Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election
Japan's Prime Minister and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Fumio Kishida and his ministers interact after the dissolution of the lower house was announced at the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election
  • The last lower house election was held in 2017 under Shinzo Abe
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for elections Oct. 31 that will be Japan’s first of the pandemic.
At stake will be how Japan faces a potential coronavirus resurgence and revives its battered economy, and if or how Kishida’s government can leave the shadow of the nearly nine years of Abe-Suga rule some describe as dominating to the point of muzzling diverse views.
Kishida said he is seeking a mandate for his policies after being elected prime minister by parliament only 10 days ago.
He replaced Yoshihide Suga, who lasted just a year as prime minister and whose support was battered by his perceived high-handed approach in dealing with the coronavirus and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite rising virus cases.
Kishida, tasked with rallying support for the ruling party, has promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.”
Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution at a plenary session. The 465 lawmakers in the more powerful lower chamber stood up, shouted “banzai” three times and left. Official campaigning for all 465 newly vacant seats begins Tuesday.
The last lower house election was held in 2017 under Shinzo Abe, a staunch conservative who pulled the long-ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party further to the right while serving as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.
In the earlier lower house vote, the LDP and its coalition partner New Komeito together won 310 seats, or two-thirds of the chamber.
Four main opposition parties have agreed to cooperate on some policies, such as addressing gaps between the rich and the poor that they say have widened during Abe’s government and worsened by the pandemic.
Despite weaker public support for the LDP under Suga, opposition parties have struggled to win enough votes to form a new government after the brief rule of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-2012.
Kishida, earlier Friday, visited offices of senior LDP members and expressed his determination of an election victory.
In his first policy speech last week, Kishida promised to strengthen the country’s pandemic response, revive the economy and bolster defenses against threats from China and North Korea. He also sought to gradually expand social and economic activities by using vaccination certificates and more testing.

Topics: Japan

US to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

US to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

US to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US government will ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of doses sent to the South Asian country to about 18.3 million, more than any other country, a White House official said.
The latest shipments of the vaccine lots made by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, are due to arrive on Saturday via the COVAX distribution program, said the official, who asked to remain unidentified.
Pakistan has administered at least 93.6 million doses so far, according to data compiled by Reuters. Assuming every person needs two doses, that would suffice to have vaccinated about 21.6 percent of the country’s population.
Previous US shipments of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have gone to Pakistan every month since June.
The shipment is part of an ongoing US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries.

McSurgery: An Indian hospital restoring eyesight to millions

McSurgery: An Indian hospital restoring eyesight to millions
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

McSurgery: An Indian hospital restoring eyesight to millions

McSurgery: An Indian hospital restoring eyesight to millions
  • There are an estimated 10 million blind people in India, with a further 50 million suffering from some form of visual impairment
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

