Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Aseer development authority (ASDA) aims to attract investments from the private sector worth SR16.6 billion, said Sultan bin Zomaia, ASDA's director of strategy, in a preview of an interview to be aired tonight on CNBC Arabia. 

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • The leak at the Farwah facility owned by Mabruk Oil Operations occurred while a tanker was loading oil on Friday
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has brought under control an oil spill at an offshore storage facility, the company said on Sunday.


The leak at the Farwah facility owned by Mabruk Oil Operations occurred while a tanker was loading oil on Friday, NOC said.

Updated 31 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

The government of Dubai on Sunday announced a diversified portfolio of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than 25 billion dirhams ($6.81 billion).


The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include seven urban development projects worth 22.58 billion dirhams, 14 road and transport projects worth 2.39 billion dirhams and eight projects in health and safety at 526 million dirhams. 

Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

  • The partnership between Siwar and Seera group could provide the springboard for further growth opportunities for both companies
Saudi startup Siwar has raised $7.5 million in its latest Series A funding round led by Seera Group, the Riyadh-based travel services company. 

Launched in 2020, the food tech startup aims to meet an increasing demand of a new range of customers within the food and beverage market, with a special focus on ‘ready to eat’ food. 

The partnership between Siwar and Seera group could provide the springboard for further growth opportunities for both companies. 

“With the successful fundraise, we will be able to fund our high-growth business plan. With Seera Group as a strategic partner, Siwar will have access to resources, research and development, and years of experience that we can tap into to catapult our growth plans,” Loaye Al Nahedh, chief executive officer of Siwar, said. 

Siwar aims to use its recently secured funds to support its market growth and develop its platform and food offering. 

Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank’s shares recorded their highest level since April 2006 at SR135.20. 

The stock rose more than 3 percent in today's morning session, with around 1 million shares of trade volume, raising it by over 80 percent year-to-date, Argaam reported. 

 

Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

  • “We have seen an influx of Middle Eastern investment into London over the last month."
DUBAI: The gradual easing of pandemic-related restrictions have led Middle East buyers to seek properties in prime central London, with sales in the first eight months of 2021 surpassing those for the whole of 2020.

According to global property consultancy Knight Frank, sales between January and August this year were up 56 percent, compared with the whole of last year. 

“We have seen an influx of Middle Eastern investment into London over the last month, as changes to the travel restrictions have unleashed a huge wall of pent up demand,” Moreas Madani, partner in the prime central London developments team of Knight Frank, said. 

Strict travel restrictions, Knight Frank said, have led to pent-up demand, and footfall of Middle Eastern travellers through London's Heathrow Airport has also risen in August since the restrictions were lifted. 

“What we’re seeing is Middle Eastern buyers hungry to get back to business. Many have used their time well, taking advantage of the lockdowns and restricted travel to do their research, scope out what is on offer and be ready to move as soon as travel resumes.,” Henry Faun, a partner in the private office, Middle East at Knight Frank said. 

