mercenaries and foreign forces, the mission said.
Jan Kubis, the UN special envoy for Libya, welcomed the move as “another breakthrough achievement.”
Libya’s split came into the forefront in 2019, when self-styled military commander Khalifa Haftar, allied with the east-based administration, launched an offensive to take Tripoli from armed militias loosely allied with the UN-supported but weak government in the country’s capital.
Haftar was backed by Egypt, the UAE, Russia and France. But, his 14-month campaign and march on Tripoli ultimately failed in June 2020, after Turkey sent troops to help the UN-supported administration, which also had the backing of Qatar and Italy.
After the fighting largely stalemated, subsequent UN-sponsored peace talks brought about a cease-fire last October and installed an interim government that is expected to lead the country into the December elections. The cease-fire deal also included the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries within three months — something that was never implemented.
Friday’s deal “creates a positive momentum that should be built upon to move forward toward a stable and democratic stage, including through the holding of free, credible and transparent national elections on 24 December, with results accepted by all,” Kubis said.
The sides said they would now go back discuss this with their base and concerned international parties “to support the implementation of this plan and the respect of Libya’s sovereignty.”
The deal also called for the deployment of UN observers to monitor the cease-fire before the implementation of the withdrawal plan.
In December, then UN acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams estimated that there have been at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya over the past few years, including Russians, Syrians, Sudanese, and Chadians.
Though the agreement on mercenaries is seen as a step forward, earlier this month, Libyan lawmakers in the east dealt a setback to the peace process by voting to reschedule the parliamentary elections for January, a month later.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the lawmakers’ move would translate into a postponement of the vote.

Topics: Libya

Related

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Foreign fighters and mercenaries must leave Libya, says UN chief
Libya demands mercenary pullout as EU top diplomats visit
Middle-East
Libya demands mercenary pullout as EU top diplomats visit

Sharm El-Sheikh receives first British tourist flight after Egypt removed from red list

Sharm El-Sheikh receives first British tourist flight after Egypt removed from red list
Updated 28 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Sharm El-Sheikh receives first British tourist flight after Egypt removed from red list

Sharm El-Sheikh receives first British tourist flight after Egypt removed from red list
  • The airport’s director received passengers with flowers, flyers, and promotional films by the tourism ministry
Updated 28 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport received its first flight from London after Egypt was removed from the UK’s travel “red list.”

Nabil Al-Mallah, the airport’s director, and Dr. Islam Nabil, director of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board in Sharm El-Sheikh, received the passengers with flowers, flyers, and promotional films by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Dr. Khaled El-Anany met with British Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley in Cairo a fortnight ago to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially with regard to increasing the number of tourists from the UK. 

Bayley tweeted: “We were looking forward to welcoming many British travelers to Egypt in light of the recent decision to remove Egypt from the Red List, but … we are also pleased to inform our Egyptian friends that Britain now recognizes the Egyptian Certificate of Vaccination, if fully vaccinated.”

He said a traveler from Egypt must have received a full course of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines at least 14 days before arriving in the UK.

 

Topics: Egypt UK SHARM EL-SHEIKH Coronavirus vaccinations

Related

Egypt vaccinates 14 million people as fourth wave fears subside
Middle-East
Egypt vaccinates 14 million people as fourth wave fears subside
Egypt starts work on of gas pipeline project in Western Desert
Business & Economy
Egypt starts work on of gas pipeline project in Western Desert

Dubai police seize 500kg of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drugs bust’

Dubai police seize 500kg of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drugs bust’
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai police seize 500kg of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drugs bust’

Dubai police seize 500kg of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drugs bust’
  • Officers received a tip-off about the drug smuggling attempt and started to follow the suspect
  • The suspect was arrested after drugs and cutting tools were found in his car
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai police have seized 500 kilograms of cocaine worth more than half a billion dirhams ($136 million) in the “region’s biggest drugs bust.”
Officers received a tip-off that an “international drug syndicate” was attempting to smuggle “a huge amount of drugs into a seaport with the assistance of an accomplice in the emirate.”
An investigation team was formed which monitored a male Middle Eastern suspect as he entered the city via a local airport, Dubai police said on Sunday.  
The suspect’s movements were monitored and he was seen visiting a warehouse. He was also spotted buying cutting tools.
The suspect was then seen heading to a warehouse where he unloaded the drugs. He was arrested and searched at the warehouse, and drugs and cutting tools were found in his vehicle.
Drugs hidden in a container were also uncovered and he was arrested.

