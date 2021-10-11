You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8y26n

Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Low-income Saudi families are set to benefit from SR1.9 billion ($506 million) this October thanks to a government-backed welfare scheme.

The Hisab al-Muwaten program now provides financial support to 10.5 million people, according to figures released by the initiative.

 

Topics: Hisab al-Muwaten

Related

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017
Business & Economy
100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017
Foreign labourers work on the construction of new luxury houses in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
More than 45k Saudi families benefit from subsidized housing loans in Kingdom

White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters

White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters

White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House stands by its calls for oil-producing countries to "do more" to support the global economic recovery, an official said on Monday as crude prices hit multi-year peaks.

The administration official said they are closely monitoring the cost of oil and gasoline and are "using every tool at our disposal to address anti-competitive practices in U.S. and global energy markets to ensure reliable and stable energy markets." They have raised the concern at a senior level with several members of the OPEC+ alliance, according to the official.

Cryptocurrencies prices continue to rise: Market wrap

Cryptocurrencies prices continue to rise: Market wrap
Updated 11 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrencies prices continue to rise: Market wrap

Cryptocurrencies prices continue to rise: Market wrap
Updated 11 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 4.11 percent to $57,508.22 at 5:48 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,599.90, up 2.21 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Other crypto news:

Popular investor Michael Berry, the founder of private investment firm Scion Asset Management has commented on the shiba inu (SHIB) token as pointless and criticized its supply after the dogecoin rival cryptocurrency surged 230 percent over the past week.

"Just saying, one quadrillion seconds is about 32 million years. One quadrillion days is 2.7 trillion years, or all of time, from the beginning of the universe, multiplied by 71,000. In other words, pointless," Burry wrote.

Cryptocurrencies at airports

Travelers will be able to buy airline tickets in Venezuela using cryptocurrencies soon, according to statements made by Freddy Borges, who is the director of the Maiquetía International Airport.

The institution is adapting its payment system to receive some cryptocurrencies as payment for airline tickets and other services provided at the airport.

“We will activate a button for cryptocurrency payments in the airport platforms and commercial activities, in coordination with Sunacrip,” Borges said.

DeFi

Hester Peirce, a commissioner from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that truly decentralized projects pose a challenge to crypto regulation.

She also noted that decentralized finance inherently carries some capacity for self-regulation. “We need to take that into account as we design a regulatory system.”

"People shouldn’t assume that the SEC can only focus on one thing. The SEC has a lot of resources and can go after a lot of things simultaneously," Peirce said.

Mining

Mining equipment producer Bitmain has announced that it will no longer ship its products to mainland China.

The company said this is being done in response to Chinese local regulations, after a protracted crackdown on crypto mining operations in the country and the ban on all activities related to cryptocurrency.

"From Oct. 11, 2021, Antminer will stop shipping to mainland China," Bitmain said.

 

Topics: cryptocurrencies bitcoin

Related

Can the White House stop cryptocurrencies being used for cybercrime?
Business & Economy
Can the White House stop cryptocurrencies being used for cybercrime?
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap

Dubai’s non-oil sector growth slows; Jordan’s GDP jumps: Economic wrap

Dubai’s non-oil sector growth slows; Jordan’s GDP jumps: Economic wrap
Updated 11 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed
LAMYAA BAGAZI

Dubai’s non-oil sector growth slows; Jordan’s GDP jumps: Economic wrap

Dubai’s non-oil sector growth slows; Jordan’s GDP jumps: Economic wrap
Updated 11 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed LAMYAA BAGAZI

Dubai's non-oil sector saw a decline in September as its PMI decreased from 53.3 in August to 51.5. Weaker customer demand and a fall in orders contributed to this drop in activity.

However, business confidence received a boost in October due to the start of Expo 2020 and the event is also expected to generate higher sales.

Jordanian economy growth

Jordan’s GDP grew annually by 3.2 percent in the second quarter of 2021 up from 0.3 percent in the previous quarter, the Central Bank of Jordan said. This was in part due to a favorable base effect from the pandemic last year as GDP declined by 3.6 percent in Q2 2020. 

The construction and mining sectors led this jump in production as they rose by 5.7 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.

Scandinavian inflation mounts

Norway's annual inflation rate rose to 4.1 percent in September 2021 up from 3.4 percent in the previous month, official data revealed. This is the highest inflation rate since July 2016 and was driven mainly by hikes in the prices of housing, utilities and household equipment.

The Danish yearly inflation rate also reached 2.2 percent in September, a 9-year high. Data published by Statistics Denmark showed that the increase in inflation was fuelled by a massive 52.8 percent annual increase in gas prices as well as a 15.2 percent rise in electricity prices.

Turkey’s unemployment

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed that the country’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, at 12.1 percent. Job losses in the services sector were offset by hiring increases in the industry, agriculture and construction sectors.

Current accounts

Russia’s current account surplus reached a new record in the third quarter of 2021, valued at $40.8 billion compared to $3.9 billion in 3Q 2020. The Russian central bank’s preliminary estimates also revealed that the goods supply surplus rose to $56.8 billion in Q3 this year as exports soared by an annual rate of 70.8 percent. Oil products largely led this increase.

The current account of Turkey recorded a surplus in October for the first time in a year, Turkey’s central bank said. It stood at $0.53 billion in October up from a deficit of $4.1 billion in the same period last year. The services account surplus witnessed a rise from $1.8 billion last year to $4.1 billion this October.

