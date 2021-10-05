You are here

  Saudi Building Academy to be set up to educate, train on building code

Saudi Building Academy to be set up to educate, train on building code

Saudi Building Academy to be set up to educate, train on building code
The academy’s mandate includes safe design, building code awareness, and implementation. (Shutterstock)
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Building Academy to be set up to educate, train on building code

Saudi Building Academy to be set up to educate, train on building code
  • The academy will educate people through training programs, diploma courses, conferences, workshops and media campaigns.
RIYADH: Training courses in building code design and the operation of safety solutions, set up by the Saudi Building Code National Committee, will further enhance building code conduct through a newly established academy.
Speaking on the second day of the Saudi International Conference for Industrial Safety and Loss Prevention at a safe design and building code session, Saad Saleh bin Shuail, secretary-general of the Saudi Building Code National Committee, said the Saudi Arabian Building Academy is set to foster safety awareness.
Bin Shuail told Arab News: “The academy is planned to be set up within one year. The Saudi Building Code Committee will establish the SBA in line with the Vision 2030 program.
“This academy will provide training for inspection, training for design, and collaborate for research on new technologies and also reviewing the building code, and the projects.”
The academy’s mandate includes safe design, building code awareness, implementation, and educating people on safety and loss prevention through the building code’s successful implementation.
Fostering awareness on safe design is the main objective of the academy, as it aims to increase the knowledge of contractors so that the standard building code is applied, Bin Shuail added.
The academy, he said, will educate people through training programs, diploma courses, conferences, workshops and media campaigns.
The SBC is a set of legal, administrative and technical regulations and requirements that specify the minimum construction standard for buildings in the Kingdom to ensure public safety and health.
The codes apply to all construction works in the public and private sectors, whether new buildings — including their design, execution, operation, maintenance and any changes — or existing ones that undergo renovation or expansion work.
Anas Al-Zaid, MENA region director at the National Fire Protection Association, told the session that the building code is clear and there is no confusion — the problem is implementation. He underscored the need to educate contractors and other concerned people.
Jamal Al-Ghamdi, safety director at Sadara, said that training, education and better communication are three key elements for safety. He also underscored the importance of newer technologies in safe design and building projects.
The four-day Saudi International Conference for Industrial Safety and Loss Prevention, held under the patronage of Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, chairman of the High Commission for Industrial Security, opened on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. It covers essential aspects of industrial safety and loss prevention, primarily related to critical industries such as oil, gas, minerals, petrochemicals, and chemicals.
Khaled Sulaiman, director of safety at Ma’aden, told Arab News: “This conference reflects how the Kingdom’s leadership is working to improve safety and prevent accidents. We at Ma’aden believe that taking part in the conference reflects our commitment to safety and loss prevention, as well as sharing knowledge and exchange of expertise.”
Qusay Al-Abdulkarim, director of marketing and corporate communications at the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technical Zones, known as Modon, said the organization is keen to enhance cooperation with its local and international partners.
He noted that this conference is an excellent opportunity to showcase Modon’s system of administrative safety, protection against fire, and preventive and awareness efforts. He added that the qualitative services system that Modon uses, including the emergency response plan and crisis and catastrophe administration strategy, provides ease of business within a safe and intelligent investment environment, according to the best quality standards adopted locally and internationally.
He said that Modon had established a safety and vocational health “Safety Management System” to enhance performance and operation levels, increase security and safety, and prevent fires in industrial cities.

