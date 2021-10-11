You are here

Chennai Super Kings through to IPL final, beats Delhi Capitals in last-over drama

Chennai Super Kings through to IPL final, beats Delhi Capitals in last-over drama
Chennai Super Kings advanced to its ninth Indian Premier League final. (Twitter: @ChennaiIPL)
Chennai Super Kings through to IPL final, beats Delhi Capitals in last-over drama

Chennai Super Kings through to IPL final, beats Delhi Capitals in last-over drama
  • Delhi Capitals will get another opportunity on Wednesday to qualify for Friday’s final
DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings advanced to its ninth Indian Premier League final with two balls to spare on Sunday, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the playoffs.
Chasing Delhi’s 172-5, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (18 not out) led three-time champion Chennai to 173-6 in a dramatic last over when the skipper smashed three boundaries off Tom Curran (3-29).
“My innings was a crucial one,” Dhoni said. “I’ve not done a lot in the tournament … but wasn’t thinking too much. If you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up.”
Delhi, last year’s runner-up, had posted a decent score with Prithvi Shaw hitting a brisk 60 off 34 balls and captain Rishabh Pant making 51 not out off 35.
Delhi will get another opportunity on Wednesday to qualify for Friday’s final. It takes on the winner of Monday’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) seemed to have put Chennai’s chase on the right course with a dominating 110-run second-wicket stand before Delhi bounced back and claimed three wickets in the space of eight deliveries. Shreyas Iyer played a part in all three dismissals as he took smart catches to dismiss Uthappa and Shardul Thakur in Curran’s over, and then ran out Ambati Rayudu with a brilliant throw from the deep at the non-striker’s end.
Uthappa provided an ideal platform in the batting powerplay when he hit Avesh Khan for two sixes and two fours in the sixth over before Curran’s twin strikes in the 14th over gave Delhi some hope.
Gaikwad, who is only the second batter to score over 600 runs this season, hit five fours and two sixes but Axar Patel took a brilliant low catch in the deep which left Chennai needing 24 off the last 11 balls.
However, Pant took a chance with Curran in the last over instead of experienced Kagiso Rabada but Dhoni smacked the Englishman for three fours to finish off the game.
“Obviously it is very disappointing, and I can’t have enough words to describe how we are feeling,” Pant said as he defended his decision to give Curran the final over. “The score was decent, (but) they got off to a flier (and) that was the main difference.”

Swiatek, Murray advance to 3rd round at Indian Wells

Swiatek, Murray advance to 3rd round at Indian Wells
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

Swiatek, Murray advance to 3rd round at Indian Wells

Swiatek, Murray advance to 3rd round at Indian Wells
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

INDIAN WELLS, California: Iga Swiatek routed 25th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Andy Murray had to work a lot harder to get there.
Swiatek has dropped just five games in two matches during her first visit to the combined ATP and WTA tour event. She needed just 54 minutes to get by Kudermetova on the first anniversary of the Polish player winning the French Open.
Swiatek, seeded second, won 28 of her 33 service points, hit 19 winners and made just seven unforced errors.
“I was just feeling pretty confident,” she said. “But basically, I wanted to make a gift for my psychologist because usually when I lose there is some drama, so let’s just say she has the day off today.”
Two-time major champion Murray beat 18-year-old Carlos Alcarez 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round for the first time since 2016. The 34-year-old Scotsman got into the tournament as a wild card. Alcarez hit 36 winners to 18 for Murray.
“I felt like in the second set he played maybe better,” Murray said. “First set I felt like I had more of the opportunities but didn’t get it so yeah, happy with the way I fought. He’s a top-drawer young player.”
US Open runner-up Leyla Fernandez played a night match.
Also advancing was No. 4 Elina Svitolina, who beat 32nd-seeded Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-4 7-6 (3).
Also on the men’s side, No. 5 seed Matteo Berrettini defeated Alejandro Tabilbo 6-5, 7-5 in his opening match. He’ll next face 31st-seeded Taylor Fritz, who beat Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4 in an all-American match-up.
Berrettini, who owns two titles this year, won for the first time in his third appearance at Indian Wells.
“I love the conditions here, the place, it’s amazing,” he said. “I didn’t know Alejandro that well. He played three matches here so he was feeling confident. He believed that he could win and I felt it, so it was even tougher to beat him.”
No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-2.
No. 10 Jannik Sinner, who won the title in Sofia last week, beat John Millman 6-2, 6-2. No. 14 Gaels Monfils defeated Gianluca Mager 6-4, 6-2.
Kevin Anderson edged 17th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).
 