Topics: #dubai #jordan

Related

World Bank upgrades Egypt’s GDP growth outlook
Business & Economy
World Bank upgrades Egypt’s GDP growth outlook
Global Debt to hit 260 percent of GDP by end of 2021 amid pandemic responses: S&P
Business & Economy
Global Debt to hit 260 percent of GDP by end of 2021 amid pandemic responses: S&P

Strong consumer appetite for digital banks in Saudi Arabia: Boston Consulting Group

Strong consumer appetite for digital banks in Saudi Arabia: Boston Consulting Group
Updated 11 October 2021
Roger Baird

Strong consumer appetite for digital banks in Saudi Arabia: Boston Consulting Group

Strong consumer appetite for digital banks in Saudi Arabia: Boston Consulting Group
Updated 11 October 2021
Roger Baird

More than half of Saudi Arabian consumers would have “no problem” moving banks as financial services competition intensifies amid the rise of digital lenders, according to a new survey.

Fifty-two percent of Saudis would be comfortable making the change, and 63 percent are actively looking for new lending offers, says US consulting firm Boston Consulting Group in its 2021 Consumer Sentiment Study in Banking report.

Customers say high street banks offer poor customer service, lower interest rates and limited products, the survey reported, which interviewed 2,000 people.

By contrast, consumers are impressed with the speed at which online accounts can be opened, their convenience and the range of loans and savings new banks offer over a smartphone.

BCG managing director Mustafa Bosca said: “With digital capabilities introducing consumers to new possibilities, the Saudi banking sector is witnessing more and more people proactively engage in multiple banking relationships.

“Demands and expectations are evolving, and we see that it is easier to switch banks with the simplicity of digital onboarding.”

Bosca added these trends “highlight the increasing level of competition across the national retail banking landscape, with many changing banks within the past year alone.”

In June, Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved licensing for two digital banks in the Kingdom, with total capital amounting to SR4 billion ($1.07 billion).

STC Pay will be converted into a local digital bank, STC bank, with a capital of SR2.5 billion ($667 million). Additionally, several companies and investors, led by Abdul Rahman bin Saad Al-Rashed and Sons Company, will establish a local digital bank — Saudi Digital Bank — to conduct banking business in the Kingdom, with capital of SR1.5 billion ($400 million).

These new lenders will attempt to eat market away share from the Kingdom’s largest banks, such as Saudi National Bank, Al Rajhi Bank and Samba.

The BCG research also showed that 49 percent of those surveyed changed banks in the last five years to look for “improved banking experiences”.

This contrasts sharply with the traditional model of retail banking where most customers stayed with the same bank for a lifetime.

Bank observers said this had been the case because most high street banks offer similar services, while switching lenders was complicated and ran the risk of missing direct debit payments.

However, the BCG report found that 88 percent of customers are now willing to open a digital-only bank account, and 79 percent of Saudis are willing to share their data in exchange for a better banking service.

This is higher than the 66 percent of European customers who were willing to share their data with new financial services firms.

In Europe, digital banks such as Revolut, N26 and Starling have added tens of millions of customers in a little over five years. However, they have found it hard to generate profits, because most customers use them as their secondary account keeping just a few hundred pounds in them a month to take advantage of additional services such as free travel money, or vouchers for high street stores.

This leaves European digital banks with reduced reserves of cash for lending.

However, BCG project leader Martin Blechta said that “the widespread appetite for digital banking services in the Saudi market is a trend almost certain to continue expanding.

“With these considerations in mind, the onus is on every bank to continue accelerating digital transformation and reimagine the customer journey.”

Blechta added: “Digital transformation acceleration has unquestionably set a new benchmark for retail banking incumbents. Customers seek convenience and personalised experiences through digital, and the majority will pursue alternatives should they encounter more attractive propositions.”

Customers were attracted to the speed and convenience of digital banking, but also liked the “innovative savings and investing” options the sector makes more easily available.

The report found 44 percent of those surveyed had invested or were planning to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Blechta said that all types of banks should “position themselves to remain competitive and accommodate consumer demands,” which should include “embedding new asset classes within investment portfolios and building new and innovative open banking use cases.”

Topics: online banking

Related

UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches
Business & Economy
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches
Esam Al-Nahdi,  founder and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s first and leading digital banking platform
Saudi Arabia
Esam Al-Nahdi,  founder and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s first and leading digital banking platform

Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts

Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts
Updated 11 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts

Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts
Updated 11 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul all share index was down 54 points on Monday, or 0.5 percent, closing at 11,512.11 points.

261 million of shares changed hands in 452.000 deals , with heavy trading in ACWA power, Al-Rajhi bank, and SABIC.

ACWA Power shares surged by 30 per cent on its market debut, and it led the total of 57 rising stocks.

NCB was down by 2.3 percent, with Almarai shares down by 2 percent continuing the seventh session of decline.

The biggest fallers were Siceo by 4.5 percent, Naseej by 4.4 percent, and Saudi Research and Media Group by 3.8 percent.

A total of SR46.9 million of stocks were traded on the parallel Nomu index, which was down by 32.39 points, closing at 22978.52 points.

8.6 million shares were traded, with a value of more than SR630 million.

Gasco stock prices rose by more than 5.5 percent, and the shares of Amana Insurance and Najran Cement recorded gains of more than 4 percent.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia ACWA

Related

Update ACWA Power's shares rise by 30% in debut on Tadawul, raising PIF market value
Business & Economy
ACWA Power's shares rise by 30% in debut on Tadawul, raising PIF market value

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia welcomes new Tunisian government
Saudi Arabia welcomes new Tunisian government
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years
White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters
White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices: Reuters
LuLu promotes reusable bags in breast cancer campaign
LuLu promotes reusable bags in breast cancer campaign
Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast
Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.