UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026

UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026
The UAE is also spending big on infrastructure and financial resources, the report said, with many government committees being reshuffled. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026

UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026
  • Around 59 billion dirhams was approved for next year alone, with the majority being allocated to the development and social benefits sector
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has approved its general budget for 2022 to 2026 at 290 billion dirhams ($79 billion), as the Gulf country embarks on an aggressive economic transformation. 

Around 59 billion dirhams was approved for next year alone, with the majority being allocated to the development and social benefits sector, at 41.2 percent, state news agency WAM has reported. 

Education takes the second biggest chunk at 16.3 percent, followed by healthcare at 8.4 percent, pensions at 8.2 percent, and social development at 6 percent. Other services will take up the remainder. 

The UAE is also spending big on infrastructure and financial resources, the report said, with many government committees being reshuffled. 

Oil prices drop amid worries stoke inflation, slow global growth

Oil prices drop amid worries stoke inflation, slow global growth
Updated 7 sec ago

Oil prices drop amid worries stoke inflation, slow global growth

Oil prices drop amid worries stoke inflation, slow global growth
  • US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents to $80.53 a barrel
Updated 7 sec ago

Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $83.31 a barrel at 08:02 Riyadh time.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents to $80.53 a barrel.

New Saudi postal law to attract investments: Minister

New Saudi postal law to attract investments: Minister
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

New Saudi postal law to attract investments: Minister

New Saudi postal law to attract investments: Minister
  • The law includes 37 articles dealing with provisions related to licenses, competition, obligations and rights of service providers and beneficiaries, among others
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The new Saudi postal law will attract more investments to the sector, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha said. 

The law, approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, includes 37 articles dealing with provisions related to licenses, competition, obligations and rights of service providers and beneficiaries, among others, Al-Swaha said in a statement carried by Saudi News Agency.

It aims to develop the postal logistic services sector in line with international levels, he said.

Fertiglobe IPO price range implies equity value of up to $6bn

Fertiglobe IPO price range implies equity value of up to $6bn
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Fertiglobe IPO price range implies equity value of up to $6bn

Fertiglobe IPO price range implies equity value of up to $6bn
  • ADX is seeing a surge of new listings this year including companies owned by oil giant ADNOC and state investor Mubadala
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and chemical producer OCI, on Wednesday set the price range for its initial public offering, implying an equity valuation of $5.5 billion to $6 billion for the company.
The company, which makes fertilizers and clean ammonia products, also said in a statement it secured Inclusive Capital Partners, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as cornerstone investors in the offering.
The existing shareholders will sell a 13.8 percent stake in the IPO at an indicative price range of 2.45 dirhams and 2.65 dirhams per share. After the listing, OCI will own 50 percent plus one share and ADNOC 36.2 percent stake.
It said the final offer price is expected to be announced on Oct. 20, and listing of the shares in Abu Dhabi is expected on Oct. 27.
ADX is seeing a surge of new listings this year including companies owned by oil giant ADNOC and state investor Mubadala.
Fertilobe is the second ADNOC-backed company seeking a listing on the Abu Dhabi bourse after ADNOC Drilling raised $1.1 billion in its IPO.
The company said it intends to bring Jeffrey Ubben, activist hedge fund manager, to Fertiglobe board of directors post-listing.
Ubben, who grew ValueAct Capital into one of the world’s most powerful activist hedge funds, also co-founded Inclusive Capital Partners.
Fertiglobe also said it will increase its dividend guidance from at least $150 million to at least $200 million for the second half of 2021, and from at least $315 million to at least $400 million for financial year 2022.
Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd. and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc have been appointed as joint global coordinators.
EFG Hermes, Goldman Sachs International and International Securities L.L.C are acting as joint bookrunners.

PIF-backed developer ROSHN gets license for off-plan sales

PIF-backed developer ROSHN gets license for off-plan sales
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

PIF-backed developer ROSHN gets license for off-plan sales

PIF-backed developer ROSHN gets license for off-plan sales
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, a real estate company owned by the Public Investment Fund, on Tuesday obtained a license from the Kingdom’s Wafi off-plan sales and rent program.   

The license will now enable the developer to begin off-plan sale of its first residential project “SEDRA Neighborhood” in Riyadh.

SEDRA comprises more than 30,000 housing units, with more than 4,500 houses to be built during the first phase, with an urban character and a Salmani architectural style inspired by Najd architecture, reflecting the identity of the city of Riyadh. 

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia's 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%
Updated 13 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah
RINAT GAINULLIN 

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%
Updated 13 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah RINAT GAINULLIN 

CAIRO/MOSCOW: The World Bank has revised Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast from 3.3 percent to 4.9 percent.

Its October’s economic update for the Middle East and North Africa region said the Kingdom’s growth will partly be driven by a significant rebound in the oil sector in 2022 following OPEC+ production cuts that are in place until December 2021.

The World Bank report upgraded Saudi Arabia’s exports growth by more than double from 4.7 percent to 9.6 percent.

The Kingdom’s industrial output is now expected to grow by 5.4 percent, up from April’s forecast of 2.4 percent.

Improving vaccination rates, elimination of pandemic-related restrictions and resumption of religious tourism will likely boost Saudi non-oil output, which is expected to grow by 4 percent in 2021 and 3.3 percent in 2022. 

The World Bank upgraded its 2021 GDP growth forecast for the MENA region by 0.6 percentage point from 2.2 percent in the previous report published in April earlier this year to 2.8 percent while the 2022 forecast has been raised by 0.7 percentage point to 4.2 percent.

This revision has been mainly driven by higher growth rates the bank forecasts for the GCC economies as the aggregate GDP growth forecast for 2021 has been increased by 0.4 percentage point from 2.2 percent to 2.6 percent. 

The report also upped its 2022 projection for GCC GDP growth by 1.4 percentage point from 3.3 percent to 4.7 percent.

The UAE had the highest positive adjustment as the international organization increased its 2022 growth expectation by 2.1 percent to 4.6 percent. The World Bank report cited rapid vaccine roll-outs as a driving factor for increased domestic spending and tourism. Private spending growth for 2022 was altered from 2.2 percent in the April 2021 forecast to 3.8 percent in the October report.

The predicted growth rate of exports was also revised upward to 5.9 percent in the latest report, up from 3.9 percent, as global trade is now expected to gain more momentum.

The 2022 growth forecast for Kuwait was upgraded from 3.6 percent to 5.3 percent.

For Qatar, growth projection for 2022 was raised by 0.7 percentage point to reach 4.8 percent. Oil GDP growth forecast remained the same at 3 percent. However, non-oil GDP was revised upward to 5.9 percent from 4.9 percent led by World Cup-related receipts and tourism revenues, the report said.

Unlike other GCC countries, Oman’s GDP growth projection for 2022 was cut 3.1 percentage points from 6.5 percent in the April report to 3.4 percent.

Projections for non-GCC countries also experienced revisions. For Egypt, the growth rate forecast for 2021/2022 was raised by half of a percentage point. The revision has been prompted by a gradual recovery in the numbers of tourist visits, the continued growth in the information, communications and technology sectors, public investments and an increase in gas exports.

Tunisia had its 2022 growth forecast revised upward. The projection was upped by 0.9 percentage points to 3.5 percent. Growth in gross fixed capital investment is now expected at 6.5 percent compared to 13.4 percent in the April report. Tunisia's industry is forecast to grow by 3.5 percent compared to 1.4 percent in the April report.

World Bank 2022 growth projections for Jordan and Oman, Bahrain remained unchanged.

