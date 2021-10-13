Bangladeshi farmer fights the odds to introduce Saudi dates

You are here

Obaidul Islam Rubel at his date orchard in Chapainawabganj, Bangladesh. He introduced dates cultivation in his country in 2017. (Supplied)
  • Obaidul Islam Rubel started his plantation in 2017, this year it finally bore fruit
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When 32-year-old Bangladeshi farmer Obaidul Islam Rubel came up with the idea of growing Saudi varieties of dates, he was met with disbelief. Four years later, as his trees bear hundreds of kilograms of fruit, he is planning to spearhead a campaign to produce Arabian dates at home.

Rubel had some farming experience from his father’s farm, but he said he knew nothing about date cultivation. He learned about it from YouTube videos and in 2017 decided to buy 1.5 bighas of land (a 2,000-square-meter plot) for a date orchard in his native Chapainawabganj district, northwestern Bangladesh.

“Everyone in my neighborhood discouraged me from producing Saudi dates here. The only person who supported me in this endeavor was my father Moksedul Mandal,” Rubel told Arab News.

He recalled how people would laugh at his plans at the beginning: “My father stopped meeting other people at the local market.”

Rubel first grew some 830 saplings to start his journey with date seeds supplied by friends and relatives who lived in Saudi Arabia. He then planted them in February 2017 and for the first three years he tended to the trees, day in, day out.

A year and a half later, the saplings started to bloom.

“It was like winning a war against so many odds,” Rubel said.  

His plantation has since expanded to 3,000 trees and currently grows 19 varieties of Middle Eastern dates, including the popular Saudi types such as Sukkari, Amber, and Barhi, of which this year he sold 200 kg during the harvest season in August and September.

He expects the yield will quadruple next year.

“If date trees are nurtured properly during the period of flowering, they yield better products. My date orchard will produce more and more dates in the coming years, as the trees are getting mature.”

He would like more farmers in the region to become involved in the business to establish proper facilities for processing and storing the produce.  

“I want more people to come up for the Saudi date’s cultivation by seeing my success and I extend support to everyone in this regard,” Rubel said, adding: “Preservation of these locally produced dates is a challenge for me at this moment, which would be solved when more and more people take up date cultivation.”

Weather and soil conditions in the northwestern part of Bangladesh are conducive for the business.

Department of Agriculture Extension Chapainawabganj District Deputy Director Nazrul Islam told Arab News that the area is suitable for the cultivation of Saudi dates as its climate is similar to that of the Middle East. Saudi varieties are also more resistant to pests.

But time and patience like that of Rubel and his father are necessary for the project to be successful.

“The farmers needed to be patient to yield a better result from Saudi dates, as it takes a little longer period of time to grow the dates,” Rubel said, adding: “It might be a good crop for many of them since the dates are less likely to be attacked by insects.”

Health ministry data: 85% of Pakistan capital partially jabbed against COVID-19

Health ministry data: 85% of Pakistan capital partially jabbed against COVID-19
AAMIR SAEED & SUMEERA RIAZ

  • Arab News gathers vaccine data from Islamabad and four provinces, all figures relate to population up to Sept. 30
  • Fully vaccinated Pakistanis constituted 26 percent of target population of 125 million, 47 percent people in Islamabad fully jabbed
AAMIR SAEED & SUMEERA RIAZ

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan capital is leading the country in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, with health ministry data up to Sept. 30 showing more than 85 percent of people in Islamabad had received a first dose and 47 percent were fully vaccinated.

This compared to only 15 percent of the target group in the country’s least populous province of Balochistan having been administered one jab, the data showed.

The government launched a national vaccination drive in February this year, prioritizing health care workers and elderly citizens before broadening the campaign. Now in the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistani officials say that a ramped-up vaccination campaign has helped to push down daily infection rates from a peak of more than 9 percent in August to less than 2 percent currently.

About 125 million of Pakistan’s 220 million total population is eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Among the eligible population, about 90 million have received at least one dose since February, health ministry data shows.

As of Monday this week, fully vaccinated Pakistanis constituted 26 percent of the target population, with all federating units saying that they were ramping up efforts to boost daily vaccination rates by launching door-to-door campaigns and forbidding unjabbed people from using public transportation, air travel, buying fuel at petrol stations and using other essential services.  

“The COVID-19 vaccination has helped us reduce the severity of disease and hospitalization rates among those infected with the virus in Islamabad,” Dr. Hasan Orooj, director general of health services in Islamabad told Arab News, saying the administration was vaccinating eligible people at public transport stands, weekly bazaars and public and private offices.

