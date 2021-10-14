You are here

  • Home
  • PIF to transfer remaining balance of Al Akaria’s $349m loan to finance ministry

PIF to transfer remaining balance of Al Akaria’s $349m loan to finance ministry

PIF to transfer remaining balance of Al Akaria’s $349m loan to finance ministry
This follows a loan rescheduling agreement signed in June between Al-Akaria and the PIF, which said the loan should be repaid in nine years and six months. The loan was taken in 2015 (File/Arab News)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gydhf

Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

PIF to transfer remaining balance of Al Akaria’s $349m loan to finance ministry

PIF to transfer remaining balance of Al Akaria’s $349m loan to finance ministry
  • The real estate firm, also called Al-Akaria, said they received a letter from the sovereign wealth fund about the transfer, which will also include related rights and obligations on top of the loan balance.
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Public Investment Fund is set to transfer the remaining balance of the Saudi Real Estate Company’s SR1.31 billion ($349 million) loan to the Ministry of Finance.

The real estate firm, also called Al-Akaria, said they received a letter from the sovereign wealth fund about the transfer, which will also include related rights and obligations on top of the loan balance.

This follows a loan rescheduling agreement signed in June between Al-Akaria and the PIF, which said the loan should be repaid in nine years and six months. The loan was taken in 2015. 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) #dubai #realestate

Related

Public Investment Fund hires Tony Hage as head of global private equity
Business & Economy
Public Investment Fund hires Tony Hage as head of global private equity
Middle East real estate to benefit from improving global migration rate: Savills
Business & Economy
Middle East real estate to benefit from improving global migration rate: Savills
Al-Akaria Saudi Real Estate Company names new CEO
Corporate News
Al-Akaria Saudi Real Estate Company names new CEO

US weekly jobless claims fall to the lowest level since the pandemic began: Economic wrap

US weekly jobless claims fall to the lowest level since the pandemic began: Economic wrap
Updated 14 October 2021
Ziyad Sabbah
 Lamyaa Bagazi
Ruba Alrashed

US weekly jobless claims fall to the lowest level since the pandemic began: Economic wrap

US weekly jobless claims fall to the lowest level since the pandemic began: Economic wrap
Updated 14 October 2021
Ziyad Sabbah  Lamyaa Bagazi Ruba Alrashed

New Department of Labor data show that initial weekly jobless claims in the US fell to 293,000 in the week ending 9 October. This is the lowest level since the pandemic began in 2020.

This reflects the economy's continued recovery as firings and layoffs slowed last week.

More US news

Producer prices increased by 0.5 percent month-on-month in September. This is the lowest rise in 2021 according to the US Bureau of Statistics, and 80 percent of the increase was accounted for by a 1.3 percent rise in prices of final goods. 

This was accompanied by an annual increase in producer prices by 8.6 percent, the highest since 2010.

German output

Germany's leading economic institutes decreased their shared estimate growth for 2021 to 2.4 percent from the previously forecasted 3.7 percent as supply bottlenecks slow recovery in the manufacturing sector.

On the other hand, they raised the expected growth rate for 2022 to 4.8 percent rather than 3.9 percent and said that the German economy will reach normal capacity utilization in 2022.

Moreover, the institutes said that inflation will increase in 2022 by 2.5 percent and by 1.7 percent in 2023.

India’s balance of trade 

India’s trade deficit increased significantly to $22.6 billion in September, up from the much-lower gap of $2.7 billion in September of last year, official data showed.

Imports soared by 84.8 percent year-on-year to $56.4 billion, mainly due to crude oil imports which almost tripled in value, as oil prices nearly doubled compared to a year earlier.

Exports also rose, but at a much lower pace, as it grew by 22.6 percent to reach $33.9 billion. Coffee and cashew exports led much of this increase.

Swedish inflation

Sweden’s inflation rate gained pace in September as it rose to 2.5 percent up from 2.1 percent in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden revealed.

This is the highest rate since November of 2011. The new inflationary pressures were mainly fuelled by jumps in the housing & utilities index and the electricity & transport index as they rose by 5.1 percent and 6.2 percent respectively.

Turkey’s reserves

Changing by $2.2 billion, Turkish foreign exchange reserves increased to $85.4 billion on October 8, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey said.   

