FIFA disciplinary cases into Hungary, Albania crowd unrest

FIFA disciplinary cases into Hungary, Albania crowd unrest
A Polish fan throws a bottle to Albanian supporters during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying match between Albania and Poland at Air Albania stadium in Tirana on Tuesday. (AP)
AP

  • Hungary is facing a fresh FIFA punishment after its supporters fought with police in the stands at Wembley Stadium
  • Polish fans in London may also have been involved in the disorder
AP

DUBAI: FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings on Wednesday against the Hungarian, English, Albanian and Polish football federations after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers.
Hungary is facing a fresh FIFA punishment after its supporters fought with police in the stands at Wembley Stadium just after kickoff against England on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward.
A case was also opened into the English Football Association as organizer of the game, which ended 1-1 in London.
Polish fans in London may also have been involved in the disorder. Polish flags were on display in the Hungary sector and some in the crowd which pushed back against police wore clothes with the insignia of Polish clubs.
Poland’s own game in Tirana in Group I was suspended for around 20 minutes. Karol Świderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was apparently struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans. Poland’s players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.
Both the Albanian and Polish federations will face sanctions over the incidents.
“Following an analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to yesterday’s England v. Hungary and Albania v. Poland FIFA World Cup qualifier matches,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.
Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday’s game against Albania in an empty stadium.
FIFA put Hungary on probation with the threat of another game being played without fans if there was further disorder at games.
“FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at both matches and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse,” FIFA said. “FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behavior in football.”
The English FA is already facing UEFA action over crowd unrest at the national team’s European Championship final loss to Italy at Wembley in July.

Topics: Hungary Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA football disorder

Hernández faces prison time for violating restraining order

Hernández faces prison time for violating restraining order
AP

  • The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday
  • Hernández was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017
AP

MADRID: France defender Lucas Hernández is facing prison time in Spain for violating a restraining order.
The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday so he can be given an order to turn himself in to start serving a six-month prison sentence.
He will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities.
Hernández’s lawyers are trying to appeal.
Hernández was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017, while he played for Atlético Madrid.
Both had a restraining order put in place by a judge after the incident but they violated it by traveling together to the United States.
He was found guilty of violating the order in 2019. His request to suspend the six-month sentence was denied.
Hernández was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.

Topics: Bayern Munich Lucas Hernandez court

Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop found dead with stab wounds

Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop found dead with stab wounds
AFP

  • Police said they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop's home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten in western Kenya
  • "Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage," Athletics Kenya said
AFP

NAIROBI: Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found dead Wednesday with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said.
Police said they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten in western Kenya.
Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medallist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year.
Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of 30:01, slicing 28 seconds off the previous record, Athletics Kenya said.
Tirop also made history in 2015 when she became the second-youngest ever gold medallist in the women’s cross country championships after Zola Budd.
“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement.
“We are still working to unearth more details about her demise.”
Keiyo North police commander Tom Makori told AFP that Tirop’s husband Emmanuel Rotich was a “man of interest” in the case and was the subject of a police hunt.
“He can tell us what happened,” Makori said. “The suspect had made a call to Tirop’s parents saying that he’d committed something wrong. So we believe he knows what happened.”
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta paid tribute to the young athlete and urged the police to track down those behind her death.
“It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we’ve lost a young and promising athlete who, at a young age of 25 years, she had brought our country so much glory through her exploits on the global athletics stage,” he said in a statement.
“It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan hero by all measures, painfully lost her young life through a criminal act perpetuated by selfish and cowardly people,” he said.
The US embassy in Nairobi also expressed its condolences over the loss of Tirop, describing her as “a figure of hope for women in sports.”
On Saturday, another Kenyan long-distance athlete Hosea Mwok Macharinyang, a member of the country’s record-breaking world cross country team, died of what Kenyan athletics officials said was suicide.
Macharinyang, 35, was found in his home in West Pokot in western Kenya.
“He was such a brilliant athlete, committed to the sport where he competed for Kenya for many years in both cross country and the 5,000m and 10,000m races,” Jackson Pkemoi, the West Pokot representative of Athletics Kenya, told AFP.
Macharinyang made a record eight appearances, and won three consecutive titles for Kenya in the World Cross Country Championships from 2006 to 2008.
Kenya is the most successful nation in the cross country championships, having won 49 team and 27 individual titles.

