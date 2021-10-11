You are here

  'Announce Mbappe': How Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has left long-suffering supporter dreaming of happier days
Newcastle United Takeover
Newcastle United Takeover

‘Announce Mbappe’: How Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has left long-suffering supporter dreaming of happier days

‘Announce Mbappe’: How Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has left long-suffering supporter dreaming of happier days
A consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund sealed a deal to buy Newcastle United for $410 million. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Andrew Nagy

‘Announce Mbappe’: How Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has left long-suffering supporter dreaming of happier days

‘Announce Mbappe’: How Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has left long-suffering supporter dreaming of happier days
Updated 15 sec ago
Andrew Nagy

NEWSCASTLE: It has been a strange few days for Newcastle United, a football club that has been in the strange days business for as long as I can remember.

I am still trying to process things, but at this point all I can tell you is this: As a Newcastle fan of 35 years, I began the week negotiating the usual numbness associated with defeat and ended it supporting the richest football club in the world.

Would legendary Italian manager Antonio Conte like to live in the plush Newcastle suburb of Jesmond, or prefer to stay in the city center and imbibe the culture when he becomes manager? That would be a question for another day.

When the takeover came it was as swift as it was unexpected. At least as swift and unexpected as anything can be that has rumbled on for 18 months. To me the $410 million deal to buy the club by a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund was dead in the water, dragged into the icy depths of Premier League testing by issues of directorial separation and broadcasting rights.

So, imagine my surprise last week when it all suddenly went through and I found myself subconsciously writing the words, “announce (footballer Kylian) Mbappe” on my Twitter feed. What can I say? Football is an unpredictable mistress.

Of course, now is the time for dreaming if you are a Newcastle United fan. We dream better than most because we have had little else to do for the past 52 years (the last time we won a major trophy).

To the uninitiated, supporting this team is not really something you choose to do. It is a gift of birth or comes by dint of location. It sounds cliche, but just as the stadium dominates the skyline of the city, so too does the football club the hearts and minds of the people. What happens here matters, and in a part of England so often deprived, a successful football team has the potential to make a difference.

For years I wore our lack of success like some sort of badge of honor. Anybody can follow Real Madrid, but you try sitting in the pouring rain watching your distinctly average team struggle to break down even the weakest of opposition. Then come back and do it all again, home and away, year-on-year. It might well be the football equivalent of self-flagellation, but I am fiercely proud to support this club and to stand with the thousands who have done the same for decades without any real reward.

I do, incidentally, consider myself to be a lucky Newcastle fan. I was there for the first transformative takeover in 1992, when local businessman Sir John Hall rescued the club from years of austerity. Languishing in the old second division (now Championship), Hall’s first big appointment was Kevin Keegan as manager. I remember the delirious excitement of it all, even though I could not quite fathom what supporting a winning football team might actually mean.

What followed were four-and-a-half swashbuckling seasons where Newcastle went from near certainties for relegation (again) to title challengers in the English top flight. It was an era when we became known as The Entertainers, of “don’t worry if they score three ’cos we’ll score four,” and it was glorious.

Even post-Keegan there was Tino Asprilla’s cartwheeling hattrick against Barcelona and Sir Bobby Robson’s pure passion for the black and white cause, Champions League adventures and big money signings. We still did not win anything, of course, but at least it was fun.

Then came Sports Direct supremo Mike Ashley and a second buyout of the club that was ... less exciting, shall we say?

In truth, I have felt a disconnection with my club for some time. But then 14 years of neglect will do that for you. The public relations gaffs, the questionable signings, and the sole aim of protecting an asset in the Premier League were just the finer details. When the end came, Newcastle United had almost been ground into dust, sandblasted by a lack of investment, care, and intent. A club whose major asset had always been its most loyal of supporters was seeing them leave in their droves, heartbreakingly cutting a cord that stretched generations.

But then, just as you think you are out, they pull you back in. A new set of custodians that make us, in balance-sheet terms at least at this point, the most powerful football club on the planet. I will level with you, it is discombobulating.

At this point we should probably discuss expectations. While supporters of other clubs often labor under the misapprehension that we expect to play for league titles and Champions League spots (an expectation that literally no Newcastle fan has, incidentally), I am willing to play it cool in terms of what we can achieve going forward.

Quite frankly, I imagine that constant success would be utterly overrated. Just stare into the half-glazed eyes of a Manchester City fan winning the Carabao Cup for the 18th time and tell me that is not true.

