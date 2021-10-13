UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026

DUBAI: The UAE has approved its general budget for 2022 to 2026 at 290 billion dirhams ($79 billion), as the Gulf country embarks on an aggressive economic transformation.

Around 59 billion dirhams was approved for next year alone, with the majority being allocated to the development and social benefits sector, at 41.2 percent, state news agency WAM has reported.

Education takes the second biggest chunk at 16.3 percent, followed by healthcare at 8.4 percent, pensions at 8.2 percent, and social development at 6 percent. Other services will take up the remainder.

The UAE is also spending big on infrastructure and financial resources, the report said, with many government committees being reshuffled.