You are here

  • Home
  • French firm Thales bags maintenance order for Dubai train line 

French firm Thales bags maintenance order for Dubai train line 

French firm Thales bags maintenance order for Dubai train line 
Thales has previously provided the Dubai metro with several technologies including automated fare collection systems, and security-related services. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ym79

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

French firm Thales bags maintenance order for Dubai train line 

French firm Thales bags maintenance order for Dubai train line 
  • The contract was awarded by French-Japanese consortium Keolis-MHI
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: French aerospace and defense provider Thales has signed a contract to maintain some signaling and communications equipment of Dubai Metro. 

The contract was awarded by French-Japanese consortium Keolis-MHI, which the Dubai transport authority picked to operate the emirate’s train lines in March this year for 15 years. 

Thales has previously provided the Dubai metro with several technologies including automated fare collection systems, and security-related services. 

Topics: Thales Dubai Metro Dubai train transportation

Related

Saudi Building Academy to be set up to educate, train on building code
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Building Academy to be set up to educate, train on building code
Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro
Business & Economy
Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro

Oil prices fell down on Tuesday from multi-year highs

Oil prices fell down on Tuesday from multi-year highs
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices fell down on Tuesday from multi-year highs

Oil prices fell down on Tuesday from multi-year highs
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Brent crude was down 6 cents at $83.59 a barrel at 0740 Riyadh time, after touching three-year highs on Monday on the way to a 1.5 percent advance.

U.S. oil fell 13 cents to $80.39 a barrel, having also gained 1.5 percent in the previous session, in which it reached the highest in around seven years.

Topics: Oil

Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi

Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi
Updated 11 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi

Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi
Updated 11 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's SEDCO Capital, a global Shariah-compliant and ethically led asset management and investment advisory firm, announced on Monday the launch of two new global passive equity funds in partnership with Amundi.

The two firms luanched SC Global Listed Infrastructure Equity Fund, with a size of US$ 69 million, and the SC Global Low Volatility Equity Fund, with a size of US$ 91 million, it said in a statement.

 

Saudi stock exchange announces ACWA Power’s ‘fast entry’ to main market on October 18

Saudi stock exchange announces ACWA Power’s ‘fast entry’ to main market on October 18
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange announces ACWA Power’s ‘fast entry’ to main market on October 18

Saudi stock exchange announces ACWA Power’s ‘fast entry’ to main market on October 18
  • ACWA is selling an 11.1 percent stake at SR56 ($14.93) per share, the top end of the offer range
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power will enter Saudi Arabia’s main market under the “fast entry methodology” from the start of trading on Monday, October 18.

It is also set to join the Utilities Industry Group Index, the Kingdom’s bourse Tadawul announced.

Riyadh-based ACWA, nearly half-owned by the Public Investment Fund, saw its shares jump by 30 percent on debut on Tadawul on Monday.

The market value of the company increased by $3 billion in the first few minutes of trading, Al-Arabiya reported.

ACWA is selling an 11.1 percent stake at SR56 ($14.93) per share, the top end of the offer range.

Topics: Saudi stock exchange Markets ACWA Power Tadawul IPO

Related

NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
Business & Economy
NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts
Business & Economy
Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts

NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief

NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
Updated 54 min 42 sec ago

NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief

NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
Updated 54 min 42 sec ago
DUBAI: ACWA Power, which debuted on Saudi Arabia’s stock market on Monday, expects to finalize in the first quarter of next year billions of dollars in financing for a green hydrogen joint venture at the planned futuristic city NEOM, ACWA’s CEO said.
The project, which will be equally owned by Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM, will produce green ammonia for export to global markets, with the first shipment expected from NEOM’s port in the first quarter of 2026.
“We have not actually finalized the group of banks yet, but we are very advanced in structuring and work is being done internally,” CEO Paddy Padmanathan told Reuters in an interview, adding the project was “on track.”
Roughly 20 percent of the $6.5 billion project will be funded with equity and the rest will be limited-recourse project finance, he said.
“We would very much like to make sure it’s sustainability-linked,” he added.
Reuters reported in January that the joint venture had hired financial firm Lazard to advise on the project.
ACWA Power is planning projects this year with a total investment cost of around $16 billion, Padmanathan said.
Some projects planned last year were pushed into this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with ACWA projects in 2020 totalling about $3.5 billion — missing a $10 billion target as a result of the pandemic’s impact.
ACWA Power, which operates in 13 countries, is bidding for renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan, Egypt, South Africa and Indonesia, as well as a large pipeline of projects in Saudi Arabia, the CEO said.
“We have got five projects that we have already bid for in Indonesia, where we know that we are the lowest-priced on them. We are waiting for the Indonesian government to move forward.”
Asked whether ACWA would maintain its Dubai “extended headquarters,” as it is referred to in the IPO’s prospectus, Padmanathan said Riyadh had always been its base.
Saudi Arabia said in February that from 2024, it would stop giving state contracts to companies that base their Middle East hubs in any other country in the region, which analysts saw as a challenge to Dubai’s dominance as a tourism and business hub.
“As we grew our international business, at that time, it made sense for us to also maintain that satellite office (in Dubai) for efficiency. In time to come, I can see that the Riyadh base will continue to grow much more significantly, simply because also the volume of activity,” he said.
“We have bought some land and we are looking at developing our own office space. We have been leasing.”

Poor countries’ debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank

Poor countries’ debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

Poor countries’ debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank

Poor countries’ debt rose 12% to record $860bn in 2020: World Bank
  • The report showed a dramatic increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low- and middle-income countries
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

The debt burden of the world’s low-income countries rose 12 percent to a record $860 billion in 2020 as countries responded to the COVID-19 crisis with massive fiscal, monetary, and financial stimulus packages, the World Bank said in a report released Monday.

World Bank President David Malpass said the report showed a dramatic increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low- and middle-income countries and called for urgent steps to help countries reach more sustainable debt levels.

“We need a comprehensive approach to the debt problem, including debt reduction, swifter restructuring and improved transparency,” Malpass said in a statement accompanying the new International Debt Statistics 2022 report.

“Sustainable debt levels are vital for economic recovery and poverty reduction,” he said.

The report said the external debt stocks of low- and middle-income countries combined rose 5.3 percent in 2020 to $8.7 trillion, affecting countries in all regions.

Topics: poverty world economy World Bank

Related

As Lebanese got poorer, politicians stowed wealth abroad
Middle-East
As Lebanese got poorer, politicians stowed wealth abroad
World Bank upgrades Egypt’s GDP growth outlook
Business & Economy
World Bank upgrades Egypt’s GDP growth outlook

Latest updates

French firm Thales bags maintenance order for Dubai train line 
French firm Thales bags maintenance order for Dubai train line 
Oil prices fell down on Tuesday from multi-year highs
Oil prices fell down on Tuesday from multi-year highs
Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi
Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi
Top-seeded Medvedev wins, Pliskova upset at Indian Wells
Top-seeded Medvedev wins, Pliskova upset at Indian Wells
Saudi stock exchange announces ACWA Power’s ‘fast entry’ to main market on October 18
Saudi stock exchange announces ACWA Power’s ‘fast entry’ to main market on October 18

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.