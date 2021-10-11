You are here

Saudi foreign minister holds bilateral talks on sidelines of Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic receives Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Guatemalan counterpart Pedro Brolo Vila in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Algerian Finance Minister Ayman Ben Abdul Rahman in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic receives Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA)
RIYADH: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Saudi Arabia for its international efforts in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and initiatives to distribute vaccines quickly to the most needy countries.
Vucic’s comments came during official talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday at the presidential palace in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Vucic and the Serbian government and people.
The two sides discussed the need to increase intra-regional investments, especially in the renewable energy and technology sectors, in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. They also spoke about the Kingdom’s international efforts to address and tackle the challenges of climate change and the crown prince’s Saudi and Middle East green initiatives that were announced in March.
They also reviewed relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and discussed strengthening aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Prince Faisal also met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Belgrade where they “reviewed the solid relations between the two countries and discussed strengthening aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields and ways to support and develop them,” the kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also discussed ways to intensify joint coordination to serve the interests of the two countries and regional and international developments.
Prince Faisal also held bilateral talks with Algerian Finance Minister Ayman Ben Abdul Rahman and his counterparts from Nicaragua, Venezuela and Guatemala on the sidelines of the summit.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday welcomed the formation of the Tunisian government and said it hopes the new government will achieve the aspirations of the Tunisian people toward prosperity and progress.
The Kingdom also affirmed its keenness on everything that would achieve the pillars of stability and development in Tunisia, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The new government that was announced by Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, who was appointed by President Kais Saied last month, was sworn in on Monday and included a record number of women.
Egypt also issued a similar statement welcoming the new government.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed three new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,748.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 58 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 547,649 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 132 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 23, followed by Jeddah with 10, and Buraidah, Makkah, Jazan and Shaqra confirmed two cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 52 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 536,678.
Over 43.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.


Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 1,304 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Sunday, identifying 109 violations. 
Al-Baha Municipality also carried out 3,787 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities and authorities closed 19 commercial outlets and issued fines to 17 others for breaching protocols.
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 238 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.86 million.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to discuss bilateral relations. 
During the call, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and opportunities to develop them in different fields to achieve the common interests of the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.
They also held talks on regional and international developments. 
Meanwhile, 10 Downing Street said that they agreed on the importance of G20 countries making substantive progress on climate change and reducing emissions ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow next month.
"The prime minister hoped to see a Net Zero commitment and an ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution from Saudi Arabia, noting the country’s recent leadership on addressing climate change," his office said.
They also discussed the opportunities for further boosting trade and investment between the UK and Saudi Arabia, ahead of next week’s Global Investment Summit in London. 
Johnson also welcomed the recent launch of a consultation on a UK-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement.
They agreed to continue working closely together on shared priorities in the coming weeks ahead of the G20 and COP summits, Downing Street added.

JEDDAH: Can’t be bothered going out to the movies? No worries … in Jeddah, the movies are coming to you — and you can even be in one.

The Red Sea International Film Festival has launched film screenings and masterclasses as part of a community program to educate Saudi film enthusiasts on acting, directing, and producing.

The program has been launched in four Jeddah neighborhoods, with six screenings a day of films including “The Book of Sun,” “Baghdad Messi” and “Bekas,” chosen for their appeal to younger viewers.

And the program is not just about watching movies. Six directors and three actors from around the Kingdom will conduct masterclasses, shooting a scene in front of a live audience — some of whom will be selected to take part, as extras or as part of the crew.

The aim is to make the film industry accessible to people of all ages, specifically targeting young Saudis to inspire the next generation of filmmakers who might otherwise not have considered a career in the industry, said Edouard Waintrop, the festival’s artistic director.

“Saudi Arabia is rife with untapped talent, and it is among our priorities to enable our local talents to fulfill their potential,” he said.

“We have taken the film industry to the streets of Jeddah in an effort to educate, empower and spark an interest in youth by giving them the tools to succeed, and fostering their talent.

“Red Sea International Film Festival aims to be a pioneer in Saudi Arabia and globally, not just for the festival activities, collaborations and competitions, but also for the impact we leave on future generations with our community outreach programs.”

The new program is called Cinema Al-Hara, which roughly translates to alley or lane, and will run until Oct. 30.

JEDDAH: Vaccines are key to increasing immunity against COVID-19 variants, even in those who had recovered from the disease, the Ministry of Health said Sunday. 

Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali began his regular press conference by clearing up the misconception that those who had recovered from COVID-19 could rely on the immunity gained from their initial infection.

“Given the current situation and the circulating variants, especially the delta variant, receiving a dose of the vaccine post-recovery provides a higher efficacy rate and a longer-lasting effect, higher protection from variants, decreases the chance of a secondary infection by more than half and provides better protection for the community,” he told the media.

He said it was important that recovered patients head to the nearest vaccine center to complete their vaccination program as they were not restricted by a time frame.

Appointments can be made through the Sehhaty app.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported a further 59 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 547,591 since the start of the pandemic.

It said there were 41 more recoveries, increasing this total to 536,626, while a further two coronavirus-related deaths pushed the death toll up to 8,745.

There are currently 2,220 active cases, 139 of which are in critical care.

Riyadh had 22 new cases, Jeddah had eight, while Makkah and Madinah had four new cases each.

There were 41,093 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted to more than 29.3 million since the start of the pandemic.

More than 43.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Kingdom since the beginning of the rollout last December, with 23.6 million people vaccinated so far. 

More are expected to complete their program as the country is clamping down and imposing stricter measures for entering public and private establishments.

More than 56 percent of the Kingdom’s population is fully immunized.

Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority spokesman, Saleh Ibrahim Al-Zuwayed, said at the same press conference that 90,720 field inspections had been carried out with just 145 violations reported last month.

He added that more than 750,000 people used different forms of transport in the Kingdom and that the authority, through its inspections of buses, taxis, trains, ferries and others, was ensuring all passengers and crew had completed their immunization course and were wearing masks at all times. The authority was also ensuring there was no more than 50 percent capacity and that social distancing was being adhered to.

Authorities have heightened efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

