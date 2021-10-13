Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan will head the Kingdom’s delegation at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which kicked off in Washington on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency announced on Wednesday.
The delegation includes the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, Fahad Al-Mubarak, and a number of specialists in the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Central Bank, and the Saudi Fund for Development.
Al-Jadaan will attend the meeting of the IMF and its Financial Committee and the World Bank Group’s Development Committee meeting.
On the sidelines of these meetings, he will also attend the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, under the Italian presidency.
The meetings, which will conclude on Friday, will discuss a number of major issues related to the developments and challenges of the global economy, especially health, policies to support the transition to a green economy, support for the most vulnerable countries, issues related to international taxes, in addition to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to the financial sector.