MADURAI, India: Black ticks on their foreheads marking the eye to be operated on, dozens of patients in green overalls wait in line, beneficiaries of a pioneering Indian model that is restoring sight to millions.
With a highly efficient assembly line model inspired by McDonald's, the network of hospitals of the Aravind Eye Care System performs around 500,000 surgeries a year -- many for free.
More than a quarter of the world's population, some 2.2 billion people, suffer from vision impairment. Of which one billion cases could have been prevented or have been left unaddressed, according to the World Vision Report by the World Health Organization.
There are an estimated 10 million blind people in India, with a further 50 million suffering from some form of visual impairment. Cataracts -- clouding of the eye lens -- is the main cause.
"The bulk of this blindness is not necessary because a lot of it is due to cataract which can be easily set right through a simple surgery," said Thulasiraj Ravilla, one of the founding members of Aravind.
The hospital was set up by doctor Govindappa Venkataswamy who was inspired by McDonald's ex-CEO Roy Kroc and learned about the fast-food chain's economies of scale during a visit to the Hamburger University in Chicago.
"If McDonald's can do it for hamburgers, why can't we do it for eye care?" he famously said.
Aravind started as an 11-bed facility in 1976 in Madurai, a city in the southern state of Tamil Nadu but has expanded to care centres and community clinics across India.
The model has been so successful it has been the subject of numerous studies including by Harvard Business School.
But it is the outreach camps which have been the cornerstone of its no-frills high-volume work -- nearly 70 percent of India's population lives in rural areas.
"It is the access that is the main concern, so we are taking the treatment to people rather than waiting for them to come for us," Ravilla told AFP.
The free eye camps are a boon for those like Venkatachalam Rajangam who received care close to home.
Rajangam said he had to stop working because he was unable to see the money customers at his provisions store gave him, and also stumbled on the stairs or when out after dark.
The 64-year-old found out about a camp next to his village in Kadukarai, some 240 kilometres (150 miles) from Madurai, where doctors screened his eyes and detected a cataract in the left one.
Rajangam was taken in a bus with some 100 others to a shelter run by the hospital, which also provides basic meals and mats to sleep on free of charge, and underwent a procedure to remove the cataract.
"I thought the operation would be for an hour but within 15 minutes everything was over. But it didn't feel rushed. The procedure was done properly," Rajangam said after the bandage roll covering his eye was removed.
"I didn't have to spend even a penny... God has created eyes, but they are the ones who restored my eyesight," he gushed, clasping his hands in gratitude.
Aravind eye surgeon Aruna Pai said the doctors receive rigorous training to make sure they can perform surgeries quickly.
The complication rate is less than two per 10,000 at Aravind compared to Britain or the United States where it ranges from 4-8 per 10,000, according to the hospital.
"We have wet labs where we are taught to operate on goats' eyeballs. This helps us to sharpen our skills," said Pai, who performs some 100 surgeries in a day.
Aravind said it does not take charity money but instead uses the revenue generated from paying customers to help cover the cost of those who need free treatment.
It reduces costs further by manufacturing lenses for cataract treatment at its own facility called Aurolab.
Aurolab currently produces more than 2.5 million of these lenses a year at a sixth of the cost of those previously imported from the US, the hospital said.
Rajib Dasgupta, a community health expert based in New Delhi, lauded the clinics: "The Aravind model has emerged as an important one in blindness prevention."
But he warned that India still needed to look at root causes -- including diet, hygiene, and sanitation -- that could help avoid preventable blindness.
Dasgupta warned: "The communicable causes of blindness due to infectious conditions still exist and remain significant challenges."

Topics: India Visual Impairment

English school return spurred COVID in children, but cases fell in adults — study

English school return spurred COVID in children, but cases fell in adults — study
Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

English school return spurred COVID in children, but cases fell in adults — study

English school return spurred COVID in children, but cases fell in adults — study
  • Imperial study finds September rise in child COVID cases
  • Epidemic shrinks in younger to middle aged adults
Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

LONDON: COVID-19 infections in children in England rose in September after schools returned from summer holidays, helping to keep cases high even as there was a fall among adults, a large prevalence study showed on Thursday.
The REACT-1 study, led by Imperial College London, is the latest to find that more children are getting infected with COVID-19 following the reopening of schools at the start of September.
Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European countries, with more than 30,000 new cases reported every day this month, but have not risen above summer levels following the return of schools in England despite the higher infection rates in children.
The study found that prevalence in 13 to 17-year-olds was 2.55 percent between Sept 9-27, with prevalence in those aged 5 to 12 at 2.32 percent. Prevalence for every adult age group was estimated below 1 percent.
The study found that the epidemic was growing among those under 17, with an estimated reproduction “R” number of 1.18. An R number above 1 implies exponential growth, while a number below 1 implies the epidemic is shrinking.
The epidemic was estimated to be shrinking in 18-54 year olds, with an R number of 0.81, while the epidemic was broadly steady among those over 55.
While around 90 percent of over 18s have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination rates of children are much lower, and broad vaccination of those aged 12-15 only began last month.
“Prevalence was high and increasing in school aged children during September,” Paul Elliott, who led the study, told reporters.
“Increased vaccination uptake in school-aged children, and the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adults will help reduce the potential for transmission.”
The study is intended to give an estimate of infection numbers that are unaffected by trends in people coming forward to be tested with COVID symptoms.
There was overall prevalence of 0.83 percent out of 100,527 valid swabs submitted, higher than the 0.63 percent recorded by the study in July before cases peaked later that month.

