Netflix launches Palestinian Stories collection with award-winning films
The collection includes a lineup of award-winning films that are either made by Palestinian filmmakers or feature Palestinian stories. (Supplied)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Netflix launches Palestinian Stories collection with award-winning films
  The entertainment company will launch a collection of 32 films including titles such as "A Man Returned" and "The Crossing"
DUBAI: Netflix will launch a Palestinian Stories collection on Oct. 14, showcasing films from some of the Arab world’s finest filmmakers.

Available in markets around the world, the collection includes a lineup of award-winning films that are either made by Palestinian filmmakers or feature Palestinian stories. At launch, the collection will include 32 films with more to be added over the next few weeks.

Featuring the works of critically acclaimed directors such as Annemarie Jacir, Mai Masri, Mahdi Fleifel, Susan Youssef, May Odeh and Farah Nabulsi, the collection is a tribute to the creativity and passion of the Arab film industry as Netflix continues to invest in stories from the Arab world.

Last year, Netflix struck a five-year exclusive partnership with Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott to produce Saudi-focused shows and films.

It also partnered with Saudi Arabian production and financing group Telfaz11 to produce eight new films, after the success of a collaboration between Telfaz11 and Netflix on the award-winning collection of short films “Six Windows in the Desert.”

“The diversification of our content sits close to my heart as Netflix works to become the home of Arabic cinema, a place where anyone in the world can access great Arab stories,” said Nuha El Tayeb, director, content acquisitions, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, at Netflix.

“We believe that great stories travel beyond their place of origin, are told in different languages and enjoyed by people from all walks of life and, with the Palestinian Stories collection, we hope to amplify these beautiful stories to a global audience,” she said.

The collection includes films such as Annemarie Jacir’s “Like 20 Impossibles,” which was the first short film from the Arab world to premiere in Cannes and went on to become a national finalist for the Academy Awards as well as winning best film at Palm Springs, Chicago, IFP/New York, Nantucket, and Mannheim-Heidelberg film festivals; Elia Suleiman’s “Divine Intervention,” which secured two wins and a nomination at Cannes, while “3000 Nights” by Mai Masri won the jury prize at the 2016 International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights.

“I’m glad to finally have alternative Palestinian films accessible to wide audiences through Netflix. We all in the Palestinian film industry have been eager to share our narrative with the world through our authentic creative productions as an alternative to news reporting,” said May Odeh, director of “The Crossing.”

Some of the films, such as “Present,” “Pomegranate and Myrrh,” and “It Must Be Heaven,” are already on Netflix but will now be hosted under the Palestinian Stories collection.

The majority of the titles will stream globally, and all films will include subtitles relevant to the country where they are being streamed.

