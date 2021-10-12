You are here

  • Home
  • G20 leaders ‘laser-focused’ on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

G20 leaders ‘laser-focused’ on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4g8t

Updated 12 sec ago
Agencies

G20 leaders ‘laser-focused’ on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The G20 leaders also discussed the need to provide safe passage for foreign nationals and “Afghan partners” out of the country
Updated 12 sec ago
Agencies

WASHINGTON D.C.: G20 leaders holding a virtual summit on Afghanistan Tuesday are “laser-focused” on keeping the Taliban-ruled country from becoming a militant haven and on providing humanitarian aid, says a US readout on the meeting.

Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden, joined by representatives of the United Nations and key intermediary Qatar, “discussed the critical need to maintain a laser-focus on our enduring counterterrorism efforts, including against threats from ISIS-K,” a White House statement said.

It was referring to Daesh's offshoot in the region, a bitter rival of the Taliban that has staged a series of deadly attacks of late as it tries to destabilize the country's new rulers.

It claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 55 people last week in a Shiite mosque.

The G20 leaders also discussed the need to provide safe passage for foreign nationals and “Afghan partners” with documentation who hope to leave Afghanistan, the US readout said.

The leaders also reaffirmed a commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, and “to promote fundamental human rights for all Afghans, including women, girls, and members of minority groups.”

The US -- which completed a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August -- remains committed to “using diplomatic, humanitarian, and economic means to address the situation in Afghanistan and support the Afghan people.”

The G20 needs to maintain contact with Afghanistan's Taliban government but this does not mean the Kabul administration will be formally recognised, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also said Tuesday.

Speaking after chairing a special G20 summit on the Afghan crisis, Draghi said the virtual meeting had been a success despite the absence of key leaders such as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

“This was the first multilateral response to the Afghan crisis ... multilateralism is coming back, with difficulty, but it is coming back,” Draghi told reporters after the video conference.

There was unanimous agreement among the participants about the need to tackle Afghanistan's mounting humanitarian crisis and safeguard the position of women in the impoverished nation, Draghi said.

“It is very hard to see how you can help people in Afghanistan without involving the Taliban,” Draghi said. 

Qatar's diplomatic point man on Afghanistan said countries should engage the country's new Taliban rulers, warning that isolation could lead to instability and a wide-reaching security threat.

Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation in conflict resolution, said he's held conversations with the Taliban about combating terrorism.

The Taliban, he said, are committed to fighting Daesh and its affiliates, which are increasingly active in Afghanistan, and ensuring the country is not used by terrorist organizations.

The sides have also discussed pressing issues related to the role of women in society, girls' access to education and the importance of an inclusive government.

“What we are saying to the Taliban, which is the caretaker government, the de facto authorities in Kabul, (is that) discrimination and exclusion... this is not a good policy,” Al-Qahtani said in a speech at the Global Security Forum in Doha organized by The Soufan Center.

The current Afghan government, which the Taliban say is only interim, is comprised solely of Taliban figures, including several blacklisted by the UN.

Qatar was crucial to the US airlift of more than 100,000 people from Kabul after the Taliban’s surprise takeover of the capital Aug. 15, and has hosted face-to-face talks between the Taliban and the US.

* With AFP, AP and Reuters

Topics: Afghanistan US G20 Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit
World
G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit

Tehran tech hackers targeting US, EU, Israeli firms: Microsoft

Tehran tech hackers targeting US, EU, Israeli firms: Microsoft
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Tehran tech hackers targeting US, EU, Israeli firms: Microsoft

Tehran tech hackers targeting US, EU, Israeli firms: Microsoft
  • Attempted Iranian cyber infiltrations hit 250 defense, maritime companies
  • Group may have been launched to help Tehran track ‘adversary security services and maritime shipping in the Middle East’
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran-based hackers have been attempting to infiltrate American, European and Israeli shipping and defense firms that do business in the Middle East, Microsoft has said.

It announced that in recent weeks, a cell of hackers it had codenamed DEV-0343 had carried out “extensive password spraying” on some 250 companies that rely on Microsoft’s products.

A password spray is a cyber infiltration strategy to gain access to multiple accounts by using universal passwords.

The victims of the alleged spray include defense companies that support US, EU and Israeli “government partners producing military-grade radars, drone technology, satellite systems and emergency response communication systems,” Microsoft said.

It added that the cell was first detected in July — a busy month for Iranian military forces, which conducted aggressive operations in the Strait of Hormuz, killing a British security guard and a Romanian maritime worker with an explosive-laden drone strike. 

