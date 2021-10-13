You are here

Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings

Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan will head the Saudi delegation at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings. (File/AFP)
Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan will head the Saudi delegation at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 October 2021
  • Mohammed Al-Jadaan will also attend the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan will head the Kingdom’s delegation at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which kicked off in Washington on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency announced on Wednesday.
The delegation includes the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, Fahad Al-Mubarak, and a number of specialists in the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Central Bank, and the Saudi Fund for Development.
Al-Jadaan will attend the meeting of the IMF and its Financial Committee and the World Bank Group’s Development Committee meeting.
On the sidelines of these meetings, he will also attend the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, under the Italian presidency.
The meetings, which will conclude on Friday, will discuss a number of major issues related to the developments and challenges of the global economy, especially health, policies to support the transition to a green economy, support for the most vulnerable countries, issues related to international taxes, in addition to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to the financial sector.

Egypt’s LNG exports expected to rise in October

Egypt’s LNG exports expected to rise in October
SINGAPORE/LONDON: Egypt’s liquefied natural gas exports are expected to rise in October from the previous month, trading and industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Egypt’s natural gas company recently issued a sell tender on a free-on-board basis loading Oct. 31-Nov. 1 from the country’s Damietta plant, an industry source in Singapore and a trading source in Europe said.

“Last October we had only one cargo loading out of Egypt, but this year we’ve already had five in the first half of October alone,” said Laura Page, a senior LNG analyst at data intelligence firm Kpler

She added that Egypt has exported 4.3 million tons of LNG in the first nine months of this year, up from 0.45 Mt a year earlier, due to rising domestic gas availability and an improvement in the pricing environment.

“As domestic gas availability rises, Egypt has increasingly been able to meet domestic gas demand and allocate surplus production for export,” she said.

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices
BRUSSELS: The EU on Wednesday presented a “toolbox” of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans’ power bills soaring.

The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation.

Consumers’ “concern is understandable, justified,” said EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals.

“Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia.”

The main reason for the energy prices surge is that economies are bouncing back strongly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wholesale natural gas prices, the lead indicator for overall energy prices in Europe, have more than tripled this year. Oil and coal prices have also jumped. Those spikes are expected to feed through to bills for households and businesses in coming months.

The energy issue will headline an EU leaders' summit next week.

The list of options the European Commission presented include emergency payments — perhaps in the form of energy vouchers — to poorer households.

Consumers should also be allowed to defer paying bills, and taxes and levies that can account to more than a third of the cost of those bills could be reduced or suspended, the Commission said.

It stressed, however, that these proposals must be “temporary” and “targeted.”

Medium-term proposals also presented were vaguer.

They focused on boosting investment in renewable energy sources and pan-European grids — measures already charted as the EU re-gears itself to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Moody’s revises outlook for Dubai’s utility to stable

Moody’s revises outlook for Dubai’s utility to stable
RIYADH: Ratings firm Moody’s on Wednesday affirmed the Baa2 ratings of state-owned Dubai Electricity & Water Authority and revised its outlook to stable from negative.

“The rating action reflects the credit linkages between DEWA and the government of Dubai. Supportive oil prices and improved prospects for a sustained economic recovery will strengthen the operating environment in Dubai, bolster the emirate’s government finances and limit downside risks to DEWA’s credit profile,” Moody’s said.

The ratings agency expects the company’s operating performance to rebound in 2021, as a result of

increased electricity and water consumption as well as the end of the 10 percent blanket discount on all electricity bills which lasted for three months in 2020 and was not reintroduced in 2021.

US becomes largest bitcoin mining center after China crackdown: Market wrap

US becomes largest bitcoin mining center after China crackdown: Market wrap
RAYANA ALQUBALI  
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RAYANA ALQUBALI   SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: The US has overtaken China to account for the largest share of bitcoin mining in the world, according to data released by Britain’s Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance on Wednesday.

China’s share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the “hash rate,” had fallen to zero by July from 44 percent in May, and from as much as 75 percent in 2019, the data showed.

