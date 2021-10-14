Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project

RIYADH: Developers of Riyadh’s massive sports project have awarded contracts worth SR2.48 billion ($661.2 million) to a number of local companies to complete its first phase.

The first set of contracts include road and infrastructure works in Wadi Hanifa, the bicycle bridge, the Arts District, and the Promenade, Argaam has reported, citing the Sports Boulevard Foundation.

The 135-kilometer Sports Boulevard is one of the Saudi capital’s four projects launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz. It will connect Wadi Hanifah Valley in the west with Wadi Al Sulai valley in the east.

Once completed, the project will feature green pedestrian pathways, special routes for professional and amateur cyclists, as well as horse-riding routes.