Anyway, football is not really about trophies, is it? It is about hope and pride. It is about the excitement that maybe this will be your day. That is a basic commodity Newcastle fans have been deprived of for 14 years.

It is worth remembering that the new owners have stated an intent to become part of the community at Newcastle. This is not just about success on the pitch, but also the long-term, wider regeneration of the area. In a place where more than 10,000 children live in poverty and that has one of the busiest food banks in England just two miles away from the stadium, the takeover of this football club has the power to change lives in more ways than one.

What happens next is anybody’s guess. But for the moment, Newcastle United supporters have earned the right to dream again. Maybe, just maybe, it is our turn to taste success?

Now, announce Mbappe.

Topics: Newcastle United Takeover Newcastle United Saudi Arabia English Premier League (EPL)

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach WAFF U23 Championship final

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach WAFF U23 Championship final
Updated 10 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach WAFF U23 Championship final

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach WAFF U23 Championship final
  • Win sees the host nation face Jordan in Tuesday’s finale
Updated 10 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia are through to the final of the WAFF U23 Championship after beating Iraq 1-0 in their last four clash at the Prince Fahd Bin Mohamed Stadium in Dammam.

The Young Falcons will now contest Tuesday’s final against Jordan, who beat Syria 5-2 in the other semifinal earlier on Sunday. The 11-team tournament was organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the West Asia Football federation.

The home team’s winner came four minutes into the second half from a header by Khalid Al-Ghannam, the 20-year-old Al-Nassr winger.

Saudi Arabia started the stronger of the two teams with Abdullah Al-Hamdan unsuccessfully calling for a penalty after being stopped by the Iraqi goalkeeper when through on goal.

With Iraq happy to defend deep, Saudi Arabia continued to dominate the match and could have scored from opportunities for Turki Al-Ammar, Al-Hamdan and Al-Ghannam, but the first half ended goalless.

After the restart, substitute Muhannad Al-Shanqti’s fine cross found Al-Ghannam who gave the hosts the lead.

Though Iraq almost equalized when Zidane Iqbal hit the post in the 62nd minute, Saudi Arabia saw out the rest of the match to reach the final.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to host first ever Ladies Day

DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to host first ever Ladies Day
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to host first ever Ladies Day

DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to host first ever Ladies Day
  • European Tour’s season-ending event takes place at Jumeirah Golf Estates Nov. 18-21
  • Event will host first ever Ladies Day on Friday, Nov. 19
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The DP World Tour Championship in Dubai will host its first ever Ladies Day on Nov. 19 organizers have announced.

Women attending the event at Jumeirah Golf Estates can look forward to a day of entertainment both on and off the golf course, including exclusive incentives and rewards throughout the day.

The DP World Tour Championship sees the highest ranked players on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai invited to contest the final event of the season, the $9 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, a Rolex Series event.

Tom Phillips, head of Middle East for the European Tour, said: “For more than a decade, spectators have been a key part in making the DP World Tour Championship a resounding success and with the return of fans this year, it is only apt to announce our first ever Ladies Day in the history of the tournament.

“Women’s golf is going from strength to strength and I’m confident that with the support of leading organizations and well-known individuals, it will provide a vibrant atmosphere off the course for the ladies while also inspiring them to play or watch the game.

“From competitions to golf clinics, as well as watching the world’s best golfers in action, ladies will have plenty to look forward to in what promises to be an unforgettable day out.”

There will also be a special ladies’ golf clinic run by Keke Strobach, a female teaching professional at the Peter Cowen Academy Dubai.

Running twice a day, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, the clinics will provide an opportunity for women at every level to learn the basics of the game with their efforts being rewarded with prizes. Ladies Day will also have a best dressed as judged by Neon Star competition.

The Race to Dubai is the season-long competition to crown the European Tour’s No. 1 player, with a list of champions since 2009 that includes multiple winners Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, and Lee Westwood.

Formerly known as the Order of Merit, points are accumulated based on a tournament points system with the winner awarded the prestigious Race to Dubai trophy at the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship.