Fans hail new beginning for Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia

Fans hail new beginning for Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Fans hail new beginning for Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia

Fans hail new beginning for Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia
  • Supporters dreaming of better days again with new owners having a clear vision for the club
  • The $410 million Saudi-backed takeover of the club was delayed by 18 months
Updated 11 October 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Everything was ready. Those party hats. The chips and dip. The cans. And then, nothing. The party had to be called off.

But 18 months on, the biggest celebration the city of Newcastle has seen in years is into its fifth day and shows no signs of slowing down.

Mike Ashley’s 14-year reign at Newcastle United is over after Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, Amanda Staveley’s PCP and the Reuben brothers completed the much-delayed $410 million takeover of the club.

The party was back on, and to say the Geordie fans have been keeping the neighbours up would be an understatement.

Newcastle United supporters celebrate the sale of the club to a Saudi-led consortium, outside the club's stadium at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne on Oct. 8, 2021. Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP)

“We’ve got our club back,” supporters, waving Saudi flags, sang outside St James’ Park. “We can dare to hope again,” Alan Shearer, arguably Newcastle’s greatest player, posted on Twitter.

Halfway across the world, supporters in the Middle East are also excited for the club.

Radio and podcast presenter Peter Redding, a long-time Newcastle season ticket holder now based in Dubai, sums up the feelings of many.

“After witnessing the exciting and exhilarating times under Kevin Keegan, most Newcastle fans and myself felt helpless watching over the last 14 years under Mike Ashley’s reign,” he said. “Newcastle United is the pivotal regime of a city both, physically and mentally, it’s all anybody ever talks about.”

 

 

“To be under exciting new owners who share that passion with a clear vision is more than exhilarating,” he added. “Firstly they have given us our club back, and judging by the party scenes in the city after the announcement, this is just the beginning for Newcastle and Saudi Arabia.”

Joe Morrison lived a life most Newcastle fans could only dream off from 2001 to 2005. For three years under Sir Bobby Robson, and then two under Graeme Souness, he was the club’s Head of Media.

From mingling with the coaches and players to watching training sessions and matches, he was always close to the action.

Now a renowned television presenter in the Middle East and Asia, he looks back on that happy time wistfully.

A pedestrian passes a Newcastle United football club-themed mural in Newcastle upon Tyne in northeast England on October 8, 2021. (Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP)

“We were in the Champions League when I was there, and we’ve never been back since,” Morrison said. “That just goes to show you how far the club had fallen. Even before Bobby Robson we were in Europe and when you have that regular diet it’s a real loss when it’s suddenly taken away.”

Those happy days could soon be back.

“It was the last time the club had a glow about it,” he said. “After Sir Bobby, that glow faded away, the lustre was gone.”

In 2005, Morrison moved to the Middle East, eventually becoming the presenter of ART’s coverage of Premier League football, and has since seen the proliferation of football culture in this part of the world. One thing however remains constant.

“How do you get the world’s best players playing for your team? You’ve got to have big bucks, it’s as simple as that.” 

For Morrison, the first point to address is a new manager.

“I’d be looking at the likes of Zinedine Zidane,” he said. “Why? Because he’s a big-name manager and when you don’t have Champions League football, you need to have a manager who a player would come and play for. Someone they would recognize, some they would appreciate, and Zidane ticks off all those boxes right now.”

Having to wait till January to strengthen the squad is no bad thing, according to Morrison, as it will allow the new owners to take their time and scout the right players.

“Someone like Jan Oblak, the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, would be fabulous,” he said. “And up front you have a very unsettled Harry Kane, who may have not been allowed to leave Spurs last summer, but I’m sure will be allowed to leave this summer, maybe even in the January window. Shore up the back and make sure you’re not conceding goals, make sure you’re scoring goals, they’re always the most pressing problems for any new owners.”

For Dubai-based Newcastle fan Mohsin Khan, the most important aspect of the new take-over was the departure of the old owner.