Topics: US unemployment

Related

China’s inflation down in September yet producer prices reach an all-time high: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
China’s inflation down in September yet producer prices reach an all-time high: Economic wrap
China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li
Business & Economy
China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li

Tadawul closes up 0.6 percent; Al Rajhi Bank largest heavyweight on MT30: Market Wrap

Tadawul closes up 0.6 percent; Al Rajhi Bank largest heavyweight on MT30: Market Wrap
Updated 14 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Tadawul closes up 0.6 percent; Al Rajhi Bank largest heavyweight on MT30: Market Wrap

Tadawul closes up 0.6 percent; Al Rajhi Bank largest heavyweight on MT30: Market Wrap
Updated 14 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul share index was up 74 points on Thursday, or 0.6 percent, closing at 11,669 points.

Some 194.6 million of shares changed hands in 336.000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power, SABIC, Kayan.

Yansab shares surged by 7 percent for the fifth consecutive session, while Saudi Aramco shares rose by 0.8 percent and “SABIC" rose by more than 1 percent.

The Saudi Exchange “Tadawul” disclosed the top ten companies on the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index “MT30” by the end of September 2021.

The 10 companies accounted for 74.58 percent of the index weight, compared to 74.47 percent by the end of June 2021.

Al Rajhi Bank topped the list of the largest weighted stocks on the index with 14.51 percent with Saudi National Bank “SNB” on the second place with 14.29 percent. 

Oil giant Saudi Aramco secured fourth place with 8.40 percent, while STC retreated to the fifth rank.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients was ranked sixth with a weight of 3.93 percent. 

The parallel stock market index Nomu closed up 23999.49 points, or 2.45 percent, at points 573.89 with 2812 deals. 

The biggest fallers were, Arab Sea shares by 1.8 percent, Tanmiah food company by 1.3 percent, and Mulkia gulf real estate by 1.2 percent. 

The biggest winners on Thursday were Yansab and Petro Rabigh, which rose by 6 per cent, while National gypsum co. Petrochem, Naseej, and Saudi Advanced Industries increased by more than 4 percent. 

Topics: Al Rajhi Bank Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Cryptocurrencies could cause huge market crash warns Bank of England: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrencies could cause huge market crash warns Bank of England: Market Wrap
US becomes largest bitcoin mining center after China crackdown: Market wrap
Business & Economy
US becomes largest bitcoin mining center after China crackdown: Market wrap

Cryptocurrencies could cause huge market crash warns Bank of England: Market Wrap

Cryptocurrencies could cause huge market crash warns Bank of England: Market Wrap
Updated 14 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrencies could cause huge market crash warns Bank of England: Market Wrap

Cryptocurrencies could cause huge market crash warns Bank of England: Market Wrap
Updated 14 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Sir Jon Cunliffe, the Bank of England deputy governor for financial stability, on Thursday called for cryptocurrencies to be regulated as a matter of urgency. 

Sir Jon warned that a massive crypto market crash could be a realistic scenario.

Reacting to his comments, Mikkel Morch, executive director at crypto/digital assets hedge fund ARK36, said: "Comments like the one made by Sir Jon Cunliffe are a testament to the fact that digital assets have indeed become too large to ignore even by some of the oldest and most traditional financial institutions. 

"This should give investors more confidence in the digital asset market's resilience - despite the alarmist tone of Cunliffe’s comments."

Martha Reyes, head of research at digital asset prime brokerage and exchange BEQUANT, struck a more sceptical note, saying: “We welcome further regulation in the space as it will attract more capital and interest, and this is already happening. 

"However, it is a stretch to say that the sector threatens financial stability." 

Adoption

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke about bitcoin and cryptocurrency, saying that cryptocurrency is a major priority for him and he is trying to make his city the crypto capital of the world.

The mayor has been lobbying lawmakers to allow government employees to be paid their salaries in bitcoin, as well as allow tax payments in cryptocurrency to invest a portion of the funds in bitcoin.

"It’s a major priority for me because I want us to differentiate ourselves as a crypto capital of the United States or of the world," Suarez said in an interview with Bloomberg.

More adoption

Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has given its brand name to a new bitcoin futures ETF that will invest in cryptocurrency futures contracts and trade on the CBOE BZX Exchange, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

The proposed ETF, called ARK 21Shares Bitcoin Futures Strategy, with the ticker symbol ARKA, is an attempt by the fund managers to take advantage of the surge in cryptocurrency this year.