The UK, US and Israel all blamed Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — Tehran’s irregular warfare unit — for the attack on the MT Mercer Street vessel. 

Zodiac Maritime, the Britain-based business owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer that operates the ship, said it had not been directly targeted by the recent cyber infiltration attempts from Iran.

Microsoft said DEV-0343 may have been launched to help Tehran track “adversary security services and maritime shipping in the Middle East.”

It added: “Less than 20 of the targeted tenants were successfully compromised, but DEV-0343 continues to evolve their techniques to refine its attacks.” 

Microsoft said “hundreds” of accounts at each of the highlighted companies had been targeted in the cyberattack, which it said was likely planned and launched in Iran.

“Gaining access to commercial satellite imagery and proprietary shipping plans and logs could help Iran compensate for its developing satellite programme,” it added.

Topics: Tehran Microsoft US European Union Israel Hackers

Related

A fake Facebook page that was controlled by an Iranian hacker, according to reports. (Screenshot)
Middle-East
Iranian hackers posed as aerobics instructors to target defense workers
Iranian hackers used Facebook to spy on Western military, defense industries
World
Iranian hackers used Facebook to spy on Western military, defense industries

Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown

Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown

Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown
  • Authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown
  • The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

MOSCOW: Russia hit another record of daily coronavirus deaths Tuesday as the country struggled with a rapid surge of infections and lagging vaccination rates.
Yet authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown.
The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Russia has repeatedly hit record daily death tolls this month, and daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new cases reported Tuesday.
Despite the rapidly mounting toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on toughening coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.
The soaring infections has raised the pressure on Russia’s health care system, with hospitals filling up quickly. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 11 percent of Russia’s 235,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in serious or critical condition.
Overall, Russia’s coronavirus task force has registered over 7.8 million confirmed cases and 218,345 deaths — the highest death toll in Europe. Yet the state statistics agency Rosstat, which also counts deaths where the virus wasn’t considered the main cause, has reported a much higher total — about 418,000 deaths of people with COVID-19.
If that higher number is used, Russia would be the fourth hardest-hit nation in the world during the pandemic, after the United States, Brazil and India. Even the lower mortality figure only shifts Russia down to fifth place, after Mexico.
The Russian government has blamed the sharp rise in infections and deaths that began last month on a slow vaccination rate. Only 47.8 million Russians, or almost 33 percent of its nearly 146 million people, have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and 42.4 million, about 29 percent, were fully vaccinated, the government said Friday.
Speaking at a meeting with newly-elected Russian lawmakers, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Tuesday the importance of broad vaccination and urged lawmakers to help encourage the population to get the shots.
“We must patiently and persistently work with people and explain all the advantages of prophylactics against that dangerous disease,” Putin said, noting that the population must be persuaded to get the shots without resorting to administrative pressure.
Amid a quick tide of infections, some Russian regions have restricted attendance at large public events and limited access to theaters, restaurants and other places to people who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.
But life remains largely normal in Moscow, St. Petersburg and many other Russian cities, with businesses operating as usual and mask mandates loosely enforced. In Moscow, the authorities expanded free coronavirus tests in shopping malls, hoping it would help stem contagion.

Topics: Russia lockdown #covid-19

Related

Israel’s new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia
Middle-East
Israel’s new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia
Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region – Ifax
World
Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region – Ifax

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island
  • La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19
  • Emergency services wrote on Twitter that a new evacuation order had been issued "owing to the forecast of the advance of the lava flow"
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

LA PALMA ISLAND, Spain: Spanish officials on Tuesday ordered hundreds more residents to leave their homes on La Palma in the Canary Islands, as lava continues to ooze from its volcano.
La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19 and has already forced more than 6,000 people from their homes, with lava wrecking 1,200 buildings and scorching 600 hectares (1,400 acres) on the Atlantic island off Morocco’s coast.
Emergency services wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that a new evacuation order had been issued “owing to the forecast of the advance of the lava flow.”
“The 700 to 800 people affected by this evacuation order should leave their homes, with their belongings and pets,” the services tweeted, telling the residents to go to a meeting point in the western town of Los Llanos de Aridane.
On Monday, about 3,000 people were ordered to stay indoors after lava destroyed a cement works and raised fears that toxic gases might be released.
Despite the massive damage caused by the eruption on La Palma, home to 85,000 people, nobody has been killed or injured.
It is the island’s third volcanic eruption in a century, the last one taking place in 1971.

