You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media

Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media

Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media
Short Url

https://arab.news/bftka

Updated 14 October 2021
SPA

Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media

Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media
Updated 14 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Shoura Council virtually held on Wednesday a regular session, presided over by Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, the consultative body’s deputy speaker.

The council inaugurated its session by reviewing the topics on its agenda. The council approved a decision calling on the Ministry of Information to improve the investment environment in the media sector.

It urged the ministry to complete its update of the media policy soon. It called on the ministry to review the human resources system and reshape media functions in a way that enhances operational efficiency and quality of outputs.

The council called for the allocation of an item in the ministry’s budget for emergency media events.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council

Related

Shoura Council speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s global role at Rome meeting
Saudi Arabia
Shoura Council speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s global role at Rome meeting
Saudi Shoura Council reshuffles committees, approves draft agreements
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council reshuffles committees, approves draft agreements

Who’s Who: Lubna Al-Mohammedi, senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply

Who’s Who: Lubna Al-Mohammedi, senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Lubna Al-Mohammedi, senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply

Who’s Who: Lubna Al-Mohammedi, senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Lubna Al-Mohammedi is senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply. Throughout her extensive career in the supply chain field, and as the current chairperson at CIPS, Al-Mohammedi has successfully built a strong work personality based on good manners and professional communications.

She has occupied the position of senior executive manager since March. From January 2017 to November 2019, Al-Mohammedi served as a project coordinator for Dynamic Industries, Inc. She joined the company in 2017 while procurement work began after six months.

Much earlier in her career, Al-Mohammedi was eager to gain experience, which she successfully acquired as an SPR coordinator for the Ministry of National Guard (Health Affairs) from March 2009 to June 2013. Her skills and endorsements include supply chain management training and organizational development.

Since 2013, Al-Mohammedi has been a trainer at the National Guard Hospital, which she joined in 2005. By 2011 she was in the 2011-2013 Core in the Oracle System. From 2007 to 2008, Al-Mohammedi worked as a medical and industrial planner.

Between 2005 and 2007, she served as an administrative assistant and prior to that, between 2003 and 2005, she worked at Ratan Furniture Company as a marketing manager.

Between 2001 and 2003, Al-Mohammedi was a schoolteacher for grade 3 children at The Group of Bin Hassan School. Subjects taught included mathematics, Arabic and sciences.

She won the NGH employee of the year award in 2009 and 2013.

Al-Mohammedi was nominated for a program supporting entrepreneurs in 2014, where she was also the speaker. She was also nominated for the G20 in Sydney in 2014. Al-Mohammedi completed her B.Sc. in physics at King Faisal University, Dammam, in 1999.

She is considered a leading name in the field of procurement and supply chain.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Nurah M. Alamro, member of the advisory committee of the Human Rights Council
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Nurah M. Alamro, member of the advisory committee of the Human Rights Council
Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, vice-president of the Asian Fencing Federation
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, vice-president of the Asian Fencing Federation

Measure taken to further protect vegetation and combat desertification in Saudi Arabia

Measure taken to further protect vegetation and combat desertification in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 October 2021
SPA

Measure taken to further protect vegetation and combat desertification in Saudi Arabia

Measure taken to further protect vegetation and combat desertification in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is continuing to tackle desertification by expanding its green space, especially in its protected nature reserves.
On Wednesday, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority and the National Center for Vegetation Cover signed an MoU to develop vegetation cover and protect diversity in the reserve.
Mohammed Al-Shaalan, CEO of the ITBA authority, said the MoU is a continuation of the authority’s efforts to preserve vegetation cover so that the reserve becomes an international attraction and an ecotourism destination rich in heritage and nature, preserving these with the participation of the local community and strengthening ecotourism. He said that the signing of the MoU comes as the “Saudi Green Initiative Forum” and the “Middle East Green Initiative Summit” are held later this month.
Located north of the Kingdom’s capital, the reserve was established in 2018 by royal decree. The area covers 91,500 sq km and is home to more than 120 different types of flora and more than 60 types of fauna such as the Arabian wolf and spiny tail lizards.
Last March, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched initiatives that aim to reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent in the region and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s largest afforestation project, which will be double the size of the Great Green Wall in the Sahel region, the second biggest regional afforestation initiative.
Dr. Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdulkader, CEO of NCVC, said that the MoU aims for cooperation with the ITBA authority to cooperate in developing vegetation cover, preserving plant diversity in the reserve and involving the local community in programs that help adopt behavior that promotes environmental sustainability, and encouraging investment founded on the international principles of ecotourism to achieve optimal management and operation of plant resources.

