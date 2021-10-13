You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia wants economic output to reach $1.7tr, says Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia wants economic output to reach $1.7tr, says Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia wants economic output to reach $1.7tr, says Al-Falih
Short Url

https://arab.news/84pnh

Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi Arabia wants economic output to reach $1.7tr, says Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia wants economic output to reach $1.7tr, says Al-Falih
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia seeks to boost its economic output to reach SR6.4 trillion ($1.71 trillion), Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday. 

He said the Kingdom aims to boost annual total investments to over SR2 trillion by 2030, compared to the current SR650 billion.

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia plans to boost the investment rate to 30 percent as compared to the current 22 percent and seeks to achieve GDP target of 10 percent.
The minister said this leap requires efforts to empower the private sector by providing an integrated investment environment in the Kingdom.

He said five economic zones will be established in the Kingdom, including fencing a part of King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh, and offering special incentives, including an exception to some legislation that is compatible with international agreements.

The statement comes on the heels of the launch of the National Investment Strategy, which aims to increase net foreign direct investment flows to the Kingdom to SR388 billion ($103.5 billion) annually by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy GDP

Related

Saudi Arabia's crown prince launches National Investment Strategy
Saudi Arabia's crown prince launches National Investment Strategy

Russia can help Europe, isn’t using gas as a weapon, says Putin

Russia can help Europe, isn’t using gas as a weapon, says Putin
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Russia can help Europe, isn’t using gas as a weapon, says Putin

Russia can help Europe, isn’t using gas as a weapon, says Putin
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS/BEIJING: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia was not using gas as a weapon and was ready to help ease Europe’s energy crunch as the region’s bloc called an emergency summit to tackle skyrocketing prices.

Energy demand has surged as economies have rebounded from the pandemic, driving up prices of oil, gas and coal, stoking inflationary pressures and undermining efforts to cut the use of polluting fossil fuels in the fight against global warming.

China, the world's second biggest economy and its biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has boosted coal output and imports, as domestic coal prices have hit record levels and power stations have struggled to keep the lights on in homes and factories.

The energy crunch has amplified Wednesday’s call by the International Energy Agency (IEA) for tripling investment in renewables to steady markets and fight climate change.

Europe’s gas squeeze has shone a spotlight on Russia, which accounts for a third of the region's supplies, prompting European politicians to blame Moscow for not pumping enough.

Putin told an energy conference in Moscow that the gas market was not balanced or predictable, particularly in Europe, but said Russia was meeting its contractual obligations to supply clients and was ready to boost supplies if asked.

He dismissed any idea that Russia was using energy as a weapon: “This is just politically motivated chatter, which has no basis whatsoever.”

Russia and Europe have been embroiled in a dispute over a new pipeline, Nord Stream 2, to supply Russian gas to Germany. The pipeline is built but awaits approval to start pumping, amid opposition from the US and some Europeans nations which fear it will make Europe even more reliant on Russia.

Some European politicians say Moscow is using the fuel crisis as leverage, a charge it has repeatedly denied.

Topics: Russia Putin energy gas

Egypt to relaunch cotton marketing company under a new brand

Egypt to relaunch cotton marketing company under a new brand
Updated 13 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to relaunch cotton marketing company under a new brand

Egypt to relaunch cotton marketing company under a new brand
Updated 13 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The Egyptian government plans to launch a new brand to market the country’s cotton crop abroad at the beginning of next year. 

The new brand will be announced next January, when Egyptian cotton is expected to return strongly to global markers. 

The area on which cotton will be cultivated has been increased by at least 30 percent, according to business sector minister Hisham Tawfik.

The ministry has completed around 60 percent of the restructuring plan of the Holding Company for Cotton, Spinning and Weaving, and its subsidiaries, which it started in 2019, with a total investment of $1.2 billion. 

The restructuring plan aims to increase the production capacities of the factories by five times and increase the quantities of yearn from Egyptian cotton. 

Wael Alma, head of the Egypt Cotton Association, highlighted the improved level of the North African country’s cotton globally, as a result of efforts done by his organisation together with the Ministry of Business Sector.

Topics: Egyptian Cotton #egypt

Related

Egypt sees primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP in FY 2021-22
Business & Economy
Egypt sees primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP in FY 2021-22

Egypt sees primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP in FY 2021-22

Egypt sees primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP in FY 2021-22
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

Egypt sees primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP in FY 2021-22

Egypt sees primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP in FY 2021-22
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Egypt is targeting a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of its gross domestic product and a budget deficit of 6.7 percent of GDP in the 2021-22 financial year, the Cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday citing the finance minister.

