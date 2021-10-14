Tadawul closes up 0.6 percent; Al Rajhi Bank largest heavyweight on MT30: Market Wrap

RIYADH: The Tadawul share index was up 74 points on Thursday, or 0.6 percent, closing at 11,669 points.

Some 194.6 million of shares changed hands in 336.000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power, SABIC, Kayan.

Yansab shares surged by 7 percent for the fifth consecutive session, while Saudi Aramco shares rose by 0.8 percent and “SABIC" rose by more than 1 percent.

The Saudi Exchange “Tadawul” disclosed the top ten companies on the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index “MT30” by the end of September 2021.

The 10 companies accounted for 74.58 percent of the index weight, compared to 74.47 percent by the end of June 2021.

Al Rajhi Bank topped the list of the largest weighted stocks on the index with 14.51 percent with Saudi National Bank “SNB” on the second place with 14.29 percent.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco secured fourth place with 8.40 percent, while STC retreated to the fifth rank.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients was ranked sixth with a weight of 3.93 percent.

The parallel stock market index Nomu closed up 23999.49 points, or 2.45 percent, at points 573.89 with 2812 deals.

The biggest fallers were, Arab Sea shares by 1.8 percent, Tanmiah food company by 1.3 percent, and Mulkia gulf real estate by 1.2 percent.

The biggest winners on Thursday were Yansab and Petro Rabigh, which rose by 6 per cent, while National gypsum co. Petrochem, Naseej, and Saudi Advanced Industries increased by more than 4 percent.