Topics: golf DP World Tour Championship

Saudi face China, UAE must win: 5 things to look out for in Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Saudi face China, UAE must win: 5 things to look out for in Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
John Duerden

Saudi face China, UAE must win: 5 things to look out for in Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Saudi face China, UAE must win: 5 things to look out for in Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Herve Renard’s Saudi team could take big step toward World Cup with 3 points on Matchday 4
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
John Duerden

RIYADH: World Cup qualifiers are coming thick and fast at the moment and Tuesday brings six massive games in the Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2020.

It will be Matchday 4 out of 10, a time when groups are taking shape. There are already some must-win or at least must-not-lose games, and here are five things to look out for.

1. Concentration will be key in Jeddah

It is all very obvious but Saudi Arabia will kick themselves if after defeating Japan they go on to drop points against China.

The visitors arrived in Jeddah — staying at the same hotel as Japan where the Samurai Blue’s training schedule can still be seen on whiteboards around the building — on a high after defeating Vietnam in the 95th minute to pick up their first points of the stage. Getting one more in Jeddah would be a good result and keep hopes of third place alive.

Third spot is not on Saudi minds at the moment as they have won all three games so far and are looking in good shape for automatic qualification. The Chinese are going to sit back and look to counter, and they are not going to throw men forward — the first goal against Vietnam came from the first shot on target in the group stage.

So Saudi Arabia are going to have a lot of the ball and are not going to have to defend too much which makes concentration key. The defense needs to stay alert and especially watch Wu Lei, the Espanyol winger with an eye for goal.

2. Saudi Arabia’s left side will be crucial

China can be vulnerable down the right side, meaning that the Saudi left has a big part to play.

It is fortunate that Yasser Al-Shahrani is in such great form for club and country. The full-back was excellent against Japan in defense, and though he did not get forward as much as he usually does for Al-Hilal, he should be regarded as what he is: One of the best full-backs in Asia. There should be more chances to attack against China and some of his expert delivery into the penalty area could make the difference.

One of the few questions about the nature of what is an increasingly settled team is who plays in front of the 29-year-old? Against Japan, it was Abdulrahman Ghareeb who got the nod and the Al-Ahli star had a solid game and almost scored in the second half, though his finish lacked a little conviction. Abdulrahman Al-Aboud is the other option and has been in great form for Al-Ittihad though lacks international experience. It is a call that Renard needs to get right.

3. Time for Ali Mabkhout’s team-mates to step forward

Two points from three games is not the stuff that World Cup dreams are made of. The UAE are really going to have to up their game against Iraq in Dubai. It is a must-win for Bert van Marwijk if he wants one of those two automatic qualification spots. Already, the UAE are five points behind second-placed South Korea, but there is hope.

Korea are in Tehran, a place where they have never won, losing five and drawing two of their seven visits to the Iranian capital. The east Asians are not exactly in sparkling form at the moment, and it would be a surprise if they won at the Azadi Stadium. This means there is a chance for the UAE to get back within touching distance of the Taeguk Warriors ahead of November’s meeting.

Three points on Tuesday are essential then. Iraq are not going to come to Dubai and attack from the get-go. Clear chances will be hard to come by and the UAE need someone other than Ali Mabkhout, the scorer of the only goal in the three games so far, who can put the ball in the net.

4. Iraq need to show their ambition

Hiring Dick Advocaat does not seem to be working for Iraq. The 2007 Asian champions have yet to score a goal and have not looked like doing so very often. There have been concerns about the Dutchman’s team selections, the time he has actually spent watching Iraqi football, and whether his strict methods are suited to the team’s talented but inconsistent players.

Familiar faces such as Ali Adnan, who is currently without a club, and Humam Tariq have not been at their best and without their influence the team has been lacking in direction and conviction.

It remains to be seen if Advocaat can shake things up or whether he has any back-ups in mind. It also remains to be seen what Iraq’s ambitions are but hiring a big-name coach such as Advocaat suggests that the ambition is a place at the World Cup. If so, defeat in Dubai would be a huge blow. It is time for some more aggression.

5. Syria and Lebanon can kick start their campaign

This game between the two lowest-ranked teams in Group A should not be overlooked. For Lebanon, the stage is about getting as many points as possible and seeing where the team can finish.

While Lebanon will struggle to finish in third, Syria have more realistic ambitions and were not so far away from reaching Russia 2018 last time around. There is still talent in the team and the sight of Omar Al-Somah linking up with Omar Khribin in South Korea was a heartening one. Again, had Syria showed a little more ambition in east Asia then they may have come away with something.