Miners elsewhere have taken up the slack, with mining rig manufacturers shifting their attention to North America and Central Asia, and larger Chinese miners moving as well, though this process is fraught with logistical difficulties.

As a result, the US now accounts for the largest share of mining, some 35.4 percent of the global hash rate as of the end of August, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia.

Use of Chinese yuan

Binance, one of the world’s largest exchange by trading volumes, will stop the use of the Chinese yuan on its peer-to-peer trading platform, the latest move by major global cryptocurrency exchanges to cut their ties with mainland Chinese investors following an intense crackdown on the sector.

It will remove the Chinese yuan section of its consumer-to-consumer platform on Dec. 31 this year, and mainland Chinese users will have their accounts switched to “withdraw only mode,” Binance said in a statement.

Binance’s origins lie in China, though it emphasized in a statement that it withdrew from mainland China in 2017, the time of a previous regulatory crackdown.

Also on Wednesday, OKEX, another major cryptocurrency exchange with its origins in China said in a statement it had shifted its core business to international markets since 2017 and stopped promoting and providing services to the mainland China market.

Regulation

Regulators need to work quickly to put in place a set of rules for cryptocurrencies, given the sector’s rapid growth and the time it takes to agree on new standards, Bank of England Deputy Gov. Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

“Regulators internationally and in many jurisdictions have begun the work. It needs to be pursued as a matter of urgency,” Cunliffe said in a speech at the SIBOS conference.

Last week, global regulators suggested that the safeguards they apply systemic clearing houses and payment systems should also be applied to stablecoins.

“It took two years to draft this measure, during which stablecoins have grown 16-fold,” Cunliffe said.  

 

Trading

Bitcoin fell by 2.04 percent to $55,698.90 at 5:41 p.m. Riyadh time on Wednesday while Ether traded at $3,492.32, down by 0.44 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

“Current market cap of Bitcoin reaches 1 trillion once again, while approaching $55,000 and more,” Abdullah Mashat, managing director of a private Saudi retail company, told Arab News.

“Price movement showed again exceeding 50 percent in the past 3 months following recovery from the mining ban in China which affected more than two-third of the Bitcoin network,” he said.

 

 

 

 

Russia expects the prices reaching $100 a barrel: Energy market wrap

Russia expects the prices reaching $100 a barrel: Energy market wrap
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Russian President Vladimir Putin said oil prices could reach $100 a barrel, adding that Moscow and its partners in the OPEC+ need to agree on global mechanisms on ways to balance energy markets

On the other hand, Oil prices won’t be higher in the future, the Iraqi oil minister said at an energy conference in Moscow.

“We think the price won’t be higher.” 

When asked if OPEC+ should produce more oil than planned, he said: “The market should be balanced.” 

Brent crude futures were down 76 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $82.66 a barrel at 17:06 Riyadh time. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 80 cents or 0.9 percent to $79.84 a barrel.

Transition to clean energy 

Clean energy investment needs to triple by 2030, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

“We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs,” said IEA chief Fatih Birol.

The IEA warned the global transition to clean energy is still far too slow to meet climate pledges and risks fueling even greater price volatility.

China customs data 

Crude oil imports in Jan-Sept down 6.8 percent at 387 million tonnes, while natural gas imports up 22.2 percent at 89.85 million tons, General Administration of Customs announced on Wednesday.

Iron ore imports dropped by 3 percent at 842 million tons, as copper imports fall 19.5 percent at 4.1 million tons, the customs data showed.

OPEC report

OPEC production increased by 490,000 barrels per day to 27.33 million barrels per day in September.

 At the same time, OPEC has reduced global demand in 2021 by 160,000 barrels per day to 5.8 million barrels per day.

 OPEC maintained its previous forecast for oil demand growth in the 2022 at 4.15 million barrels per day, while the forecast for crude oil in the 2022 increased by 100.000 million barrels per day to 28.8 million barrels per day.

 