However, the SEC has yet to approve a bitcoin ETF. Other asset managers and exchanges such as Fidelity, CBOE Global Markets and Nasdaq are also waiting for the green light to launch ETFs tracking the digital currency.

Wood, whose flagship Innovation ETF was the top-performing US equity fund last year, has said that bitcoin will rally to $500,000 and her investment firm holds about $1.55 billion worth of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase shares spread across three funds.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 5.02 percent to $57,479 at 5:16 pm Riyadh time. 

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,788, up 10.69 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Topics: Bank of England Cryptocurreny

Related

Cryptocurrencies prices continue to rise: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrencies prices continue to rise: Market wrap
Cryptos' popularity deters regulators from restricting them: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
Cryptos' popularity deters regulators from restricting them: Market Wrap

US-based Lockheed Martin hosts specialized suppliers workshop in Riyadh

US-based Lockheed Martin hosts specialized suppliers workshop in Riyadh
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

US-based Lockheed Martin hosts specialized suppliers workshop in Riyadh

US-based Lockheed Martin hosts specialized suppliers workshop in Riyadh
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

The US-based defence corporation, Lockheed Martin, hosted a specialized suppliers workshop in Riyadh on Thursday to establish partnership opportunities with companies in Saudi’s aerospace and defense sector.  

The workshops included talks on localization and how firms could work with the company to strengthen local defense supply chains.

Deputy governor for military industry at the General Authority of Military Industries, Gasem Al Maimani, has highlighted the authority’s goal to boost Saudi’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of government spending on military equipment and services by 2030.

“We have a long track record of transferring technologies and sharing expertise with Saudi Arabia and are working diligently to create high-quality jobs for the workforce," said Joseph Rank, chief executive for the company in the Kingdom, adding: "Saudi suppliers in the defense sector will be central to helping localize defense expenditure."

Topics: Lockheed Martin

Related

Chief executive of Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia, Joseph Rank. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Lockheed Martin evaluates 400 Saudi Arabian firms in defense review
Update Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector

Saudi Arabia’s FII total deals to hit $125bn after this year's new contracts 

Saudi Arabia’s FII total deals to hit $125bn after this year's new contracts 
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s FII total deals to hit $125bn after this year's new contracts 

Saudi Arabia’s FII total deals to hit $125bn after this year's new contracts 
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative forum to be held in Riyadh this month is expected to see more investment deals that will bring total deals made under this initiative to $125 billion since its launch in 2017. 

The initative, known as FII, has teamed up with 16 international companies, including BNY Mellon, HSBC, Reliance Industries, and Softbank Vision Fund, ahead of the global event in Riyadh from October 26 to 28.

The upcoming forum will discuss topics under the theme “Invest in Humanity” including artificial intelligence, robotics, education, healthcare, and sustainability. 

The FII foundation’s chief executive officer Richard Attias said the partners will bring “unique expertise, strategies and thought leadership, crucial to supporting our mission,” according to SPA.

“Our partners are leading companies and organizations from both the public and private sectors and have all expressed their eagerness to join hands with us to address the challenges and to help serve humanity,” he added. 

Topics: Future Investment Initiative (FII) #hsbc

Related

HSBC, SABB secure Saudi Arabia’s first green deposit
Business & Economy
HSBC, SABB secure Saudi Arabia’s first green deposit
HSBC Saudi Arabia launches first climate change fund
Business & Economy
HSBC Saudi Arabia launches first climate change fund

Latest updates

Ankara, Baghdad fight against Daesh may be stepped in wake of Iraqi elections: Experts
Ankara, Baghdad fight against Daesh may be stepped in wake of Iraqi elections: Experts
December election may not spell the end for Libya’s crisis: Experts
The first elections since the end of the war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and Benghazi-based Libyan National Army are scheduled for Dec. 24. (Reuters/File Photo)
Despite COVID-19 pandemic, cruise company debuts in Saudi Arabia
MSC Bellissima's pool area, which sailed a series of voyages around the Red Sea, as most of the daytime activities take place around the main pool deck. (AN Photo/MSC Cruises)
Reading terror attacker denied appeal to whole-life prison sentence 
Khariri Saadallah, 27, admitted to stabbing and murdering three men in a park in the English town of Reading. (Social Media/Handout)
Greenpeace sounds alarm over animal farming in Spain
Greenpeace sounds alarm over animal farming in Spain

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.