Updated 11 October 2021
AP

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

the Facebook "like" sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging” teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that’s not conducive to their well-being.
The Menlo Park, California-based Facebook is also planning to introduce new controls for adults of teens on an optional basis so that parents or guardians can supervise what their teens are doing online. These initiatives come after Facebook announced late last month that it was pausing work on its Instagram for Kids project. But critics say the plan lacks details and they are skeptical that the new features would be effective.
The new controls were outlined on Sunday by Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs, who made the rounds on various Sunday news shows including CNN’s “State of the Union” and ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” where he was grilled about Facebook’s use of algorithms as well as its role in spreading harmful misinformation ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
“We are constantly iterating in order to improve our products,” Clegg told Dana Bash on “State of the Union” Sunday. “We cannot, with a wave of the wand, make everyone’s life perfect. What we can do is improve our products, so that our products are as safe and as enjoyable to use.”
Clegg said that Facebook has invested $13 billion over the past few years in making sure to keep the platform safe and that the company has 40,000 people working on these issues. And while Clegg said that Facebook has done its best to keep harmful content out of its platforms, he says he was open for more regulation and oversight.
“We need greater transparency,” he told CNN’s Bash. He noted that the systems that Facebook has in place should be held to account, if necessary, by regulation so that “people can match what our systems say they’re supposed to do from what actually happens.”
The flurry of interviews came after whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former data scientist with Facebook, went before Congress last week to accuse the social media platform of failing to make changes to Instagram after internal research showed apparent harm to some teens and of being dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation. Haugen’s accusations were supported by tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company’s civic integrity unit.
Josh Golin, executive director of Fairplay, a watchdog for the children and media marketing industry, said that he doesn’t think introducing controls to help parents supervise teens would be effective since many teens set up secret accounts any way. He was also dubious about how effective nudging teens to take a break or move away from harmful content would be. He noted Facebook needs to show exactly how they would implement it and offer research that shows these tools are effective.
“There is tremendous reason to be skeptical,” he said. He added that regulators need to restrict what Facebook does with its algorithms.
He said he also believes that Facebook should cancel its Instagram project for kids.
When Clegg was grilled by both Bash and Stephanopoulos in separate interviews about the use of algorithms in amplifying misinformation ahead of Jan. 6 riots, he responded that if Facebook removed the algorithms people would see more, not less hate speech, and more, not less, misinformation.
Clegg told both hosts that the algorithms serve as “giant spam filters.”
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, told Bash in a separate interview Sunday that it’s time to update children’s privacy laws and offer more transparency in the use of algorithms.
“I appreciate that he is willing to talk about things, but I believe the time for conversation is done,” said Klobuchar, referring to Clegg’s plan. “The time for action is now.”

Duterte spokesman congratulates critic Maria Ressa on Nobel Prize win

Duterte spokesman congratulates critic Maria Ressa on Nobel Prize win
Updated 11 October 2021
Ellie Aben

Duterte spokesman congratulates critic Maria Ressa on Nobel Prize win

Duterte spokesman congratulates critic Maria Ressa on Nobel Prize win
  • Ressa is a co-founder of digital news outlet Rappler, known for its tough scrutiny of the president
Updated 11 October 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, congratulated journalist Maria Ressa on winning this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on Monday, which, he said, proves press freedom is alive and well in the country.

Ressa, a co-founder of Rappler, a digital news outlet for investigative journalism known for its tough scrutiny of Duterte, was awarded the prize together with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov on Friday for “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.”

The prize’s committee cited Ressa’s work and criticism of the Duterte regime’s “controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign,” which since 2016 has led to the deaths of over 12,000 Filipinos, mostly urban poor, according to Human Rights Watch estimates.

“We congratulate Maria Ressa for being the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize,” Roque said in a press briefing. “As of now, press freedom is alive and the proof is  the Nobel Prize given to Maria Ressa.”

He added a barb, however, suggesting that in the Philippines Ressa was a convicted felon and had questions to answer over her past conduct.

In June last year, Ressa was found guilty of cyber libel by a Manila court in a case that was seen as a test of the country’s press freedom. Ressa denied the charges.

She is also facing a series of other cases, which she says are politically motivated.

“It is true that there are individuals who feel that Maria Ressa still has to clear her name before our courts, as in fact, she’s a convicted felon for cyber libel in the Philippines, and she faces other cases in the Philippines,” Roque said. “That’s for the courts to decide.”

Roque also referred to a comment made by National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose — one of the country’s most widely read authors — who, after Ressa’s win, said “the Philippine press is alive and well not because of Maria Ressa,” and added that no writers were in jail in the country.

“Let’s just say Malacañang agrees with our national artist,” Roque said. “Everyone knows, no one has ever been censored in the Philippines.”

Various other politicians, meanwhile, lauded Ressa for her win, with some suggesting she should be officially recognized by the Philippines.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Ressa “automatically qualified to receive the Senate Medal of Excellence, ”the highest award given by the chamber.

“Ressa deserves our congratulations for being one of the awardees of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize — the first Filipino to have this distinction,” Opposition Senator Panfilo Lacson said.

“But more than the prestige that comes with the award, is the responsibility of continuing to uphold the freedom of expression — the reason for the award. It is hoped that the Nobel Peace Prize will further inspire the responsible practice of journalism for the good of all.”