Newcastle United's new director Amanda Staveley (R) and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (L) talk to the media on Oct. 8, 2021, after the sale of the football club. (Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP)

“The overriding feeling is relief, the primary thing for me was getting rid of Mike Ashley,” Khan said.

He accepts that fans of other clubs will be “envious” and hopes that the club is developed “organically” with investments going into renovating the stadium, surrounding area and creating jobs, and not just on buying players.

Khan says that the writing was already on the wall for Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, even without the takeover, and the time has come to replace him with someone who has the desire to take the club forward.

“There are a few names that have been mentioned like [Antonio] Conte, but he said that he doesn’t want to join a project at this early stage so in my mind I’m not bothered about him,” he said. “I don’t want that type of personality.”

Khan would be happy with an up and coming manager.

 

 

“Someone like Graham Potter from Brighton, I think he’s doing a really good job. Maybe Steven Gerrard,” he said. “He’s got the capabilities. Obviously Rangers are not in the Premier League, but I think he looks like an exciting manager. And possibly a good manager to have at this early stage when we’re trying to develop the club.”

As for a more established name, his first choice in a perfect world would have been for a figure that is still loved at Newcastle.

“Maybe at this point you need a big manager in order to attract players, so Rafa (Benitez) would have been the ideal one, but that ship has sailed unfortunately.”

Looking at players, Khan says that calls to sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are just a bit of fun by the fans.

Newcastle United's English defender Jamaal Lascelles (C) heads the ball wide during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leeds United on Sept. 17, 2021. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

“Newcastle fans are intelligent enough to know that the caliber of players that will come in will be experienced and exciting, but they’re not going to be that upper tier level of player initially,” he said. “Maybe (Philippe) Coutinho because he’s been linked several times, that could be our one marquee signing. Other than that, it would be great to get a few names in with Premier League experience, James Tarkowski of Burnley, he’d be a good signing. Sensible signings, we need to get a couple of defenders in and we need a striker. And I’d also like to replace Jonjo Shelvey, I’m not a big fan of his.”

Born in the UK, Khan grew up in Abu Dhabi before moving back to his home country as a teenager. That was when he fell in love with Kevin Keegan’s mid-90s Newcastle team, particularly Andy Cole. In 2018 he relocated to Dubai and discovered how popular English football was in the region. 

“Football is massive here, it really did take me by surprise,” he said. “When I first moved here during the World Cup three years ago, it was amazing to see how passionate everyone is about football. If Newcastle can turn themselves into one of the contenders, then there will be many more people following them. They’re a big club. I’ll be really excited to see more fans walking around in Newcastle shirts in the next year or so.”

Arsene Wenger to coach combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr team against PSG at Riyadh Season Cup

Arsene Wenger to coach combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr team against PSG at Riyadh Season Cup
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Arsene Wenger to coach combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr team against PSG at Riyadh Season Cup

Arsene Wenger to coach combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr team against PSG at Riyadh Season Cup
  • Match will be played in the third week of January and will mark the first time French team has played in the Kingdom
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

The combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr team that will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Riyadh Season Cup in January will be picked and coached by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported on Sunday night.

The announcement was made on Arriyadiyah’s Twitter account.

Wenger has not coached professionally since he left Arsenal in the summer of 2018. In his 22 years at the North London club, he won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, a record for an individual manager.

It will be the first time that the French giants play in Saudi Arabia, and the match against the combined team of two of the Kingdom’s biggest clubs is expected to be one of the top events of Riyadh Season, held in the third week of January, 2022. The event attracted more than 10 million visitors during its first edition in 2019.

Riyadh Season returns this fall as one of the biggest global entertainment festivals, spread across 14 different zones in the capital, and featuring a diverse selection of different events and experiences. It will officially start in October 2021 and run until March 2022.

