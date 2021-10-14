Saudi Shoura Council approves decision calling for more investment in media

Lubna Al-Mohammedi is senior executive manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply. Throughout her extensive career in the supply chain field, and as the current chairperson at CIPS, Al-Mohammedi has successfully built a strong work personality based on good manners and professional communications.
She has occupied the position of senior executive manager since March. From January 2017 to November 2019, Al-Mohammedi served as a project coordinator for Dynamic Industries, Inc. She joined the company in 2017 while procurement work began after six months.
Much earlier in her career, Al-Mohammedi was eager to gain experience, which she successfully acquired as an SPR coordinator for the Ministry of National Guard (Health Affairs) from March 2009 to June 2013. Her skills and endorsements include supply chain management training and organizational development.
Since 2013, Al-Mohammedi has been a trainer at the National Guard Hospital, which she joined in 2005. By 2011 she was in the 2011-2013 Core in the Oracle System. From 2007 to 2008, Al-Mohammedi worked as a medical and industrial planner.
Between 2005 and 2007, she served as an administrative assistant and prior to that, between 2003 and 2005, she worked at Ratan Furniture Company as a marketing manager.
Between 2001 and 2003, Al-Mohammedi was a schoolteacher for grade 3 children at The Group of Bin Hassan School. Subjects taught included mathematics, Arabic and sciences.
She won the NGH employee of the year award in 2009 and 2013.
Al-Mohammedi was nominated for a program supporting entrepreneurs in 2014, where she was also the speaker. She was also nominated for the G20 in Sydney in 2014. Al-Mohammedi completed her B.Sc. in physics at King Faisal University, Dammam, in 1999.
She is considered a leading name in the field of procurement and supply chain.