Topics: Kenya athlete runner Agnes Tirop stab wounds

Jordan beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 to claim WAFF U23 Championship in Dammam

Jordan beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 to claim WAFF U23 Championship in Dammam
Ali Khaled

  • Despite taking the lead, the young Saudi team could not hold out against a strong Jordan at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam
Ali Khaled

Jordan have won the West Asian Football Federation U23 Championship after beating hosts Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the final at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Tuesday night.

The Young Falcons had made a promising start and went ahead through Khaled Al-Ghannam’s goal at 20 minutes. However, the lead did not last too long, with Jordan equalizing through Yazan Al-Nuaimat at 28 minutes.

There were no further goals in the first half, and after the restart, the teams traded attacks with Saudi wasting several good chances to retake the lead.

But it was Jordan that would eventually go ahead, with Youssef Abu Al-Jazr scoring in at 76 minutes to put his team within sight of victory.

With time running out, the home team went all out for an equalizer, leaving themselves open to the visitors’ counter attacks. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Mohammed Abu Rezeq killed off any Saudi hopes with a third to secure the trophy for Jordan.

The 11-team tournament was organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the WAFF.

Topics: football West Asian Football Federation

Japan recover, UAE falter: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Tuesday's Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup saw a significant win for previously struggling Japan, while the UAE continue to falter. (AFC/the-afc.com)
John Duerden

  • Japan’s 2-1 win over Australia means top of Group B becomes 3-horse race, while Lebanon, Oman victories put them 3rd in groups
John Duerden

RIYADH: Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup saw a significant win for previously struggling Japan, while the UAE continue to falter. Here are five things learned from Matchday Four.

1. Japan’s win means three in Group B going for two automatic places

There is little doubt that when Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard sat down in the early Riyadh afternoon to watch the clash between Japan and Australia in Saitama Stadium, that he would have wanted the Socceroos to get something from the game instead of suffering a late 2-1 loss.

Had the visitors won, it would have left Japan with three points from four games and, assuming Saudi Arabia defeated China (as they did) nine points behind the Green Falcons.

It would have been very difficult to imagine the Samurai Blue overturning a deficit of that size and the current top two would surely have stayed in those positions.

That late own goal from Aziz Behich, who had something of a nightmare game at left-back, put Japan back in the hunt for automatic qualification. They looked more like their old selves and deserved the win and now what could have been a two-horse race for the top two spots is being contested by three — all due respect to Oman.

2. Hope slipping away for the UAE

The UAE’s 2-2 draw with Iraq in Dubai was a mad affair and the emotions at the end can only be guessed at.

Brazilian-born Caio Canedo Correa has not really made the difference expected for his adopted country but in this game, he put the Whites ahead. Yet after 93 minutes, Dick Advocaat’s Iraq were on course for a famous win before a late equalizer from Ali Mabkhout. There was still time for the video assistant referee to rule out what could have been a crucial winner for Bert van Marwijk’s men.

Once all the chaos, drama, and excitement has disappeared however, the fact remains that the UAE have just three points from the first four games. Five points behind South Korea in second is not where they want to be if there are serious hopes of a top-two finish.

Having said that there is still time and one more chance. Should Van Marwijk lead the UAE to victory in South Korea in November, the race for second will be on. Defeat will snuff out almost any hopes.

3. Lebanon and Oman riding high

Before the final stage of qualification started, not many would have predicted that after the first four games, Lebanon and Oman would be in third place in Groups A and B, respectively.

As the clock hit 45 minutes, Syria were leading Lebanon 1-0 but then it all changed as the lowest-ranked team in the group caught fire. Both goals came from Mohammed Kdouh. The first was a close-range effort to finish a fluid move and the second, moments later, was a screamer from outside the area that flew into the top corner. Soony Saad’s low shot early in the second half made it 3-1.

