Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical

Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical

Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

The General Authority for Competition announced its approval for the conclusion of the economic concentration process between Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment and Sudair Pharmaceutical Co.

Al Hammadi for Development and Investment acquired 35 percent of Sudair Pharmaceuticals’ shares.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pharmacy sector acquisition General Authority for Competition

Al Rajhi's share jump isn't just another TASI rally

Al Rajhi's share jump isn't just another TASI rally
Updated 7 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN 
SARA ALFAIZ 
Ziad Sabbah

Al Rajhi's share jump isn't just another TASI rally

Al Rajhi's share jump isn't just another TASI rally
Updated 7 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN  SARA ALFAIZ  Ziad Sabbah

MOSCOW/RIYADH/CAIRO: When the Saudi stock market index sees a rally, usually most shares get an increase in value. However, this isn't the case for Al Rajhi Bank.

Al Rajhi Bank, whose shares on Sunday recorded their highest level since April 2006 at SR135.20 ($36.05), is in a league of its own among all Gulf Cooperation Council Islamic or Shariah-compliant banks.

"Al Rajhi Bank has been showing significant earning growth (double digit) despite the negative impact of economic lockdown last year, and many analysts still see the double digit growth continuing this year which explains the rise of the stock price ahead of the third quarter earnings announcement,” Mohammed Al-Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital told Arab News. 

Islamic banks and conventional banks usually have almost the same quality of assets in the GCC; non-performing loans (NPL) ratio in Islamic banks was 3.5 percent in 2020 compared to the slightly higher 3.8 percent for conventional ones according to S&P Global. This also applies to the coverage ratio. Thus, differences between the two types of banks as a whole are sometimes brushed off.

However, the Islamic Al Rajhi Bank has been experiencing a solid and steady performance compared to other banks in the Kingdom and the region as a whole. These strong fundamentals probably helped in its share’s jump to the highest price in more than 15 years.

In terms of the value of total assets, It is the largest Islamic bank in the Gulf region. As of June 30 2021, its total assets were valued at more than $146 billion which is also the fifth largest in the region when we include conventional banks in the comparison.

S&P Global Ratings predicts the bank’s NPL ratio to be 0.69 percent by the end of 2021. 

The bank’s selective process in providing loans means this is less than half of the other Saudi banks’ readings and the lowest among Saudi and other GCC countries where data were available: Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. 

The bank’s return on assets ratio is similarly strong, forecast to be 2.32 percent for 2021 — higher than all of its competitors in both the Kingdom and the region. 

Not all the numbers are as positive, however. Al Rajhi did not have the best cost metric in 2019 and 2020.

But it is still expected to have the lowest ratio in the Kingdom in 2021, with S&P projecting it to be just 0.71 percent by the end of the year. This is marginally lower than other Saudi banks.

Al Rajhi shares traded with price-to-book value of 5, the highest multiple among Saudi bank stocks, analysts at KAMCO Invest pointed out in a report covering the GCC banking sector in Q2 2021. 

For example, Saudi National Bank shares traded with price-to-book multiple of 1.8, Riyad Bank 1.8, Saudi British Bank 1.3, Banque Saudi Fransi 1.4, Alinma Bank 1.7.

Al Rajhi stock traded with a dividend yield of 2.3 percent compared to 2.2% for Saudi National Bank. 

Its shares strongly outperformed the rest of Saudi banks in terms of growth since the beginning of 2021 till end of June.

The stock grew by 67 percent compared to 40 percent for Alinma, the second best performing banking stock at the time, according to KAMCO invest.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Banking sector Tadawul Al Rajhi GCC

Mulkia REIT fund to pay 1.3% cash dividend for Q3

Mulkia REIT fund to pay 1.3% cash dividend for Q3
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Mulkia REIT fund to pay 1.3% cash dividend for Q3

Mulkia REIT fund to pay 1.3% cash dividend for Q3
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund on Sunday announced payment of a 1.3 percent cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 at SR 0.13 per unit amounting to SR8.85 million ($2.35 million), Mulkia Investment said a in bourse filing.

Unitholders of the company’s 68.109 million shares who are registered by the end of Oct. 14  and the end of trading on Tuesday Oct. 12 will be eligible for the payout. 

Topics: Market Tadawul Profit

India's Reliance buys Norway-based REC Solar in green energy push

India’s Reliance buys Norway-based REC Solar in green energy push
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
AFP

India’s Reliance buys Norway-based REC Solar in green energy push

India’s Reliance buys Norway-based REC Solar in green energy push
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
AFP

MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance conglomerate has bought Norway-based REC Solar from China National Bluestar for $771 million, the company said on Sunday as it aggressively expands into the green energy sector.

The oil-to-telecom giant pledged in June to invest $10 billion in renewable energy over the next three years — one of several big firms moving into the industry as the South Asian giant pushes to reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm said the purchase would open up opportunities in key green energy markets such as the US, Europe, Australia and Asia.

