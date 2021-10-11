You are here

  • Home
  • Iran: Europe must guarantee nuclear deal will be upheld

Iran: Europe must guarantee nuclear deal will be upheld

Iran: Europe must guarantee nuclear deal will be upheld
Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi, left, is accompanied by chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami during a visit to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. (Iranian Presidency via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pb6y8

Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Iran: Europe must guarantee nuclear deal will be upheld

Iran: Europe must guarantee nuclear deal will be upheld
  • ‘The European capitals, including Berlin, have been passive spectators’
  • Nuclear deal was concluded in 2015 with the US, UK, China, Russia, France and Germany
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday called on European countries to guarantee an existing nuclear deal that the parties are set to revisit during a planned resumption of talks in Vienna.
“The European capitals, including Berlin, have been passive spectators,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.
“We therefore expect all parties, when they arrive in Vienna, to know that they have no choice but to adhere to their obligations under the nuclear deal,” he said during his weekly news conference.
“They must give their clear assurance to the Islamic republic that this time, no party will violate the nuclear deal,” he continued.
The deal was concluded in 2015 with the US, UK, China, Russia, France and Germany and it offered Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for drastically limiting its nuclear program, while also placing it under UN supervision.
But the US unilaterally pulled out of the deal under Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions, prompting Tehran to gradually renege on its commitments.
Talks got underway in Vienna in April to revive the deal, but have been suspended since June, when Iran elected ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi as president, but Tehran said last week it expects talks to resume within days.
Khatibzadeh said German Chancellor “Angela Merkel and the European countries know that without Europe’s inaction, Trump would not have dared to withdraw from all the agreements or to violate the nuclear deal.”
During a visit to Israel, Merkel on Sunday called on Iran to immediately return to the talks.
“The message to Iran is unequivocal: return to the negotiating table immediately,” she said.
“There is no new text or deal being negotiated. It is simply a matter of technical talks to ensure the full implementation of the nuclear deal by all parties,” Khatibzadeh told reporters.
“The Vienna talks, I repeat, will take place and in the next days you will see more activity and diplomatic exchange around the nuclear deal,” he said.

Topics: Iran

Related

Update Blinken warns US getting ‘closer’ to giving up on Iran nuclear deal
Middle-East
Blinken warns US getting ‘closer’ to giving up on Iran nuclear deal
Iran's southern Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over a "technical fault" and will be reconnected to the grid and the issue will be resolved "in a few days", the country's atomic energy body said. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Suspected Iranian nuclear production plant hit by drones, Tehran claims ‘sabotage attack’

Tunisian prime minister names new government

Tunisian prime minister names new government
Updated 5 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisian prime minister names new government

Tunisian prime minister names new government
  • Appointment of a government has long been demanded by both domestic political players and foreign donors
Updated 5 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia named a new government on Monday, 11 weeks after President Kais Saied ousted the prime minister and suspended parliament to assume near total control in moves that his critics call a coup.

Prime Minister Najla Bouden, appointed by Saied last month, said the government’s main priority would be tackling corruption but though Tunisia faces a looming fiscal crisis, she did not mention any program of economic reforms.

“I am confident we will move from frustration to hope... I warn all who will threaten the state,” said Saied at the ceremony.

Bouden kept the interim finance and foreign ministers Saied had already installed, while naming Taoufik Charfeddine as interior minister.

The appointment of a government has long been demanded by both domestic political players and foreign donors, along with a clear declaration by Saied of a timeline to exit the crisis.

Saied’s moves have cast doubt on Tunisia’s democratic gains since its 2011 revolution that inspired the Arab spring, and have also delayed efforts to seek a financial rescue package from the International Monetary Fund.

Tunisia faces a rapidly looming crisis in public finances, and the IMF has previously indicated it will negotiate only on the basis of government proposals for credible reforms.

Bouden’s appointment prompted the biggest single-day gains for Tunisian bonds after Saied’s intervention, which had prompted a significant sell-off and added to the cost of insuring its debt.

Last month, Saied moved to cement his position, brushing aside most of the constitution to say he could rule by decree and make the government responsible to himself, rather than to parliament.

He had already installed several members of the new cabinet as acting ministers soon after his July intervention, as he purged numerous senior officials from the government, regional positions and the security forces.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied
Middle-East
Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied

Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians

Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians

Germany’s Merkel tells Israel not to ‘lose sight’ of deal with Palestinians
  • Angela Merkel’s support for a two-state solution has been one of the key disagreements with Israel’s leadership during her 16 years in office
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday implored Israel not to “lose sight” of the need to establish a Palestinian state, as she wrapped up a two-day farewell visit.
Merkel’s support for a two-state solution has been one of the key disagreements with Israel’s leadership during her 16 years in office, which were characterized by unwavering support for Israel.
Speaking at an Israeli think tank, Merkel welcomed the historic diplomatic agreements reached last year between Israel and four Arab countries — led by the United Arab Emirates. But she said the deals, known as the Abraham Accords, did not erase the need for Israel to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
“We must not lose sight of the right of the Palestinians to have a chance to live,” she said. “Therefore one should under no circumstances, even as it becomes more and more difficult because of the settlements, lose sight of the issue of a two-state solution,” Merkel told a panel at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.
Backers of the Abraham Accords, which were brokered by the Trump Administration, have praised them as breaking the long-standing belief that Israel could not forge ties with the Arab world before reaching an agreement with the Palestinians.
Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, a hard-liner who opposes a Palestinian state on Israeli-occupied lands, has ruled out peace talks with the Palestinians. Instead, he has advocated what he says is a more pragmatic approach of improving living conditions for the Palestinians as a way of lowering tensions. His government, a patchwork of dovish, nationalist and Arab parties that took office in June, so far has not announced any major changes in policy.
Merkel welcomed Bennett’s intentions but said such an approach would not be enough.
“I think that such a long-running issue (the conflict with the Palestinians) will not disappear from the agenda, even if there are improved relations with neighboring Arab states,” she said.
Throughout Merkel’s visit, she was welcomed as a “true friend” of Israel. Her agenda included meetings with Israeli leaders and a stop at Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem.
She repeatedly professed Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security and said she was confident that her country’s next government — to be determined in lengthy coalition talks following an inconclusive election last month — would take a similar stance.
A key issue on the agenda was Iran’s nuclear program. Germany was one of the world powers that negotiated the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.
The deal fell apart after then-President Donald Trump, with Israel’s support, withdrew in 2018. The Biden administration has been trying to revive that deal over Israeli objections.
Israel considers Iran its greatest enemy, citing the country’s military presence in neighboring Syria and its support for hostile militant groups across the region. It accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons — a charge Iran denies — and believes that international deal did not contain sufficient safeguards.
In the meantime, Iran has marched forward with its nuclear activities, such as increased uranium enrichment — a step that can move it closer to building a bomb.
Merkel said that disagreements among the world powers that negotiated the original deal have weakened their position and allowed Iran to buy time and expand its military activities across the region.
“Iran knows this, and therefore we face a very serious situation,” she said. She acknowledged that she does not have a solution, but called on key players, including Russia and China, to take a stronger public stance against Iran.
“The more countries make it clear that they don’t accept the ambitions and aggression of Iran, the better for the region,” she said.
Israel was formed in the wake of the Holocaust in 1948 and the two countries only established diplomatic ties in 1965. But over the decades, those ties have warmed and Germany is one of Israel’s closest and most important international allies and trade partners.
Merkel was scheduled to visit in August, but the trip was postponed after the crisis in Afghanistan in which the Taliban seized power. She then delayed the visit until after last month’s German election. She now remains in office in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed, a process that could take weeks or even months.

Topics: Angela Merkel Germany Israel Palestine Abraham Accords

Related

Update Israel security will remain priority, Germany’s Angela Merkel says on farewell tour
Middle-East
Israel security will remain priority, Germany’s Angela Merkel says on farewell tour
Merkel to visit Israel as her tenure nears end
Middle-East
Merkel to visit Israel as her tenure nears end

Expo 2020 Dubai reports more than 400,000 visits since Oct. 1

Expo 2020 Dubai reports more than 400,000 visits since Oct. 1
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai reports more than 400,000 visits since Oct. 1

Expo 2020 Dubai reports more than 400,000 visits since Oct. 1
  • One in every three visits has come from abroad, the Expo organizer said
  • Visitors to the global event could choose from multiple ticket options including Multi-Day and Season Passes
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai has reported 411,768 visits since the Arab world’s biggest event to date launched 10 days ago.
“Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening week has undoubtedly been a success. The numbers we are seeing are very encouraging and demonstrate the global desire for people to reconnect with each other and to imagine a better future,” Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, the Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions, said in a statement.
One in every three visits has come from abroad, the Expo organizer said, and expects that this this proportion would increase as international travel ramps up. The visitors belonged to 175 nationalities and not far off the 192 countries participating in the event, each with its own pavilion, the statement added.
“We are very happy with this wonderful turnout. The numbers achieved in the first ten days reflect the enthusiasm of the world to attend Expo 2020 Dubai. The coming days and weeks will be full of special events offering a visitor experience that will be rich, purposeful and entertaining, and we look forward to welcoming many more people from around the world,” according to Reem Al-Hashimy, the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Visitors to the global event could choose from multiple ticket options including Multi-Day and Season Passes, which were preferred by one in five visitors who have been to the Expo site.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

Oman pavilion receives over 100,000 visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai
Middle-East
Oman pavilion receives over 100,000 visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai
Historic Quran owned by US President Thomas Jefferson on display at Expo 2020 Dubai
Offbeat
Historic Quran owned by US President Thomas Jefferson on display at Expo 2020 Dubai

Iraq arrests Daesh finance chief wanted by US: Prime minister Al-Khadimi

Iraq arrests Daesh finance chief wanted by US: Prime minister Al-Khadimi
Updated 11 October 2021
AFP

Iraq arrests Daesh finance chief wanted by US: Prime minister Al-Khadimi

Iraq arrests Daesh finance chief wanted by US: Prime minister Al-Khadimi
  • Sami Jasim Al-Jaburi allegedly also served as a deputy to former Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
Updated 11 October 2021
AFP

BAGDHAD: Iraq has captured the alleged finance chief of the Daesh group, Sami Jasim Al-Jaburi, who was sought by the United States, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced Monday.