“We (Islamabad) are well ahead of our (vaccination) target, but still people should continue to follow health guidelines to prevent the next wave,” Orooj cautioned, adding that his teams were also working to bridge a vaccination gap between rural and urban areas of the capital.

“The vaccination numbers in Islamabad’s rural areas are comparatively low, and we are mobilizing our special teams to bring it on a par with urban areas,” he said.

According to official data collected by Arab News from all four provinces and Islamabad, the impoverished Balochistan province has the lowest vaccination rates, with only 7 percent of the province fully vaccinated and 15 percent partially jabbed. The province is Pakistan’s largest — it makes up more than 40 percent of the total land area of Pakistan — but it is also the least populous.

Statistics show a total of 1.25 million individuals — including people from other cities — had received at least one dose of a vaccine in Islamabad as of last week, though only 686,905 people had been fully vaccinated.

Islamabad’s eligible population for the COVID-19 vaccination is about 1.46 million, of which 47 percent are fully vaccinated, health department data showed.

PUNJAB
In Punjab, 45 percent people are partially vaccinated, followed by 39 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 35.53 percent in Sindh and 15 percent in Balochistan.

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that about 233 million people in the province had been administered a first dose, while a second dose had been administered to more than 10 million people.

“Punjab is leading the national vaccination drive both in numbers and percentages,” Baloch said.

Sharing the vaccination data of major cities in the province, the secretary said that 58 precent of Rawalpindi’s population had been administered the first dose, 53 percent of Multan’s, 51 percent of Lahore’s, 52 precent of Gujranwala’s and 41 percent of Faisalabad’s.

The districts of Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin had partially vaccinated 69 percent and 62 percent of eligible individuals respectively, the secretary said.  

To boost inoculation numbers, Baloch said that the provincial government had devised door-to-door campaigns, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

“We have also decided to target small populated units with mobile vaccination centers,” he added.

SINDH
In Sindh province, 35.53 percent of 34.8 million eligible individuals had been partially vaccinated, according to the health department. The number of those who had received at least one dose in the province stood at 12.4 million while 5.4 million were fully vaccinated, according to official data compiled up to Thursday.

Data from the different divisions of Sindh showed Karachi division was 42.81 percent partially vaccinated, Hyderabad division 29.68 percent, Sukkur division 26.03 percent, Mirpur Khas division 48.94 percent, Shaheed Benazir Abad division 34.06 percent and Larkana division 24.54 percent.

Sindh had administered 150,000 vaccines a day on average in the past two weeks in Sindh province, said Mehar Khursheed, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department.

Sindh is home to Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, the nation’s financial hub, where the vaccine rate is higher than other parts of the province.

Khursheed said that the vaccination rate was high in urban districts due to high awareness among people, while the district administration was strictly implementing an obligatory vaccine regime to improve vaccination numbers in low-performing districts.

“Sindh is the first province that has taken bold steps in terms of the obligatory regime to increase its vaccination coverage, like blocking mobile phone SIMs, banning commercial activities and travel by unvaccinated people,” Khursheed told Arab News.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities have partially vaccinated about 39 percent of its target population. Overall, more than 9 million people from the northwestern province had received a first dose while 3.2 million were fully vaccinated, according to the provincial health department.

Dr. Niaz Muhammad, director general, KP health, said that some districts such as Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Chitral, Orakzai, Peshawar and Kurram had good vaccination results but poor awareness continued to fuel vaccine hesitancy and low immunization rates in other areas.

“We are sending outreach teams in view of the reluctance among some people and carrying out mass door-to-door vaccination,” Muhammad told Arab News. “People had some concerns due to some media reports coupled with poor awareness but we’re working to improve our communication strategy.”

In addition, he said that the government had already announced an obligatory vaccine regime under which the transport sector and school children would need to have received one COVID-19 vaccination dose by Oct. 15.

BALOCHISTAN
In Balochistan, official data showed that about 1,482,791 people had been vaccinated in 33 districts of the province between February and September.

Dr. Naqeeb Niazi, deputy in-charge, operation cell, primary and secondary health department in Balochistan, said that the first dose coverage in the province had reached up to 15 percent while only 7 percent were fully vaccinated — the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

“We have been implementing an obligatory regime of vaccination from Oct. 1, and hope the vaccination number will increase in districts with low numbers by Oct. 31,” Niazi told Arab News.

