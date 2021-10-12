Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

You are here

A strong earthquake jolted the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday, three weeks after another temblor killed a man and damaged hundreds of buildings. (Shutterstock)
Updated 32 sec ago
AP

  • Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the undersea earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred at 12:24 pm local time
  • Authorities reported a swell in the sea level around the eastern Cretan port of Lerapetra
ATHENS, Greece: A strong earthquake jolted the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday, three weeks after another temblor killed a man and damaged hundreds of buildings.
The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the undersea earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred at 12:24 p.m. local time (9:24 a.m. GMT) off the island’s eastern coast.
It was felt as far as the coast of Turkey and on Cyprus, more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) to the east, authorities said.
Magnitude 4.1 and 4.6 quakes that were believed to be aftershocks took place minutes later, the institute in Athens said. Authorities reported a swell in the sea level around the eastern Cretan port of Lerapetra and advised residents to stay away from the coast.
There were no reports of serious damage or injuries, but a small church near the epicenter that was empty at the time of the quake partially collapsed. Authorities said police and fire crews were checking remote villages in eastern Crete.
“The quake was felt all over the island, and it did cause concern because we are still feeling the aftershocks from the previous quake,” Crete’s deputy regional governor, Yiannis Leondarakis, told Greece’s state-run radio.
Witnesses said residents of the island’s largest city, Heraklion, went outdoors when the quake struck, while students at many schools on the island gathered outside their classrooms.
Hundreds of people from villages south of Heraklion remain homeless following a 5.8-magnitude quake that struck on Sept. 27. A man was killed while carrying out restoration work at a church that was damaged in the area. Residents whose homes were damaged were moved to hotels and tents set up by the army.
Leondarakis said of Tuesday’s earthquake: “Fortunately, there does not appear to be any serious damage despite the fact that it was a strong event and occurred at a shallow depth.”
The quake also shook nearby Greek islands to the east of Crete, including Karpathos, Kassos. Officials on Karpathos told The Associated Press they had received no reports of serious damage.

Topics: earthquake Greece Crete

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit
  • Summit will be held behind closed doors but a press conference will be held afterwards
  • Afghanistan’s economy remains in a parlous state with international aid cut off
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

ROME: G20 leaders will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan, with the Italy-hosted talks focused on the humanitarian and security situation following the takeover by the Taliban.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the rotating G20 presidency, has been pushing to widen the global discussion on Afghanistan to countries including Russia and China.
It was not clear if all the leaders of the G20 economic powers, which include the United States, EU, China, Turkey, Russia and Saudi Arabia among others, would join Tuesday’s meeting.
But an Italian government official said it would be “mostly heads of state and government.”
The summit will be held behind closed doors but Draghi will hold a press conference afterwards.
The hard-line Islamist Taliban returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war.
Afghanistan’s economy remains in a parlous state with international aid cut off, food prices rising and unemployment spiking.
Announcing the meeting last month, the Italian premier said it would address what he said was the risk of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan.
Draghi, whose country was part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, said leaders would also look at measures the international community can take “to stop Afghanistan from again becoming a hotbed of international terrorism.”
The Taliban regime, still yet to be recognized as a legitimate government by any other country, is itself facing a threat from the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), who have launched a series of deadly attacks.

Topics: Afghanistan G20

Kim Jong Un vows to build ‘invincible’ North Korean military while slamming US

Kim Jong Un vows to build ‘invincible’ North Korean military while slamming US
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