Topics: Dubai UAE Dubai Police drugs cocaine

Related

Update Saudi-bound Hezbollah narcotics haul seized in major drugs bust
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-bound Hezbollah narcotics haul seized in major drugs bust

Lebanon electricity back online after army supplies fuel

Lebanon electricity back online after army supplies fuel
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon electricity back online after army supplies fuel

Lebanon electricity back online after army supplies fuel
  • Lebanon has witnessed rolling power cuts across the country since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s electricity grid was back online Sunday after the army supplied fuel to two key power stations that had run out, a minister said, ending almost a day of total blackout.
The Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants ground to a halt Saturday, causing the state electricity network to collapse completely for the second time this month.
The Mediterranean country is battling economic turmoil, and the cash-strapped state has in recent months struggled to import enough fuel oil for electricity production.
Most Lebanese saw no major change to their daily lives on Saturday, as the state has been barely providing one to two hours of power a day for months.
Energy Minister Walid Fayad said Sunday that the grid was back up and running.
“The network is back to normal, as it was before the gasoil ran out at Deir Ammar and Zahrani,” he said in a statement, implying production would revert to the previous few hours a day.
He thanked the army for handing over 6,000 kiloliters of gasoil, half of which he said went to each power station.
The state electricity company had said Saturday that a shipment of fuel oil was expected to arrive that evening, and be offloaded at the start of next week.
Lebanon has witnessed rolling power cuts across the country since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war, but the economic crisis has made matters drastically worse.
Lebanese who can afford it subscribe to private generators to keep appliances on, but even their owners have started to ration power supplies due to the scarcity of fuel.
The international community has long demanded a complete overhaul of Lebanon’s loss-making electricity sector, which has cost the government more than $40 billion since the early 1990s.

Topics: Lebanon Fuel crisis electricity Army

Related

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit
Business & Economy
Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit
Special Demand jumps for renewable energy as Lebanon plunged into darkness video
Middle-East
Demand jumps for renewable energy as Lebanon plunged into darkness

Cairo Airport receives first Libyan Airlines flight in 7 years

Cairo Airport receives first Libyan Airlines flight in 7 years
Updated 10 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Cairo Airport receives first Libyan Airlines flight in 7 years

Cairo Airport receives first Libyan Airlines flight in 7 years
  • Libyan Airlines carrying about 255 passengers
Updated 10 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Cairo International Airport received the first Libyan Airlines flight, coming from Maitika International Airport, in seven years.

It was carrying about 255 passengers, and all precautionary and preventive measures were taken against COVID-19.

Flights between the neighboring countries had been suspended due to the conflict in Libya and the closure of its airspace to air traffic.

Cairo International Airport organized a protocol celebration for the arrival of the Libyan Airlines flight.

The decision to resume flights coincided with the visit of the prime minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity to Egypt, during which a number of agreements were signed between the two sides.

Topics: Egypt Libya

Related

Special Egypt seeks to strengthen relations with Libya
Middle-East
Egypt seeks to strengthen relations with Libya
Egypt affirms its continued support for all efforts to stabilize Libya
Middle-East
Egypt affirms its continued support for all efforts to stabilize Libya

Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied

Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied

Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied
  • Very heavy police presence stops them from advancing along the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: Thousands of Tunisians opposing President Kais Saied’s seizure of almost total power protested in the capital on Sunday as a very heavy police presence tried to stop them advancing along the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue.
A week after thousands demonstrated in support of Saied, the growing number of protesters on each side raises the possibility of Tunisia’s political divisions spiraling into street confrontations between the two camps.
“We will not accept the coup. Enough is enough,” said Yassin ben Amor, a protester. Police blocked the march without violence, as some demonstrators threw plastic bottles.
Saied dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in July in moves his foes call a coup. Last month he brushed aside much of the constitution, which he said he would appoint a committee to amend, adding that he could rule by decree.
His intervention has cast into doubt the democratic gains made by Tunisians during a 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring uprisings.
He has appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister, but she has not yet named a government, an important precursor to any efforts to resolve Tunisia’s looming crisis in public finances, though Saied said on Saturday she would do so soon.
Saied said he would initiate a dialogue with the Tunisian people and youth representatives, particularly from the regions, over the future during a meeting on Saturday with interim interior minister Ridha Gharsalaoui.
Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni said the police would deal with protesters from both sides in the same way. “The Tunisian police is a republican police and it does not intervene in any political side,” he said.
Any dialogue that does not include major political parties or other established elements of civil society, such as the powerful labor union, would likely prompt more open opposition to his moves.
Western donors, needed to avert a collapse in Tunisia’s public finances, have called for an inclusive process to end the crisis period, along with a clear timeline.
With the political manoeuvering over Tunisia’s future moving very slowly, Saied has pointed to the street mobilization to support his position.
Last week more than 8,000 demonstrators rallied in Tunis in support of Saied, Reuters journalists and the state news agency said, while the Interior Ministry said about 5,000 had attended. The next day, Saied said 1.8 million people had come out to back him.

Topics: Tunisia kais Saied

Related

Tunisia president names Najla Bouden as country’s first female PM
Middle-East
Tunisia president names Najla Bouden as country’s first female PM
Tunisia’s Saied issues decree strengthening presidential powers
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Saied issues decree strengthening presidential powers

Latest updates

Sharm El-Sheikh receives first British tourist flight after Egypt removed from red list
Sharm El-Sheikh receives first British tourist flight after Egypt removed from red list
Mulkia REIT fund to pay 1.3% cash dividend for Q3
Mulkia REIT fund to pay 1.3% cash dividend for Q3
India’s Reliance buys Norway-based REC Solar in green energy push
India’s Reliance buys Norway-based REC Solar in green energy push
Dubai police seize 500kg of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drugs bust’
Dubai police seize 500kg of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drugs bust’
PIF-owned Gulf International Bank closes first $625m ESG loan 
PIF-owned Gulf International Bank closes first $625m ESG loan 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.