Jaburi, also the suspected former deputy to the late Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, was arrested by intelligence services “outside the borders” of Iraq, Kadhimi said on Twitter.

He did not specify the location but said Jaburi was captured in a “complex external operation.”

The US had offered a reward of up to $5 million for the capture of Jaburi.

The US Rewards for Justice program said Jaburi within Daesh had “reportedly served as the equivalent of ... finance minister, supervising the group’s revenue-generating operations from illicit sales of oil, gas, antiquities and minerals.”

In September 2015, the US Treasury Department labelled Jaburi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

Daesh took a third of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014.

Iraq’s government declared victory against the militants in late 2017 after a grinding military campaign backed by a US-led coalition.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in October 2019.

Topics: Daesh Iraq

Related

Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Daesh
World
Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Daesh
European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members
World
European countries repatriate, detain female Daesh members

Record low turnout in Iraq parliamentary election

Record low turnout in Iraq parliamentary election
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

Record low turnout in Iraq parliamentary election

Record low turnout in Iraq parliamentary election
  • Election was held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising
  • There was a marked reluctance among young Iraqis to get out and vote
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq saw a record low election turnout since the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, the independent body that oversees the election said Monday. The preliminary results signal widespread dissatisfaction and distrust in this weekend’s vote for a new parliament.
The election was held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the vote was marred by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the same young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and Iraq’s southern provinces in late 2019, calling for change and new elections.
The Independent High Electoral Commission on Monday said preliminary results show turnout from Sunday’s election was 41 percent. That’s down from 44 percent in the 2018 elections, which was an all-time low.
Tens of thousands of people protested in late 2019 and early 2020, and were met by security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas. More than 600 people were killed and thousands injured within just a few months.
Although authorities gave in and called the early elections, the death toll and the heavy-handed crackdown — as well as a string of targeted assassinations — prompted many protesters to later call for a boycott of the vote.
More definitive results were expected later Monday, but negotiations to choose a prime minister tasked with forming a government are expected to drag on for weeks or even months.
The election was the sixth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. Many were skeptical that independent candidates from the protest movement stood a chance against well-entrenched parties and politicians, many of them backed by powerful armed militias.
There was a marked reluctance among young Iraqis — the country’s largest demographic — to get out and vote. Many said the election would only bring back the same faces and parties responsible for the corruption and mismanagement that has plagued Iraq for decades. The problems have left the country with crumbling infrastructure, growing poverty and rising unemployment rates.
Groups drawn from Iraq’s majority Shiite Muslim factions were expected to come out on top, with a tight race expected between the country’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, and the Fatah Alliance, led by paramilitary leader Hadi Al-Ameri.
The Fatah Alliance is comprised of parties and affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly pro-Iran Shiite militias that rose to prominence during the war against the Sunni extremist Daesh group. It includes some of the most hard-line Iran-backed factions, such as the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq militia. Al-Sadr, a black-turbaned nationalist leader, is also close to Iran, but publicly rejects its political influence.
Under Iraq’s laws, the party that wins the most seats gets to choose the country’s next prime minister, but it’s unlikely any of the competing coalitions can secure a clear majority. That will require a lengthy process involving backroom negotiations to select a consensus prime minister and agree on a new coalition government.
Iraq’s current prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has played a key role as a mediator in the region’s crises, particularly between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia. Many in the region and beyond will be watching to see if he will secure a second term.
The new parliament will also elect Iraq’s next president.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Update Voters disillusioned by corruption boycott Iraq parliamentary elections video
Middle-East
Voters disillusioned by corruption boycott Iraq parliamentary elections
Special As election day unfolds Sunday, many young Iraqis still feel alienated from the political process and skeptical about meaningful change happening via the ballot box. (AFP/File Photo) graphic
Middle-East
Iraq’s young voters ponder how to effect meaningful change

Latest updates

Iran: Europe must guarantee nuclear deal will be upheld
Iran: Europe must guarantee nuclear deal will be upheld
‘Announce Mbappe’: How Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has left long-suffering supporter dreaming of happier days
‘Announce Mbappe’: How Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has left long-suffering supporter dreaming of happier days
Crude jumps on global energy crunch; U.S. oil at 7-year high
Crude jumps on global energy crunch; U.S. oil at 7-year high
Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach WAFF U23 Championship final
Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach WAFF U23 Championship final
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
the Facebook "like" sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.