Kim Jong Un vows to build ‘invincible’ North Korean military while slamming US

Kim Jong Un vows to build ‘invincible’ North Korean military while slamming US
  • Kim Jong Un: ‘The US is continuing to create tensions in the region with its wrong judgments and actions’
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed powerful missiles developed to launch nuclear strikes on the US mainland, as he vowed to build an “invincible” military to cope with what he called persistent US hostility, state media reported Tuesday.
In an apparent continued effort to drive a wedge between Washington and Seoul, Kim also used his speech at a rare exhibition of weapons systems Monday to stress that his military might isn’t targeted at South Korea and that there shouldn’t be another war pitting Korean people against each other.
“The US has frequently signaled it’s not hostile to our state, but there is no action-based evidence to make us believe that they are not hostile,” Kim said Monday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. “The US is continuing to create tensions in the region with its wrong judgments and actions.”
Calling the United States a “source” of instability on the Korean Peninsula, Kim said his country’s most important objective is possessing an “invincible military capability” that no one can dare challenge.
The exhibition, which KCNA says was meant to mark the 76th birthday of the ruling Workers’ Party on Sunday, was the first of its kind since Kim took power in late 2011, according to Seoul officials. North Korean photos showed Kim, clad in a dark suit, walking on a red carpet lined with big missiles mounted on trucks, passing by a multiple rocket launch system and watching jets flying in a formation.
The exhibition featured an array of newly developed weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles North Korea has already test-launched or displayed during military parades in recent years, experts say.
Yang Wook, a military expert who teaches at South Korea’s Hannam University, said the weapons in the photos include what appears to be a new ICBM that North Korea disclosed during a military parade last year but hasn’t test-fired, Yang said. That missile mounted on an 11-axel launch vehicle during the parade is considered to be the North’s biggest-yet ICBM.
Other weapons on display were another ICBM that North Korea tested in 2017; ballistic missiles that can be fired from submarines or a train; solid-fueled, short-range missiles; and a developmental hypersonic missile that had its first test-flight last month, said Lee Choon Geun, a missile expert at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.
“Basically, North Korea wants to send this message: ‘We’ll continue to develop new weapons and arm ourselves with nuclear force, so don’t slap sanctions with these as we can’t agree on the double standards,’” Yang said.
Seoul’s Defense Ministry said South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analyzing the North Korean weapons displayed but didn’t elaborate.
In recent weeks North Korea has sent mixed signals toward its rivals, as it resumed its missile tests after a six-month hiatus but offered conditional talks with South Korea.
During his exhibition speech, Kim accused South Korea of hypocrisy because it criticizes North Korea’s weapons development as provocations while spending heavily to increase its own military capabilities. But he still said his military doesn’t target South Korea.
“I say once again that South Korea isn’t the one that our military forces have to fight against,” Kim said. “Surely, we aren’t strengthening our defense capability because of South Korea. We shouldn’t repeat a horrible history of compatriots using force against each other.”
Some experts say North Korea is attempting to use South Korea’s desire to improve ties to pressure it to convince the United States to relax punishing economic sanctions on the North and make other concessions.
North Korea has long sought improved ties with the United States because it wants sanctions relief and a better security environment to focus on reviving its moribund economy. The high-stakes diplomacy between the countries fell apart in early 2019 after the Americans rejected North Korea’s calls for extensive sanctions relief in return for partial disarmament steps.
The United States has recently repeatedly offered talks with North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions. Kim has called such an offer “cunning” attempt to conceal US hostility against North Korea, as he wants Washington to ease the sanctions or suspend its regular military drills with Seoul first before the talks can resume.
Despite its recent missile tests, Kim still maintains a 2018 self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile tests directly targeting the American homeland, a sign that he still wants to keep alive chances for future talks with Washington.

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un

Under-pressure Taliban meet EU-US delegation in push for support

Under-pressure Taliban meet EU-US delegation in push for support
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

Under-pressure Taliban meet EU-US delegation in push for support

Under-pressure Taliban meet EU-US delegation in push for support
  • Direct talks in Doha were facilitated by Qatar which has long hosted a Taliban political office
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