Topics: La Palma volcano Canary Islands Lava

Related

Lava from Spanish island volcano rolls slowly toward the sea
World
Lava from Spanish island volcano rolls slowly toward the sea
Toxic gas, new rivers of molten lava endanger Spanish island
World
Toxic gas, new rivers of molten lava endanger Spanish island

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
  • Kashmir valley’s police chief, Vijay Kumar, said the five were from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan
  • Islamabad denies the charge that it supports the insurgency in Kashmir, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces killed at least five militants in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Tuesday as hundreds of Hindus flee the disputed Muslim-majority region after a wave of violence, officials said.

Three Hindus and a Sikh were killed by suspected militants in Kashmir last week, prompting a police crackdown on what they said was the targeting of religious minorities.

At least five Indian soldiers and two militants were killed on Monday in a series of gunbattles in Kashmir, next to the Jammu region which together comprise a federally administered territory.

The Himalayan region is claimed in full but ruled only in part by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

In two separate gunbattles in southern Kashmir on Tuesday, troops killed five suspected militants, including one connected to a killing of a Hindu in the region’s main city of Srinagar, police said.

Kashmir valley’s police chief, Vijay Kumar, said the five were from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denies the charge that it supports the insurgency in Kashmir, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

The violence has driven hundreds of Kashmiri Hindus out of the valley, including some of 4,000 who returned under a federal-government scheme after an exodus in the 1990s.

Sanjay Tickoo, a Hindu community leader based in Srinagar, said that more than 1,700 people had left.

“We won’t go back ... unless the situation normalizes,” a Kashmiri Hindu employed by the government said at a protest in Jammu, declining to be identified.

Topics: India Pakistan Kashmir

Related

5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir
World
5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’
  • James Gray confused Nadhim Zahawi, of Iraqi-Kurdish origin, and Sajid Javid, whose parents are Pakistani, at event honoring volunteers
  • St John Ambulance says it ‘does not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form’
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British politician has lost his leading role at a major UK charity after he mistook the identities of two ethnic-minority government ministers.

Conservative MP James Gray confused Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, described in the UK press as “British Asians,” at a reception for volunteers of the St John Ambulance charity in Parliament in September.

Gray, the “commander of charity” for the group, replied “they all look the same to me” when his error was pointed out to him, the Daily Mail reported

The Times reported that Zahawi, the former vaccines minister who is of Iraqi-Kurdish heritage, spoke to Gray in private about the remark immediately after the reception’s conclusion. Javid, the former chancellor of the exchequer, is of Pakistani origin. 

Gray denied that he is racist, saying he is “very close friends” with both ministers, and also denied that Zahawi had spoken to him directly after the reception.

“I said ‘I am sorry to confuse the two of you. You two look very alike’,” he told the Mail. “I said ‘I am sorry if I got you too mixed up.’ The idea that this is racist is completely untrue.”

Gray, who became the charity’s commander in September 2020, was asked to stand down by St John Ambulance on Monday.

“St John does not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form. We spoke with James Gray following the event about our values as an open, inclusive and progressive charity,” it said in a statement.

A statement issued by the Conservatives in response to the incident said: “These comments were misjudged. We do not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

It is not the first time that Gray has caused controversy in recent weeks, after he was condemned for making a joke in a WhatsApp group chat, consisting of fellow Conservative MPs, about bombing a rival politician.

In response to an MP’s question, “Does anybody know where (Labour Party Chair) Anneliese Dodds’ Commons office is based? I need to deliver something to her office,” Gray replied: “A bomb, perhaps?”

Dodds said after the incident: “I think all parliamentarians should be committed to ensuring that everyone can be involved in public life without any fear of intimidation or violence.”

Gray apologized, saying: “It was a foolish remark. I meant no offence and hope none was taken.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) James Gray Nadhim Zahawi Sajid Javid St John Ambulance (SJA)

Related

UK PM names Nadhim Zahawi as minister responsible for vaccine deployment
World
UK PM names Nadhim Zahawi as minister responsible for vaccine deployment

Latest updates

Saudi health crisis management center accredited with WHO
Saudi health crisis management center accredited with WHO
Manga Productions announces launch of ‘AlUla Adventures’ VR Pod experience
Manga Productions announces launch of ‘AlUla Adventures’ VR Pod experience
World Banks upgrades Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%
World Banks upgrades Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%
Saudi Arabia seal fourth straight World Cup qualifying victory over China
Saudi Arabia saw off China in an entertaining FIFA World Cup qualifier in Jeddah. (AN Photo/Mohammed Al-Mana)
Tehran tech hackers targeting US, EU, Israeli firms: Microsoft
Tehran tech hackers targeting US, EU, Israeli firms: Microsoft

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.