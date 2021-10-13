Who’s Who: Nurah M. Alamro, member of the advisory committee of the Human Rights Council

Dr. Nurah Maziad Alamro has been elected as a member of the advisory committee of the Human Rights Council by a majority of votes. The consultative committee is a UN Human Rights Council mechanism, which comprises 18 experts, each serving in their personal capacity, and is considered a consultative and thought board that operates at the direction of the council.
Alamro’s election comes as part of the achievements of Saudi diplomacy, with the support of its leadership and as a result of efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia’s UN mission in Geneva.
A physician and a clinical epidemiologist, Alamro is driven by a large-scale vision of improving lives for millions of people. She is one of 13 women members appointed by a royal decree to serve on the Human Rights Commission board’s fourth term (2020-2024), and a member of the Saudi-EU joint human rights dialogue team.
Just a few months after women were allowed to become members of Saudi Arabia’s consultative assembly, which also proposes laws to the king and Cabinet, Alamro became the body’s first social and health policy fellow.
In addition to her role with the assembly, Alamro wrote a weekly column on contemporary social and health affairs for a major Saudi newspaper, bringing the issues she works on to a broader audience with an accessible voice.
Alamro’s doctoral degree from Harvard enabled her to be recruited to provide advisory services to several Saudi ministers, including health, labor and social development and planning, and economy, as well as the Quality of Life Program 2020 — one of the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs.
She is also an assistant professor of public health at the department of family and community medicine, College of Medicine, King Saud University, Riyadh.
Alamro has a Ph.D. in public health from Harvard University, US, a master’s in public health from the University of Alberta, Canada, and an MBBS from King Saud University.
