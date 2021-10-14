Lebanon president says people behind violence will be held accountable, PM announces day of mourning

You are here

A soldier helps a schoolgirl get to her parents, after a gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Mikati apologized to the Lebanese people
  • He added that the government will remain in power and calmly handle the investigation into the Beirut Port blast
LONDON: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun vowed that those responsible for the violence that erupted on Thursday in Beirut will be held accountable.
Speaking during a televised speech after the shootings that left six dead and dozens injured, Aoun said it was “unacceptable that weapons are once more the means of communication among Lebanese rivals.”
He added that the violence will be subject to a security and judicial follow up and that he will not allow Thursday’s violence to happen again under any circumstances.
The president described the events that took place in Beirut as “unacceptable” and said he would not “allow anyone to take Lebanon hostage to their own interests.”
Lebanon’s prime minister, meanwhile, announced on Twitter that Friday would be a day of public mourning for the lives of those killed in on Thursday.

Najib Mikati also apologized to the Lebanese people and told Annahar newspaper that he had been informed by the army that the security situation in the capital had improved on Thursday evening.
He added that the government was committed to holding elections according to constitutional dates, although today’s violence was “discouraging.”
Mikati also told Annahar newspaper that the government will remain in power and calmly handle the investigation into the Beirut Port blast.

December election may not spell the end for Libya’s crisis: Experts

The first elections since the end of the war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and Benghazi-based Libyan National Army are scheduled for Dec. 24. (Reuters/File Photo)
The first elections since the end of the war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and Benghazi-based Libyan National Army are scheduled for Dec. 24. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

December election may not spell the end for Libya’s crisis: Experts

The first elections since the end of the war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and Benghazi-based Libyan National Army are scheduled for Dec. 24. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Debate over Ghaddafi-era officials and entities in post-Ghaddafi Libya has yet to be comprehensively resolved
  • Libyans will vote on Dec. 24 in the first elections since warring parties put down their weapons in 2020
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Libya’s first election since a peace deal was struck last year between its warring parties may not be the end of the conflict in the country because the underlying issues that sparked a war in 2015 have not yet been addressed, a panel of experts said.

Speaking at an online event on Thursday, hosted by the Council for Arab-British Understanding, and attended by Arab News, Libyan activists and policy experts also said the intransigence of the international community, including the UN, threatens to undermine the pursuit of real resolution to Libya's problems.

The first elections since the end of the war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and Benghazi-based Libyan National Army are scheduled for Dec. 24.

But, according to Asma Khalifa, a Libyan peace activist, there remains no consensus on the core question between officials from the era of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and institutions in a post-Ghaddafi Libya.

“The biggest problem is the Political Isolation Law,” said Khalifa, referring to the proposed law that bars Ghaddafi-era officials, such as LNA general Khalifa Haftar, from participating in a post-war Libyan government.

The proposed Political Isolation Law was a major source of discontent in late 2014 and early 2015 and ultimately contributed to the breakdown of Libya’s first unity government.

“It is not clear really what happens to this law,” under the second unity government, which was agreed earlier this year, Khalifa said. 

“No one mentions it anymore, especially with court cases involving head Ghaddafi figures being dismissed and the release of prisoners as part of reconciliation efforts by the government.”

This lack of clarity over the law, Khalifa said, exists in all legal texts since 2012 and “is the biggest problem.”

She also explained that various legal reforms have concentrated power in the position of president in Libya, at the expense of the prime minister and other bodies, as well as allowed senior leaders from fighting factions to run for the position.

These reforms further undermine the peace process, said Tarek Megersisi, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“All of Libya’s old war criminals could run for this office of absolute power, of no real clear and equal mandate or restrictions. It has no wider political governance or political framework attached to it — and then simply be able to return to their barracks should they lose,” Megerisi said. 

“You could argue that such a play was designed to provoke outrage and designed to provoke opposition and stop the electoral process, rather than to make it happen.”

Despite the problems with the legal reforms, Megerisi said, the UN and other members of the international community quickly embraced the legal changes in the pursuit of a December election to demonstrate the success of the international effort in Libya. 

But their singular pursuit of an election above a true political resolution to the country’s deep divides represents a major flaw in their strategy, he said.

