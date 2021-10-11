Saudi foreign minister holds bilateral talks on sidelines of Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Serbia

RIYADH: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Saudi Arabia for its international efforts in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and initiatives to distribute vaccines quickly to the most needy countries.
Vucic’s comments came during official talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday at the presidential palace in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Vucic and the Serbian government and people.
The two sides discussed the need to increase intra-regional investments, especially in the renewable energy and technology sectors, in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. They also spoke about the Kingdom’s international efforts to address and tackle the challenges of climate change and the crown prince’s Saudi and Middle East green initiatives that were announced in March.
They also reviewed relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and discussed strengthening aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Prince Faisal also met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Belgrade where they “reviewed the solid relations between the two countries and discussed strengthening aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields and ways to support and develop them,” the kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also discussed ways to intensify joint coordination to serve the interests of the two countries and regional and international developments.
Prince Faisal also held bilateral talks with Algerian Finance Minister Ayman Ben Abdul Rahman and his counterparts from Nicaragua, Venezuela and Guatemala on the sidelines of the summit.