A senior official at the National Command and Operation Center, Pakistan’s federal pandemic response body, said that vaccination rates varied “because of the peculiar environment and population of every province.”

“Punjab is leading the vaccination drive among provinces because it is the most populated territory in the country,” he said, declining to be named. “Similarly, the low turnout in Balochistan is due to its geographic location, not because of less government motivation to vaccinate the provincial population.”

He said that people in the remote, sparsely populated Balochistan province had to travel long distances to reach vaccination centers, while lack of awareness and misinformation also continued to fuel low rates in the region.

“Vaccination numbers are usually low in rural areas of the country for different reasons, including low motivation and the luxury to avoid government-imposed restrictions because they don’t need to travel by air or go to restaurants for which it is mandatory to get vaccinated now,” the official said.

Additional reporting by Naimat Khan in Karachi, Rehmat Mehsud in Peshawar and Saadullah Akhter in Quetta

AFP

  • Ties between the former Cold War enemies rapidly deteriorated after Joe Biden increased pressure on the Kremlin since becoming US president in January
AFP

MOSCOW: Tuesday talks in Moscow between Russian and US officials to resolve a diplomatic standoff ended without any breakthroughs, but were still “useful,”  Moscow’s deputy foreign minister said.

The discussions held behind closed doors saw Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland discuss a long-running row over embassy staffing limits, among other issues.

The meeting comes with Washington’s ties with Moscow under particular strain over a long list of disagreements including the conflict in Ukraine, which Ryabkov said was not discussed.

He said the two officials had failed to make progress on the functioning of diplomatic missions including visas and rotation of personnel.

“Americans are not heeding our logic or our demands,” state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Ryabkov as saying. “At the same time the talks were useful.”

He also warned that a lack of progress on core disagreements raised the possibility of new areas of conflict.

“There is very little progress when it comes to the substantive part of the problems that exist,” news agency Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying. “There is a risk of new aggravations.”

Ties between the former Cold War enemies rapidly deteriorated after Joe Biden increased pressure on the Kremlin since becoming US president in January.

As part of tit-for-tat sanctions, Russia earlier this year prohibited the US embassy in Moscow from employing foreign nationals and formally designated the United States as an “unfriendly state.”

Nuland, who is on a three-day visit to Russia, arrived Monday. She is set to meet with President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov during her visit, the Kremlin said.

Nuland was allowed to travel to Russia despite previously having been placed on a sanctions list.

In exchange, Washington issued a US visa to a representative of the Russian foreign ministry.

Instagram road-tripper Gabby Petito was strangled: US coroner

Instagram road-tripper Gabby Petito was strangled: US coroner
AFP

  • Petito had quit her job and packed her life into a camper van for a cross-country adventure with Brian Laundrie
  • Petito’s death and the subsequent disappearance of the chief suspect, Laundrie, sparked a blizzard of media coverage
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Gabby Petito, the young woman who died on an Instagram-chronicled road trip across the United States with her boyfriend, was strangled and her death was a homicide, the local coroner said Tuesday.
The body of the 22-year-old lay in the wilderness of Wyoming for up to a month before it was found in mid-September, Teton County coroner Brent Blue said.
“We hereby find the cause and manner of death to be: the cause of death by strangulation, and manner is homicide,” he said.
“Our initial determination is that the body was in the wilderness for three to four weeks.”
Petito had quit her job and packed her life into a camper van for a cross-country adventure with Brian Laundrie, starting in July, documenting their journey in a stream of social media posts.
In images shared by the couple online they are all smiles — barefoot in a canyon or surveying the ochre rocks of state and national parks.
In one YouTube video published during their trip, Petito and Laundrie are shown enjoying the sunset and strolling on a beach.
But the young woman’s family filed a missing person report on September 11 after the 22-year-old mysteriously vanished, and Laundrie returned home to Florida without her.
Laundrie, 23, was declared a “person of interest” in the case. He declined to cooperate with police before disappearing himself.
The FBI has launched a nationwide manhunt, appealing for anyone with information about Laundrie’s whereabouts to contact them.
Details have emerged about how police in Utah responded to a domestic violence report involving Petito and Laundrie in August.
Police bodycam footage shows a distraught Petito saying she had had an altercation with Laundrie.
Speaking to an officer after their van was pulled over, Petito is seen crying and saying she struggles with mental health problems.
Petito said she slapped Laundrie after an argument, but added she meant no harm.
The police officer decided no charges would be brought but ordered the couple to spend a night apart to calm down.
Petito’s death and the subsequent disappearance of the chief suspect sparked a blizzard of media coverage both in the United States and around the world.
It also triggered debate over the disproportionate attention accorded to missing white women.
Blue, the coroner, said Tuesday there had been a “media circus” around the case.
“Unfortunately, this is one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence,” he said.
“It’s unfortunate that these other deaths do not get as much coverage as this one,” he added.
“There are a lot of both men and women who lose their lives and aren’t covered with this kind of media attention.”