Now comes a much shorter trip to Amman. It is time to start winning. The talent is there to challenge but there also has to be conviction.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

US Open champion Raducanu heading to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

US Open champion Raducanu heading to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

US Open champion Raducanu heading to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

US Open champion Raducanu heading to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship
  • The 18-year-old British sensation will take part in the 13th edition of the tournament on Dec. 16-18
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been announced as the first big name to be taking part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December.

The 18-year-old British sensation will head to the UAE capital for the the 13th edition of the tournament, which will take place at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City from Dec. 16-18.

“I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to play in the championship. I know the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the beginning of December, so I’m sure it’s going to be amazing there. I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer, both at the event and culturally,” said Raducanu.

The new British No. 1 and world No. 22 took the world by storm with her fairy-tale triumph at the US Open in September, setting a host of records at Flushing Meadows by becoming the first qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam in the Open era; the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004; and the first Briton to win a women’s Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at the 1977 Wimbledon championships.

“We have consistently set the bar high year-on-year with our line-up, to the point where fans expect the best. The return of the championship with fans was a milestone moment and we wanted to reward their loyalty with another unrivalled experience,” said John Lickrish, CEO of organizers Flash Entertainment.

“While working with Abu Dhabi government entities and key partners to ensure the championship’s safe return, we had our eyes on the in-form players in both the men’s and women’s games. Seeing Emma’s star rising with superb performances in the summer, and the fans’ reaction, we knew we had to bring her to Abu Dhabi, with her remarkable victory at the US Open reinforcing that decision.”

Raducanu will take to the court on day one of the three-day championship, with the women’s match taking place ahead of a series of elimination matches featuring six of the world’s best male tennis players.

“Emma and her opponent, who will be announced in coming days, will continue the legacy of the MWTC women’s match, which has a history of attracting the biggest names in some epic encounters,” Lickrish said.

“This year’s full line-up, to be announced in the weeks ahead, underlines Abu Dhabi’s capability to host world-class international events featuring global talent, in a safe and secure environment,” he added.

Topics: tennis Emma Raducanu Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Chennai Super Kings through to IPL final, beats Delhi Capitals in last-over drama

Chennai Super Kings through to IPL final, beats Delhi Capitals in last-over drama
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

Chennai Super Kings through to IPL final, beats Delhi Capitals in last-over drama

Chennai Super Kings through to IPL final, beats Delhi Capitals in last-over drama
  • Delhi Capitals will get another opportunity on Wednesday to qualify for Friday’s final
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings advanced to its ninth Indian Premier League final with two balls to spare on Sunday, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the playoffs.
Chasing Delhi’s 172-5, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (18 not out) led three-time champion Chennai to 173-6 in a dramatic last over when the skipper smashed three boundaries off Tom Curran (3-29).
“My innings was a crucial one,” Dhoni said. “I’ve not done a lot in the tournament … but wasn’t thinking too much. If you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up.”
Delhi, last year’s runner-up, had posted a decent score with Prithvi Shaw hitting a brisk 60 off 34 balls and captain Rishabh Pant making 51 not out off 35.
Delhi will get another opportunity on Wednesday to qualify for Friday’s final. It takes on the winner of Monday’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) seemed to have put Chennai’s chase on the right course with a dominating 110-run second-wicket stand before Delhi bounced back and claimed three wickets in the space of eight deliveries. Shreyas Iyer played a part in all three dismissals as he took smart catches to dismiss Uthappa and Shardul Thakur in Curran’s over, and then ran out Ambati Rayudu with a brilliant throw from the deep at the non-striker’s end.
Uthappa provided an ideal platform in the batting powerplay when he hit Avesh Khan for two sixes and two fours in the sixth over before Curran’s twin strikes in the 14th over gave Delhi some hope.
Gaikwad, who is only the second batter to score over 600 runs this season, hit five fours and two sixes but Axar Patel took a brilliant low catch in the deep which left Chennai needing 24 off the last 11 balls.
However, Pant took a chance with Curran in the last over instead of experienced Kagiso Rabada but Dhoni smacked the Englishman for three fours to finish off the game.
“Obviously it is very disappointing, and I can’t have enough words to describe how we are feeling,” Pant said as he defended his decision to give Curran the final over. “The score was decent, (but) they got off to a flier (and) that was the main difference.”

Topics: Cricket Indian Premier League