The country’s financial year runs from July to June. 

Topics: Egypt economy GDP

Related

World Bank upgrades Egypt’s GDP growth outlook
Business & Economy
World Bank upgrades Egypt’s GDP growth outlook

JPMorgan Chase profits jump on lower reserves for bad loans

JPMorgan Chase profits jump on lower reserves for bad loans
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

JPMorgan Chase profits jump on lower reserves for bad loans

JPMorgan Chase profits jump on lower reserves for bad loans
  • Revenues rose one percent to $29.7 billion
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase reported higher third-quarter profits Wednesday as the improving economic outlook allowed it to include in earnings $2.1 billion set aside earlier in the pandemic for potential loan defaults.
The big US bank, kicking off the quarterly reporting season for large financial companies, reported profits of $11.7 billion, up 24 percent from the year-ago period.
Revenues rose one percent to $29.7 billion.
Besides the boost from lower reserves for bad loans, JPMorgan’s results were lifted by a surge in financial advisory revenues tied to mergers and acquisition and initial public offerings.
Those gains helped offset a modest decline in revenues tied to trading in financial markets.
The bank saw a 26 percent jump in debit and credit card volumes. But firm-wide loan growth was anemic, the latest instance of modest lending that has been seen as due to the availability of government support programs during the pandemic.
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the bank achieved “strong” results as the economy continues to demonstrate “good growth despite the dampening effect of the Delta variant and supply chain disruptions.”
Shares rose 0.3 percent to $165.77 in pre-market trading.

Topics: JPMorgan banking Finance JPMorgan Chase

Related

JPMorgan sets up legal entity in Abu Dhabi’s ADGM
Business & Economy
JPMorgan sets up legal entity in Abu Dhabi’s ADGM
Alinma Bank has mandated Alinma Investment Company and JPMorgan Saudi Arabia to sell a sukuk in Saudi riyals. (Shutterstock)
Business & Economy
Alinma Bank hires JPMorgan Saudi Arabia for riyal sukuk

OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help

OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help

OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has trimmed its world oil demand growth forecast for 2021 while maintaining its 2022 view, its monthly report showed on Wednesday, but it said surging natural gas prices could boost demand for oil products as end users switch.

OPEC now expects oil demand to grow by 5.82 million barrels per day, down from 5.96 million bpd in its previous forecast, saying that the downward revision was mainly driven by data for the first three quarters of the year.

It maintained a growth forecast of 4.2 million bpd for next year.

The group of oil-producing countries said, however, that natural gas prices at record highs could provide a potential headwind to oil demand growth as industrial users switch to oil products instead.

“Should this trend continue, fuels such as fuel oil, diesel, and naphtha could see support, driven by higher demand for power generation, refining and petrochemical use,” OPEC said.

European gas at the Dutch TTF hub on Wednesday stood at a crude oil equivalent of about $177 a barrel, based on the relative value of the same amount of energy from each source, Reuters calculations based on Eikon data showed — higher than the record high Brent crude price of $147 in 2008.

Brent crude prices stood at about $83 a barrel by 11:00 GMT.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser last week put the demand boost from the gas-to-oil switch at about 500,000 bpd.

OPEC+, an alliance between OPEC and other producers led by Russia, agreed this month to stick with its plan for a 400,000 bpd production increase for November as it gradually unwinds output cuts it made to support previously low prices.

In its report, OPEC raised its forecast for 2021 demand for OPEC crude oil by 100,000 bpd to 27.8 million bpd and by another 100,000 bpd for 2022 to 28.8 million bpd.

It said that OPEC’s output in September rose by about 490,000 bpd to 27.33 million bpd, according to secondary sources.

In a sign of a tightening oil market, OPEC said that OECD commercial oil inventories fell by 19.5 million barrels in August from the previous month to 2.855 billion barrels, according to preliminary data.

This figure is 183 million barrels below the latest five-year average and 131 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average, OPEC said.

Topics: Oil OPEC gas Demand supply

Related

Update Energy crunch concerns keep oil prices near $84
Business & Economy
Energy crunch concerns keep oil prices near $84

Latest updates

Russia can help Europe, isn’t using gas as a weapon, says Putin
Russia can help Europe, isn’t using gas as a weapon, says Putin
Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut
Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut
Saudi Arabia wants economic output to reach $1.7tr, says Al-Falih
Saudi Arabia wants economic output to reach $1.7tr, says Al-Falih
One Serb shot, 6 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes
One Serb shot, 6 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes
Iran opposition group calls for arrest of President Raisi ahead of COP26 in Glasgow
Iran opposition group calls for arrest of President Raisi ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.