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last
  • The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings”
  • “I am facing it like the last World Cup because I don’t know whether I will be able to, mentally, to endure more soccer,” he said
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

SAO PAULO: Brazil star Neymar says next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career.
The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel’s Twitter feed on Sunday.
“Man, I think it will be my last World Cup,” Neymar said. “I am facing it like the last World Cup because I don’t know whether I will be able to, mentally, to endure more soccer.
“I will do everything possible to get there very well,” he added. “I will do all I can to win it with my country and realize my dream, the biggest since my boyhood. I hope I can achieve it.”
Neymar will play with Brazil later on Sunday at Colombia in a World Cup qualifying match. The Seleção leads the 10-team round robin competition with 27 points after nine games.
The striker did not play in Thursday’s 3-1 Brazil win at Venezuela due to suspension.
The match in Barranquilla will mark Neymar’s return since the 2-0 win against Peru on Sept. 10, in which he turned in a key Brazil performance with an assist and a goal. Despite his efforts, Neymar made clear after the match that he is upset with the treatment he gets at home.
“I don’t know what else I need to do with this shirt for people to respect Neymar,” he said. Local media accused the striker of being out of shape in the 1-0 win at Chile earlier in September, which prompted the striker to walk around shirtless during training to show how fit he is.
Against Peru, Neymar overtook Romário as Brazil’s top goal scorer in World Cup qualifiers, with 12 goals. He is also approaching Pelé’s record of 77 official goals for Brazil. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has scored 69 times for Brazil.
Neymar has so far played at two World Cups. In 2014, he picked up a back injury in the quarterfinals against Colombia, which stopped him from playing in the 7-1 humiliation against Germany in the semifinals.
In the most recent edition of the tournament, Neymar had just returned from a serious foot injury and turned in an unimpressive performance in Brazil’s 2-1 quarterfinals defeat to Belgium. He left Russia amid heavy criticism for his apparently exaggerated reaction to being fouled.
Neymar won the 2013 Confederations Cup title with Brazil. He has also won the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. The striker was injured before the 2019 Copa America, which the Seleção won at home.

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
  • “It’s been a while. Feels good,” said Bottas who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season to join Alfa Romeo
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed his first chequered flag of the season to win the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday as Max Verstappen reclaimed the lead in the title race.
The Red Bull driver finished second to take a six-point lead in the championship ahead of Bottas’ teammate Lewis Hamilton who finished fifth voicing frustration with team strategy.
Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, took third with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fourth.
Although the rain eased by the start of the race, the wet conditions prevailed throughout, making the tactics around tires and the timing of pit stops all the more important.
Bottas began from pole, avoiding a tangle between Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso on the opening lap, and led until pitting on the 38th lap of the 58-lap race.
That gave Leclerc the lead but as his tires faded so did his pace and the Finn soon reclaimed the lead, going on to take his 11th Grand Prix ain and his first win since Russia over a year ago.
“It’s been a while. Feels good,” said Bottas who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season to join Alfa Romeo.
“From my side, probably one of the best races I’ve had ever.
“It is not easy to choose the strategy here with these conditions and when to stop and which tire but I’m glad everything went smooth for once for me.
“When only one drying line, it doesn’t need much to go off. I definitely needed to focus all through the race. A difficult one, but feels like a well-earned victory.”
Verstappen, who began the race two points behind Hamilton in the title race, made no attempt to challenge Bottas and focussed on a damage limitation exercise, content to ease home second knowing that Hamilton was three places further back.
“It was not easy today,” said the Dutchman who took a slender six-point lead in the championship with six races remaining.
“The track was very greasy, we had to manage the tires the whole race so couldn’t really push.
“Just seemed Valtteri had a bit more pace, could look after the tires all race. Happy to finish second in these conditions, it’s easy to get it wrong so you drop back.”
Hamilton was quickest in qualifying but had to start the race in 11th because of a grid penalty incurred for changing his engine.
The seven-time champion gained two places on the opening lap before picking his way up to fifth where he was held up by Perez.
As the other cars came in to change their tires Hamilton stayed out, moving up to third and looking good for the podium.
Hamilton declined the initial call to come in for fresh tires but finally acceded to the Mercedes team instructions, boxing eight laps from the end.
It cost Hamilton two places as Perez and Leclerc flew on ahead and the Englishman did not hide his frustration over the radio.
“We shouldn’t have come in. Massive graining man. I told you,” an angry Hamilton said to his team as he struggled to hold off Pierre Gasly in the McLaren.
A disgruntled Hamilton later pointed out Alpine’s Esteban Ocon made it round with one set of tires, intimating that he could have stayed out.
“In hindsight. I should either have stayed out or come in much earlier because when you come in with eight laps to go you don’t have time to make up the difference.”