Topics: desertification Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi government signs up to 100m tree-planting scheme to tackle desertification
Saudi Arabia
Saudi government signs up to 100m tree-planting scheme to tackle desertification
UN lauds Saudi efforts to combat desertification
Saudi Arabia
UN lauds Saudi efforts to combat desertification

Saudi-led mission uncovers the secrets of the deep

Saudi-led mission uncovers the secrets of the deep
Updated 14 October 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi-led mission uncovers the secrets of the deep

Saudi-led mission uncovers the secrets of the deep
  • Six-week Red Sea research expedition finds eight undocumented species and ocean pinnacle 635m high
Updated 14 October 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: As long ago as biblical times, humans were fascinated by the waters of the Red Sea. Even now we continue to probe its depths in an attempt to unlock its mysteries and secrets, and learn more about its unique marine environment.
The most recent research project, a six-week expedition in the sea’s northeastern waters, revealed a few mind-boggling surprises.
In October, a crew of 30 boarded the OceanXplorer1, an exploration, research and media vessel described as the most advanced of its kind. The renowned scientists, oceanographers and researchers included experts from the NEOM megacity project, Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and National Geographic.
They spent in excess of 960 hours mapping more than 1,500 square kilometers of seabed. Not only will their discoveries help to advance knowledge of marine biology, they uncovered new and unexpected information that could change our understanding of the natural world.
Paul Marshall, NEOM’s chief environment officer, is clearly impressed by the pristine waters and largely undisturbed marine life off the coast of the Saudi megacity development. He has worked for more than 30 years on marine environmental projects, including the restoration of coral reefs and innovations in conservation practices.
He told Arab News he realized immediately that there are a lot of undiscovered opportunities in the Red Sea, and “the Kingdom is custodian to an incredible part of the world’s marine environment.”
Working in partnership with ocean exploration initiative OceanX and other researchers, the Red Sea expedition began during a particularly challenging time, in the midst of a global pandemic. But that was just one of the challenges.
For example, the OceanXplorer’s manned deep sea exploration vessels are the most advanced of their kind. They can operate at depths of up to 1,000 meters but in most parts of the world water temperature drops sharply at such depths. In the relatively shallow Red Sea the temperature only drops to about 20 degrees Celsius, which limited the depth at which the submersibles could operate to about 700 meters.
At one spot, they found a big surprise waiting for them. The team believes the remote-operated vehicle spotted a mystery large squid on three occasions at a depth of about 650 meters near a sunken ferry that might be its home.
“We know from its proximity to the ship that we saw a huge squid, around six-to-eight meters long,” said Marshall. “There aren’t many squids that big — but nobody’s ever seen a giant squid in the Red Sea.
“If it is the giant squid, they’ve only ever been filmed underwater twice before. And if it’s not the giant squid, then it’s some other species not known from this area. So we don’t know exactly what it is, but we do know it is hugely exciting.”

Take a deeper look at the wonders of the Red Sea

The team made many other discoveries, including: a 635-meter high pinnacle (pillar-like elevations that rise from the seafloor); one of the northernmost deep-sea brine pools (pools of water on the seabed with much higher salinity than the surrounding ocean); a new crack caused by shifting tectonic plates; and three shipwrecks.
The team also studied so-called “super corals,” which have intrigued scientists for some time. The term refers to species of coral that appear to be particularly resilient to environmental shifts, such as those caused by climate change.
Ameer Abdulla Eweida, director of the Marine Conservation Program at NEOM, was the expedition’s coordinator and chief scientist. He has worked extensively worldwide in the field of marine and coral reef conservation science, and managing the effects of human activity, including pollution, on these vulnerable habitats.
NEOM’s unique Red Sea habitat includes some of the most heat-tolerant coral in the world.
“One of the holy grails of coral science is to understand the
evolutionary, biological and oceanographic factors that give these corals the ability to tolerate heat extremes and make them super corals,” said Eweida.
“NEOM’s Red Sea coral reefs have evolved over thousands of years towards a natural tolerance and resilience to high temperatures, and if managed and protected well — and because of their unique traits — they will have a high chance of surviving the effects of global climate change and the warming of the seas,” said Eweida.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