Tehran tech hackers targeting US, EU, Israeli firms: Microsoft

Tehran tech hackers targeting US, EU, Israeli firms: Microsoft
Arab News

  • Attempted Iranian cyber infiltrations hit 250 defense, maritime companies
  • Group may have been launched to help Tehran track ‘adversary security services and maritime shipping in the Middle East’
Arab News

LONDON: Iran-based hackers have been attempting to infiltrate American, European and Israeli shipping and defense firms that do business in the Middle East, Microsoft has said.

It announced that in recent weeks, a cell of hackers it had codenamed DEV-0343 had carried out “extensive password spraying” on some 250 companies that rely on Microsoft’s products.

A password spray is a cyber infiltration strategy to gain access to multiple accounts by using universal passwords.

The victims of the alleged spray include defense companies that support US, EU and Israeli “government partners producing military-grade radars, drone technology, satellite systems and emergency response communication systems,” Microsoft said.

It added that the cell was first detected in July — a busy month for Iranian military forces, which conducted aggressive operations in the Strait of Hormuz, killing a British security guard and a Romanian maritime worker with an explosive-laden drone strike. 

The UK, US and Israel all blamed Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — Tehran’s irregular warfare unit — for the attack on the MT Mercer Street vessel. 

Zodiac Maritime, the Britain-based business owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer that operates the ship, said it had not been directly targeted by the recent cyber infiltration attempts from Iran.

Microsoft said DEV-0343 may have been launched to help Tehran track “adversary security services and maritime shipping in the Middle East.”

It added: “Less than 20 of the targeted tenants were successfully compromised, but DEV-0343 continues to evolve their techniques to refine its attacks.” 

Microsoft said “hundreds” of accounts at each of the highlighted companies had been targeted in the cyberattack, which it said was likely planned and launched in Iran.

“Gaining access to commercial satellite imagery and proprietary shipping plans and logs could help Iran compensate for its developing satellite programme,” it added.

Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown

Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown
AP

  • Authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown
  • The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic
AP

MOSCOW: Russia hit another record of daily coronavirus deaths Tuesday as the country struggled with a rapid surge of infections and lagging vaccination rates.
Yet authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown.
The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Russia has repeatedly hit record daily death tolls this month, and daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new cases reported Tuesday.
Despite the rapidly mounting toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on toughening coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.
The soaring infections has raised the pressure on Russia’s health care system, with hospitals filling up quickly. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 11 percent of Russia’s 235,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in serious or critical condition.
Overall, Russia’s coronavirus task force has registered over 7.8 million confirmed cases and 218,345 deaths — the highest death toll in Europe. Yet the state statistics agency Rosstat, which also counts deaths where the virus wasn’t considered the main cause, has reported a much higher total — about 418,000 deaths of people with COVID-19.
If that higher number is used, Russia would be the fourth hardest-hit nation in the world during the pandemic, after the United States, Brazil and India. Even the lower mortality figure only shifts Russia down to fifth place, after Mexico.
The Russian government has blamed the sharp rise in infections and deaths that began last month on a slow vaccination rate. Only 47.8 million Russians, or almost 33 percent of its nearly 146 million people, have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and 42.4 million, about 29 percent, were fully vaccinated, the government said Friday.
Speaking at a meeting with newly-elected Russian lawmakers, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Tuesday the importance of broad vaccination and urged lawmakers to help encourage the population to get the shots.
“We must patiently and persistently work with people and explain all the advantages of prophylactics against that dangerous disease,” Putin said, noting that the population must be persuaded to get the shots without resorting to administrative pressure.
Amid a quick tide of infections, some Russian regions have restricted attendance at large public events and limited access to theaters, restaurants and other places to people who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.
But life remains largely normal in Moscow, St. Petersburg and many other Russian cities, with businesses operating as usual and mask mandates loosely enforced. In Moscow, the authorities expanded free coronavirus tests in shopping malls, hoping it would help stem contagion.