Topics: United Kingdom Coronavirus

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
  • The study was conducted on 458 adults who had been vaccinated with one of three US-approved brands (Pfizer, Moderna or J&J) for at least 12 weeks.
Updated 14 October 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: People who received Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed.
The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was eagerly awaited in the United States because it looked at the possibility of “mixing” vaccines — using a different vaccine than the initial doses for the booster shot — which is not currently allowed in the country.
The study was conducted on 458 adults who had been vaccinated with one of three US-approved brands (Pfizer, Moderna or J&J) for at least 12 weeks.
These three groups were each divided into three new groups to receive one of the available vaccines as a booster. The nine groups consisted of about 50 people each.
Researchers then analyzed antibody levels 15 days after the booster shot.
For people originally inoculated with J&J, antibody levels were four times higher after a J&J booster, 35 times higher after a Pfizer booster and 76 times higher after a Moderna booster.
And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher “irrespective of the booster vaccine administered,” when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
Additionally, “no safety concerns were identified” after booster doses were administered, it found.
The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, has several limitations, however.
The number of participants was small, and the immune response could evolve over time, beyond the 15 days observed during the study.
“Important not to get too carried away with the findings,” tweeted Peter Hotez, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine.
Results from trials on a second J&J booster shot conducted by the company itself were “impressive,” he said.
The NIH study should fuel discussions by a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expert committee, which is scheduled to consider applications for a booster dose from Moderna and J&J on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
A booster from Pfizer has already been approved in the United States for certain populations, such as people aged 65 or older, adults with high-risk medical conditions and those in jobs where they are frequently exposed to the coronavirus.

Topics: United States Coronavirus Johnson & Johnson vaccine

India launches huge infrastructure plan to revive growth

India launches huge infrastructure plan to revive growth
Updated 14 October 2021

India launches huge infrastructure plan to revive growth

India launches huge infrastructure plan to revive growth
  • Worth more than three times India’s total budgetary allocation, Gati Shakti is India’s most ambitious infrastructure plan so far
Updated 14 October 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a 100 trillion-rupee ($1.3 trillion) national infrastructure plan to pull the country back from a sharp economic decline worsened by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

When Modi came to power in 2014, he announced he would make India a $5 trillion economy. But growth has been stalled ever since, especially after the pandemic broke out. In the last fiscal year that ended in March, India’s economic output fell by a record 7.3 percent.

The national infrastructure program dubbed Gati Shakti, which means momentum, aims at boosting the productivity of industries, agriculture and other sectors in Asia’s third-largest economy.

“Development is not possible without quality infrastructure, and the government has now resolved to develop it in a holistic manner,” Modi said during the launching ceremony. “Gati Shakti will ensure that there will be no loss of time and money due to lack of infrastructure.”

Gati Shakti is India’s most ambitious infrastructure plan so far.

“If you look at the $1.3 trillion for the infrastructure campaign, it is more than three times that of India’s total budgetary allocation,” Prof. Pravakar Sahoo of the New Delhi-based economic think tank Institute of Economic Growth told Arab News.  

“Never before such a huge amount has been earmarked for infrastructure. Earlier, 3 to 4 percent of the budgetary allocation would go to infrastructure,” he said. “What is salient about the project is that it interlinks all the infrastructure projects of different departments and puts them under one nodal agency. It will make India one market.”

When he announced the project on India’s Independence Day on Aug. 15, Modi said it would create millions of jobs.

“This will boost the demand and create economic activities,” Sahoo said. “Whenever there is a crisis in the economy, the biggest infrastructure investment takes place.”

While he admitted that under Modi’s government infrastructure growth has seen a “great jump,” with India now building 35 km of roads daily, compared with 8 to 9 kilometers in the past, Sahoo said it was still unclear how Gati Shakti would be financed.

“The question is where the government will get the funds to finance such an ambitious project,” he said. “It’s going to be very difficult.”

Topics: infrastructure India Narendra Modi