“If you go to some of these keys officials, like the UN’s (Libya) special envoy Ján Kubiš, or key capitals like Washington D.C. or Paris, then you might think that the future is actually quite bright,” Megerisi said. “Because they are all adamant that elections will be held on Dec. 24. And logistically speaking, that is indeed tentatively possible.

“Meanwhile the political or substantive problems at play are nonchalantly dismissed by a simplistic and dubious legal process whereby (members of the international community) say that the risk of having elections is less than the risk of not having them on that specific date.”

But he warned: “Because the roadmap (to peace) ends on the elections of that day, there is not much thinking that has been given to the day after the date.”

Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district

Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district
Updated 14 October 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district

Yemeni troops recapture areas from Houthis in Marib’s Juba district
  • Coalition airstrikes alleviated Houthi pressure and allowed loyalists to have the upper hand on the battlefield
  • The fighting in Juba came as the Houthis rejected local and international calls to end their siege of Abedia
Updated 14 October 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni troops on Thursday recaptured areas from the Houthis south of Marib province, as the UN demanded that the militia ended its siege of Abedia district and other hostilities in the province.

Col. Yahiya Al-Hatemi, director of the army’s military media, told Arab News at least 108 Houthis were killed in fighting during the past 24 hours and that troops had liberated several locations in Juba district from the militia.

Arab coalition warplanes carried out more than two dozen air raids targeting Houthis outside Abedia, hitting the reinforcements that were heading to the battlefields in Marib province.

Fighting flared on Wednesday as troops launched fresh counterattacks in Juba, and Al-Hatemi said the coalition airstrikes had alleviated Houthi pressure on troops and smoothed the way for loyalists to have an upper hand on the battlefields.

The fighting in Juba came as the Houthis rejected local and international calls to end their Abedia siege, which is pushing thousands of civilians into famine.

Yemeni officials said the Houthis on Wednesday had shelled the district's only functioning hospital even as dozens of patients were being treated.

The militia has also snubbed appeals to allow aid organizations to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to more than 35,000 people in the district.

Al-Hatemi said coalition warplanes had carried out many airstrikes in Abedia to shore up troops defending the district and to force the Houthis into ending their siege.

The provincial office of the Health Ministry in Marib declared Abedia a “disaster area” due to the Houthi shelling of residential areas and health facilities, the ongoing siege, and severe shortages of medicine, clean drinking water, food and fuel.

It said that local health workers and patients had been evacuated from the district’s main hospital after it was hit by Houthi shells.

“We express deep disappointment as our distress calls have been unjustifiably ignored since the beginning of the deadly siege that targeted women, children and civilians,” the office added.

The UN on Wednesday urged the Houthis to end their siege, protect civilians, and open safe corridors for humanitarian assistance and fleeing civilians.

“The UN is particularly concerned about the situation in Abedia district, in the south-west of Marib,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, said. “The district is home to an estimated 35,000 people, including many who had found refuge there after fleeing conflict in neighboring areas. The area has been encircled by Houthi forces since late September.”

At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred

At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred
Updated 14 October 2021
AP

