Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive 'Sports Boulevard' project

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project
Once completed, the project will feature  green pedestrian pathways, special routes for professional and amateur cyclists, as well as horse-riding routes. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project
  The 135-kilometer Sports Boulevard is one of the Saudi capital's four projects launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Developers of Riyadh’s massive sports project have awarded contracts worth SR2.48 billion ($661.2 million) to a number of local companies to complete its first phase.

The first set of contracts include road and infrastructure works in Wadi Hanifa, the bicycle bridge, the Arts District, and the Promenade, Argaam has reported, citing the Sports Boulevard Foundation. 

The 135-kilometer Sports Boulevard is one of the Saudi capital’s four projects launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz. It will connect Wadi Hanifah Valley in the west with Wadi Al Sulai valley in the east. 

Once completed, the project will feature  green pedestrian pathways, special routes for professional and amateur cyclists, as well as horse-riding routes.

Topics: Riyadh Sports Boulevard Saudi Vision 2030

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Almarai sells stake in telecom Zain KSA for $21.6m, plans full divestment

Almarai sells stake in telecom Zain KSA for $21.6m, plans full divestment
  • Almarai is planning to sell the rest of its remaining stake in the next 12 months
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Popular dairy producer Almarai has sold some of its shares in the Saudi unit of Zain telecom, for a cash value of SR81.1 million ($21.6 million). 

The company, which also produces a variety of juices, sold 5.6 million shares, according to a bourse filing, lowering its stake in Zain KSA to 0.4 percent by the end of September from 1.1 percent in June. 

Almarai is planning to sell the rest of its remaining stake in the next 12 months, the filing said. It owned 2.5 percent of 35 million shares of Zain KSA when the telecom firm was established in 2008. 

The move comes as Zain KSA aims to refinance its debts through pledging shares to creditors, and extending the debt repayment periods to the founders.

The telecom company owes Almarai a total of SR109.6 million in loans.

Topics: Almarai Telecom Zain KSA

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Fitch Ratings agency revised outlook for Saudi banks as it said the impact of the pandemic on their performance has been contained. 

The agency said in a note on Wed. that it revised the outlooks on all Saudi banks’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to "Stable" in second and third quarter of this year to "reflect reduced pressures on the operating environment and the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating."

It also kept weighted average Viability Rating of ‘bbb+’ for all Saudi banks, the highest in the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to the note.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi banking Saudi banks

Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings

Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings

Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings
  • Mohammed Al-Jadaan will also attend the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan will head the Kingdom’s delegation at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which kicked off in Washington on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency announced on Wednesday.
The delegation includes the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, Fahad Al-Mubarak, and a number of specialists in the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Central Bank, and the Saudi Fund for Development.
Al-Jadaan will attend the meeting of the IMF and its Financial Committee and the World Bank Group’s Development Committee meeting.
On the sidelines of these meetings, he will also attend the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, under the Italian presidency.
The meetings, which will conclude on Friday, will discuss a number of major issues related to the developments and challenges of the global economy, especially health, policies to support the transition to a green economy, support for the most vulnerable countries, issues related to international taxes, in addition to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to the financial sector.

Topics: Mohammed Al-Jadaan saudi ministry of finance World Bank International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Bank Group G20 Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Egypt’s LNG exports expected to rise in October

Egypt’s LNG exports expected to rise in October
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

Egypt’s LNG exports expected to rise in October

Egypt’s LNG exports expected to rise in October
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE/LONDON: Egypt’s liquefied natural gas exports are expected to rise in October from the previous month, trading and industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Egypt’s natural gas company recently issued a sell tender on a free-on-board basis loading Oct. 31-Nov. 1 from the country’s Damietta plant, an industry source in Singapore and a trading source in Europe said.

“Last October we had only one cargo loading out of Egypt, but this year we’ve already had five in the first half of October alone,” said Laura Page, a senior LNG analyst at data intelligence firm Kpler

She added that Egypt has exported 4.3 million tons of LNG in the first nine months of this year, up from 0.45 Mt a year earlier, due to rising domestic gas availability and an improvement in the pricing environment.

“As domestic gas availability rises, Egypt has increasingly been able to meet domestic gas demand and allocate surplus production for export,” she said.

Topics: Egypt LNG exports

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU on Wednesday presented a “toolbox” of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans’ power bills soaring.

The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation.

Consumers’ “concern is understandable, justified,” said EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals.

“Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia.”

The main reason for the energy prices surge is that economies are bouncing back strongly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wholesale natural gas prices, the lead indicator for overall energy prices in Europe, have more than tripled this year. Oil and coal prices have also jumped. Those spikes are expected to feed through to bills for households and businesses in coming months.

The energy issue will headline an EU leaders' summit next week.

The list of options the European Commission presented include emergency payments — perhaps in the form of energy vouchers — to poorer households.

Consumers should also be allowed to defer paying bills, and taxes and levies that can account to more than a third of the cost of those bills could be reduced or suspended, the Commission said.

It stressed, however, that these proposals must be “temporary” and “targeted.”

Medium-term proposals also presented were vaguer.

They focused on boosting investment in renewable energy sources and pan-European grids — measures already charted as the EU re-gears itself to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Topics: EU Energy crunch