“It (buying REC Solar) will enable India to become a world leader in green energy transition to overcome the climate crisis,” Ambani said in a statement.

Ambani added that Reliance hopes to generate 100 GW of renewable energy by the end of the decade — nearly a quarter of the 450GW target set by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

REC, a solar panel manufacturer, has its headquarters in Norway and runs its operations from Singapore, with regional hubs in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific region.

China National Bluestar is majority-owned by state-run China National Chemical Corp. 

Topics: Reliance Green Energy

PIF-owned Gulf International Bank closes first $625m ESG loan 

PIF-owned Gulf International Bank closes first $625m ESG loan 
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

PIF-owned Gulf International Bank closes first $625m ESG loan 

PIF-owned Gulf International Bank closes first $625m ESG loan 
  • The facility was originally set at $500 million, but commitments reached $1.1 billion
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank has recently closed a $625 million sustainability-linked syndicated loan, in a deal oversubscribed in international markets. 

The facility was originally set at $500 million, but commitments reached $1.1 billion, the Public Investment Fund-owned GIB said in a statement. 

More than 20 global investors from the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia participated in the transaction, which incorporates environmental, social, and governance metrics. 

Topics: Public Investment Fund ESG loan

Saudi industrial production up; Egyptian inflation rises: Economy wrap

Saudi industrial production up; Egyptian inflation rises: Economy wrap
Updated 10 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Al-Rashed

Saudi industrial production up; Egyptian inflation rises: Economy wrap

Saudi industrial production up; Egyptian inflation rises: Economy wrap
Updated 10 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Al-Rashed

CAIRO/RIYADH: Mining and quarrying activity (which includes oil activity) continued to be a key driver for the growth in the Saudi Industrial Production Index (IPI), which grew annually by 5.8 percent in August. 

The sector's growth  increased by 6.5 percent YoY in August, according to data published by GASTAT.

Non-oil manufacturing also exhibited a notable growth of 5 percent in August while electricity and gas supply activity declined annually by 4 percent. However, electricity and gas supply activities hold only a 2.9 percent weight in the index, making its variations less influential on the index's overall value.

Month-on-month the IPI also rose by 3.6 percent in August propelled by a significant 13 percent growth in non-oil manufacturing activity.

Egyptian urban inflation

Egyptian cities’ yearly inflation rate reached 6.6 percent in September compared to 5.7 percent in August, data from CAPMAS revealed. This is a noticeable increase from the rate recorded in April, when it stood at just 4.1 percent.

The price increase was mainly driven by sharp hikes in food prices. in particular, the price of vegetables (across the whole republic) jumped by a pronounced 38.1 percent YoY in September.

Month-on-month inflation rate for the entire country also jumped from a negative 0.1 percent in August to a positive 1.6 percent in September.

However, the annual urban inflation rate is still within the Egyptian central bank’s target range of 5-9 percent. The monetary policy committee is expected to meet on October 28 to decide interest rates.

Omani budget deficit narrows
The Sultanate’s budget deficit fell from OR1.96 billion in August last year to OR1.05 billion in August, mirroring a dramatic 46.2 percent decline in the deficit. This was mainly due to a considerable growth in revenues driven by increases in oil and gas prices, the Omani Ministry of Finance reported.

Revenues increased by almost 14 percent year-on-year as the average oil price jumped to $55.6 in August from the $50 recorded in the same month last year. Expenditures also decreased by 1.7 percent contributing to the fall in the country’s deficit.

As a result of these developments, S&P has decided to revise its outlook for the country from stable to positive, and they expect Oman’s fiscal deficit to slide sharply as a share of GDP; a drop from 15.3 percent in 2020 to 4.2 percent in 2021.

Tunisian banks at risk
Tunis’ 10 biggest banks experienced significantly higher profits in the first half of 2021 as their net aggregated income grew annually by 37 percent.

However, Fitch Ratings agency has said that this masks the various risk factors which could hamper the sector. These include an unstable political environment, the expiry of debt relief measures and the transition to IFRS 9 accounting.

The agency expected the country’s GDP to increase only by 3.4 percent in 2021, compared to the huge decline it faced last year when it contracted by 9.3 percent. In addition, the banks’ assets quality is quickly deteriorating as the NPL ratio reached 11 percent in H1 2021. Fitch also added that “capital buffers could prove insufficient in a severe stress scenario, which cannot be ruled out.”

Global taxes for corporates

A minimum tax rate of 15 percent for corporations has been agreed upon by 136 countries. Consequently, countries’ tax revenues will see a surge of $150 billion annually, the OECD said.
However, this tax rate is below the average 23.5 percent rate levied by industrialized countries.

Jobless claims in the U.S.

The US job market and economy continue to show positive signs of recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession as the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, dropping by 38,000 to 326,000. This is the first drop in four weeks, according to data published by the Department of Labor.

Turkish Lira

The Turkish currency’s exchange rate has fallen to an all-time low, as it reached 8.9750 TL per dollar on Friday. This was partly due to worries about the course of the country’s monetary policy.

