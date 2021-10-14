The Arab artists to add to your playlist this weekend

DUBAI: The artists participating a the inaugural Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale have been announced this week. More than 60 artists, hailing from all points of the globe, are set to showcase their work at the event, which will be held from Dec. 11 through March 11, 2022, in the Jax district of Diriyah.
Developed by a team of international curators led by Philip Tinari, director and chief executive of UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, China, the Biennale will unfold in six sections, with works from national and international artists examining the theme “Feeling the Stones” and engaging visitors in a dialogue around contemporary art.
The selected artists include Omar Abduljawad (Saudi Arabia, 1989), Sarah Abu Abdallah (Saudi Arabia, 1990), Hmoud Al Attawi (Saudi Arabia, 1986), Manal AlDowayan (Saudi Arabia, 1973), Fahad Al Hejailan (Saudi Arabia, 1957-2018), Lulwah Al-Homoud (Saudi Arabia, 1967) and many more.
“As the Foundation prepares to open the first contemporary art biennale organized, conceived and hosted in Saudi Arabia, the selection of artists is emblematic of our commitment - to showcase Saudi artists in dialogue with leading artists from around the world,” said Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, about the selection of the artists. “We see the development of cultural exchange and international dialogue in contemporary art as a crucial element in enhancing the cultural infrastructure in this country and look forward to welcoming artists and audiences alike to Diriyah,” she added.
Echoing on Al-Bakree’s statement, Tinari said: “The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale presents an unprecedented opportunity for the wide audiences in Saudi Arabia to experience global contemporary art.”
Tinari revealed that the four-month-long event will also include 30 site-specific commissions.
The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale was established in 2020 with the support of the Saudi Ministry of Culture. It will be the Kingdom’s first international contemporary art biennale.
The full list of participating artists includes:
Omar Abduljawad (Saudi Arabia, 1989)
Sarah Abu Abdallah (Saudi Arabia, 1990)
Hmoud Al Attawi (Saudi Arabia, 1986)
Manal AlDowayan (Saudi Arabia, 1973)
Fahad Al Hejailan (Saudi Arabia, 1957-2018)
Lulwah Al-Homoud (Saudi Arabia, 1967)
Mahdi Al Jeraibi (Saudi Arabia, 1969)
Abdullah AlOthman (Saudi Arabia, 1985)
Monira Al Qadiri (Kuwait, 1983)
Daniah Al Saleh (Saudi Arabia, 1970)
Mohammed Al Saleem (Saudi Arabia, 1939-1997)
Shadia Alem (Saudi Arabia, 1960)
Zahrah Al Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia, 1977)
Marwah AlMugait (Saudi Arabia, 1981)
Jowhara AlSaud (Saudi Arabia, 1978)
Rashed AlShashai (Saudi Arabia, 1977)
Dana Awartani (Saudi Arabia - Palestine, 1987)
Larry Bell (United States, 1939)
Sultan Bin Fahad (Saudi Arabia, 1971)
Birdhead (China, est 2004)
Sarah Brahim (Saudi Arabia, 1992)
Colin Chinnery (United Kingdom, 1971)
Ayman Yossri Daydban (Palestine - Jordan, 1966)
Simon Denny (New Zealand, 1982)
Ibrahim El Dessouki (Egypt, 1969)
Osama Esid (Syria, 1970)
Morris Foit (Kenya, 1940)
John Gerrard (Ireland, 1974)
Abdullah Hammas (Saudi Arabia, 1953)
Huang Rui (China, 1952)
William Kentridge (South Africa, 1955)
Wolfgang Laib (Germany, 1950)
Lei Lei & Chai Mi (China, 1985)
Lawrence Lek (Germany, 1982)
Richard Long (United Kingdom, 1945)
Maha Malluh (Saudi Arabia, 1959)
Ahmed Mater (Saudi Arabia, 1979)
Mohamed Melehi (Morocco, 1936-2020)
Han Mengyun (China, 1989)
Sarah Morris (United States, 1967)
Munira Mosli (Saudi Arabia, 1954 - 2019)
Peter Mulindwa (Uganda, 1943)
Nabuqi (China, 1984)
Filwa Nazer (Saudi Arabia, 1972)
Geof Oppenheimer (United States, 1973)
Miguel Angel Payano Jr. (United States, 1980)
Faisal Samra (Saudi Arabia, 1956)
Shao Fan (China, 1964)
Muhannad Shono (Saudi Arabia, 1977)
Timur Si-Qin (Germany, 1984)
Tavares Strachan (Bahamas, 1979)
Superstudio (Italy, est 1966)
Koki Tanaka (Japan, 1975)
Wang Luyan (China, 1956)
Wang Sishun (China,1979)
Wang Yuping (China, 1962)
Andro Wekua (Georgia, 1977)
Xu Bing (China, 1955)
Yukinori Yanagi (Japan, 1959)
Ayman Zedani (Saudi Arabia, 1984)
Zhang Peili (China, 1957)
Zheng Yuan (China, 1988)
Zou Zhao (Singapore, 1989)