Omar Al-Somah pulled one back and Syria hit the bar with the last action of the game and then, once the final whistle sounded, you would have thought that Lebanon had won the World Cup. The players stood in a circle, bounced, danced, and celebrated with their fans. There has not been much to cheer about in Lebanon in recent years, but this was a game to bring much-needed smiles to citizens everywhere.

Oman were also impressive in coming back from a goal down to defeat Vietnam and take a second win in four games to go above Japan in third place due to goals scored.

4. Iraq have issues

It was a strange day for Iraq. The Lions of Mesopotamia were minutes away from a huge 2-1 win in Dubai but ended up grateful to VAR for the 2-2 draw. Having three points from four games does not do their automatic qualification chances a great deal of good but third place is still just two points away.

The planned return to home soil in November should help but what does not help are the rumors circulating that the Iraqi FA does not want coach Advocaat to select certain overseas players. True or not, Iraq need all the help they can get to challenge for qualification. Results have not been good enough so far but there is still time to improve. Not much time, though.

5. Syria contribute to an epic day of qualification action

This writer has been watching Asian World Cup qualification since the last century and it is hard to remember a day so entertaining. All 12 teams scored and there were all kinds of spectacular goals, VAR interventions, and talking points.

Syria 2-3 Lebanon was something of a surprise and there was a suspicion that Syria underestimated the group’s lowest-ranked team. If so, they did a great service for the watching neutrals as this was a game that had everything. If there are still those around who complain about international breaks then they should be made to watch 90 minutes of great goals, scrambles, and a whole host of missed opportunities.

The loss leaves Syria looking forlorn with just one point from four games and hopes of automatic qualification as good as over. Indeed, a repeat of third place at the same stage in qualification for the 2018 World Cup is only going to be on the cards if the defending improves.

Topics: Asian Qualifiers qatar 2022

Related

Saudi and Japan cross swords, UAE under pressure: 5 things to look out for as Arab nations resume Asian World Cup qualifiers
Sport
Saudi and Japan cross swords, UAE under pressure: 5 things to look out for as Arab nations resume Asian World Cup qualifiers
Talisca shines, Al-Hilal stumble: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Sport
Talisca shines, Al-Hilal stumble: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic to take on US Open winner Emma Raducanu in Abu Dhabi

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic to take on US Open winner Emma Raducanu in Abu Dhabi
Arab News

  • Opening day match-up at 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship will take place at Zayed Sports City on Dec. 16
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland will take on US Open winner Emma Raducanu in the opening-day women’s match at the the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December, organizers Flash Entertainment have announced.

The match will take place at the International Tennis Center in Zayed Sports City on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Former world No.4 Bencic produced some stunning tennis to win gold in the singles and silver in the doubles at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Her clash with Raducanu on center court in the UAE capital will also be a rematch of their US Open quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows, which the 18-year-old from the UK won before going on to win the first major of her career.

“Since we introduced the women’s match in 2017, we have welcomed some of the biggest names in the game to compete in Abu Dhabi. With that legacy in place, the goal for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is to keep evolving to ensure we bring our knowledgeable fans the best, unrivalled experiences. With Emma and Belinda confirmed, this year’s match is set to be the most intriguing women’s match in the championship’s history,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.

Bencic, 24, said she is looking forward to playing in a new country and eager to show her US Open defeat against Raducanu was a one-off.

“When I was offered the opportunity to come and explore Abu Dhabi and all the championship has to offer, I was very excited and happy to do it. It’s great to travel to new places,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to coming, to immersing myself in the many cultures there and interacting with the fans. Emma and I played a great match in New York, and I am looking forward to another great battle, this time in Abu Dhabi.”

Topics: tennis Emma Raducanu Belinda Bencic

Related

Sky high Swiss: Belinda Bencic plans parachute jump to celebrate Dubai title
Sport
Sky high Swiss: Belinda Bencic plans parachute jump to celebrate Dubai title
Hampered by knee, 2018 champ Osaka loses to Bencic at US Open
Sport
Hampered by knee, 2018 champ Osaka loses to Bencic at US Open