With its constant temperature and excellent visibility, the Red Sea is one of the world’s best spots for diving. (AN photos) photos
Saudi Arabia
Tourists take diving in Jeddah to new height
A vital waterway: Why the Red Sea matters to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
A vital waterway: Why the Red Sea matters to Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesian Embassy hosts fest to promote rice products in Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesian Embassy hosts fest to promote rice products in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesian Embassy hosts fest to promote rice products in Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesian Embassy hosts fest to promote rice products in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh hosted a rice festival to promote their rice products in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabian businessmen, importers, representatives of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and restaurant owners attended the “Indonesia Rice Festival” organized by the Embassy.

“This is to show to the local public that they also have the option to use Indonesian rice for their daily dishes, in addition to the basmati rice they are using every day,” said Arief Hidayat, the acting Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The event promoted various Indonesian rice products, ranging from long grain aromatic types to organic premium red and white rice.

Guests were also served typical local dishes such as kabsa and biryani, which were made using Indonesian rice.

They were also treated to a virtual business meeting between Indonesian rice exporters — namely Food Station and Bulog Indonesia — with the Saudi Arabian businessmen who were interested in exploring new business opportunities.

The local importers expressed their interest by inquiring about the price offered, the minimum order quantity and the possibility of in-house branding with rice from Indonesia.

According to figures provided by the embassy, the Kingdom imported 1.5 million tons of rice in 2020.

The countries supplying the most rice to Saudi Arabia are India (1.2 million tons), Pakistan (127,000), the US (113,000), Vietnam (32,000), and Thailand (31,000).

The Asian rice-eating population in Saudi Arabia is mostly expats from Indonesia, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

“Assuming each person consumes 150 grams per day, then the potential consumption of Asian rice is 76,000 tons per year. Given that Indonesia’s rice production had a surplus in 2020 of 4.64 million tons, Saudi Arabia is one of the potential markets for Indonesian rice,” said the embassy in a statement.

“Indonesian rice is getting ready to enter the Saudi market,” it added.

Indonesia and Saudi Arabia share strong trade relations. The Kingdom ranks 23rd among Indonesia’s export destinations and is among its top 10 import markets, with a total trade value of $4.61 billion between January and November 2019.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy discusses humanitarian programs with KSrelief chief
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy discusses humanitarian programs with KSrelief chief
Tajikistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Akram Karimi cuts a cake with guests marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi partnership adds to momentum of SCO, says Tajik envoy

Riyadh Season publicity drive shifts into high gear

Riyadh Season publicity drive shifts into high gear
Updated 14 October 2021
SPA

Riyadh Season publicity drive shifts into high gear

Riyadh Season publicity drive shifts into high gear
Updated 14 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: With just a week to go until the start of Riyadh Season 2021, the publicity drive for the high-profile event kicked into high gear on Wednesday as the media center launched its promotional campaign.

The main work of the center involves providing the local and international media professionals covering the event with support services, including daily information updates and facts and figures about current activities. In addition it will organize press conferences and monitor the global media coverage of Riyadh Season 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It has also launched a virtual media center where journalists can register for permits to cover events and activities, and download a range of promotional materials — such as background information, photos and videos — that will be updated on daily basis.

Riyadh Season begins on Oct. 20 and continues until March. It features about 7,500 activity days, running concurrently, including more than 100 interactive experiences, 350 theater shows, 10 international exhibitions, more than 24 plays, and 76 concerts.

Topics: Riyadh Season 2021 Saudi Arabia

Related

Barcelona and Boca Juniors to play for the Maradona Cup during Riyadh Season
Sport
Barcelona and Boca Juniors to play for the Maradona Cup during Riyadh Season

Latest updates

Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media
Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media
Who’s Who: Lubna Al-Mohammedi, senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply
Who’s Who: Lubna Al-Mohammedi, senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply
2 missing after Lebanese training plane crashes into the Med
2 missing after Lebanese training plane crashes into the Med
Tunisia, Morocco hoteliers eye an end to COVID-19 downturn
Tunisia, Morocco hoteliers eye an end to COVID-19 downturn
Sudan security service slaps travel ban on top civilian politicians
Sudan security service slaps travel ban on top civilian politicians

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.