At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred

At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred
Updated 14 October 2021
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Armenia urged judges at a United Nations court Thursday to order Azerbaijan to release Armenians detained during a six-week war last year and to stop promoting ethnic hatred. Azerbaijan urged judges to reject the requests as the two nations faced off in a Hague courtroom.
Armenian representative Yeghishe Kirakosyan made the requests as a hearing opened at the International Court of Justice into a petition by Armenia for judges to impose urgent interim measures to prevent Azerbaijan breaching an international convention to stamp out ethnic discrimination.
Among measures Armenia wants the court to impose on Azerbaijan an order to release and repatriate prisoners of war and halt hate speech aimed at Armenians.
Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister, Elnur Mammadov, said Armenia’s request “is defective, and must be rejected.”
The case stems from longstanding enmity that boiled over into last year’s war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that left more than 6,600 people dead. The region is within Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Kirakosyan said Armenia wasn’t asking the court to rule on the root causes of the war, but “seeks to prevent and remedy the cycle of violence and hatred perpetrated against ethnic Armenians.”
Azerbaijan also has filed a similar case alleging discrimination against its citizens by Armenia and also has requested the world court to impose interim measures. Hearings in the Azerbaijan case are scheduled to start next Monday. Rulings on both requests will likely be issued in coming weeks.
Both nations’ cases alleging breaches of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination will likely take years to reach their conclusion at the Hague-based court.
Last year’s conflict ended when Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Russia-brokered cease-fire agreement that granted Azerbaijan control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as adjacent territories occupied by Armenians.
Armenia says more than 3,700 Armenians and Nagorno-Karabakh residents died in the war. Azerbaijan said it lost 2,900 people.
Kirakosyan told the court that despite the deal that ended last year’s conflict, “Azerbaijan continues to espouse and actively promote ethnic hatred against Armenians.”
He said that Azerbaijan has “captured, tortured, and arbitrarily detained numerous members of Armenian armed forces and civilians of ethnic Armenian origin” and “continues to destroy Armenian cultural heritage and religious sites or negate the Armenian character, and the territory’s economic controls.”
Lawyers for Azerbaijan said Baku has released most prisoners and those who remain in detention were convicted or are being prosecuted on charges including murder, torture and espionage.

UN envoy: Yemen solution can only be achieved through negotiated political settlement

UN envoy: Yemen solution can only be achieved through negotiated political settlement
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

UN envoy: Yemen solution can only be achieved through negotiated political settlement

UN envoy: Yemen solution can only be achieved through negotiated political settlement
  • The UN envoy condemned the Houthi military escalation in Marib and the surrounding areas
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A durable solution in Yemen can only be achieved through a negotiated political settlement, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said on Thursday.

“A comprehensive negotiated political settlement is needed to end the violence once and for all, restore state institutions, pave the way for economic recovery and development, provide for accountable governance and the rule of law, and protect Yemenis’ human rights,” Grundberg told the UN Security Council.

The envoy condemned the Houthi military escalation in Marib and the surrounding areas and said it “must stop.”

He said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following developments in Marib’s Abdiyah district  closely.

The district been under a Houthi siege since Sept. 23, hindering movement of civilians and impeding humanitarian aid flows, including medical supplies, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said earlier this week.

“We reiterate the call on all parties to facilitate safe, timely and sustained humanitarian access to affected areas,” Grundberg said.

The envoy also condemned Sunday’s attack on a convoy carrying the governor of Aden and the Yemeni agriculture minister.

“Attacks like this deepen distrust and undermine efforts towards stability, security, and peace,” he said.

He also welcomed Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed’s recent return to Aden and described it as “an important step to enhance state institutions' ability to address urgent economic and basic service delivery.”

“Sustainable improvements won't be possible unless actors work together across political divides,” Grundberg added.

Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi

Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi
Updated 14 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi

Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi
  • El-Sisi said he and Orban had agreed to move forward in cooperating on agricultural, economic, tourism, and industrial projects
  • Orban is due to visit Egypt for the inauguration of its New Administrative Capital
Updated 14 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said that the key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe was bringing stability to the conflict-hit countries they were fleeing from.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after talks in the capital Budapest, the Egyptian leader thanked the PM for his understanding of developments in the Middle East.

El-Sisi said he and Orban had agreed to move forward in cooperating on agricultural, economic, tourism, and industrial projects, adding that they had also discussed measures taken by Egypt to deal with illegal immigration across its land and sea borders.

He noted that restoring stability to the countries which migrants were using as staging posts to cross into Europe was important to addressing the crisis. “This is not only for Europe’s security … we should not allow people to throw themselves into the sea one way or another.”

The president pointed out Cairo’s appreciation of Orban’s continued support for Egypt and its army in the wake of mass protests between 2011 and 2013 and said his country looked forward to further benefitting from Hungarian expertise and capabilities in various sectors.

Orban is due to visit Egypt for the inauguration of its New Administrative Capital, a trip that El-Sisi said would offer the PM the opportunity to witness first-hand the progress that has taken place in the country over recent years.

El-Sisi added that he hoped Hungary’s current presidency of the Visegrad Group — a cultural and political alliance of four central European nations — would help in developing links with Egypt in areas including economic cooperation and tourism.

And he highlighted the need to draw up joint action plans to deal with energy and regional security issues.