DOHA: The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint EU-US delegation Tuesday in Qatar as the hard-line Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support.
Afghanistan’s new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war.
UN chief Antonio Guterres urged the world to donate to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban’s “broken” promises to Afghan women and girls.
The direct talks in Doha were facilitated by Qatar which has long hosted a Taliban political office.
EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the meeting would “allow the US and European side to address issues” including free passage for people wanting to leave, access for humanitarian aid, respect for the rights of women and preventing Afghanistan becoming a haven for “terrorist” groups.
“This is an informal exchange at technical level. It does not constitute recognition of the ‘interim government’,” she said.
The Taliban badly need assistance as Afghanistan’s economy is in a parlous state with international aid cut off, food prices rising and unemployment spiking.
The regime, still yet to be recognized as a legitimate government by any other country, is also facing a security threat from the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group, who have launched a series of deadly attacks.
“We want positive relationships with the whole world,” the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at an earlier event in Qatar.
“We believe in balanced international relations. We believe such a balanced relationship can save Afghanistan from instability,” said Muttaqi, who led the Taliban delegation Saturday for the first in-person talks with US officials since the American pullout.
Ahead of Tuesday’s talks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc was looking to bolster its direct aid to the Afghan people in an effort to stave off “collapse.”
“We cannot ‘wait and see’. We need to act, and act quickly,” Borrell said after discussions with EU development ministers.
The international community is facing a tough balancing act trying to get urgently needed aid to Afghans without endorsing Taliban rule.
G20 leaders were to hold a virtual summit on Tuesday to discuss the humanitarian and security situation following the Taliban takeover.
It was not clear if all the leaders of the G20 economic powers, which include the United States, EU, China, Turkey, Russia and Saudi Arabia among others, would join the meeting organized by Italy.
But an Italian government official said it would be “mostly heads of state and government.”
Guterres underscored discontent with the Taliban over its treatment of women despite vows it would not repeat its earlier hard-line rule.
“I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken,” he told reporters Monday.
Afghanistan’s boys were allowed to return to secondary schools three weeks ago, but girls have been told to stay at home along with women teachers in much of the country, though they can attend primary school.
Asked about the exclusion of girls, Muttaqi said schools had been closed because of COVID-19 — a threat he said had lessened.
“COVID... has been controlled and incidences are very few, and with the reduction of that risk, opening of schools has already started and every day it is increasing,” he said.
Muttaqi also insisted there was no discrimination against the Shiite community and claimed that IS-K was being tamed.
“Whatever preparations they had made have been neutralized 98 percent,” he said.
IS-K claimed a bombing of a Shiite mosque that killed more than 60 people on Friday, the deadliest attack since the US pullout.
Underlining the shaky security situation, the US and Britain warned their citizens on Monday to avoid hotels in Afghanistan.
Spain was to organize a second evacuation flight for Afghans Tuesday after flying 84 from Pakistan to a base near Madrid on Monday.
Madrid evacuated more than 2,000 people, most of them Afghans who had worked for Spain and their families, during the Western withdrawal from Kabul in August but the flights had to stop once the last American troops left.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines

Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines

Nine dead as heavy rains lash the Philippines
  • Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu drenched swathes of the most populous island of Luzon
  • The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

MANILA: At least nine people were killed and 11 others were missing after heavy rain across the Philippines flooded villages and triggered landslides, authorities said Tuesday.
Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu drenched swathes of the most populous island of Luzon on Monday as it swept across the archipelago nation toward the South China Sea.
Four people were killed in landslides in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet, and one person drowned in the coastal province of Cagayan, the national disaster agency said.
Seven people were missing on Luzon island.
“Eleven municipalities were flooded but it subsided this morning,” Cagayan provincial information officer Rogelio Sending said.
Major highways and bridges were flooded, he said, but the water was retreating Tuesday.
The storm intensified the southwest monsoon, sparking a flash flood in a village in the western island province of Palawan, leaving four people dead and the same number missing.
“Around seven to eight barangays (villages) are still flooded... due to clogged drainage or lack of drainage,” said Earl Timbancaya, a disaster officer in the city of Puerto Princesa on Palawan.
“But it’s subsiding now.”
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.
Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Topics: Philippines

Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces

Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces

Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: Ethiopia’s national army launched a ground offensive against forces from the rebellious northern region of Tigray on Monday, the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, said.
Getachew Reda, the front’s spokesperson, said that the army, alongside forces from the northern Amhara region, had launched the offensive on Monday morning.
“On the morning of Oct.11, the Ethiopian military with the support of Amhara special forces launched coordinated offensives on all fronts,” the office Reda heads said in a statement.
Reda said there was fighting in Amhara region’s Wegeltena, Wurgessa and Haro towns, and that the forces were using heavy artillery, fighter jets, drones, tanks and rockets to attack.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokesperson, or from military spokespeople on the matter.
Last week, Reda had said airstrikes against the Tigrayan forces in Amhara had increased in what he described as the lead-up to a ground offensive by the Ethiopian military and its allies.
The fighting since November 2020 has displaced millions of people and forced hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans into famine — a situation the UN has blamed on a government blockade. The government denies it is blocking aid.
Tigrayan forces retook most of the Tigray region at the end of June, and then pushed into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, forcing hundreds of thousands of people there to flee their homes.
Around 5.2 million people in Tigray and another 1.7 million people in Afar and Amhara are dependent on food aid.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

