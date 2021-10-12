New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 

RIYADH: Dentists and pharmacists in Saudi Arabia will get a minimum wage of SR7,000 as part of the ‘Saudization’ of the sector, according to a ministerial decree issued today.
Both professions have witnessed a 30 percent localization rate following the Saudization program, with over 3,900 Saudis working in dentistry and over 8,150 Saudis in pharmacy.
The decision comes into force from April 11, 2022 and will be applied to all private sector establishments operating in the Kingdom.
This move is part of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's goal to provide stimulating, productive and stable job opportunities for citizens of both genders, and to raise their participation in the labor market.